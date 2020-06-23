Speak Up at the Public Utilities Commission To Stop The Outrageous So Cal Edison Rate Increase Requests!

by Sheila Goldner

Make your voice heard at virtual CPUC hearings.

Edison has asked for a record-breaking 40% increase in rates by 2023. That means paying $500 more a year for the same services you get now, unless we act now.

Due to COVID‑19 and physical distancing restrictions, the CPUC will hold remote hearings, so that customers can voice their concerns and objections to Edison’s proposed rate changes.

Children and families are already being crushed under the burden of high SCE utility bills. The current global pandemic and economic downturn will impact people’s ability to pay current SCE rates. Any rate increase will lead to more shutoffs and poses a risk to public health and safety.

Public Hearing Tips

Sign up here and let TURN know you will speak out https://tinyurl.com/ycqmacrj Call in early to the CPUC on June 30 or July 1 to sign up to speak. State your name & city. Tell the CPUC judge what this rate hike means to your family.

For more info : Constance Slider Pierre (415) 929-8876 • cpierre@turn.org

MEETING ACCESS INFORMATION

DATES AND TIMES:

June 30, 2020, 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. and July 1, 2020, 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Webcast: http://www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc/

Telephonic Toll-Free: 800-857-1917

Participant Code: 1673482

How it works:

To provide comment, use the toll-free number and enter the participant code when prompted. When it is time for public comment, an announcement will be made on the line. Then follow the instructions to get your place in the queue to speak.

You can also watch the live public hearings during the webcast, but will only be watching, no comment.

Some talking points for 2‑minute testimony to oppose the Edison rate increase:

My name is ______________________________

I live in ___________________________________

I cannot afford a 40% rate hike because I am retired and living on a fixed income.

Don’t force me to choose between paying for my medications, my property taxes, or an extra $500 a year to my Edison bills.

You are endangering me and all California residents if bills go so high that people can’t wash their hands at home because their power is shut off.

I have gotten poor customer service when I called Edison to get an explanation of my solar bill, or when I called them for other help.

Add your own personal reasons.

Please let us know if you testify and how it went. Thank you! Please share this to get the word out.