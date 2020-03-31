California

1736 Family Crisis Center

2116 Arlington Avenue, Suite 200
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 737-3900

Mission To help children, women, men, and families through crises, including domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness, joblessness, poverty, human trafficking, suicide ideation and attempts, addiction, post-traumatic stress, and emotional and life-survival challenges, thereby improving their prospects for long-term housing, psychological wellness, financial stability, and success.
Who They Serve
  • Victims of domestic violence
  • Runaway and homeless youth
  • Victims of human trafficking
  • Homeless families
  • Homeless and at-risk Veterans
  • Unemployed adults and youth
  • Other low-income community members
Services Provided
  • Domestic violence shelter
  • Emergency youth shelter
  • Hotlines
  • Community service centers
  • Case management
  • Individual counseling, family counseling, and group counseling
  • Job development/placement
  • Legal services
  • Life skills training
  • Financial literacy training
  • Parenting education
  • Children’s programming
  • Transitional age youth services
Covenant House California

1325 North Western Avenue
Hollywood, California 90027
(323) 461-3131
info@covenanthousecalifornia.org

Mission Covenant House California is dedicated to serving all God’s children, with absolute respect and unconditional love, to help youth experiencing homelessness, and to protect and safeguard all youth in need.
Who They Serve Homeless and trafficked youth, ages 18-24
Services Provided
  • Short-term care
  • Two-year on-site transitional living program
  • Two-year off-site transitional living program
  • Permanent housing
  • Emergency shelter program
  • Case management
  • Counseling
Foothill Family Shelter

1501 W. Ninth Street, Suite D
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 920-0453

Mission To assure children and adults a future by helping them acquire skills that will enable them to maintain a home, job and at the same time develop the necessary self-esteem to function as a successful stable adult.
Who They Serve Homeless adults and children
Services Provided
  • One-year transitional housing
  • Permanent housing
Good Shepherd Shelter

1650 Rockwood St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323)737-6111
gooshepherdshelterla@gmail.com

Mission To stop the generational cycle of domestic violence by providing individualized, comprehensive services and shelter to battered women and children and by raising the level of community awareness through advocacy and education.
Who They Serve Battered women and children
Services Provided
  • Individual apartments
  • Family health and nutrition classes
  • Parenting, first aid, and self defense classes
  • Stress and money management classes
  • Computer training
Laura’s House

999 Corporate Dr, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
(866) 498-1511
info@laurashouse.org

Mission To change social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space in which to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.
Who They Serve Abused women, men and children
Services Provided
  • Crisis hotline support
  • Children’s programs
  • Legal services
  • Transitional housing
  • Emergency shelter
  • Counseling and resource center
Los Angeles Mission

303 East 5th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 629-1227 ext. 400
info@lamission.net

Mission To provide help, hope and
opportunity to men, women and children in need.
Who They Serve Men, women, and children in need
Services Provided
  • Three hot meals daily
  • Overnight shelter
  • Clean clothing, showers and temporary baggage storage
  • Food baskets
  • Rehabilitation program for men
  • Center for women
  • Free legal clinic
  • Career fair
The Salvation Army California South Division

180 East Ocean Blvd Suite 500
Long Beach CA 90802
(562) 264-3600
infosocal@usw.salvationarmy.org

Mission The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
Who They Serve Men, women, and children
Services Provided
  • Shelter
  • Job training
  • Food security
  • Help with substance abuse
  • Disaster services and education services
  • Family services, health services, senior services, and youth services
Time For Change Foundation

2164 N. Mountain View Ave
San Bernardino, CA. 92405
909-886-2994
info@timeforchangefoundation.org

Mission To empower disenfranchised low income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities.
Who They Serve Women and children
Services Provided
  • Transitional/permanent housing
  • Drug and Alcohol outpatient
  • Cognitive therapy
Upward Bound House

1104 Washington Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 458-7779
info@upwardboundhouse.org

Mission To eliminate homelessness among families with children in Los Angeles by providing housing, supportive services, and advocacy.
Who They Serve Homeless families
Services Provided
  • Case management
  • Permanent affordable housing
  • Emergency shelter
  • Life skills
  • Vocational training
Ventura County Rescue Mission

150 N. Hayes Ave.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 385-7200
swest@erescuemission.org

Mission The Ventura County Rescue Mission serves the poor and homeless, offering hope to thousands of hurting people. It is the longest standing year-round shelter for homeless men in Ventura County.
Who They Serve Homeless single women and mothers with children
Services Provided
  • Year-round emergency shelter
  • Drug and alcohol recovery program
  • Case management
  • Education
  • Life skills development
  • Vocational training
  • Transitional housing
