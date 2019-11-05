When Trans Women Die

By Mumia Abu-Jamal

In recent weeks, we have seen naked violence unleashed against transwomen directed against them by the state in the form of police beatings and by rightist forces in this emerging fascist movement in America.

What does this mean? Why now?

I believe it comes now for specific strategic purposes, for transwomen stand on the periphery of the gay rights movement, not its nucleus. This means they are isolated and as such they are targeted by rightist forces to isolate them further. We must not forget that they are after all Black folks in a land and at an era where and when Black life remains cheap. Now as Black, gay and transgender – see where the analysis goes?

And if it’s Black transwomen today, it’ll be Black straight women tomorrow. And Black children soon thereafter. That’s the nature of the fascist beast. Attack those who seem weak, isolate them, destroy them. Since Charlottesville, we’ve seen the emergence of rightist racist forces that are committed to destroying Black life and to proving that Black lives don’t matter.

The lives of Black people are of the literal foundation not just of America but of all of us. We need to build a radical movement that protects all of us, for all of us, that consigns such racist violence to the trash heap of history.

Thanks to PrisonRadio.com

