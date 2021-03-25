Virtual National Membership Rally Sat. March 27, 12 noon PDT

The folks who illegally shut down WBAI in 2019 and were behind the “Pacifica Restructuring Project” (PRP) Bylaws replacement that was roundly rejected by 2:1 margin in March 2020, are back again, calling themselves “New Day Pacifica”, with a new plan to rule or ruin Pacifica. For more details, see https://pacificafightback.org.

They are trying to use financial concerns and red-baiting to scare you into signing away your democratic rights with a new set of Bylaws that would allow a consolidated majority from a single station to control the whole Foundation and network, with top-down power to sell off or swap network assets, like the station signals.

Disclaimer: This communication has not been paid for by the KPFK LSB, any Pacifica station or board or the Pacifica Foundation. It is a campaign communication distributed by or on behalf of Pacifica Fightback for Democracy. Otherwise, it has no affiliation with or endorsement by the Pacifica Foundation, any of its stations or boards.

The proposed new bylaws grab the 4 officer positions (chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer of a new national board) without allowing any opposition candidates. They would permanently divide the paid and unpaid staff and reduce their representation, creating a new third class of members from the unpaid staff at all five stations who would have a single representative. They splinter the rest of the National Board into a series of single-member seats which will fall to those with the finances to dominate in situations like this.

These new bylaws would also strip away all powers of elected local oversight over management, programming policies and fairness, and finances from the Local Station Boards, reducing them to a powerless sham.

VOTE “NO” TO KEEP PACIFICA DEMOCRATIC, DIVERSE, AND INTACT!

Learn more at a virtual national membership rally for Pacifica democracy with Mumia Abu-Jamal, Welfare Poet Hector Rivera and others March 27 at 12:00 noon PDT, 2:00 PM CDT, 3:00 PM EDT. Register in advance here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUocuuhrDMtHtN6RsI6CABGv1enBUlI_xGQ

After you sign up, you will get a message with zoom log-in or call-in information.

To vote on the upcoming anti-democratic Pacifica bylaws replacement, you must have given $25 or more or volunteered 3 hours, to your station between April 8, 2020 and April 7, 2021. If in doubt, join us Saturday and donate to KPFK, KPFA, KPFT, WBAI or WPFW, or on your own by April 7.

We need to fight again to retain democracy and keep radical BIPOC community voices on the air in Pacifica!