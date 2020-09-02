UPDATED SEPTEMBER 2020 COMMUNITY CALENDAR

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links Calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies and mail out more until further notice. You'll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness..

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. They have been keeping a lot of people from being heard. http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for official information http://www.stoplapdspying.org for movement talking points. A recent meeting was live streamed on YouTube by KTLA and had 67,000 views. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each in two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly and get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. Website now describes virtual galleries and at-home “concerts” so this has probably been made virtual. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil vs. DA Jackie Lacey with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies succeeded in denying DA Lacey immediate re-election and forced her into a November run-off. 3p, 211 W. Temple Bl, Downtown LA. http://www.blmla.org The physical vigil has returned with larger crowds and an earlier start at 3 instead of 4 pm.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

Click the links below to register for the dialogue(s) you want to attend. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are semi-postponed, new dates TBA. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

5th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week 2020 facebook.com/LA-Harbor-Peace-Week-2020-102462814912192/events/

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, Sep. 17,18,19,20, online, free. This brand new production of Romeo & Juliet is directed and adapted by Melissa Chalsma. It features Nikhil Pai as Romeo, Bukola Ogunmola as Juliet, and many of your favorite ISC ensemble members. This hybrid stage production will use movie making, animation, social media, and our own ISC stage in Atwater. Front and center of this new production is the Shakespearean acting of the ISC Ensemble. http://www.iscla.org/summer-festival

Banned Books Week, Sep. 27-Oct. 3 http://www.bannedbooksweek.org/

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Music Center Dance, The Music Center offers a free dance series (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. See their YouTube channel every Friday night at 7pm https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

LA Phil, Sep 25-Nov 30, online, free. https://www.laphil.com/campaigns/soundstage

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

LA Chamber Orchestra, Sep 5, online, free. https://www.laco.org/summerfest/

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

The Ford, online, free. Sep-Nov 2020. https://www.theford.com/

SEP 1 – TUE

Peoples Strike and rent strike actions https://peoplesstrike.org

SEP 2 – WED

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

California Listening Sessions: Racial Justice and Single Payer (Day 1 of 2) 3:00PM to 4:30PM PDT

Inland Equity Partnership presents 2 days of special listening sessions to hear from people who are directly impacted by some of the most pressing issues we face as a society. We need legislators to listen to the people and not special-interest groups. Please send this event to policymakers.

Panel guests:

‣ TODEC Legal Center

‣ Leslie Udvardi, Inland Empire DSA

‣ Gabriela Armenta, Danza Azteca Citlatonac

‣ Eder Blanco, Latino and Latina Round Table of the San Gabriel Valley and Pomona Valley

Register here: http://bit.ly/RacialJusticeCA

SEP 3 – THU

Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernardino Counties, 3-4p, online. Wondering How PPOSBC Health Centers Are Serving Patients? Have Questions about Sending Your Kids Back to School? Curious about Which Type of Mask Is the Most Effective? Please join PPOSBC for a casual conversation in which PPOSBC’s Medical Director, Dr. Janet Jacobson, and Virologist Dr. Jo Brunner answer your questions about the pandemic and offer recommendations on how to keep your family safe. Additionally, Dr. Jacobson will update event guests on how PPOSBC’s health centers continue to provide care during these unprecedented times. $5 Donation. Click here to RSVP https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/heydoctor

Questions for Dr. Jacobson and Dr. Brunner can be submitted when you RSVP and are also welcomed during the event via chat. Don’t have $5? Send email to development@pposbc.org with subject line “Hey Doctor” Event: Add Me to the Wait List. Virtual Event – Details on how to join will be provided in the confirmation email. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Sep03pp

L.A. Harbor Peace Week 2020, 4-6:30p, 320 W 5th St, San Pedro, 90731. This is an in-person (car caravanistas welcome!), socially-distant event to engage various local political entities in calling to Promote and Fund Peace and our Communities, not War and Militarism. We will rally at 5th and Centre, offices of Rep. Barragan, Supervisor Hahn, and State Sen. Bradford to: Promote a Politics of Peace, not of War. We will visit local ILWU locals to support them in Trade not Aggression against China. China is NOT our Enemy. We will march to Peace Park (2 blocks) adjacent to SP City Hall and the office of City Councilman Buscaino, in a call to DEFUND US Militarism, At Home and Abroad. Let’s support our local economy and share a meal afterwards at a great San Pedro restaurant! fb.com/events/2650271135187738/ fb.com/LA-Harbor-Peace-Week-2020-102462814912192/

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

California Listening Sessions: Racial Justice and Single Payer (Day 2 of 2) 3-4p PDT

Hosted by Inland Equity Partnership, day 2 of the listening session brings social justice advocates, policy experts, and grassroots community leaders—many who have been fighting for racial equity for years. Hear more on the challenges of facilitating good policy, protecting the public good, and building political will for Single Payer in a climate of political chaos. Please send this event to policymakers, who need to listen to voices for the people.

Panel guests:

‣ Ana Gonzalez, Chicano/Latino caucus, San Bernardino County

‣ Ada Briceno, UNITE HERE! Local 11

‣ Corey Jackson, Boys and Men of Color Alliance, Riverside County

‣ Erica Smith, Riverside All of us Or None/Starting Over Inc.

‣ Michael Lighty, Healthy California NOW

‣ Cynthia Liu, K – 12 News Network

‣ Michael Johnson, Blue Shield Whistleblower

Register here: http://bit.ly/RacialJusticeCA

SEP 4 – FRI

VIRTUAL Open Mic for Peace and Justice, 6-8p, zoom. Open Mic for Peace and Justice-themed music, spoken word, political comedy, poetry, art, etc. YOU bring it! Join as a participant or audience. Part of 5th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week 2020. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81969917166?pwd=WjU2cnNGWmVUeUpSYWwvNC9Nc3ZtUT09 Meeting ID: 819 6991 7166 Passcode: 541253. fb.com/events/774225596674660/

SEP 5 – SAT

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

March to End Racism, 9a-12n, San Bernardino Justice Center, 247 West 3rd St, San Bernardino, 92415, free. The Diversity & Inclusion Committee (DDC) of the San Bernardino County Public Defender’s Office invites you to join us on Saturday, September 5th we will be marching from the San Bernardino Justice Center on 247 W. 3rd Street to the MLK Statue in front of City Hall. The goal of our march is to demand structural changes needed in our county to eliminate racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Please bring your mask and respect social distancing. RSVP by clicking on the ticket (even though you don’t need one to attend) for us to get a headcount. Email DAIC.sbcpd@gmail.com with any questions.

#March2EndRacism

Comité de Diversidad e Inclusión (ddc) de la Oficina del Defensor Público del condado de San Bernardino les invita el sábado, 5 de septiembre, marcharemos desde 247 W. 3rd St. San Bernardino, CA hasta la alcaldía (290 N. D. St.). El objetivo de nuestra marcha es para exigir cambios necesarios para eliminar las disparidades raciales en el sistema de justicia penal en nuestro condado.

Por favor use una máscara y practique el distanciamiento social.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-to-end-racism-tickets-115139896530

Drumming for Black Lives, 11:30a-1p, Library Park, 101 W. Mariposa Av (cross street is Main St), El Segundo, 90245, $20. RHYTHM FOR CHANGE + EL SEGUNDO FOR BLACK LIVES presents, Drumming for Black Lives. a group drumming event at Library Park. A General Admission ticket purchases secures you a spot and a drum. Donations are also welcome for those who are unable to attend and/or want to support. An hour of intentional drumming will be led by Curtis Byrd Drums and a percentage of proceeds will be going towards EL SEGUNDO FOR BLACK LIVES. All ages welcome, no prior drumming experience necessary. Masks required & please keep a social distance of at least 6ft from people outside of your household. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drumming-for-black-lives-tickets-118087509921

WWII ANTIFAscist History Car Tour in San Pedro, 10:30a-1:30p, Join us in celebrating some of the many ANTIFAscist WWII monuments around San Pedro! A reminder that our LA/LB Harbor Area was fully mobilized during FDR’s presidency to fight and defeat the Fascist Threat during WWII. On this, the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, and the initial victory against fascism, we honor America’s ANTIFAscist foreign policy and the domestic mobilization to defeat the racist and militaristic scourge . Please DECORATE YOUR CAR with celebratory ANTI-FASCIST signs and calls for Global Peace and Justice, which was humanity’s desire after WWII. Our history tour will drive by ANTIFAscist monuments, with occasional stops. (This is a science-based group, so masks and social distancing are MUSTS. Thank you for cooperating) We will begin our ANTIFAscist WWII history at the DMV parking lot on Channel, and end at the Lane Victory at the San Pedro Marina. “Next steps” will be addressed at our last stop. *If you live elsewhere in the U.S. and cannot join us, consider learning the ANTIFAscist WWII history in YOUR town and organizing a car tour! 😉 fb.com/events/634236147467650/ Hosted by LA Harbor Peace Week

Refuse Fascism: Protest Everywhere – Demand Trump Pence Out Now!, 2p, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028. Launch 60 Days Of Struggle Before The Election. On September 5th we must make a LIVING DECLARATION to the world that we are uniting, we are organizing, we are determined, we are preparing to struggle with all we’ve got, starting now and not stopping until the Trump/Pence regime is driven from power and its fascist program brought to a halt. 323 946 1742 @RefuseFascismLA Socal@refusefascism.org https://actionnetwork.org/events/la-protest-demanding-trumppence-out-now-sept-5

Peace with the People of North Korea (DPRK), 5:30-8p, online. Join us virtually for the annual peace dinner series, a part of Los Angeles Harbor Peace Week. We will eat Korean food, listen to some classical Korean music and learn about interesting facts about the people who live in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. For questions message me or email me at c.louis.guzman@gmail.com. fb.com/events/355491075475677/ LA Harbor Peace Week 2020

SEP 6- SUN

Join us for Running Down the Walls, 11a-1p PST. Since 1999, the Los Angeles Anarchist Black Cross has organized our annual Running Down the Walls 5k run to raise awareness and support for political prisoners. This year, due to concerns over the coronavirus, our run will be done a little differently than our normal event. LA ABC wants to ensure the safety and health of our local community. As such, we will be organizing a social distance/virtual run. We will be hosting a Twitter Storm (@La_ABCF). Please join us and participate in both the exercising portion and in Tweeting out support for Political Prisoners. Feel free to make noise all day for those imprisoned. Details and a toolkit are below and let’s you know more on how you can participate.. AK Press is also providing gifts to the individuals who raise the most donations.

Our Online Toolkit can be found at: bit.ly/ABCFRunningDownTheWalls2020

Fundraising link is here: http://fundrazr.com/LA-ABCFrunningdownthewalls2020 Please, save the date and join us virtually and on the street all throughout Southern California and beyond, with all our comrades throughout North America. Together we can raze the walls. We can make the walls crumble with every foot that hits the ground. Free All Political Prisoners. Info: la@abcf.net

Candlelight Vigil at the USS Iowa Battleship for World Peace and Disarmament, 7-8:30p, 250 S. Harbor Bl, San Pedro 90731. We should be Reverent of Peace. Join us in song, reflection and vigil by candlelight on the LA Waterfront Promenade in front of the USS Iowa Battleship, symbol of the need to END WAR and GLOBAL AGGRESSION, and for the People of All Nations to live in the cooperation to develop sustainably . Mark the end of WWII 75 years ago, and recapture the desire of the time for Global Peace and Disarmament. We have been steered astray since then. Let us recall the Passion for Peace. Candles and Songs provided. Socially-distant, politically-engaged. fb.com/events/312512843190087/ LA Harbor Peace Week 2020

SEP 7 – MON Labor Day holiday

Together We Rise ~ Orange County (BLM) Teach-In & Protest Rally, 12n-5p, La Palma Park, 1151 North La Palma Parkway, Anaheim, 92801, free. Bring your masks and your voices and come spend “Labor Day” in a festive environment as we stand in solidarity for Social Justice in America. Fill Labor Day with Dynamic Speakers, Drummers, Dancers, Spoken Word Artists, Open Mic, Music and more – all while honoring CDC+ Social Distancing guidelines. This is a FREE event however you can make a donation or buy a “We Can’t Breathe” T-shirt if you like. Bring or create your signs on-site from Noon – 1pm, practice social distancing, and make your voices heard by clicking the Register button. You don’t have to register but you’ll want a Tshirt.

FEATURING:

* Dexter Smiles – OC’s favorite Comedian & MC, keeping the day moving.

* DJ K. Neal – bringing us the best classic & current protest music (Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Bob Dillon, Public Enemy, Joan Beaz, Tom Paxton, Childish Gambino…),

* Marcus Tucker – The Conga Man (.com) and his Army of Dancers

* Chad Bishop: Singer, songwriter, and musician

* HipHipSherrae (IG) – Leading us in Meditation & Stretch

* Philosophy: Poet, Spoken Word Artist and Activist (https://philosophypoetry.com/)

* Mistari Ya: Spoken word & African Dancer. Learn a fun group dance

* Several speakers TBA…

We will come together to celebrate life, honor the slain (known & Unknown) and demand progressive change in OC, CA and the USA. The days that OC was made famous for are over. We can do better. Say His Name!

Fire and/or prosecute corrupt Officers & change Department policies. Protect & serve (all) or get another job. We are not your enemy.

Vote out the immoral, the indecent, the racist and the woman haters from all levels of Government.

There is no fee. Security will assist in enforcing CDC+ distancing. Please bring a blanket (drinks & snacks…) for your Pod to be set 10’ apart from others in the front, chairs behind them and standing in the rear. (See photo in the discussion). We will be activated, inspired, mobilized, chant, learn and listen in a festival and Covid safe environment. Click the link to sign up, Register to Vote and/or purchase a “WE CAN’T BREATHE” T-Shirt. The funny thing (that’s not so funny) is that these shirts were made several years ago. Who will be next? If you want to volunteer or have something to contribute, please call or email BNOCMusing@gmail.com.

La Palma Park is on the corner of Harbor & La Palma in Anaheim. 2 miles south of 91fwy & 3 miles North of 22fwy – from the Harbor Exit. Disclaimers: ** This event and organizers are not related to any official or unofficial BLM type or any other organization.** This event is held in Anaheim because it is a large public space, allows amplified sound and Anaheim is city friendly to Cultures & Communities, not as a particular target to protest. While you’re at it, please donate to the Innocence Project; and save a life: https://www.innocenceproject.org/donate/?f_src=FY20_web_x_gen_nmat_campTop000Button_Main

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/together-we-rise-orange-county-blm-teach-in-protest-rally-tickets-116334743349

Call for a Just Transition in the U.S. from a War to a Peace Economy, 4-6p, zoom. Join this nationwide organizing call for a Just Transition OUT of the U.S. war-based economy-to a National Peace Economy. Let the U.S. worker build for cooperative peace and sustainability, not for endless war and global aggression. A $740 billion war budget is obscene and unsustainable. The country needs a #NationalPeaceEconomy now to address the country’s need for urgent healthcare, housing, rural and urban revival, and environmental restoration. Dr. Vivian Price of Labor Network for Sustainability, Jodie Evans co-founder of CODEPINK and a Peace Economy leader, and others will be panelists. Discussion participants will come from among the 12 U.S. port cities that confront the annual military PR and recruiting events called “Fleet Week”. Recruit for Peace, Not for War! https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87664813952?pwd=VU84dlcveDJ4QUJybnV6Um9pVnRDQT09 Meeting ID 876 6481 3952 Passcode 923977. LA Harbor Peace Week 2020. fb.com/events/241059767048331/

SEP 8 – TUE

Prep/deliver food to seniors and immuno-compromised people, 9a–12n, 133 N Sunol Dr, LA 90063

Helping Hands Community and WiderCircle, Tickets: x.gldn.io/sFn9PHX5i6 Vulnerable seniors and immunocompromised folks in Los Angeles need food and we have it! We just need your HelpingHands to help deliver it to them. Locations may change as communities are added.Make sure you have a profile on http://HelpingHands.Community

SEP 9 – WED

Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, monthly chapter meeting for Latino/a trade unionists, 6-7p. (310) 522-2284 for more information.

SEP 10 – THU

Latina Empowerment Day, 9-11a, Online: Join Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) for a regional virtual event https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_abNV6CG1QoyD_q9rcGaACQ We’ll address local COVID-19 economic and health updates; learn how our leadership can make an impact on California’s Boards and Commissions. Free and open to all but registration is required. REGISTER: bit.ly/led910

SEP 11- FRI

ICUJP Commemoration of 9-11 re-dedicating to struggle for Peace & Justice, virtual presentation of George Regas awards for justice and peace, 5p. communications@icujp.org (Note this is IN ADDITION TO, not instead of, the regular weekly Friday morning ICUJP zoom teleconference, 7:30-9:30a, which usually features an invited guest speaker, but this week will be a round-robin of participants recounting briefly “What ICUJP means to me”.

SEP 12 – SAT

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, in South LA. https://coc.lacounty.gov, 213-253-5678 (click on Agendas a few days before Sep. 12, 2020 for the virtual meeting invite.)

SEP 13 – SUN

NoMas Movement Presents March for Justice Los Angeles, 4-7p, La Placita Olvera. March and rally for Vanessa Guillen, Enrique Roman-Martinez, Breonna Taylor and Andres Guardado; the first two killed under mysterious circumstances in the US military, the latter two shot dead by law enforcement. https://www.facebook.com/events/303201657447985/

SEP 14 – MON

LA District Attorney virtual candidate forum, 6-730p, UCLA.The UCLA USAC Office of the External Vice President will host a back-to-back town hall with both candidates of the LA District Attorney race, incumbent Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco DA George Gascón. Each will have 35 minutes and one will go immediately after the other, the order of which will be decided the night-of by a coin flip.We encourage students and community members who are interested to join us! The LADA position is an extremely important local race as it determines the top prosecutor for the county, including the power to represent the state in all criminal trials, lead a staff of prosecutors for the county, charge individuals with crimes, and prosecute those charged with a crime. We also would like to thank both candidates for attending! More information (including Zoom link, moderators and co-sponsors, and other details) coming soon. https://www.facebook.com/events/321587855559140/

SEP 15 – TUE

Men’s Talk Support Group, 6p, The Wall Las Memorias. As part of our effort to promote health and wellness, Men’s Talk is a safe space for men who identify as gay, bi, queer, or questioning to build community and support. Join our weekly Men’s Talk via Zoom to connect with other members of our community and talk about issues that matter to you! Register:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pce2oqzwjGpmOXbrOZ5lj74U-1VNy-w After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, contact us at info@twlmp.org or call (323) 257-1056.

SEP 16 – WED

Zocalo & Natural History Museum present: Why Don’t Women’s Votes put more women in office? Online, 6-8p. https://bit.ly/WWV-2 100 years after the 19th Amendment, meant to guarantee US women the right to vote, Johns Hopkins University historian Martha S. Jones, author of Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All, Institute for Women’s Policy Research president C. Nicole Mason, and CA State Senator Hannah Beth Jackson, author of the California Fair Pay Act, visit Zócalo to discuss the impact a century of women voting has made on representation in America, California, and Los Angeles.

SEP 17 – THU

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women, 6p, online. Celebrate the 19th Amendment’s centennial anniversary with this online exhibition from the Natural History Museum about women’s fight for the right to vote. “Rise Up L.A.” follows the political and social impacts of everyday women involved in the suffrage movement via historical objects like buttons, an interactive 1920 California ballot, sign-making activities and a voter registration drive. The exhibition kicks off on August 18 with an archive of video interviews with L.A. women 65 and older (as well as a streaming discussion), followed by a series of three Zócalo Public Square-presented panels through the end of the year. https://nhm.org/rise-la https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/things-to-do/rise-up-l-a-a-century-of-votes-for-women

Comic Cat Relief, 6-7p, online. This year, Heaven on Earth will be hosting our first ever virtual event. Comic Cat Relief: 20 Years of Purrfection will be held online and will honor our 20th Anniversary. Hosted by Zoltan Kaszas, join us for a free night of entertainment and laughs right from the comfort of your own living room! Featuring: Comedic Performances, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Hilarious Cat Antics and more! Auction prizes include an All-inclusive one week stay at Hacienda Tres Rios Resort & Nature Park in Playa del Carmen! RSVP and secure your FREE Ticket: https://ComicCatRelief.givesmart.com

SEP 18 – FRI

Virtual Friday Fun, Live from Madrona Marsh, Fridays, 10-10:30a, online. Instructions for registration are available at the link below: https://friendsofmadronamarsh.com/news-virtual-friday-fun.shtml

SEP 19 – SAT

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Immigration Reform & Release Of Immigrant Children March & Rally, 10a-3p, LA City Hall, 200 North Spring St, LA 90012, free. We demand the release of immigrant children in detention centers! immigration reform now! We will be protesting the inhumane treatment of the immigrant children in concentration camps. We demand the release of the immigrant children that are being detained. The judge ordered their release – why are they still locked up? IMMIGRATION REFORM NOW! Support Proposition 21- Affordable Housing for CA families. PUENTES NO PAREDES!!!! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-reform-release-of-immigrant-children-march-rally-tickets-116769644149

City Council District 10 run-off candidates forum, online, 12n-2p, Sponsored by United Neighborhoods Neighborhood Council. Public forum featuring Grace Yoo and Mark Ridley-Thomas, the two candidates vying for the Council District 10 City Council seat. Link to the Zoom meeting will be provided once you RSVP at this link: http://cd10-runoff.eventbrite.com

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Black Lives Matter Vigil, 7:30-9p, Prince Hall Memorial Auditorium, 9027 South Figueroa St, LA 90003, free. Join us in remembrance of those who have fallen due to injustice. A mask is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-lives-matter-vigil-tickets-117436783581

SEP 20 – SUN

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, almost certainly virtual until further notice. Check http://www.kpftx.org for details of telephonic or Zoom meeting

Committee for Racial Justice League of Women Voters Santa Monica Education Fund candidate forum: TRANSFORMATION IN THE ERA OF BLACK LIVES MATTER, 6:00 -8:30p zoom meeting with candidates for the Santa Monica Rent Control Board and, starting at 7pm, candidates for the Santa Monica/Malibu Unified School District Board. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

SEP 21 – MON

Atheists/Freethinkers Group Discussion, 3-4:30p, Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach. The Atheist/Freethinkers Group meets weekly. We discuss various topics from a realistic perspective and welcome people of all beliefs. https://www.facebook.com/events/293865625296842/ https://www.uuclb.org/news/calendar/

SEP 22 – TUE Autumnal or Fall Equinox – First day of fall

SEP 23 – WED

Little Tokyo Community Forum, 6:30-8:30p, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center – JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St., LA. Hosted by Sustainable Little Tokyo and Little Tokyo Community Council – LTCC. Our quarterly Little Tokyo Community Forums are opportunities to learn what’s going on in Little Tokyo; voice your ideas and concerns in a safe, constructive community space; and hear about the work we are doing to sustain and protect our historic community.

SEP 24 – THU

Trans, Gender Non-Conforming, and Intersex (TGI*) Peer Support, 7-9p, San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center. 2607 Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia CA. https://www.facebook.com/events/498406937455449/

SEP 25 – FRI

Boundaries class and discussion, Online, 3p. In this class we will focus on what our core values are. These are the sacred elements that make us our authentic selves. We will then understand the 3 types of boundaries ( porous, rigid and healthy) so that we can protect our values with no compromise. A guest therapist will speak to the topic of Boundaries and discuss the causes of people-pleasing as well as being closed-off (isolated) from others. This class ends with a group meditation. Email for zoom link: info@changealgorithm.com

SEP 26 – SAT

Coming Out and Coming Home: Documenting the Voices of Queer Japanese Americans, 2-3:30p, online. Tickets: 9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/tickets. The Japanese American community has not always broadly welcomed gay, transgender, and queer Nikkei people. It took courage for LGBTQ+ Nikkei to live openly and with integrity in decades past. Hear from four LGBTQ+ Japanese Americans who are forerunners of making Nikkei communities more accepting: Melvin Fujikawa, Gary Hayashi, Bill Tashima, and Mia Yamamoto. They will be in conversation with moderator Aya Tasaki. This virtual discussion will also include Barney Cheng, the award-winning filmmaker who directed “Okaeri Voices: An Oral History Project,” a series of short Okaeri-produced documentaries about each of these figures that will be available for streaming during Visual Communications’ upcoming LA Asian Pacific Film Festival.

This program is presented in partnership with Okaeri and Visual Communications. RSVPs are required using the ticket link. You will be emailed links and instructions to join the conversation on Zoom. Contact publicprograms@janm.org if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.

SEP 27- SUN

Banned Books Week, Sep. 27-Oct. 3 http://www.bannedbooksweek.org/

SEP 28 – MON

SEP 29 – TUE

El Día Nacional del Bracero with Baldomero Capíz, Presidente, 7-8:30p, online. zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EeHdlxbGTB6jkCNOSddBbA Únase a nosotros en Zoom y Facebook Live para una presentación de ex braceros, sus familiares y simpatizantes en una noche de recuerdo, celebración, música y más. En alianza con La Unión Binacional De Ex-Braceros.

SEP 30 – WED

Lactating for a Healthier Planet An Indigenous Perspective – Breastfeeding Task Force of Greater LA, 10a-12n, online. http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event. Recent studies have highlighted the environmental cost of decades of disinvestment in services to support breast/chestfeeding. The reality is that scaling up breast/chestfeeding would result in healthier societies and nations, while also healing our mother Earth because it uses few resources and produces minimal or zero waste.

Upcoming Events

LA Times Festival of Books, Starting Oct. 18, over four weeks, virtual. https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/books/story/2020-08-07/la-times-festival-of-books-2020-virtual

Pro Bono Week, Oct. 26-30, virtual by LA Law Library http://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org/