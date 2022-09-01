See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

First Fridays at Five PM bike ride. This time, we’re partnering with the inspiring activists of Vote16, a 2022 Culver City ballot measure to allow 16 and 17 year-olds to vote in municipal elections! We could not be more excited about this major step forward to engage our youth in the issues that will impact their futures. Friday, September 2 is First Fridays at Five with Freddy, an easy monthly ride for a safer, greener, more equitable Culver City. Bikes, scooters, and rollerblades are welcome. Each monthly ride will showcase a different part of Culver City and end at a different venue for bites and drinks. This month, we begin the ride at Culver City High School, ride down ballona creek, through Syd Kronenthal Park, and ending in the Arts District at EK Valley for some delicious Oaxacan cuisine (mole anyone?) for those who choose to purchase. If you are joining the ride, please consider an optional donation to Freddy Puza for City Council here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/freddypuza Election season is officially in full swing and we are in need of more volunteers! If you have been considering volunteering for the campaign, this is a great way to get started and meet the team! Participants ride at their own risk and must be comfortable riding in traffic with vehicles. Helmets are required and no training wheels or roller-skates please. https://www.facebook.com/events/1160637708032013/1160637734698677/

Sep 5 – Mon Labor Day holiday

LA-LB Harbor Labor Coalition annual Labor Day march, rally & picnic, 8 a.m. – Marchers gather (Broad & E Street); 10 a.m. – March departs; 12 Noon – Rally begins at Banning Park Route: E Street, to Avalon, to M Street, ending at Banning Park for a picnic and rally (Avalon & M).

Personal Growth Meets Alternative Education: Discussion about Screen Time, 10-11:30a. We are going to cover some of the current research about screen time and also share some ideas to make technology a useful tool for your family. We’d love for you to join us and contribute your ideas and methods that have worked for your family. https://www.facebook.com/events/592383285956226/

Free.

Pacifica Fightback virtual national Solutions Town Hall, via zoom, 11a-2p PDT, Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlc–vrDsiHdXWr4LVVoFZFkEScaykMstA After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

DSA Hollywood Labor IATSE Union Circle meeting, 11a.

ICUJP 21st Anniversary George Regas Courageous Peacemaker award fundraiser, 4:45p. Register online at https://www.icujp.org/9_11_22regas (SEE info on page 1)

Committee for Racial Justice & Santa Monica League of Women Voters Educational Fund present: CANDIDATES’ FORUM: SMMUSD school board candidates answer questions posed by moderator, Dr. Karen Gunn, 6:30 -8p – zoom meeting open to all. Registration is a 2 step process, so register below to receive the workshop link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fOJo4toXQjCa70uMgIfvSw

The Venice West presents Suzy Williams – Venice Beats, 7p (doors 6), 1717 Lincoln Blvd. $10 (Free souvenir Sponto postcard with each paid admission) https://thevenicewest.com/ Gerry Fialka hosts a celebration of the Beats in Venice with Suzy Williams “LA’s Diva Deluxe”, with Brad Kay, Kahlil Sabbagh, Carol Chaikin, and from The Bonedaddys – Mike Tempo, & Rick Moors. Delve deep into Venice West Cafe & Sponto history, live stellar poets, songs by Jack Kerouac, Philomene Long, Lawrence Ferlinghetti and local cats. https://www.facebook.com/events/458892346092261

Suzy Williams is known for her “enormously amusing, endearing presence … with tough, belting authority” (-John Rockwell, New York Times) as well as her voice that is “vibrant and lusty … great gusto and bold emotion” (-Nat Hentoff, Cosmopolitan) and her “energy must be seen to be believed … “a natural performer” (-Robert Palmer, New York Times). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzy_Williams Gerry Fialka – “Gerry’s a master at introducing people and steering the wayward onesomes to action … to spreading awareness … His encyclopedic grasp of Venetian and media history swells the archive that circulates in the heads of citizens.” – John O’Kane wrote an entire subchapter “Pixilated Populism” in his book Venice, CA: A City State of Mind (which includes a photograph of Gerry Fialka on its cover), devoted to Fialka, and summarizes Fialka’s significance to Venice https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerry_Fialka

What Can We Laugh About? A Zócalo/ASU Gammage Event, 7p. Moderated by Gustavo Arellano, Columnist, Los Angeles Times. It sometimes feels like we will never laugh again, and that levity’s moment has passed. But comedians have always grappled with difficult topics in difficult times, helping the rest of us better understand ourselves—and let off a little steam in the process. Comedians dare to go where others can’t. Satire, stand-up, and skits can take on the topics that most divide us: race, nationality, gender, religion, class. What is the relationship between dissent and comedy? Is there civic virtue in laughter? Are there any issues that it is “too soon” to joke about? Should comedians around the world draw inspiration from American humor? And can comedy break through apathy, discontent, and division in a democracy under pressure—serving as release valve, remedy, and respite? Political satirist Bassem Youssef, and playwright, actor, and performance artist Kristina Wong visit Zócalo to discuss the current comedic zeitgeist, and why the joke can be mightier than the sword. Zócalo invites our in-person audience to continue the conversation with our speakers and each other at a post-event reception with complimentary drinks. This event is a part of Experience ASU, a month-long series marking Arizona State University’s expansion in California. REGISTER HERE: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-can-laugh-about/

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10a-1p, via zoom.

ABCF-LA presents Running Down the Walls, 11a, Bishop Canyon, Elysian Fields. Benefit for political prisoners’ commissary funds. Come on out to: ABCF’s Annual Running Down The Walls 5K Run! Every year Political Prisoners look forward to the day that we all collectively Run Down The Walls together. These events link us forever in struggle, together in solidarity we all set out on our paths with the same intentions. We jog for justice, we walk for peace, and we run for our comrade’s freedom. This event is insurmountably important to those behind the walls, they need to know that we are here and we not only stand with them but we will run with them. Please donate here: https://fundrazr.com/823VB1… Support the Struggle: We must remember that many of those arrested in the past or present are not far from us. We must remember that any one of these people could have at one time stood beside us in a demonstration, at a speak-out, or even at an organizing meeting. The strength of our movement is determined by how much we support our fallen comrades. As Anarchist and former POW Ojore Lutalo says, “Any Movement that does not support its political internees, is a sham movement.” For more information contact the Los Angeles Branch Group of the Anarchist Black Cross Federation. PO Box 11223, Whittier CA 90603.

Autumnal Equinox in the northern hemisphere, first day of fall season; days and nights are both 12 hours long.

International Ukelele Festival Friday Evening Kick-Off Concert, 6p features Ukulele virtuosos Andrew Molina & Brittni Paiva, two of the hottest ukulele talents; George Nakano Theater, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA 90503; $35 Brittni Paiva, a multi award-winning instrumentalist, known for her stunning articulation of what she can do on the ukulele. She has performed on stage with Carlos Santana when he appeared in Hawaii and has also joined famed guitarist Tommy Emmanuel on stage at the California Worldfest; she is a three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner with numerous other awards and nominations throughout the years, including Most Promising Artist of the Year in 2005 for her debut release, Brittni x 3. Andrew Molina’s electrifying performances have captivated audiences across the country and around the world, appearing in China, Europe, Tahiti and, of course, the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. Audiences will enjoy Molina’s unique solo ukulele arrangements of hits like Aerosmith’s Dream On and Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses alongside his own original instrumental compositions. Having earned each of his albums a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nomination for “Ukulele Album of the Year” (Hawaii’s version of the Grammy Awards). Full festival lineup, artist & workshop info, to purchase tickets: http://www.losangelesukulelefestival.com https://www.facebook.com/laukulelefestival (800) 595-4849; kalakoaent@mac.com

Pacifica Fightback virtual national Town Hall on ending US militarism & intervention and Israeli war crimes against Palestinians,with Linda Sarsour and others. 11a-2p PDT via zoom, Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcOqpqTgiHd2q3vu0nnU097Hlzckxq_H3 After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Why isn’t Pacifica covering the full range of progressive and anti-imperialist analysis of the US role in Israeli attacks on Palestine, and the role of the US and NATO in regards to Russia and Ukraine, or China and Taiwan? What can we learn from Palestinians and others, and what can we do to get those voices on the air, and keep Pacifica faithful to its mission and effective in its impact?

Film & discussion: LOST HIGHWAY (1997, dir. David Lynch) 7p, 9:15pm Q&A with Editor Mary Sweeney, Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, DTLA. Editor Mary Sweeney cut some of David Lynch’s most beloved works including Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me, Mulholland Dr, and many of the greatest Twin Peaks TV episodes. She joins us for an in-person Q&A about her favorite collaboration, the 1997 mind-bender Lost Highway. Like so much of Lynch’s work. It operates on at least two or three levels with a very powerful psychological logic (the inability to escape oneself and one’s flaws even in one’s own fantasy world). Filled with some of Lynch’s most intense, graphic, and explicit imagery, Lost Highway will rock then shatter your world. https://www.secretmovieclub.com/calendar/mary-sweeney-the-million-dollar-theater

Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival, 9:30a-6p. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.); Torrance Cultural Arts Center; 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA 90503. All Access Entry (includes unlimited access to Workshops & Performances): $47, $20 students with ID at the door; free for kids 12 & under; Ohana Family Theatre (Nakano Theatre): $20, free for kids 12 & under; Beginner classes all day, including kids’ activities, a children’s ukulele puppet show and demonstrations (access to performances not included). A limited number of loaner ukuleles will be available courtesy of Ohana Ukuleles.

Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown and continues until sunset on Tuesday Sept. 27. Begins the Jewish "high holidays" or Days of Awe, ending on the day of atonement, Yom Kippur on October 5.

Ohana Sunday afternoon of family Ukulele fun, 2p. features performances from Lise Lee, Bernadette Plazola, and Alissa Hunicutt, plus time to jam on the stage with friends, family, and other ukulele enthusiasts; The Grand Annex; 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731; $5 youth, $23 adult, $140 VIP table. Full festival lineup, artist & workshop info, to purchase tickets: http://www.losangelesukulelefestival.com

Roger Waters: “This Is Not a Drill” tour, Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), Change Links, ARA, Code Pink, KPFK and others will be tabling, courtesy of an invitation from Waters, who has been advocating for freedom for Julian Assange and opposing US & NATO militarism. To purchase tickets and for additional tour information, please visit https://rogerwaters.com. “This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love R.” https://rogerwaters.com https://www.facebook.com/rogerwaters https://twitter.com/rogerwaters https://www.instagram.com/rogerwaters

How Should We Prepare for Aliens to Arrive on Earth? Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian, 7p, in-person & streaming.Moderated by Julian E. Barnes, National Security Reporter, NY Times. Since the beginning of time, people have gazed up at the stars and wondered: Are we alone in the universe? Now, this question is stoking controversy as the U.S. military continues its release of videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena”—about which former President Barack Obama admitted, “We don’t know exactly what they are.” It’s time we put together a game plan—preferably one we can all agree on—to guide us when extraterrestrial guests ultimately do arrive. What will contact with a new intelligent lifeform mean for humanity’s future? Can the close encounters Hollywood has imagined help us plot our way forward? And, is it possible that humanity will find unity in how we present ourselves to the new arrivals? A panel including astrobiologist, theoretical physicist, and ASU associate professor Sara Imari Walker, and Corey Gray, senior operations specialist at LIGO Hanford Observatory, visit Zócalo–not to discuss whether there is life out there, but to reflect upon how we should prepare to meet it.

This event is a part of Experience ASU, a month-long series marking Arizona State University’s expansion in California. ASU California Center, 1111 S. Broadway, LA 90015. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/how-we-prepare-for-aliens/

Roger Waters: “This Is Not a Drill” tour (see Sep 27 – Tue).

UPCOMING EVENTS

African American Community Healing Day https://communityhealingnet.org/community-healing_days/ Inspired by Dr. Maya Angelou, Founding Chair of CHN’s Board of Advisors, Community Healing Days was one of CHN’s first initiatives. Held on the third weekend of every October, this celebration is designed to put “time for healing” at the top of the global Black community’s agenda, celebrate our resilience, and increase our solidarity. In 2013, Dr. Angelou issued a call encouraging Black people and our allies to Wear Sky Blue during Community Healing Days as a sign of our collective determination to “turn the pain of the blues into the sky blue of unlimited possibilities.” We invite you to join us each year, on the third weekend of October, in answering Dr. Angelou’s call.

SAVE THE DATE FOR GIANTS OF JUSTICE Oct. 20. Join us for an inspiring celebration of faith leaders and community members working in solidarity to build a more equitable and just society! The theme of this year’s Giants of Justice is Finding Our Power. And the event will spotlight leaders who are helping build strategic power in these challenging times. Honorees will be announced shortly! Tickets go on sale September 1! https://www.cluejustice.org

Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), 464 Lucas Ave #202, LA 90017, (213) 481-3740

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, Second Draft LA, 8:30-10p, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations 4-6p, BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, Justice Not Jails, 6-8p, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, 5:30-7p, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions