See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions:

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. There is apparently a new increase in cases and a new mutation this summer. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward.

Other Calendars:

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar.

Fri Sep 1

KPFK 90.7 FM on air membership & funding drive, final day Call 818-985-5735 press option 2 to pledge or go to https://kpfk.org and click on “donate” – become a sustaining member with a monthly subscription to listener sponsored non-commercial educational Pacifica community radio for all of Southern California.

Beach Movie Night: The Lion King, Friday nights all month, 8p, different movie each week. https://beaches.lacounty.gov/beachmovienights/ Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, 90293. Parking $3 after 6p. Info: 310-726-4128.

The Monroe Doctrine at 200 and What to Replace it With, 8-9a, Fridays Sep 01-22. Via Zoom. Book Club with author David Swanson, World Beyond War. Zoom detains upon registration. The Monroe Doctrine was and is a justification for actions, some good, some indifferent, but the overwhelming bulk reprehensible. The Monroe Doctrine remains in place, both explicitly and dressed up in novel language. Additional doctrines have been built on its foundations. This book looks at the creation, evolution, and use of the Monroe Doctrine over the years since 1823, and proposes a radically different approach for the U.S. government to take with Latin America and the world. $75 for all four sessions plus the book. worldbeyondwar.org/book-club-with-david-swanson-and-the-monroe-doctrine-at-200-and-what-to-replace-it-with/

Sat Sep 2

Webinar: Mesoamérica bajo amenaza. ¿Por qué no hay paz? (Zoom in Spanish/ en Español), 8-9a. El tema de la Paz, siempre ha estado en el centro de la acción de los pueblos latinoamericanos, desde la época de la colonia los países que han integrado esta región han transitado por distintas etapas en sus procesos de formación política y estructuración social. Mesoamérica, o “América Media” como región que agrupa principalmente a los países centroamericanos, desde la parte meridional de México hasta la provincia de Guanacaste-Costa Rica, ha estado en un constante proceso de contradicciones, marcado por las desigualdades, ausencia de espacios democráticos y frágiles marcos normativos para el respeto de los Derechos Humanos. Desde los acuerdos de Esquipulas en la década de 1980, la Paz duradera en América Central es una realidad muy lejana, entre otras cosas la desigualdad, la corrupción, la violencia y el militarismo continúan siendo los grandes obstáculos para lograrla. La situación en esta región, tiende a complejizarse y las posibilidades de alcanzar una paz verdadera, basada en la justicia social, parecen aún muy distantes. Muchas han sido las voces que han denunciado de manera reiterada el desmontaje de los acuerdos de Paz en Guatemala. El incumplimiento de los acuerdos de paz por parte de los gobiernos de turno, sumado a la cada vez más visible militarización de la sociedad, son aún desafíos que tienen los habitantes de esta importante región en el continente. Por ello hemos querido organizar este Webinar para hablar más sobre las razones por las cuáles hoy afirmamos que Mesoamérica se encuentra bajo amenaza y los motivos que explican ¿ por qué no hay paz?, contaremos con la participación de los siguientes panelistas: Aura Lolita Chávez Ixcaquic: Defensora de territorios, de Derechos Colectivos y de la vida; Ana Laura Rojas Padgett: Trabajadora social, ambientalista, feminista, comunitaria, defensora de los territorios, de los DDHH y educadora popular; Fernando Solís: Revista: El observador, Guatemala. Haga clic aquí para conocer la hora de su evento según su zona horaria. ¡Haga clic en “Registrarse” para registrarse y obtener el enlace de Zoom para este evento! World Beyond War. gabriel@worldbeyondwar.org actionnetwork.org/events/webinar-mesoamerica-bajo-amenaza-por-que-no-hay-paz

Marina Movie Nights: Thor – Love and Thunder, Saturday nights all month, 8p, different movie each week. https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/ Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey 90292. Info: marinadelrey.lacounty,gov 424-526-7777, https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/

Sun Sep 3

Paula Solomon Presente (Aug 13, 1946 – Mar 8, 2023), Celebration of Life Memorial, 2p. Send photos & stories to paulamemorial850@gmail.com. First Unitarian Church, 2936 W. 8th Street, LA.

Mon Sep 4 Labor Day

LA Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition 44th Annual Labor Day march, rally and picnic

https://lalblaborcoalition.com/ Assemble at 8 AM, March begins at 10 AM Broad & E Streets in Wilmington, rally and picnic 12 noon in Banning Park, Broad & PCH.562-481-7275. If you are interested in reserving a booth for the rally, please contact Heidi Barragan (562) 552-4850

Tue Sep 5

Nicaragua: Truth Versus Lies (via Zoom), 10a PST (6p BST). The election victory of the Sandinista government in November 2006 brought to an end 16 years of neoliberal governments. Since that time, Nicaraguan society has been radically transformed and Nicaraguans now enjoy a society where the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable are prioritized, with 58% of the budget spent on health and education. Universal free health care and education are now provided throughout the country, poverty and extreme poverty have been more than halved and there have been huge strides in the field of gender parity. Yet against this background Nicaragua is constantly demonized by mainstream media. During this event, speakers will describe what life is really like in Nicaragua today as opposed to the media hype – and we hope they may inspire you to visit for yourself!

Speakers: John Perry has lived in Masaya, Nicaragua for 20 years and writes about Central America for The Nation, London Review of Books, Monthly Review, Council on Hemispheric Affairs, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, and others. Abigail Espinoza Muñoz is from Masaya, Nicaragua and is an active member of the Sandinista party (FSLN) and a former councilor in Masaya. Roger McKenzie, International Editor, Morning Star. Roger visited Nicaragua in July to take part in the celebrations for the 44th Anniversary of the Revolution. During his visit he took part in a number of meetings and visits around the country. Chair: Tony Burke. Tony is a member of the NSCAG Executive Committee and also a member of the London Print Branch of Unite. Event organized by the Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group. Let us know if you wish to be linked in to the event remotely by emailing Louise nscag@nicaraguasc.org.uk – she will then send you the zoom link for the event. Attendance is free but donations, which will go towards the work of the NSCAG, are also welcome.

Wed Sep 6

Thu Sep 7

Webinar: The Media, CSIS and Modern Sinophobia, 4p (Zoom). For over ten years, CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) and other public security agencies have been targeting Chinese Canadians politicians and researchers as a fifth column for the People’s Republic of China. Some Canadian journalists rely heavily on CSIS in what amounts to a form of modern Sinophobia. This discussion, featuring Andrew Mitrovica, Midori Ogasawara and Georgia Kelly, will explore the ethics of responsible, anti-racist reporting in an era of misinformation. zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tmRgVyiPStyIQ8ceYM3a1Q#/registration

Fri Sep 8

The Growing Trend of Right-Wing Charter Schools (webinar). Secular AZ. Carol Burris. secularaz.org/single-event/right-wing-charter-schools/

Beach movie night: Free Willy, Friday nights all month, 8 pm, different movie each week. https://beaches.lacounty.gov/beachmovienights/ Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, 90293. Parking $3 after 6p. Info: 310-726-4128.

Sat Sep 9

KPFK Delegate Election candidates’ forum, 4-7p, via zoom. All KPFK LSB 2023 election candidates are welcome. Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86915626618?pwd=ZmlYV1B2TVJOTHF4d1h0MXZSZHpSQT09 Meeting ID: 869 1562 6618 Passcode: 290456 One tap mobile: +16694449171,,86915626618#,,,,*290456# US

Marina Movie Night: Love and Basketball, Saturday nights all month, 8p, different movie each week.https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/ Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey 90292. Info: marina del rey.lacounty,gov 424-526-7777, https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/

Sun Sep 10

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10a via zoom. Details at https://kpfknot4sale.org There are two different KPFK LSB’s currently, one recognized by the Pacifica National Board, the other challenging the PNB over the extension of terms past the six-year limit in Pacifica’s bylaws of both LSB members at the five stations, and some of the members of the PNB itself. The issue was the subject of litigation, and may or may not be resolved by the current elections to fill the extended seats for the remaining two years of the current term.

East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival presented By Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico The parade starts at 10:00 am sharp. The 1 1/2-mile East LA Parade route begins at the corner of Cesar Chavez Ave. and Mednik Ave. The parade travels north on Cesar Chavez, it goes in front of ABC Chanel 7 and Univision Television Network Live Recording then turns east onto Gage Ave. The parade participants turn south onto 1st returning to the Grand Festival on Mednik and 1st. Register and more info: http://www.cmcplosangeles.org/parade-day-guide/ Will be broadcast by KABC-TV at 10am. http://www.cmcplosangeles.org/parade-day-guide/

Mon Sep 11 – 50th Anniversary of US-fomented coup in Chile in 1973. Also, in 1906, Mahatma Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha in South Africa.

Tue Sep 12

Celebrate Leonard Peltier’s 79th Birthday! Live event in St. Petersburg FL, via zoom 3-6p PDT, details TBA. For more information, contact Paulette Dauteuil <jerichodc1492@gmail.com>. Speakers include Leonard’s attorney, Tampa 5, APSP, Sheridan Murphy of Central FL AIM.

Wed Sep 13

Thu Sep 14

Do We Need More Food Fights? |Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian. 7p. This program is co-presented with LA Cocina de Gloria Molina and California Humanities. We know cooking best as an act of nourishment, love, and tradition—but it can also cut as sharply as the knives that chop an onion. In Sinaloa, Mexico, a group of relatives of desaparecidos (the tens of thousands of people who have disappeared from the country), have banded together to fight back against government indifference and complicity. Dubbed Las Rastreadoras del Fuerte, the members’ main method of resistance is to search for the bodies of those they love. But they have also brought their battle to the kitchen, where they cook missing family members’ favorite dishes, preserving their memories and reminding the world of the void their absences create. What makes feeding people an act of protest? How do the families of the disappeared continue to find communion, hope, and joy at the table? And where else can cooking be a potent weapon in the face of a fight that feels never-ending? Register and info: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/do-we-need-more-food-fights/

An exhibition based on Recetario para la memoria, a cookbook that collects recipes and remembrances from these families in collaboration with photographer and creator Zahara Gómez Lucini, is currently on view at LA Cocina de Gloria Molina, a first-of-its-kind museum dedicated to Mexican gastronomy. Zócalo and LA Cocina host Gómez Lucini and culinary historian and Hungry for History podcast co-host Maite Gomez-Rejón to cook pozole in the museum’s demonstration kitchen and discuss what happens when the kitchen becomes a battleground. Afterward, Pez Cantina will cater a reception using the cookbook’s recipes for pozole, mole, and flan. Zócalo and LA Cocina will send online participants the recipe in advance so they can prepare pozole at home. Pozole is a hominy stew with Aztec origins, evoking the mythical creation of humanity from corn. This program is part of Zócalo Public Square’s 20th birthday celebration. We’re marking two decades of connecting people to ideas and to each other with special experiential programs throughout the year.

Fri Sep 15 Central American Independence Day

Beach movie nights: Coco, Friday nights all month, 8 pm, different movie each week. https://beaches.lacounty.gov/beachmovienights/ Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, 90293. Parking $3 after 6p. Info: 310-726-4128.

Jewish New Year begins at sundown (continues Saturday & Sunday)

Sat Sep 16 Mexican Independence Day

Marina Movie Night – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saturday nights all month, 8p, different movie each week.https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/ Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey 90292. Info: marina del rey.lacounty,gov 424-526-7777, https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/

Sun Sep 17

Running Down the Walls— Los Angeles, 10a. Come on out to the ABCF’s annual Running Down The Walls 5K Run!! Every year Political Prisoners look forward to the day that we all collectively Run Down The Walls together. These events link us forever in struggle, together in solidarity we all set out on our paths with the same intentions. We jog for justice, we walk for peace, and we run for our comrade’s freedom. This event is insurmountably important to those behind the walls, they need to know that we are here and we not only stand with them but we will run with them. Support the Struggle: We must remember that many of those arrested in the past or present are not far from us. We must remember that any one of these people could have at one time stood beside us in a demonstration, at a speak-out, or even at an organizing meeting. The strength of our movement is determined by how much we support our fallen comrades. As Anarchist and former POW Ojore Lutalo says, “Any movement that does not support its political internees, is a sham movement.” Elysian Park Fields, Bishop Canyon (at the end of Park Road, near the park benches. Look for signs) Los Angeles Branch Group of the Anarchist Black Cross Federation, PO BOX 11223 Whittier, CA 90603. la@abcf.net Donate check or money order made out to Tim Fasnacht and send to Tim Fasnacht, P.O. Box 8682, Lancaster, PA 17604. Alternatively, CashApp: $timabcf; PayPal: paypal.me/abcfwarchest (or send your donation to timABCF@aol.com); Venmo: TimFasnachtABCF fundrazr.com/2023RDTW.LA?ref=ab_19Sc83 facebook.com/events/6359889800774630

Mon Sep 18

Tue Sep 19

Screening: Flux, Fall 2023, 7:30p, free, UCLA Hammer Museum. The Flux screening series brings the creative community together to celebrate outstanding short films and music videos from around the globe, with wildly inventive filmmaker presentations and performances, followed by a courtyard party with DJ and cash bar. Info: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/flux-fall-2023

Your seat will be assigned to you when you pick up your ticket at the box office. Seats are assigned on a first come, first served basis. One ticket per guest. Box office opens one hour before the event.

Member Benefit: Subject to availability, Hammer Members can choose their preferred seats. Members receive priority ticketing until 15 minutes before the program. Members can pickup a ticket for themselves and a guest. Learn more about membership.

Parking: Valet parking is available on Lindbrook Drive for $10 cash only. Self-parking is available under the museum. Rates are $8 for the first three hours with museum validation, and $3 for each additional 20 minutes, with a $22 daily maximum. There is an $8 flat rate after 6 p.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90024. (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Wed Sep 20

Webinar Series: Reimagining Peace and Security in Latin America and the Caribbean, 3-5p PT (Zoom, details upon registration). Final session of the series: Showcase of Youth-Led Initiatives. World BEYOND War (WBW) is teaming up with United4Change Center (U4C), the Rotary Peace Fellowship Alumni Association (RPFAA), and Peace First to launch a new webinar series on “Reimaging Peace and Security in Latin America”. The purpose of the webinar series is to co-create spaces for bringing in the voices and experiences of peacebuilders working, living, or studying in Central America, South America, Mexico, and the islands of the Caribbean. Its goal is to elicit reflection, discussion, and action specific to promoting peace and challenging war. This final session focuses on the processes and outcomes of youth-led peace projects. We’ll hear from young people, who tell us in their own words, how they went about designing and implementing youth-led projects as well as reflections on impacts achieved, challenges faced, and lessons learned along the way. $50 (no discount for partial series).

Screening: My Name is Andrea, 7:30p, free. UCLA Hammer Museum, Co-presented by the UCLA Center for the Study of Women. My Name is Andrea is a hybrid feature documentary about one of the most controversial figures of the 20th century. Andrea Dworkin offered a revolutionary analysis of male supremacy with a singular urgency and iconoclastic flair. Decades before #MeToo, Dworkin called out the pervasiveness of sexism and rape culture, and the ways it impacts every woman’s daily life. Shaped by the values of justice and equality learned in the civil rights movement, key moments from the life of this fearless fighter who demanded that women be seen as fully human, are the focus of the film. It features performances by Ashley Judd, Soko, Amandla Stenberg, Andrea Riseborough, and Christine Lahti, woven in with rare, electrifying archival footage of Dworkin. Followed by a conversation with director Pratibha Parmar and Karen Tongsen, Chair of USC’s Department of Gender & Sexuality Studies.

2022, dir: Pratibha Parmar, DCP, color, 90 minutes. See Sep 19 for location details.

Thu Sep 21 International Day of Peace

Thu Sep 21 – Oct 2: Campaign Nonviolence Days. Intl. Day of Peace demonstrations or celebrations; non-violence teach-ins; divest/ reinvest for a non-violent world; violence interruption trainings, healing circles around gun violence, teach-ins on preventing relationship, domestic, and sexual violence; racial justice healing circles; acts of kindness and mutual aid and more. Oct 2 is Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and Intl. Day of Non-Violence. Create an event or join events sponsored by others. A callto action. Please confirm that you plan to participate. paceebene.org/action-days/

Fri Sep 22

God and Guns: the History of Faith and Firearms in America (webinar). Secular AZ 12n-1p. Today’s religious right often seems caught up in the throes of gun worship… how did it get this way? Join us for a conversation with Dr. Joseph Slaughter, associate director of the Center for the Study of Guns and Society, to explore how god and guns go together in U.S. history. secularaz.org/single-event/god-and-guns-the-history-of-faith-and-firearms-in-america-with-dr-joseph-slaughter/

Fri Sep 22- Sun 24: #NoWar2023 Conference: Nonviolent Resistance to Militarism. A global 3-day conference on nonviolent resistance in the face of invasions, occupations, and military violence. Hosted virtually on the Zoom Events platform, World BEYOND War’s #NoWar2023 annual global conference brings together peace and anti-war individuals and organizations from around the world to share, reflect, strategize, and organize towards the abolition of war. worldbeyondwar.org/nowar2023/

Beach movie night: The Super Mario Bros Movie, Friday nights all month, 8 pm, different movie each week. https://beaches.lacounty.gov/beachmovienights/ Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, 90293. Parking $3 after 6p. Info: 310-726-4128.

Sat Sep 23

Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival, 23-24 Sep. Returning this Fall for a Weekend Celebrating the Small Four-Stringed Wonder; Fun for the Whole Family – Free for Kids 12 & Under. The Ukulele has captivated hearts by bringing musical joy into people’s lives for over 100 years, Exploring the musical versatility of the ukulele for the experienced ukulele player, the occasional strummer, or simply the curious spectator. Workshops for all levels of playing ability to work on technique or simply learn to play and enjoy live all-star performances by some of today’s most popular ukulele players. 930a-6p Sat; 9a-130p Sun. Also a free Ukulele Marketplace, located in the entry plaza of the Torrance Cultural Arts Center— browse boutique Ukulele builders, entry level and budget friendly instruments, fun accessories and ukuleles handcrafted in Hawaii, as well as open mic performances. In addition, authentic island style shave ice and food is available for purchase, round out the festival activities. Free Beginner Classes (Nakano Theatre at the Torrance Arts Center; no entry into main festival event; seating is first come, first served; bring your ukulele or buy from a variety of entry-level friendly instruments; prize giveaways as well.) Kala Koa Entertainment. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive. All Access Entry (includes unlimited access to Workshops & Performances): $47; $20 students with ID at the door; free for kids 12 & under. Sun 2p, NUE in concert at the James Armstrong Theatre, a trio of ukulele musicians from Hawaii (separately ticketed), presented by the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation; $25-$150. losangelesukulelefestival.com ; tix.com/ticket-sales/kalakoa/1723 ; 800-595-4849; kalakoaent@mac.com ; facebook.com/laukulelefestival; instagram.com/kalakoaentertainment; youtube.com/watch?v=Ph7CNoTf-nE

Coastal Cleanup Day – Dockweiler Beach clean-up site, 9a-12n, Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, Info: beaches.lacounty.gov, 424-526-7900; register: bit.ly/DockweilerBeachCleanup

Ebb & Flow @ The Creek 10 & 11a, at base of Julian Dixon Branch LA County Library in Culver City on Overland at Ballona Creek. Free, family-friendly community arts festival that explores climate change, nature, humanity, and health through dance, visual arts, music, and technology. For this installment, HDD is teaming up with Ballona Creek Renaissance (BCR), a Culver City non-profit dedicated to reviving Ballona Creek and its watershed. Ebb & Flow @ The Creek will be part of Heal the Bay’s 2023 Coastal Cleanup Day, so attendees can both view the performances and take the time to actively improve the local environment.

Marina Movie Night – – Top Gun: Maverick, Saturday nights all month, 8p, different movie each week.https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/ Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey 90292. Info: marina del rey.lacounty,gov 424-526-7777, https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/

Sun Sep 24

September 24: Nicaragua Webinar on the Nicaraguan community policing model, 12n PT. Mark your calendars! More info soon. afgj.org/category/nicanotes (look for upcoming webinars).

Family Flicks: Inventing Tomorrow, free, 11a, UCLA Hammer Museum. Recommended for ages 8+

Meet passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world’s environmental threats–found right in their own backyards–while navigating the doubts and insecurities that mark adolescence. Take a journey with these inspiring teens as they prepare their projects for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world, the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), a program of the Society for Science and the Public. Inventing Tomorrow, 2018, dir: Laura Nix, color, 105 minutes. Location details, see Sep 19

“Day of Atonement” Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur begins at sundown, continues Monday.

Mon Sep 25

Tue Sep 26

What Is the State of Surveillance? Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian, 7p.

Presented in partnership with ACLU of Southern California and The Progress Network; Moderated by Ramesh Srinivasan, Tech and Society Scholar at UCLA and Director, UC Digital Cultures Lab

As alarming as foreign espionage is the fear of information-gathering turned inward. US anxieties around the “surveillance state” have only grown since the Watergate scandal; with the post-9/11 passage of the USA PATRIOT Act; and with revelations that federal agencies sift through ordinary Americans’ phone and email communications, financial information, and Internet usage. Add in the rise of artificial intelligence, and our addictions to smartphones and sharing personal data, and pressing questions arise: Is Big Brother watching, and do we like it? What is the role of surveillance in our democracy, and to what ends do government and business use it? What standards for digital privacy do we even want? Zócalo, ACLU of Southern California, and The Progress Network welcome ArtCenter College of Design art and tech scholar Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Brennan Center government surveillance expert Faiza Patel, and ACLU SoCal attorney Mohammad Tajsar—experts working in and thinking deeply about surveillance and what it means for our 21st-century public and private lives—for a timely discussion moderated by UCLA’s Ramesh Srinavasan. Zócalo invites our in-person audience to continue the conversation with our speakers and each other at a post-event reception with complimentary small bites and drinks. Zócalo Public Square values audience safety. During events at ASU California Center, as bag searches are not permitted, only clear bags (maximum size 12” x 6” x 12”) and small clutches (maximum size 8 ½” x 5 ½”) are allowed in the venue. Zócalo may be able to provide a limited number of clear bags to help accommodate guests. Questions? Ask us at events@zocalopublicsquare.org. The ASU California Center is inclusive and accessible for all. A platform wheelchair lift is available at our main entrance via Broadway (ground level). Upon checking in for the event, please inform Zócalo staff if you need assistance, or contact events@zocalopublicsquare.org for additional information.

Wed Sep 27

Thu Sep 28

Fri Sep 29

Breaking the Bond Between Guns and God (webinar). Secular AZ. 12n-1p. Join us for a conversation with Rev. Peter Cook, Executive Director of the New York State Council of Churches. He’s working to break the bond between Christianity and guns, with a simple message: it’s the responsibility of white Christian denominations to challenge white America’s relationship with God and guns that are intertwined with white supremacy. secularaz.org/single-event/guns-and-god/

Beach Movie Night: Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Thieves, Friday nights all month, 8 pm, different movie each week. https://beaches.lacounty.gov/beachmovienights/ Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, 90293. Parking $3 after 6p. Info: 310-726-4128.

Sat Sep 30

Last day to vote in KPFK Local Station Board delegate elections, 8:59p PDT. See https://elections.pacifica.org/wordpress for candidate lists and more information.

Marina Movie Night – Creature from the Black Lagoon, Saturday nights all month, 8p, different movie each week.https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/ Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey 90292. Info: marina del rey.lacounty,gov 424-526-7777, https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinamovienights/

Made in L.A. Opening Celebration, 8-11p, free, UCLA Hammer Museum (see Sep 19 for venue details)

Celebrate the opening of Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living, the Hammer’s biennial exhibition showcasing artists from across Los Angeles. Be among the first to see the exhibition, and dance in the courtyard to music from Made in L.A. artist collective Mas Exitos. Galleries open late. Cash bar. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP here: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/made-la-opening-celebration

But admission is first come, first served to capacity. Exhibition opens Oct 1 – through 12/31/23.

Upcoming & Ongoing:

Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, has been under economic attack by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked

01 Oct, Third Harmony Film Screening & Discussion, 1-3p PT.. Hosted by Pace e Bene Nonviolence Study & Practice Affinity Group. Join us to watch the movie The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and the New Story of Human Nature together, and then have an online discussion of the movie. The Third Harmony tells the story of nonviolence, humanity’s greatest (and most overlooked) resource. As per Joanna Macy, “I am exhilarated and grateful to the filmmakers for bringing forth such a fine gift for the future of life on Earth. Hurray! and deep bows.” Also linked to a book club (Wed 18 Oct – Nov 15, 4-530p PT). Register: paceebene.org/events/2023/8/10/third-harmony-film-screening-amp-discussion

6-8 Oct: Join NDE and other activists, artists, poets, musicians and mystics for 3 days in Las Vegas and the desert in October, opening Friday evening the 6th with a concert and open mic in the city. Saturday morning yoga and meditation at Spring Mountain Ranch Park, and afternoon prayer vigil at Creech Air Force Base, camping that night at the Temple of Goddess Spirituality. On Sunday morning a communal art project in the tunnels under Hwy 95 between historic Peace Camp and the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury, followed by a peace vigil at the NNSS gate. More information will be provided closer to the date. Please let us know if you are coming from out of town and need accommodations. nevadadesertexperience.org/jfod

15 Oct, Santa Barbara Wild!, a benefit for Los Padres ForestWatch, 4-730p. Dinner, wine & beer, music, silent auction, live auction, special guests. Los Padres ForestWatch and Keep Sespe Wild have been monitoring USFS plans to log 423 acres of rare and ancient conifers atop the ridgeline of Pine Mountain, north of Ojai which have now been given the go-ahead in court. Numerous environmental organizations, and other plaintiffs, filed suit in federal court in October 2021, opposing the USFS’ Pine Mountain logging plan. There are 60 days from the date of the judgment to file an appeal with the Ninth Circuit (federal) Court of Appeals. The organizations, including Los Padres ForestWatch and Keep Sespe

Wild, are currently evaluating next steps and will keep us informed if it is agreed to file an appeal of the decision, and if so, they shall also then begin to raise the required funds. This benefit is one way to support their regional environmental work. The Great Meadow, Santa Barbara City College. sbwild.org

Oct 21, Beyond Gala, 6p. Benefit & awards dinner celebrating 50 years of Beyond Baroque. This will be the first time Beyond Baroque members and supporters will gather together in person to celebrate awardees as a community since the pandemic began. The festive event will be held at Playa Studios in Culver City, and will include an online and live silent auction, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, The Beyond Baroque Awards Dinner, and performances. The headline MC, special guests, and honorees will be announced in a formal invitation soon. Partnerships, sponsorships, donations, or media, Development & Communications Director Michele Raphael: michele@beyondbaroque.org; 310.883.5761. beyondbaroque.org/beyondgala55.html

Oct 24, Tue, A Mindful and Nonviolent Holiday Season 90-minute Class (Zoom 1-230p PT). Fee: $30. Email Erin at info@paceebene.org to request a scholarship or donate a bit more so that others can participate. paceebene.org/events/2023/10/24/a-mindful-and-nonviolent-holiday-season

Oct-Nov, Introduction to Human Rights & Popular Struggle. Must be willing to commit to 7 weeks of study & class attendance. Lucy Parsons Popular Human Rights School. Apply ASAP via afgj.org/hrs/apply . Application in both English and Spanish / Solicitud tanto en inglés como en español.

Thru Dec 1, 2024. Stamping the Ireichō. Reservations are required. Irei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration is a multi-faceted project to address the erasure of the identities of individuals of Japanese ancestry who experienced wartime incarceration and to expand the concept of what monument is through three distinct, interlinking elements: a sacred book of names as a monument (Ireichō), a website as a monument (Ireizō), and light sculptures as monuments (Ireihi). The Ireichō contains the first comprehensive listing of over 125,000 persons of Japanese ancestry who were incarcerated in US Army, Department of Justice, Wartime Civil Control Administration, and War Relocation Authority camps. Embedded into the very materiality of the Ireichō are special ceramic pieces made from soil collected by the project from seventy-five former incarceration sites from Alaska to Hawai‘i, Arkansas to California, and from almost every other region of the United States. rei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration, Japanese-American National Museum, 100 North Central Ave, LA. 213.830.5640 visitorservices@janm.org janm.org/exhibits/ireicho

Delegations to Cuba. Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective. 01-10 Dec: Agroecology & Cooperation (must apply by 15 Sep). 08-17 Dec: Healing Our Land, Healing Ourselves (must apply by 15 Sep). Feb 2024: Pan-Africanism in Cuba Today:History,Opportunities & Challenges (must apply by 01 Dec). solidaritycollective.org/upcoming-delegations

Delegation to Bolivia. 20-29 Nov. Alliance for Global Justice. Food Sovereignty, Popular Democracy & Indigenous Resistance (must apply by Sep 30). afgj.org/delegation-announcement-food-sovereignty-popular-democracy-indigenous-resistance-in-bolivia

Brigade tours to Nicaragua (Casa Benjamin Linder). 06-14 Jan, 2024, Power and Protagonism< Women in Nicaragua (apply by 15 Nov). 10-19 Feb, Birding in Solentiname Arquipelago (apply by 15 Dec). Also what look like custom tours. Details at casabenjaminlinder.org/tours

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled.

http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.

calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157# Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy.

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Thursdays, 430p PT, WTF is Going on in Latin America & The Caribbean. A broadcast/podcast (archives) featuring hot news out of the region with host Teri Mattson. Each weekly episode features a country and/or issue related to the affects of U.S. foreign, economic and/or military influence and intervention in the hemisphere of The Americas. Our guests include academics, policy-makers, journalists as well as activists recognized for their groundwork within local communities and movements. open.spotify.com/show/21vTN2wAoTKABun1iWlA79 (via AFGJ)



Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly. Aug 6,19,27, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213/738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p. Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p,

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p. Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions and to arrange to register.