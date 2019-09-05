Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via https://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, Los Angeles 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

KPFK 90.7 FM Non-Commercial Listener-Sponsored Pacifica Community Radio Local Station Board (LSB) election process is underway. In the current “LSB” Election, balloting began Aug 15 (until Oct 15) for KPFK Local Station Board delegates. You must request a paper ballot if you wish one (and you must have already become a member of KPFK).. See timeline at https://elections.pacifica.org or check at http://www.kpfk.org

On – Going & Continuing Events

Sep 20-27 Global Climate Strike!

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook. com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress .com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, https://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 climate action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook. com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, JVP Vigil for Palestine, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Av., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

Thru Sep 8: On the Inside, exhibit of 110 drawings by incarcerated LGBTQ+ artists. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90036. LGBTQ+ prisoners face greater risks of physical and sexual victimization, assault and abuse by corrections officers as well as other prisoners, and less likely to have support from the outside. On The Inside is a group show of LGBTQ+ artists currently incarcerated. The art is made from basic materials prisoners have access: letter-sized paper, dull pencils, ballpoint pen ink tubes and innovations like using an asthma inhaler with Kool-Aid to create an air-brushed painting. Culmination of a multi-year project by Tatiana von Furstenberg in collaboration with Black and Pink, an online Black LGBTQ+ community on incarceration. Free every Sunday; otherwise $9 for adults; $7 for students, teachers, seniors; free for Craft Contemporary members. Tue-Fri, 11a–5p.; Sat-Sun, 11a-6p; closed Mon. 1st Thu of the month, extended hours 6:30-9:30p. 323.937.4230, http://www.cafam.org, info@cafam.org

Thru Oct 26: Los Angeles Poverty Dept: Dogs in the House. Thu, Fri, Sat: 2-5-p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway. LA. Exhibit exposes barriers faced by people with pets, who are experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty. Features work of animal advocates who keep people and pets together and housed through shelter intervention programs and services, legal representation for housing discrimination, illegal evictions, and by helping people understand their rights. Photographs, calendars and a piece of wood that was part of the original Downtown Dog Rescue kennel will be on display. Features efforts of Inner City Law Center, Housing Equality and Advocacy Resource Team, and My Dog is My Home. Having a pet can be a great comfort if you are on the street. In many cases, its also a barrier to getting off the street. Fortunately, there are a bunch of people and organizations working to address these concerns. DOGS IN THE HOUSE showcases the work of organizations. Hear from these pet champions and the visual artists involved in the exhibition in person: David Askew, Helen Kim, Marissa de la Torre, Emma Newton, Diane Prado, Lori Weise and James Gilliam. 213-413 1077, info@lapovertydept.org, PO Box 26190, LA 90026.

Banned Books Week, Sep. 22-28, 2019 httpss://bannedbooksweek.org/

1 – Sun

Resilience, 1p, Craft Contemporary (formerly Crafts and Family Arts Museum), 5814 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90036, Free with RSVP. Dominique Morgan, National Director of Black & Pink, will tell his story about the direct and secondary impact of incarceration on his family and community and discuss how to create a society where resilience is not necessary for survival. Info: Holly Jerger, pr@cafam.org, 323 937 4230 x27. See Ongoing Events: On the Inside.

Afro-Futurist Block Party, 12n-5p, Leimert Park Village. Inspired by the work of Leimert Park–based artist Timothy Washington, focus of a solo exhibition at CA African American Museum starting Sep 25, celebrate Afrofuturism with hands-on art workshops at the 11th Annual Leimert Park Village Heritage Festival. Partners include LA Commons, KAOS Network, and the USC Institute for Diversity and Empowerment at Annenberg. Supported by USC RAP: Race, Arts & Placemaking. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/408424093103890/

40th Annual Harbor Peace Week events during “Fleet Week” in San Pedro, 1-3p, Rally for Victims of War, Peace Park. 6th & Harbor Blvd, SP. Reach out with alternatives to the warships and propaganda for war that the US Navy brings to the harbor during “Fleet Week”. Peace with Iran Evening, 6:30-8:30p, Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St., San Pedro. sojournerrb@yahoo.com httpss://southerncaliforniajp.wordpress.com/2019-events/august-2019-events/

Wonder-Full: A Stevie Wonder Celebration at Levitt Pavilion LA, free, 4–10p, free. W. 6th St & S. Park View St, LA 90057. Footlong Development presents: Wonder-Full In The Park with DJ Spinna, Opening Set: DJ Monalisa; Hosted: Cognito. To RSVP, visit https://concerts.levittlosangeles.org. For directions, visit levittlosangeles.org/visit

How To Talk With Children About Race, 6 –8:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica. For September only, Coalition for Racial Justice meeting will take place in the Teen Center at the southwest corner of the park behind the Park Center Building at 21st and Pico. Walk between the Park Center Building and the Annex to access the teen center. Child care provided. We will discuss how adults can become more comfortable answering sometimes awkward or embarrassing questions that children ask that relate to “race.” Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave Park; the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. For info: Joanne 310-422-5431.

2 – Mon Labor Day

Harbor Labor Coalition Wilmington Labor Day March & Picnic, Broad & E St, Wilmington, Assemble 8a, March 10a, picnic in Banning Park, 11s-4p. httpss://lalblaborcoalition.com/ 562-481-7275. No Elected Officials Will Be Allowed To Give Speeches Or Campaign Including Any Distribution Of Campaign Materials!! This Is A Day For Labor!

3 – Tue

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p. Free, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MDR 90292 https://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html https://laughtears.com/playground-article.html

4 – Wed

Gidra Meeting to plan 1st print issue, 7–9p, Revolutionario North African Tacos, 1436 W Jefferson Blvd, LA 90007. Gidra was a radical Asian American political newspaper/magazine that started in 1969. We’ve had several meetings about creating a website, direction, and Asian American politics. This meeting will focus on the brass tacks of actually publishing our first print issue later this year. httpss://www.facebook.com/revolutionarioL.AFood/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

What the Heck is Going On in Leimert Park Village?, 6:30p, Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd St, LA. TEAR DOWN THAT FENCE around Leimert Park! Developers & outsiders want to take away the public parking lots to build luxury housing. We say NO to that, and say YES to the plan for a Black Cultural & Conference Center! Tenant Clinic by ACCE happening at the same time. Having problems with your landlord? Speak to an attorney about it. httpss://www.crenshawsubway.org/summer_of_resistance_town_hall_series

5 – Thu

Justice not Jails First Thursdays – 6:30-8:00p, Lincoln Memorial Church, 4126 Arlington Ave., LA. For the faith community to build leadership and advocate for humane alternative to criminalization. Topic: TBD. dlee@im4humanintegrity.org

6 – Fri

Gun Violence Survivors’ Resource Summit and Advocacy Training, 9:30a-4p, California Endowment, 1000 Alameda St, Yosemite Room, LA 90012. Women Against Gun Violence (WAGV) will host its first summit focused exclusively on helping gun violence survivors, their families, their friends, and their communities learn about the resources available to assist them with the many challenges they face while also learning the critical advocacy skills that will help them achieve the change they need. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/gun-violence-survivors-resource-summit-and-advocacy-training-tickets-63435261575

Topanga Peace Alliance Film 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. httpss://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, screening two short films:To Breathe Free & Reserve 107 Director David Barnhart, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. httpss://www.lapovertydept.org/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Convo’s & Tasters: The Housing Crisis From Skid Row to Tokyo, 6p, LACAN, 838 E. 6th St, LA 90021. A forum for global voices to discuss the current housing crisis and organizing strategies for the human right to housing. Why is homelessness on the rise… Who are the drivers of homelessness…What are the tools of displacement…? Join us in conversation.

7 – Sat

Asian American & Pacific Islander Community Action Summit, Westin South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa, 7a-6p. AAPI Progressive Action and Asian Americans Rising Action Fund, host Summit where leaders from across the country gather to showcase the emerging movement, based on the belief that members are stronger working together with common purpose to serve their communities. The AAPI Community Action Summit is the day before the first-ever AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum, an opportunity for Action Summit participants to observe democratic presidential candidates on issues important to the AAPI community. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/aapi-community-action-summit-tickets-65228546338

KPFK 60th Anniversary Gala, 7–11p, Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, LA 90049,$250 with dinner, see http://www.kpfk.org for more info — featuring Amy Goodman, Jack Black, musicians including John Densmore; honoring KPFK programmers who have passed, and some still living.

Sofra Daymeh, may your table always be plenty, 7p, NAVEL, 1611 S Hope St, LA 90015. The Palestinian communal dining table, or sofra, is the source of much cuisine in the West, and a site of radical resistance to occupation, colonization, and cultural erasure. NAVEL partners with James Beard-nominated chef Reem Assil and five guest facilitators for Sofra Daymeh, a night of dining and conversation that might change what you think about the relationship between food and politics. Don’t delay in purchasing a ticket, as this experience is limited to 55 participants. $45-75 sliding scale including dinner, drinks and a limited edition zine. contact@navel.la

8 – Sun

AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, 9a-5p. The passion, power, and opportunity to change the course of history. For the first time in history, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community will host a Democratic Presidential Forum that will put AAPI voters at the forefront of national issues. The AAPI Victory Fund and Asian Americans Rising PAC will host a groundbreaking event with Democratic candidates for President at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County. We will gather influential business and community leaders from around the country who are committed to creating long-lasting social and economic change for the AAPI community. https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Sep08aapi

Talking Justice hosted by Zack Ritter, 2-4p, private address in Highland Park, $5. Director for Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice Javier Hernandez will provide background on immigration policy and the impacts it has on immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and local communities of the Inland Empire. We will share ways to support immigrant communities in this time of crisis under the current administration. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-justice-98-javier-hernandez-tickets-66368898161

9 – Mon

Free Environmental Workforce Training (Sep-Oct 2019), by LA Conservation Corps, 7a–3:30p, 1400 N Spring St, LA 90012. Sign up to participate in our LA Corps EPA Environmental Workforce Training — a FREE environmental workforce job development training, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and led by the LA Corps. Earn certifications and learn skills to secure employment in the environmental field. 6 week training program includes lecture sessions and interactive, hands-on training. Topics include: environmental remediation, hazmat, lead renovation and repair, mold remediation, OSHA, CPR/first aid, asbestos abatement, refinery education and other useful skills. Requirements: Aged 18 or older, Unemployed or under-employed, Self-motivated, committed to becoming employed, pass drug screening. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-environmental-workforce-training-sept-oct-2019-registration-65603701437

ADDED PROGRAM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Transit-Oriented Communities Program, 6:30p, Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43 St, LA. The city has created a controversial program that allows developers to build bigger/taller, threatens to displace long-time residents & disrupt our fragile neighborhoods. httpss://www.crenshawsubway.org/summer_of_resistance_town_hall_series

10 – Tue

Eso Won at Umoja Center, with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Anti-Racist, In Conversation with Jamil Smith, 6–7:30p, 3347 W 43rd St. at Degnan. Book talk and signing with the noted Black scholar. httpss://www.blackculturalevents.com/event/dr-ibram-x-kendi-how-to-be-an-antiracist-book-signing/

11 – Wed

Supreme Court Assoc. Justice Neil Gorsuch talk & book signing, 7-9p, Richard Nixon Presidential Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda 92886. Gorsuch will discuss his collection of essays about the Constitution, his path to the Supreme Court, and the duty of the citizenry to keep the republic strong and free. Appointed by Trump in 2017 to replace Scalia, Justice Gorsuch had a long list of legal and scholarly accomplishments. Signed copies of his book will be in high demand; a limited number will be available. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/supreme-court-justice-neil-gorsuch-tickets-68183573905

EVENT CHANGED TO THIRD WEDNESDAY, SEP 18: Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the October issue of Change Links!

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. https://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?”

Lasting Effects of “Bad Paper” Discharges on Veterans, 7:30–8:45p, Town & Gown Ballroom USC, 665 Exposition Blvd. Since 2001, tens of thousands of service members have been forced out of the military with “bad paper” or a less-than-honorable discharge that prevents them from accessing V.A. health care and other veterans benefits. A ‘bad paper’ discharge may have lifelong consequences; research shows it can lead to higher rates of unemployment, homelessness and suicide. Pulitzer Prize-winning NY Times journalist and Marine vet C. J. Chivers moderates discussion with Pulitzer Prize winner Dave Philipps; Rose Carmen Goldberg, who represented vets with bad paper as supervising attorney at Swords to Plowshares; Monique Jenea, a Navy vet discharged with bad paper. Chivers and Philipps contribute to At War, NY Times’s channel for exploring the experiences and costs of war. $25 for general entry, $15 for All Access Plus and Home Delivery subscribers, $5 for veterans, active-duty personnel, reservists and military retirees with code NYT httpss://timesevents.nytimes.com/AtWarLA

12 – Thu

North Hollywood Local Kickoff! Reunión de Inicio- LA Tenants Union SFV Chapter, 6:30–9p, 5730 Cahuenga Blvd, N. Hollywood 91601. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/738813769886856/

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/ Normally 3rd Thu of the month, but rescheduled for 2nd Thu. for Sept.

HEALTH CARE FOR ALL- LA chapter meeting, Time TBA for the “debates”. HCA-LA is Joining Our Revolution and DSA-LA for the 3rd round of the democratic party candidates debates. Light refreshments. Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. Free Parking and entrance are behind the building. Questions: Maureen 310-459-.9763. https://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county. Dues of any amount are accepted. JOIN online at http://www.healthcareforall.org or mail a check payable to HCA-CA, PO BOX 5833 Novato, CA 94948. Specify Los Angeles Chapter.

13 – Fri

Lee Camp of Redacted Tonight w/ special guest Eleanor Goldfield, 7–10p, Sycamore Tavern, 7038 W Sunset Blvd., LA 90028. Tix: https://lacamp.bpt.me Camp’s show on RT offers biting political humor and cultural satire. A rare LA in-person appearance.

Encuentro Justice: Idle No More & SoCal 350, 6:30-8p, Developing protocol around conflict transformation, intro to community accountability, de-escalation, direct action, building an intergroup web of support for emergency preparedness, creating food pantries, expanding food not bombs efforts in environmental justice work. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2352078414908073

14 – Sat

National Organization For Women-Orange County Latinx History Month Panel Discussion, 1:00p, Museum of Woman, 17905 Sky Park Circle, #A, Irvine. http://www.ocnow.org

FACEBOOK SAYS THIS EVENT IS CANCELED:

Resist Gentrification Summit hosted by Housing Is A Human Right, Cal State LA,, 9:30a–5p. 5151 State University Dr, LA 90032.

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION CALENDAR

“Advice & Consent”: A Play About the Kavanaugh & Blasey Ford Hearings, 3-5 p, Palms-Rancho Park Branch Library, 2920 Overland Ave., LA 90064, (310) 840-2142. Approaching the 1st anniversary of the Christine Blasey Ford hearings, Loyola Law School professors and artists Yxta Maya Murray and Kathleen Kim will screen a short film and perform from their joint play and score, Advice and Consent (LARB Books, 2019). Advice and Consent is a one-act play about the September 27, 2018 hearings, which draw from Dr. Ford’s and now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s incendiary testimony, as well as transcripts from political protests and original interviews that Murray conducted with laypersons about Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the highest court. Following the film, Murray’s recitation of monologues, and Kim’s violin performance, Murray and Kim will discuss Justice Kavanaugh’s recent Supreme court decisions and hold a community discussion about the aftermath of the hearings. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to event

15 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bvdl, Culver City 90230.

Family Day: Fiestas Patrias httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1208588872626539/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION CALENDAR

“Gandhi, Mindfulness and Social Change” with Dr. Joseph Prabhu, 9a-12n, Loyola Marymount, Foley Annex, 160, 1 LMU Drive, LA 90045, $35 per person. The Center for Religion & Spirituality invites you to the first and keynote Yoga, Mindfulness and Social Change workshop of 2019-2020 with scholar and activist Joseph Prabhu, Ph.D. Gandhi is one of the great karma-yogis of history. Karma yoga is the yoga of work done in a spirit of selfless service to God and the world. Call the Center for Religion and Spirituality at 310-338-2799 or e-mail yoga@lmu.edu. httpss://cal.lmu.edu/event/lmux190915#.XW8XTiVlCEc

16 – Mon

Native-American solutions to wildfire, 7p, Center For Spiritual Living at Dunsmore & Santa Carlotta. Local Native Kat High is presenting. Historical Society of Crescenta Valley. https://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/951/tongva-history-walk-on-video

17 – Tue

Cyber Lab Security Summit, 7:30a-5p, also Wed Sep 18, Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, 404 S Figueroa St, LA 90071. Tix: http://www.lacyberlab.org Become a pioneer in connecting the community and securing the cyber ecosystem. Hear from the leaders in virtual reality, hot new cyber trends in security sectors including aviation, finance, workforce development, information sharing…and don’t miss the launch of our cyber threat platform + mobile phishing app for the greater LA business community.

18 – Wed

2019 State of Reform Health Policy Conference, 9a-4:30p, Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel, 2500 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank 91505, tickets $100-$309. Reforming health care takes more than just hard work. It takes understanding the legislative process and intricacies of the health care system. State of Reform pulls together practitioners, thought leaders, and policy makers into a unified conversation in a single place. Most diverse meeting of healthcare leaders in So Cal. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-los-angeles-state-of-reform-health-policy-conference-tickets-61196803286

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION free, 6-9p,Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291. https://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION CALENDAR

Dorset Village Displacement & Demolition near Nipsey Hussle Square, 6:30p, US Bank at Slauson (5760 Crenshaw Blvd) Kicking out over 200 families to build over 600 units of new unaffordable luxury apts. httpss://www.crenshawsubway.org/summer_of_resistance_town_hall_series

EVENT MOVED FROM SEP 11:

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the October issue of Change Links!

19 – Thu

Plastic Pollution Panel: 5:30–8:30p, WeWork The Hubb (The Hubb), 100 W Broadway, Long Beach, 90802. panel of people studying the challenges of plastic pollution in the oceans. Algalita’s Exec Director, Katie Allen, Shelly Moore, a leading scientist at SCCWRP, 5Gyres’ Advocacy and Education Director, Melissa Aguayo. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2412517898794300/

20 – Fri

Global Climate Strike begins: Local events: 11:11a, USC Climate Strike, McCarthy Quad (tentative). 3551 Trousdale Pkwy LA 90089, sethisforest@gmail.com; Youth Climate Strike LA, 12n, City Hall, 200 N. Spring St, LA 90012. httpss://globalclimatestrike.net/organise/ httpss://socal350.org/

Initiate Justice 3rd Birthday fundraiser, 7-9p, Chuco’s Justice Center, 7625 S Central Ave, LA 90001. Food, music and fun! If you can’t make it, please donate on our GoFundMe. Your support is crucial to help us build momentum and reach our goal of $1 for each of 17,000 imprisoned members. httpss://www.gofundme.com/f/ij3rdbirthday

The Sixth Sun: Mayan Uprising in Chiapas, film by Saul Landau, NAVEL, 1610 S. Hope St, LA.

Doors open 7p, film 7:30p. 9p: Skype and Q&A with artist Skawennati about “Aboriginal Territories in Cyberspace” httpss://navel.la/events/zapatista/

LA Poverty Dept’s Movie Nights at the Museum: The Mustang, Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, 1 hr. 36 min. Q&A after with Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and producer Molly Hallam. Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. httpss://www.lapovertydept.org/

21 – Sat

Memorial: Sister Pat Krommer, CSJ (1932-2019): A Woman of Faith in Action 10a -3p, Ramona Secondary HSl (Holy Family Room), 1701 W. Ramona Rd., Alhambra. Join Pax Christi So Cal and ICUJP in celebrating the life of a social justice warrior. Storytelling, music, a peace witness walk, and vegetarian lunch (free-will donations welcome). Sr. Pat will be posthumously awarded the 2019 ICUJP George Regas Peacemaker and Pax Christi Nonviolent Witness awards. Info/RSVP: St. Camillus/Pax Christi, 323.225.4462 x221.

San Fernando Valley Zine Fest, Reseda, httpss://www.sfvzinefest.com/

Small Press Book Festival, 11a-4:30p, Wende Museum of the Cold War, 10808 Culver Blvd. Culver City 90230. A day of literature, workshops, presentations, poetry and much more. Writing and Publishing Workshops led by Hiram and Charisse Sims of the Community Literature Initiative (CLI), followed by a “recorded live” segment of Poets Café (KPFK 90.7FM) and a featured poetry presentation of The Coiled Serpent anthology (Tia Chucha Press). Info: editor@vagabondbooks.net httpss://www.vagabondbooks.net/2019/04/small-press-book-festival.html

3rd Annual Long Beach – Peace, Justice & Climate Concert. Free, 4-9p. Musicians, Dancers, Poets, Story Tellers, Peace Makers, Water Protectors, Community Builders, Special Speakers, Educators, Tabling, Food Vendors, Raffles,and more. Bixby Band Park Shell, 130 Cherry Ave. Long Beach 90802. Sponsored by Veterans For Peace, Military Families Speak Out, Long Beach Area Peace Network, Occupy Long Beach & Per Se The Band. Info: Charles Whitehead <rollinman1@aol.com> 213-500-0516, or Richard 562-260-4393.

Benefit Concert For Migrant Children, 7-10p, Aratani Theatre (JACCC, 244 San Pedro Ave). Quetzal Quartet & Friends, TAIKOPROJECT, Aloe Blacc, Maya Jupiter, and Alice Bag, benefitting the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Our Lady of Soledad (shelter for migrant families), and Immigrant Defenders Law Center. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/ 2301288283282994/

22 – Sun

Interfaith March Los Angeles 2019 httpss://www.facebook.com/events/433502910722717/

The Zapatista Wi-fi Rebellion, NAVEL, 1610 S. Hope St, LA. Illuminating the digital presence of Zapatistas on the internet as a phenomenon with massive possibilities for broad-based resistance beyond Mexico, The Zapatista Wi-Fi Rebellion is a two-day program to educate and activate audiences around rebellious internet usage in corporate imperial cyberspace. 1-4p: Beyond the Net of Struggles: A workshop on digital organizing with Color Coded. 5-6p: Presentation by Fran Ilich. 6-7p: Presentation by Daniela Lieja Quintanar. 7-9p: Exhibition Reception. httpss://navel.la/events/zapatista/ Exhibition & Talks: Free; Workshop: $10-30 sliding scale, No one turned away for lack of funds. Organized by Gloria Galvez.

Growing Divisions over Israel and Palestine in the US Jewish Community, 2-4p, Workmen’s Circle, 1525 S Robertson Blvd, LA 90035. Three panelists in a conversation organized by LA Jews for Peace: Uri Talil, on Israeli politics and society focusing on how Israeli trends are reinforced by U.S. policies. Eric Gordon, on how Jewish-American liberalism causes so many US Jews and Jewish organizations to recoil from religious and political Zionism. A leader of IfNotNow will speak to the vision, strategy, and methods of building a mass movement to end the US Jewish community’s support of the Occupation. IfNotNow hopes to change the views and behavior of US Jewish institutions and eventually the policies and programs of the U.S. government regarding the Occupation in Israel/Palestine.

Walking Tour of North Hollywood, 2-3:30p, Museum of the San Fernando Valley. Contact 818-347-9665 or info@TheMuseumSFV.org. $10 per person, register and pay on website. Attendees meet 1:50p, NW corner of Magnolia Blvd. & Tujunga Ave, 5211 Tujunga Ave. (N Hollywood Library).

12th Annual Palestine Picnic Day, hosted by Al-Awda, Palestine Right to Return Coalition and others, 11a–7p, El Dorado Park, 7550 E Spring St, Long Beach 90815. Hot-off-the-grill beef and chicken kebab, hummus, falafel, salad, beverages, coffee, fruit, dessert & more! Food: 12n–3p, Arabic Music! Dabke! Games for Adults & Children. Sugg. donation $12 per plate. Info: office@al-awda.org, Amani 805-390-6480.

Racism, Militarism, and the Fascist Threat, 6-9p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012 (near Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot near gas station at College and Hill St.) Speakers: Chris Gardner, with IMHO and LA Tenants Union; Christian Aquino, student activist. Living under the domination of capital, how can we defend democracy and human rights vs. fascism without losing sight of the fact that “normal” liberal capitalism’s failure to guarantee even a minimum economic and social security to the working people has paved the way for fascism on more than one occasion? West Coast Chapter, IMHO. <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

7 Dudley Cinema – Mark Cantor Music Films, 7p, httpss://www.jazz-on-film.com/ Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. free.

Construyendo La Solidaridad Con Los Movimientos Populares En Mexico, 12n-3:00p, CASA 0101, 2102 E. 1st St., LA 90033. ¿Cuál es la situación actual en México con la victoria de AMLO y Morena, así como con los otros movimientos sociales? ¿Como construimos un movimiento contra Trump y la campaña de limpieza étnica de la Nueva Derecha contra l@s mexican@s y las comunidades de inmigrantes? Patrocinado por el Comité de Solidaridad con el Pueblo de México. Invitado de Gira en Estados Unidos: Profesor Javier Bravo ( De La Universidad De Guanajuato Y Representante De Morena ) Javier es un activista que lleva mucho tiempo en la lucha paraa la soberania de Mexico, para la democracia y la justicia social cultural y economica. *Interpretación proporcionada – contactar Jimmy Centeno at: curator@casa0101.org (323)263-7684

Mexican Solidarity – El Comite Prodemocracia En Mexico presenta una Pelicula/Film,“A Las Armas”, 5, 3 PM. Bbasada en la organizacion Guerrillera Mexicana “Liga Comunista 23 De Septiembre”. Posible participacion por Skype, de uno de los Ex Miembros y Ex Preso Politico. Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Contact: 325-854-2060.

23 – Mon

The Zapatista Wifi Rebellion, Open exhibition, free at NAVEL. See 22 – Sun for details.

24 – Tue

Morgan Parker on her debut YA novel, Who Put This Song On?, Edendale Branch – LA Public Library

6–7:30p, free. 2011 W Sunset Blvd, LA 90026. Loosely based on her own teenage life, this debut by award-winning poet Morgan Parker will make readers stand up and cheer for a girl brave enough to live life on her own terms. Parker is the author of the poetry collections Magical Negro (Tin House 2019), and There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé (Tin House 2017). Skylight will have books available; signing to follow. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/morgan-parker-on-her-ya-novel-who-put-this-on-tickets-68348455069

25 – Wed

SELA Environmental Justice Leader Training, Communities For A Better Environment, 5:30-8p, 6325 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park 90255. Developing an active community empowered with the knowledge of environmental justice issues and solutions impacting the health and stability of families in South East LA.

Is Journalism About Social Justice? 7:30p, The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, LA 90049. httpss://www.zocalopublicsquare.org Parking is $10 per car or motorcycle after 6:00 PM. More information here https://www.getty.edu/visit/center/plan/parking.html

Crenshaw Mall Redevelopment Gentrification Mega-Project, 6:30p, Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43 St, LA.

Adding nearly 900 luxury units completely unaffordable to the community for a project that threatens to displace 60,000+ residents in a 2-mile radius.httpss://www.crenshawsubway.org/summer_of_resistance_town_hall_series

26 – Thu

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

Event at USC on immigration. httpss://dornsife.usc.edu/pere Also links to info about “public charge” regulations for permanent resident status. RSVP for this event, watch our video on “Just Growth”, access resources on public charge, and more! httpss://docs.google.com/document/d/1YMg7jqZYZbxxnWa5y6CXKI6wcTcUjC0CiBFQphxt2pE/edit

27 – Fri

LA County Bar Association Diversity & Inclusion Conference, 9a–5:30p, Loyola Law School

919 Albany St, LA 90015. Tickets: https://customers.lacba.org

Global Climate Strike Los Angeles, 4–7p, Pershing Square, 532 S Olive St, LA 90013, httpss://socal350.org

70 Years of Revolution: China Still Stands, political discussion by Party for Socialism and Liberation, four consecutive Fridays, 7:30–10:30p, 2936 W 8th St, LA 90005. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/912137342488171/

Thru Oct 3 – Film: Always in Season, Laemmle Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills 90211. Showtimes at httpss://www.laemmle.com/theater/music-hall Always in Season, winner of Sundance Jury Prize for Moral Urgency, explores the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching African Americans as it connects racial violence from the past to the present with the case of Lennon Lacy, a 17-year-old African American found hanging from a swing set in rural North Carolina in 2014. Director Jacqueline Olive and special guest speakers will be in attendance for Q&A throughout the run. Tickets: $9.50-12.50 (group discounts available)

28 – Sat

San Diego Latino Book & Family Fest, 10a-5p, MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA 92056, free admission & parking. 67th Festival, and 3rd at MiraCosta College after a long absence from San Diego County. httpss://lbff.us/festivals/

Thru 29 – Justice on Trial Film Festival at Loyola Marymount Univ, 10a-9p, Films, speakers and more, initiated by Susan Burton of A New Way of Life and Michelle Alexander, author of The New Jim Crow. Films include O.G. starring Jeffrey Wright, and True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality. 2 Day Genl Admission Pass $25, Students with student ID at reg table: $10; Sat & Sun Registration: 10a. Free Parking. To co-sponsor film festival or table, contact Claire at 323-406-6903 or claire@anewwayoflife.org. https://justiceontrialfilmfestival.net/

29 – Sun

Talking Justice: Matt Sedillo & Greg Palast hosted by Zack Ritter, 2-4p, private address in Highland Park, $5. Join us for a series of powerful afternoons, offering the chance to learn from remarkable individuals. Poets have thus far beautifully, brutally, elegantly described the world; the point however is to change it. A night of poetry and politics with journalist Greg Palast and poet Matt Sedillo as they distill the content of our times into art and the call for actual change in our world today. *This is part one of a series of conversations planned for Sundays in September. Starting on 9/8 with Javier Hernandez:

httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-justice-929-matt-sedillo-greg-palast-tickets-67795226347

httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-justice-98-javier-hernandez-tickets-66368898161

30 – Mon

Decolonizing Non Violent Communication, discussion by Women’s Center for Creative Work, Six consecutive Mondays, 7–10p, 2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031. Tickets: womenscenterforcreativework.com

Upcoming Events

50th Venceremos Brigade Commemoration and Cuba Visit Report Back, Oct 5, 2:30-3:30p, Mercado La Paloma, 3655 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 90007

Rare Books, Oct. 5-6, https://rarebooksla.com/

Orange County Children’s Book Festival, Oct. 6, https://kidsbookfestival.com/

3rd Annual Left Coast Forum Oct. 11-13, Occidental College. 1600 Campus Road, LA 90041, free-$125. httpss://leftcoastforum.org/

Shaka Zulu, Chair of New Afrikan Black Panther Party, on national tour with George Katsiaficas, Oct 13, time and location TBA.

High Desert Book Fair, Oct. 12, https://highdesertbookfestival.org/wp/

13th Annual Native American Heritage month community Pow Wow, Oct. 26, 10a-9p. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/302635130668598/

Regional Justice UU Trainings in Southern CA 2019: Dinner & Spiritual Grounding: Issue & Skills Based Programming on 9/21 in San Diego. Also in October at different locations, visit their website for registration: Unitarian Universalist Church Ventura Oct 4-5, UU Congregation Fullerton, Oct 11-12 https://salsa4.salsalabs.com/o/51510/c/292/p/salsa/event/common/public/?event_KEY=11544