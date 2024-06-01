Peltier Parole Hearing June 10

Peltier is asking for the public to spread the word about his parole hearing, says Dawn Lawson, secretary of the Leonard Peltier Ad Hoc Committee.

“For a long time, people have been dying in that prison and the (Federal Bureau of Prisons) is out of control,” Lawson said. “They’re (U.S. Penitentiary Coleman 1) currently on indefinite lockdown, not because anybody has done anything, just because they can. They (prisoners) are living in their own filth. Leonard is making an appeal to his people to please get anybody’s attention.”

More information here: https://www.freeleonardpeltiernow.org/

There is a Worldwide Prayer/Good Energy Day for Leonard Peltier on Sunday, June 9, 2024 from

12:00 AM until 11:55 PM in your time zone. The day before Leonard’s parole hearing, we ask people everywhere to do prayers, focus good energy, reiki, healing, gatherings, vigils, poems, songs – to help Leonard feel good, get the care he needs, and get out of prison.

In commemoration of Leonard Peltier’s 49th year of capture, and wrongful imprisonment, and the indelible mark he has left that inspires us to revere him and continuously fight for him as a Native American and symbol of ongoing Indigenous oppression, the Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee is presenting an exhibition featuring the art of Leonard Peltier and a vigil for his release, in SF on June 26..

A prayer by American Indian Movement Elder Lenny Foster, an outdoor vigil with 49 candles, a roundtable discussion with key community leaders from Leonard Peltier’s official committee, the Black Panther Party Alumni Legacy Network, Black Power Media (BPM), For the People (FTP) movement, and Oakland Jericho, music performances by Native American drum circle and revolutionary Hip-hop artist Opium Sabbah, and dinner by local BIPOC chefs are among the activities during this event.

Tickets to the event are $50.00 via Eventbrite and linked on the Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee website. Sliding scale mutual aid is available upon request. Media interviews for Leonard Peltier’s representatives, and an early preview for those interested in purchasing Leonard Peltier’s original paintings will be available for scheduling prior to the event opening to the public on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. https://www.freeleonardpeltiernow.org/events