from a blog post by Glenn Greenwald [Excerpt]

Here’s what Sullivan and Cromwell, which was one of the biggest and most influential law firms on the planet, based in Wall Street, is doing. Listen to this:

Here, from The New York Times, yesterday:

Sullivan & Cromwell, a 145-year-old firm that has counted Goldman Sachs and Amazon among its clients, says that, for job applicants, participation in a protest — on campus or off — could be a disqualifying factor.

The firm is scrutinizing students’ behavior with the help of a background check company, looking at their involvement with pro-Palestinian student groups, scouring social media and reviewing news reports and footage from protests. […]

Notice that they’re not trying to find instances of potential applicants participating in pro-Israel protests, anti-immigration protests, or any other kind of protest. That’s all totally fine. The one thing you cannot do if you want a job at Sullivan & Cromwell is participate in pro-Palestinian protests or against the Israeli war in Gaza. That’s the one thing that will get you disqualified from employment. And they’re not just doing that to people who come and say, I participated in, they’re scouring social media and looking for news reports to find and keep a list of the people who participated in protests against the Israeli war in Gaza, or U.S. support for it and either refusing to hire them or forcing them into all sorts of extra, additional required interviews for them to explain why they did that.

It is looking for explicit instances of antisemitism as well as statements and slogans it has deemed to be “triggering” to Jews, said Joseph C. Shenker, a leader of Sullivan & Cromwell. […]

They’re not looking for people who have said things that are triggering to any other minority group – Black people, Latinos, immigrants, LGBT+, Muslims, Atheists – No, that’s all fine. You can offend those groups as much as you want and still get a job at Sullivan & Cromwell. There’s only one minority group that you cannot offend if you want a job there. How is it that we constantly hear that this one minority group is the most vulnerable and endangered one in the United States when every single power center is not only on their side but acting with unprecedented force to protect them and to punish their critics? These two narratives seem kind of in conflict – American Jews are uniquely in danger, marginalized and discriminated against, and yet every power center is acting aggressively to punish people who disagree with them.

Candidates could face scrutiny even if they weren’t using problematic language but were involved with a protest where others did. The protesters should be responsible for the behavior of those around them, Mr. Shenker said, or else they were embracing a “mob mentality.”

“What’s happening here is really just the implementation of basic workforce decency standards,” said Neil Barr, the chairman of Davis Polk, a global firm employing more than 1,000 lawyers. Davis Polk rescinded job offers over students’ involvement with groups that had released statements blaming Israel for the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Sullivan & Cromwell’s screening will take place after students apply for a job or arrange for an interview through top law schools, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia and New York University. The firm has engaged a background check company, HireRight, to scour social media and recordings of public appearances for statements or actions about the conflict. Applicants will also be asked to list student groups they have joined.

Participation at a protest or involvement in a group that Sullivan & Cromwell finds objectionable will prompt questioning. Applicants will have to explain their role, including what they did to stop other protesters from making offensive or harassing statements. (The New York Times, July 8, 2024)

So, if you went to a protest against the Israeli war in Gaza, which is your absolute right as [a U.S.] citizen to do, and you just held a… sign saying, “Stop killing innocent people” or “Stop funding Israel’s wars” and someone in that protest – whom you don’t know, whom you didn’t see – said something that these law firms consider over the line when it comes to criticizing Israel, you’ll be forced to demonstrate what you did to stop them from doing that to get a job there. And again, this is on top of all the other things that we’ve been reporting over the last nine months about crackdowns on people who are Israel critics.

Change Links Note: There must be some irony involved in Sullivan & Cromwell’s denunciations of antisemitism. Under former chairman John Foster Dulles (later US Secretary of State; his brother Allen Dulles, later head of the CIA, was also a partner) the firm enabled I.G. Farben in Germany to form a consortium with Canadian nickel firms that aided Hitler’s rearmament prior to World War II; Farben relied heavily on slave labor in the concentration camps, and its subsidiary made the Zyklon-B gas used in the death camps. Sullivan & Cromwell also represented United Fruit and were implicated in the genocidal coup in Guatemala in 1953. As Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles was an early proponent of US rapprochement with “political Islam” as an anti-communist force. This politics was later reflected in US support for Bin Laden in Afghanistan, Khomeini and the mullahs in Iran, and Hamas as a counterforce to the more secular PLO and Palestinian left in order to divide and weaken Palestinian resistance.