by Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles/People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART)

https://antiracist.org/the-mid-term-elections-will-not-save-us-from-fascism/

The so-called “mid-term” elections are less than a month away. Yet the very name underscores the centrality and primacy of executive power and the imperial presidency within the US political system.

The election is “mid-term” only in reference to the four-year term of whoever is in the White House. The representatives and senators seeking re-election are at the END of their own terms. Relative to the US Congress, the House of Representatives is elected in its entirety every two years, and the same is true of a third of the (essentially undemocratic) Senate. Whether or not the Supreme Court further upholds Trump’s bizarre theory of the “unitary executive”, the presidency, embodied in a single individual, holds more power than any member of the other branches or, has been made evident, than the entire legislature combined. We may chant, “No Kings!” but the president of the US is an emperor.

At the state level, when there are bicameral legislatures, both the upper chamber, usually also called a state Senate, and the lower chamber, commonly an Assembly or House of Representatives are both apportioned in districts with roughly equal populations, with larger populations and geographic reach typically for the smaller senate than for the more numerous representatives. But in the US federal system, the Senate is based on two Senators for each state, regardless of population, flying in the face of the essential democratic rubric of “one person, one vote”. Los Angeles County alone, with 17,000,000 inhabitants, has a larger population than 40 of the fifty United States, yet California as a whole gets only two Senators, the same as Montana, Wyoming or Rhode Island.

So the entire “mid-term” election, with 34 Senate seats at stake, is a set-up from the beginning. The Constitutional system was designed to limit or prevent popular sentiment and opinion from having effective control over the entire government, and to protect the system of racial chattel slavery. There is no need to “rig” the election when the entire political and electoral system is rigged from the foundation to favor moneyed interests and scattered rural populations. It intentionally discounts the numerical majority of poor people, especially people of color, in urban areas.

The electoral college system which has named the loser of the popular vote the winner of the presidential election twice in this century is based on the equal representation of less populous states with more populous ones in the US Senate. The mistrust of urban populations of poor and working class people is also manifest in almost every state, where the state capital and seat of government is in a small city as far as possible from the largest city in the state — Albany, not New York City; Springfield, not Chicago; Sacramento, not Los Angeles; Tallahassee, not Miami or even Jacksonville.

Nonetheless, despite all these utterly undemocratic features of the federal/imperial electoral and governmental system, a lot of people are pinning their hopes, perhaps understandably, on the mid-term elections to “correct course” and check the increasingly untrammeled power of DJ Chump. Although the Democrats are often referred to as spineless, hope springs eternal that once in the majority in the House and/or Senate, they would counter Trump with more backbone than the jellyfish GOP majority, which has enabled all his depradations and protected him from removal from office for his crimes.

Despite hopes for a so-called ‘blue wave’ or even a ‘blue tsunami’, Trump’s MAGA super-pac, the Republican Senatorial and House Campaign Committees, the RNC, and individual techno-fascist and energy mega-donors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into advertising and get-out-the-vote operations for threatened Republicans in House and especially Senate races. Elon Musk alone has already pumped nearly $400 million dollars and counting for the last few weeks into efforts to maintain the GOP Senate majority. Not to mention gerrymandering and voter suppression in so-called “red” states.

Electoral politics aside, CA Gov. Newsom and AG Rob Bonta caved in and settled a lawsuit seeking to prevent the merger and takeover of Warner-Discovery (which runs CNN and the HBO cable and streaming service) by the Ellisons’ Skydance/Paramount, which has already taken control of CBS and its fabled news division, putting it under the control of the rabid Zionist and reactionary Bari Weiss. Further broadcast media monopolization in the hands of the techno-fascists who already run most of the social media platforms bodes ill for the possibility of the so-called “Fourth Estate” of the press operating as much of a check on the political and economic powers-that-be.

France and India are aflame with militant youth-led protests over austerity measures and unresponsive political parties unwilling to meet the demands for change. Indian youth created the Cockroach Janata party overnight to oppose Modi’s repressive Hindu nationalism. Yet here in the US, where autocratic measures and the deprivation of social services may be even worse, and Christian nationalists hold sway in Congress, the White House and the Pentagon, all we see is a reliance on electoral politics and polite, ritualistic protest rallies designed to advance the Democrats’ electoral agenda.

Groups like Indivisible and the No Kings rally organizers need to recognize that far more is needed than the election of Democrats in place of Republicans in so-called “swing states” or districts.

The best defense against neo-fascism is a good offense against imperialism, colonialism, racism and war. This requires far more than electoral opposition. Whatever the outcome of the “mid-term” elections, we must struggle to demand a reversal of the NDAA that has integrated the Israeli military and surveillance apparatus into the US military and strategic planning.

We must demand, not just a denial of Trump’s and ‘Secretary of War’ Hegseth’s request for a half-trillion dollar increase in the military budget, but a massive reduction in US weapons spending, particularly the elimination of A-I surveillance and autonomous tanks and vessels, of nuclear weapons and of the militarization of space. We must call for the closing of US military bases — not just confinement to quarters as occurred recently in Okinawa after a US service member killed a local woman — and an immediate end to the US war on Iran and the US-financed Israeli war on Palestine and Lebanon, and the Saudi war on Yemen.

If the Democrats regain control of the House and Senate, will they do any better than they did when they had both houses of Congress and the White House and the presidency under Obama and later Biden? Will they end the war on Iran and the attacks and blockade on Cuba? Will they stop arming Israel’s genocide?

Will they adopt single-payer healthcare, and reverse the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that robbed the social safety net to finance further tax cuts for the super-rich? Will they enact labor legislation that eases the path to organizing workplaces to build rank-and-file union power? Will they build social housing, abolish the federal death penalty, adopt reparations, or pass federal legislation guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Will they scrap the Foreign Agents Registration Act that hangs like a sword of Damocles over non-profit organizations, lawyers, and political activists? [See sidebar on FARA.] Will they break up media monopolies, join with China in regulation of A-I, or end the use of fossil fuels like coal and methane (AKA “natural gas”)?

Not likely, nor would they be able to override Trump’s veto of such legislation, or Supreme Court rulings against them. Even Trump’s impeachment and removal from office is insufficient. If enacted, those measures would be at best “non-reformist reforms.”

Our goal must be a revolutionary transformation of US society and its political and economic system, based on decolonization, recognition of Indigenous sovereignty, reparations, and the establishment of social control of production and distribution on the basis of ecological consciousness, environmental restoration, and human need, not corporate profit.

Anything less will condemn future generations to environmental devastation, economic privation, and police-state political repression.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)

by the US Center for Non-Profit Law [Excerpts]

https://www.icnl.org/post/analysis/reforming-the-foreign-agents-registration-act-to-protect-u-s-nonprofits

FARA is a World War II era anti-propaganda statute that requires an “agent of a foreign principal” engaged in covered activity to register with the Department of Justice unless they meet an exemption. Its provisions are famously sweeping and vague. This provides the federal government wide discretion for enforcement, creating uncertainty for nonprofits and others in navigating the Act. It also creates the danger that FARA will be used in a politicized manner by the government to target voices it disfavors.

Some observers believe that FARA is only covers the agents of foreign governments. However, a “foreign principal” under the Act includes not only foreign governments, but also foreign individuals, foundations, nonprofits, companies, and other entities.

The Act covers a broad range of …activities [besides lobbying and electioneering]. This includes …attempts to influence “any section of the public within the US” on domestic or foreign policy[, which] can cover a wide range of public advocacy. [It] also includes a “political consultant”, …someone who simply “inform[s]” a foreign principal “with reference to the domestic or foreign policies of the US”. Covered activities do not even need to involve politics. For example, an “agent” that “solicits” or “disburses” “things of value” on behalf of a foreign principal is also covered by the Act.

The agency relationship can be far more informal than many appreciate. An entity can be considered an “agent” under FARA even if they act at the mere “request” of a foreign principal or they are financed by a foreign principal “in major part” ([Neither] “request” [nor] “major part” [is] …defined in the Act).

During the McCarthy era, W.E.B. Du Bois was prosecuted under FARA for circulating an anti-nuclear petition at the “request” of a French nonprofit. Since 2020, over 20 Congressional investigations have claimed dozens of nonprofits may be violating the Act – often focusing on whether the nonprofit ever acted at the “request” of a foreign principal in a covered activity. …These accusations often fail to address potential exemptions for registration in the Act, but these exemptions are also vague, frequently leaving nonprofits on uncertain legal ground.

More information about the Foreign Agents Registration Act and how to navigate it is available here:

Note: FARA was used extensively under the Biden administration. In 2024, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was charged by the DOJ with taking bribes and acting as a foreign agent of Azerbaijan. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) was convicted of bribery and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. The DOJ also charged two employees of RT with conspiring to violate FARA by paying right-wing media influencers to spread Kremlin talking points in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. But the biggest attack, which was turned back, was against the anti-colonial Black left.

Victory over FARA for the Uhuru 3

In 2022, the FBI carried out pre-dawn, military-style raids on seven homes and offices of the Uhuru (“Freedom”) Movement and the African People’s Socialist Party in St. Louis, MO and St. Petersburg, FL. In 2023, the Uhuru 3 were indicted under FARA on bogus charges of failing to register as “agents of a foreign government” or “Russian agents” for exercising their right to advocate for the liberation of African people, as the Uhuru Movement had been doing for 50 years. In September, 2024 the trial took place in federal court in Tampa, FL. The jury found the Uhuru 3 not guilty of being Russian agents. They were convicted of a lesser charge of conspiracy, a thought crime, but in the penalty phase, the judge refused to impose prison time or even a fine. The APSP and APSC used the trial to campaign vigorously for their right to advocate for the liberation of African people everywhere, and are appealing the conviction, about to file a writ to the US Supreme Court. More about the Uhuru Movement here: https://handsoffuhuru.org/about-the-uhuru-3/

The House Ways and Means Committee, citing concerns about “gaps” in government regulation of entities acting as agents of foreign principals, has issued sweeping subpoenas for internal records of the Peoples Forum in NYC, which TPF is resisting. You can learn about that effort here: https://peoplesforum.org/blog_post/the-peoples-forum-responds-to-congressional-subpoena/

Earlier this year, Montana’s AG Austin Knudsen led an attack under FARA against environmental non-profits. According to his press release, he led a coalition of 19 attorneys general asking the USDOJ to investigate over 150 U.S.-based climate activist groups allegedly taking money from foreign entities to influence energy policy in the US. “Foreign actors are attempting to sabotage our nation’s energy sector by funneling dark money to their climate activist cronies in the U.S. The law is clear – if U.S.-based nonprofits take money to lobby and influence policy on behalf of a foreign principal, they need to register under FARA,” Knudsen said. “I urge Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to open an investigation into this matter immediately.”