Australia: The Fire This Time

© by Mumia Abu-Jamal, 1/26/20

Australia, the fire this time.

Tongues of fire licked the trees of New South Wales, a state in SouthEast Australia. Like a beggar at a feast, red flowers of flame jumped across the nation, eating all in its path. A living expression of what Aussies call, ‘Fire Season’. Honestly. ‘Fire Season’.

This, the time of Australian summer is the hottest summer since records were kept. And fire season gives a whole new meaning to the passive term ‘Global Warming’.

How about ‘Global Burning’? In this fire season alone, over a billion animals – that’s billion – with a ‘B’, again – a billion animals have lost their lives. This alone, seems almost incomprehensible – a billion life forms -gone- in a temporal blink of time.

Is this not a sign? A symbol of things to come?

Fire Season, the Season of Fire. Why not call it what it really is – Death Season, the Season of Death. When so-called ‘civilized society causes an animal holocaust against life itself.

Australia is burning.

From imprisoned nation, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal

audio by Noelle Hanrahan http://www.prisonradio.org transcription by Fatirah