CLUE and The Shut Down Adelanto Coalition invites you to join us in urging ICE and our members of Congress to move forward with the plans for closure of the Adelanto ICE Processing Center once and for all! On December 19th, 2023, ICE will be making their final decision on whether or not they will be closing the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. Below are THREE ways you can support! Please share within your trusted networks. Here you can find the social media toolkit and graphics for the calls-to-action below! 1. Join the Press Conference: On Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 at 9:30 AM – Adelanto City Hall (11600 Air Expy, Adelanto, CA 92301). The Shut Down Adelanto Coalition and partners will be convening at the Adelanto City Hall in support of just closure of the Adelanto ICE Processing Center and a just transition to regenerative economy. Please RSVP to Guillermo Torres (gtorres@cluejustice.org). 2. Organization Sign-On Letter: sign onto our organization sign-on letter which will be sent to the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas. The deadline to sign on will be Friday, December 15, 2023. 3. If you are unable to join us at the press conference, please use this link to email your representatives and Secretary Mayorkas to demand the shutdown of Adelanto. Please share on your social media using the last 3 graphics linked above. The Shut Down Adelanto Coalition has been fighting for its closure due to the never-ending mental and physical abuse that has been happening there for more than a decade. This detention center is the largest on the West Coast and is among the deadliest detention centers with 8 deaths attributed to it. Its very existence goes against our democratic and welcoming values that make California a beacon of hope for our immigrant community. For the health, future, and well-being of our immigrant community and the residents of Adelanto, the Adelanto ICE Processing Center MUST shut down immediately. Thank you all for your continuous support in shutting down the Adelanto ICE Processing Center! This is a HUGE victory for our community! — Guillermo Torres http://www.cluejustice.org