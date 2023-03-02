by PacificaFightback.com

Keeping Pacifica Open to All of Us

If you want to run to become a Delegate at your station, or work on a campaign for delegates committed to reviving a mission-driven, democratic, transparent and accountable Pacifica, get in touch with us now at: pacificafightback@gmail.com

An era of war, growing economic inequality, environmental devastation, and growing fascist threats heighten the need for media that is democratically-governed, member-centered, and mission-focused. Pacifica has never been more essential, yet never been in greater jeopardy.

The PNB Steals Power and Silences Dissent

On October 20, 2022, The Pacifica National Board (PNB) declared that it could not afford to pay for the network-wide Delegate/Local Station Board elections scheduled for 2022, then the PNB proceeded to vote to extend the tenure of delegates’ mandatory 6-year limit. https://www.kpftx.org/archives/pnb/221020/221020_8138_minutes.pdf

The Bylaws state that “IN NO EVENT shall a person remain a delegate more than 6 consecutive years without a 12-month reset.” https://pacifica.org/indexed_bylaws/art4sec8.html Between elections, the Bylaws mandate that the runners-up from the most recent election must be used to fill vacancies.

There is no cost to replace the 6-year termed-out delegates with runners-up and no cost for stations to hold the annual January elections for directors on the national board.

Why would the PNB majority tamper with the normal delegate replacement process?

If they are allowed to get away with postponing elections, extending their own terms, and blocking runners-up, which other members’ rights will they “suspend” next?

Stand Up For and Exercise Your Rights as a Member!

Did you know that Pacifica’s communication policy means you have a right to regular contact with the board and management? See: https://pacificafightback.org/knowledge-is-power/

Did you know that members have a right to vote on sale or transfer of our broadcast licenses? https://pacifica.org/indexed_bylaws/art3sec5.html (3) Selling WBAI’s frequency is on the table. Again.

Did you know that members have a right to vote on the disposition of substantially all assets? The PNB is in the process of selling the most valuable physical asset–the Los Angeles home of KPFK and the Pacifica Radio Archives. This could be a fatal blow to KPFK just as audience and fundraising are ticking upward. See: http://kpfknot4sale.org

At KPFK in Los Angeles, the Local Station Board (LSB) Delegates decided to follow the bylaws and replaced Delegates who reached their 6-year term-limit with runners-up from the 2021 election.

In retaliation for complying with the bylaws that the PNB needlessly chose to violate, the PNB has launched a fierce assault on KPFK by refusing to recognize the local election of officers, suspending the then-board Chair and the Secretary, removing another board member without the required process, canceling notices of all KPFK LSB committee meetings on the foundation calendar, blocking the required posting of further meetings at kpftx.org, refusing to seat the new PNB Directors elected by KPFK Delegates, and declaring all KPFK LSB actions since the seating of the newly-constituted board on Dec 18, 2022 to be “null and void”.

Yes, the PNB is furiously punishing KPFK Delegates for insisting the Bylaws be obeyed!

Get Informed: Visit and bookmark: https://pacificafightback.org and http://kpfknot4sale.org

Tell the PNB to do the right thing and follow the Bylaws:

ALLOW the replacement of the 6-year termed-out delegates network-wide

STOP the sale of the KPFK & Pacifica Radio Archives building

END talk of selling our frequencies and reducing our reach

