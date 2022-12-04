The founding argument of Bull Press is broke people need the rad times and togetherness of narrative games more than anybody.

Bull Press eBooks will always be free, physical copies dirt cheap, and paperbacks free for prisoners.

Our do-gooder mission isn’t a gimmick we’re hoping to coast on: if you try one of our games, we’re confident it will land in your top 3 of all time.

Bull Press’s mission:

Publish gas narrative games Get them in the hands of broke people, prisoners, and anybody who hasn’t tried the hobby Advocate for narrata’s status as an artform

For more information, contact:

