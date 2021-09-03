Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You'll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sun thru Sat, RAC-LA/MAALA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities/Mutual Aid Action LA, Mon-Thu 11a-7p, Fri varying hours, Sat-Sun 9a-8p, 2515 W 7th St, LA, CA 90057. free produce distribution. https://mutualaidactionla.org/ https://www.facebook.com/mutualaidactionla

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243, action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (South of Adams Blvd. east of Fairfax) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, https://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities had been closed, but are re-opening, so check..

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team. Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

Latino Book and Family Festival in North County San Diego, Virtual, July 31-Nov 6, 2021. https://lbff.us https://www.facebook.com/pg/LBFFs/events/

Aug 31- Sept. 6: 6th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week A week of Peace activities in San Pedro as a resistance to the Normalization of War during the U.S. military’s “L.A. Fleet Week”. Instead, we promote the solutions of peace in the world & in our towns.

Contact / Get Involved! (310) 971- 8280, *sojournerb@yahoo.com *Facebook: LA Harbor Peace Week 2021 Hashtags: *#LAHarborPeaceWeek2021 *#GreenPeaceNewDeal/#TransitionThe Mission

Tuesday Aug 31 *Welcome home troops from Afghanistan: War was never the Answer – MSFO sponsored 4-5 pm, Political Office 5th/Centre, San Pedro CA 90731

Wednesday Sept 1 *Peace Literature Canvassing 5-6 pm, #Open Mic-Speak 4 Peace, Sacred Grounds Coffee House, 468 W. 6th Street, SP 90731 6:30-8PM

Thursday Sept 2 *Air Force Housing Peace Vigil, Ft. MacArthur, 24th & Pacific, SP, 4-5 pm Work for Peace NOT For War #PeaceForceNOTSpaceForce #TransitionTheMission *peace Table & Canvas JDC Records 447 6th Street 5:30-7:30pm

Friday Sept 3 *Pedal Peace Not War – Bike Ride Meet @ 11th/Pacific Ave to ride to Harbor Blvd/USS Iowa 6-8pm Meet up W/ Peace Vigil: NO SPACE FORCE, USS Iowa 3d & Harbor Blvd, SP, 6:30-8:00pm

Saturday Sept 4 * WWII Anti-Fascist History Car Tour, Meet at San Pedro DMV 10-12pm *Peace w/China @LA Port ! Cultural Evening on Zoom, 6:30-8:30pm

Sunday Sept 5 *Peace Picnic & Rally: Vets For Peace Tribute, Teen Memorial, Stop Deporting Our Veterans! Peace Park @ 6th & Harbor Blvd., SP, 11:00-3:00 pm

Labor Day Mon Sept 6, “Work For Peace” U.S. Returned Peace Corps Volunteer led: “Conference on Global Sustainable Development: The Alternative to War.”

Zoom Event 4-6pm

Sep 1-30 100th Anniversary of Battle of Blair Mountain (Matewan Massacre) armed coal miner insurrection in West Virginia in 1921. https://www.blair100.com/events/

Sep. 15 – Oct 15 Hispanic Heritage Month https://lacountylibrary.org/hispanic-heritage-month/

So called “National Hispanic Heritage Month” recognizes the culture, contributions, and heritage of Spanish-speaking peoples in the US. Now observed annually from September 15 to October 15, this national observance was first established by Public Law 90-498, approved September 17, 1968 by the 90th Congress. Public Law 90-468 authorized the president to proclaim National Hispanic Heritage Week each year. On August 17, 1988, the 100th Congress enacted Public Law 100-402, which extended the observance from a week to a month.

We note the absurdity of calling this “Hispanic Heritage” when the dates basically celebrate successful anti-colonial struggles against the Spanish empire and monarchical rule, establishing republics based on indigenous, African and Creole/criollo populations. The months of September and October cover a wide range of independence days for Central & South American countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all celebrate their independence on September 15. Mexico celebrates its independence on September 16, Chile on September 18, and Belize on September 21. El Día de la Raza (Indigenous Peoples Day) is observed on October 12.

Sep. 26 – Oct. 2 Banned Books Week https://bannedbooksweek.org/

SEP 1 – WED

KPFK Local Station Board special meeting, 5:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The LSB meetings will be conducted via Zoom; committee meetings via a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org.

One tap mobile +16699006833,,84464153641# US (San Jose)

SEP 2 – THU

The Legacy of Mine Worker Organizing: Today’s Fight for the PRO Act and a New Deal That Works for US 11a PDT, Zoom webinar organized by the ReImagine Appalachia campaign and featuring Phil Smith, Director of Government Affairs, United Mine Workers (UMW) of America, Myya Helm, summer research associate at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy (on video), and Stephen Herzenberg, Keystone Research Center economist and co-director of the ReImagine Appalachia campaign, and Hannah Halbert, Executive Director of Policy Matters Ohio. https://www.blair100.com/events/the-legacy-of-mine-worker-organizing-our-regions-workers-can-lead-todays-fight-for-the-pro-act-and-a-new-deal-that-works-for-us

SEP 3 – FRI

Dissenters’ DisOrientation Sept 3 – 5, an immersive 3-day virtual convergence for students and young people to deepen their knowledge, get trained up in movement building skills, connect with others who share our passions, find and meet allies and co-conspirators on campus, and imagine the ways we can work together to fight against war, policing, cages, and militarism. https://actionnetwork.org/forms/dissenters-disorientation-2021 Questions? Email the DisOrientation Planning Squad at info@wearedissenters.org.

Selma James: Book launch of Our Time Is Now: Sex, Race, Class, and Caring for People and Planet. 6am PT. JOIN on your computer or mobile app or call in (audio only) +44 20 3787 4277,,614729267# https://blog.pmpress.org/events/selma-james-launch-of-our-time-is-now-sex-race-class-and-caring-for-people-and-planet-on-9-3/

Selma James is an antisexist, antiracist campaigner. In 1972 she put forward Wages for Housework (WFH) as a demand and a political perspective that redefined the working class. The International WFH Campaign she founded coordinates the Global Women’s Strike. She coined the word “unwaged,” which incorporates all workers without wages. She coauthored the classic The Power of Women and the Subversion of the Community and is the author of other pathbreaking writing including Sex, Race, and Class—The Perspective of Winning: A Selection of Writings 1952-2011.

SEP 4 – SAT

SEP 5 – SUN

Memorial for Gabe Gabrielski, 2p, Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., LA. There will be an in-person outdoor memorial as well as a Zoom meeting room for those who are unable to attend in person. https://www.facebook.com/events/450832122565896

LA Tenants Union Labor Day picnic, 4p, same venue as above memorial.

“A Heated Discussion” 3-5p. 514 S. Spring St, LA. A staged reading of the new play, streamed via Zoom, talks about the entities of the Spirit World dismayed at the state of the world and the fate of African-Americans; in particular, conjures up the spirits of famous departed Black personalities such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Ida B. Wells, Maya Angelou, Tupac Shakur, Richard Pryor and more. For more info call (213) 489-7402 or go to the website http://therobeytheatrecompany.org. Free.

SEP 6 – MON

Labor Day – Harbor Labor Coalition drive-through food giveaway, 9a-12n, Banning Park in Wilmington. 401 East “M” Street. Masks required. http://www.lalblaborcoalition.com/ (562) 481-7275 https://www.facebook.com/Los-Angeles-Long-Beach-Harbor-Labor-Coalition-231460370768978

Jewish New Year begins at sundown (continues for two days).

SEP 7 – TUE

SEP 8 – WED

Blair Mountain Centennial Lecture Series, 10a PDT. Join the Center for Appalachia Studies for a special presentation by Dr. John Hennen, will discuss the significance of the Battle of Blair Mountain on larger efforts to unionize WV’s southern coalfields.

https://www.blair100.com/events/spotlighting-the-battle-of-blair-mountain-a-special-lecture-series

How Could Less Red Tape Make Societies More Equal? Online, 5p PDT, A Zócalo/Pacific Council on International Policy Event, Moderated by Nikita Stewart, Assistant Metro Editor, NY Times. To merely open a bank account or secure a driver’s license, people around the world face one common barrier: paperwork. Americans, in fact, spend 11.4 billion hours a year on federal paperwork alone. Harvard legal scholar Cass R. Sunstein, former administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, has a name for this kind of drudgery: sludge. Sludge, he argues, doesn’t just cost time, money, and dignity—it does an immense amount of damage to society’s most vulnerable people. Bureaucratic red tape—“volokita” as it’s known in Russian—hinders everything from gaining access to food to securing healthcare. How could less paperwork help the least wealthy, least healthy, and least educated improve their station in life? Have any countries or institutions figured out what it would take to make this happen? Sunstein, author most recently of Sludge: What Stops Us from Getting Things Done and What to Do about It, visits Zócalo to talk about eliminating the piles of paperwork obscuring our path to a more equal world. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/could-less-red-tape-make-societies-more-equal/

SEP 9 – THU

Attica Is All of Us – 50th anniversary commemoration of the Attica Prison Commune, 3-5p, online. A live-streamed, online event commemorating the Attica Uprising and Massacre. Register here: https://www.atticaisallofus.org/register Live-Stream link: https://www.atticaisallofus.org/livestream

IMPORTANT: Please note that given the resurgence of COVID-19, this event is now fully virtual. Sponsored by Attica Is All of Us and NLG-NYC. https://www.facebook.com/events/510573963328018/

SEP 10 – FRI

“Black Panther In Concert” Fri. Sept. 10 – Sun. Sept.12, 8-10p, Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland LA 90068. In 2018, Marvel Studios’ film Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon. The LA Phil will perform Ludwig Gorossons’ Oscar winning score live simultaneous with a screening of the film at the Hollywood Bowl with special guests BaaBa Maal and conductor Thomas Wilkins. For info visit: https://bit.ly/BCE_BP-LAPhil.

SEP 11 – SAT

ICUJP 20th Anniversary Commemoration & George Regas Peace & Justice Awards (see story, p. 2) 4-6p, All Saints church, Pasadena, and online. http://www.icujp.org

Never Forget: 9/11 & The 20 Year War On Terror, 12n-3p, via ZOOM Introduction by Brian Garvey, Danaka Katovich and Rachel Bruhnke. Speakers – (7 Minutes Each) in The Following Order: John Kiriakou, Sami Al Arian, Jodie Evans, Moustafa Bayoumi, Medea Benjamin, Vijay Prashad, Matthew Hoh, Kathy Kelly, Danny Sjursen, David Swanson, Kevin Danaher, Mickey Huff, Ray McGovern, Assal Rad, Chris Agee, Pat Alviso, Rick Jahnkow, Norman Solomon. Sponsored by CODEPINK, Massachusetts Peace Action & ADDICTED To WAR. Register: http://www.codepink.org/neverforget_911webinar?fbclid=IwAR1NECpO2v7wFOvn_M-7_KcdJ_uzfUZRXbTRK7zsaxJ9f9IbIHCpxUbTxP

SEP 12 – SUN

Running Down the Walls 5K Since 1999, prisoners and supporters throughout North America have participated in the annual event known as Running Down the Walls (RDTW) often running or walking simultaneously in many cities and prisons at once. This is a 5k non-competitive run/jog/walk/roll in order to raise awareness and funds for the numerous political prisoners currently held in North American prisons. Due to the COVID pandemic, this will be carried out individually where and as you can to raise funds for the ABCF Warchest program created in November of 1994. Its purpose is to send monthly financial support to Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War (PP/POWs). The Warchest funds are divided and distributed through monthly stipends to political prisoners who otherwise receive little or no financial aid. Prisoners use this money to cover the basic necessities of everyday living. They’ve used funds to pay for stamps, shoes, clothes, as well as assisting their families with what little they can.

Every year we get runners who are unfamiliar with Political Prisoners, Prisoners of War, and the movements they came from. We read statements of solidarity from PP/POWs before each run begins because we want people to run with PP/POW’s issues on their minds. Let Us Know: •If you are able to run, please write to us and let us know that you can run and your thoughts on the run. •If you are not able to run, we still want your words, your thoughts, your knowledge and encouragement. •Please mail us your statements of solidarity as soon as you can. LA-ABCF / https://www.abcf.net, PO Box 11223, Whittier, CA 90603. https://www.abcf.net/rdtw/ https://www.abcf.net/losangeles/ Donate: http://fundrazr.com/rdtw2021laabcf

Critical Race Theory 2 : Why We Need It & How It Impacts You; Committee for Racial Justice, 6:30-8p – zoom meeting open to all. Register: ttps://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lfu-tqzgtHtQPDaCvIMfNOQ4XTqtoC31h Due to the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) will hold its monthly workshop on the second Sunday of September. Why do we need Critical Race Theory (CRT)? How does it impact us? Why there is opposition? How can anti-racists talk to others about the need for CRT? What do those in opposition want to accomplish? We are living in an era where disinformation is battling with truth and history for control. New legislation in some states bans ideas and research designed to combat racism from classrooms and workplace training by labeling them “divisive” or “anti-American.” What is at the root of this conflict? What are its consequences?

To help us gain clarity and a direction forward, Dr. LaToya Baldwin Clark, an Assistant Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law, will be one of our resource people. She writes and teaches about education law, family law, property law, and race and discrimination. Her course on The Sociology of Law uses sociological texts to examine law “on the ground” as opposed to law “on the books.” The course places a particular emphasis on law as both a producer of and tool for dismantling societal stratification and inequality, including stratification and inequality based on race, class, gender and sexuality, and their intersections.

Previously, she was an Earl B. Dickerson Fellow and Lecturer in Law at University of Chicago Law School. Baldwin Clark received her B.S. in Economics cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and her M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in Criminology. She then earned her Ph.D. from Stanford University in Sociology and her J.D. from Stanford Law School. While at Stanford, Baldwin Clark was a Diversifying Academia, Recruiting Excellence Fellow.

If you are not on our email list, check the Committee For Racial Justice Facebook page closer to Sept. 12th for updates on further resource people and come to see why Critical Race Theory is important, to learn what is at stake, and to take part in the discussion. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

SEP 13 – MON

SEP 14 – TUE

SEP 15 – WED – SEP 16 – THU

Jewish “high holy day” Day of Atonement/Yom Kippur begins at sundown – no food and water fast day ends 1 hour after sundown the next day.

SEP 17 – FRI

“Nation Time at the Coliseum: The Wattstax ’72 Concert & Black Power in Los Angeles” – 2021-22 LA History & Metro Studies program. Frank Guridy, Associate Professor of History, Columbia University. pre-circulated paper – via Zoom. LA.History.Group@gmail.com; Join our mailing list: http://tinyurl.com/LAMetroList http://www.facebook.com/LAHistoryMetroStudiesGroup Announcements will be emailed two weeks prior to each session, with logistical and RSVP information as well as links to any pre-circulated papers (we are unable to distribute papers earlier than this). At that time, you can also access the paper via a link posted on the ICW website at http://dornsife.usc.edu/icw/lahistorymetro/. We request that participants read the papers if attending. If you’d like to attend, you must RSVP for both virtual and in-person sessions. All workshops will begin at 10:30am Pacific time.

SEP 18 – SAT

SEP 19 – SUN

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The LSB meetings will be conducted via Zoom; committee meetings via a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org.

One tap mobile +16699006833,,84464153641# US (San Jose)

SEP 20 – MON

SEP 21 – TUE

SEP 22 – WED

Autumnal Equinox a little after noon PDT, the day and night are both 12 hours long. First day of fall in the Northern hemisphere.

SEP 23 – THU

LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission, 9a-1p. See https://coc.lacounty.gov for virtual meeting details and to subscribe to emailed agendas, 213-253-5678.

SEP 24 – FRI

Native American Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Native_American_Day

SEP 25 – SAT

SEP 26 – SUN

SEP 27 – MON

SEP 28 – TUE

SEP 29 – WED

Blair Mountain Centennial Lecture Series, 10s PDT. Join the Center for Appalachia Studies for a special presentation by Lloyd Tomlinson, who will examine the ways coal operators in southwest Virginia responded to the news about the Battle of Blair Mountain.

https://www.blair100.com/events/spotlighting-the-battle-of-blair-mountain-a-special-lecture-series

Antiracist Town Hall, 6p. To provide a space for greater dialogue and learning, Center Against Racism and Trauma (CART) will hold its next Antiracist Town hall in partnership with the RCC Center for Social Justice & Civil Liberties.CART has developed a series of trainings to meet the needs of residents, organizations, and community groups in the Inland Empire. Contact us at CART@destroyracism.org

SEP 30 – THU

Grand Opening! Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – 10a-6p, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, Ca. 90036. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will be the premiere institution dedicated to the art and science of movies. The Academy Museum will offer unparalleled exhibitions and programs illuminating the fascinating world of cinema. The public is invited to the grand opening. For more information call (323) 930-3000 visit the website, or email: academymuseum@oscars.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

October – Many Winters Gathering of Elders, 16th Annual Gathering postponed until October 2021. https://mwgoe.org