by Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action-L.A. https://antiracist.org

The latest decisions by the dominant far-right majority on the Supreme Court underscore the reality that “lawfare” is a form of class warfare, in which bourgeois illusions that the courts offer any protection for the rights of poor and working people or of nature only serve to disarm people’s movements. The courts, particularly the US Supreme Court, are a manifestation of the undemocratic nature of the settler colonial capitalist US state apparatus and political and economic system.

There has been a mass upsurge in electoral and initiative activity in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. But there have been numerous other decisions that have elicited less outrage, despite the likelihood or demonstrated reality of having consequences as severe and far-reaching as the Dobbs decision. Dobbs ended the Constitutional right to an abortion and threatens the right to contraception more generally. But other decisions before (Citizens United and the gutting of the Voters Rights Act) and since have tossed out other rights and programs. Let’s review a few:

OVERTURNING REGULATIONS

In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the Supreme Court majority threw out the Chevron precedent, dating back to the Reagan administration. They undermined the entire basis of using regulations to flesh out, apply and enforce federal law through agencies such as the National Labor Relations Board, the Environmental Protection Agency, or the Food and Drug Administration. This far-reaching ruling is an attempt to begin to implement right now the far-right, capitalist wet dream of ending regulations entirely, expressed in the Project 2025 plan put together to enable Trump to hit the ground running.

The Chevron ruling in its time upheld some quite reactionary and “pro-business” regulations by Reagan’s EPA, which eased restrictions on emissions that had been in place since the Clean Air Act and the establishment of the EPA under Nixon. But by overturning its ruling that courts should defer to the interpretations of laws by regulatory agencies, the Supreme Court essentially threw out the undergirding for federal regulations in general. SCOTUS is inviting litigation by those affected by such regulations with the expectation that the courts will be more lenient on business than even the tamed regulatory agencies (which generally speaking have been captured by the industries they regulate). Related court decisions threw out NLRB protections for workers trying to organize labor unions at Starbucks and elsewhere.

CRIMINALIZING HOUSELESSNESS

The Grants Pass ruling by the SCOTUS majority criminalizes poverty and houselessness. They claim that laws prohibiting and penalizing sleeping the streets apply equally to unhoused people and to political protesters camping on the street, and thus presumably are not “discriminatory” against poor people. This ruling un-self-consciously enacts the critical aphorism, “The law in its majesty forbids the rich and the poor alike from sleeping under bridges.”

Its consequences have been immediately apparent in LA and elsewhere in CA, with the expectation that harsher policing and law enforcement will “solve the problem” of houselessness, That “problem” is defined as eyesores and obstacles to commerce, completely ignoring the human toll on people forced to live on the streets, where more than four people a day are dying in L.A. As Mumia Abu-Jamal has said, prisons and jails are the fastest growing public housing in the US.

ABETTING DICTATORSHIP

In Trump v the United States, the SCOTUS majority ruled that the right-wing theory of the “unitary executive” has the force of Constitutional law, and that no US President can be prosecuted while in office or after for “official” actions taken as President. As the dissenters pointed out, this could include ordering Navy SEALS to kill a political rival. This ruling essentially grants the US President the divine right of kings, imposing the concept that “l’Etat, c’est moi!” –I am the State — which led the French to tear down the Bastille and overthrow the monarchy. People in the US, however, seem content merely to wring their hands about it.

In Fischer, SCOTUS gave the Jan. 6 Capitol invaders a pass by ruling that “obstruction of justice” only applied to submitting false documents or destroying documents and other evidence, not physically interfering with a proceeding or threatening the lives of the officials involved. In Ohio v. EPA, even Amy Coney Barrett couldn’t stomach the contortions her reactionary colleagues would undertake to favor business, and the four women justices dissented from a ruling by the five men imposing a stay on an EPA regulation of air pollution.

LEGITIMIZING BRIBERY

The latest decisions are only an intensification and acceleration of the right-wing strategy of taking control of and using the courts to undermine voting rights and labor, like Citizens United that legalized dark money buying elections. This has been compounded by the blatant corruption of individual justices by supportive billionaires, and blatant support for MAGA and Trump by justices and their spouses, like Clarence and Gini Thomas and Samuel Alito. Non content with exempting themselves from anti-corruption conflict of interest laws, the justices also ruled that politicians receiving payments from affected parties AFTER a favorable piece of legislation passed did not constitute bribery, and neither party could be prosecuted for it.

Even worse than the retroactive impact their rulings have on labor rights, reproductive rights, Indigenous sovereignty and the environment is the prospect of what SCOTUS will sanctify and legalize under the probable upcoming second Trump administration. Project 2025, and a “war on woke” will advance quickly with white Christian nationalism in full control of all three branches of the federal government.

TURN RESISTANCE INTO LIBERATION

What are our movements doing now to prepare for that all-too-likely second Trump administration, whether or not panicked Democrats can pry their presidential nomination from Biden’s death-grip? Ocasio-Cortez has moved to impeach Alito; Senator Whitehouse has called for a criminal indictment of Thomas. But we need to do more than line up behind Democratic politicians. We need independent action from below.

Anti-Racist Action has always held that fascism is built “from above and below.” Right now, we face endless war and the threats of escalation and extension of those wars to a global level and to the use of nuclear weaponry, and the simultaneous deepening and deadly climate disruption and catastrophes. What are we doing to put forward a positive alternative to the neo-fascists, the billionaires, and the repellent spectacle of the electoral farce? How can we build the power of working and colonized people to shape and defend a different future?

Solidarity, eco-socialism and internationalism are the key ingredients in charting a road forward. The recent European election results, including the advances of the neo-fascist right in Netherlands, Germany, Italy and France, or the victory of the pro-Israel, pro-cop, pro-war Labour Party in England, should drive home the realization that electoral politics are a dead end for us. We need to build a new society from the grassroots up, in the hollowed-out shell of the old world and the decaying US Empire.