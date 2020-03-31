California
1736 Family Crisis Center
2116 Arlington Avenue, Suite 200
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 737-3900
|Mission
|To help children, women, men, and families through crises, including domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness, joblessness, poverty, human trafficking, suicide ideation and attempts, addiction, post-traumatic stress, and emotional and life-survival challenges, thereby improving their prospects for long-term housing, psychological wellness, financial stability, and success.
|Who They Serve
|Services Provided
Covenant House California
1325 North Western Avenue
Hollywood, California 90027
(323) 461-3131
info@covenanthousecalifornia.org
|Mission
|Covenant House California is dedicated to serving all God’s children, with absolute respect and unconditional love, to help youth experiencing homelessness, and to protect and safeguard all youth in need.
|Who They Serve
|Homeless and trafficked youth, ages 18-24
|Services Provided
Foothill Family Shelter
1501 W. Ninth Street, Suite D
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 920-0453
|Mission
|To assure children and adults a future by helping them acquire skills that will enable them to maintain a home, job and at the same time develop the necessary self-esteem to function as a successful stable adult.
|Who They Serve
|Homeless adults and children
|Services Provided
Good Shepherd Shelter
1650 Rockwood St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323)737-6111
gooshepherdshelterla@gmail.com
|Mission
|To stop the generational cycle of domestic violence by providing individualized, comprehensive services and shelter to battered women and children and by raising the level of community awareness through advocacy and education.
|Who They Serve
|Battered women and children
|Services Provided
Laura’s House
999 Corporate Dr, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
(866) 498-1511
info@laurashouse.org
|Mission
|To change social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space in which to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.
|Who They Serve
|Abused women, men and children
|Services Provided
Los Angeles Mission
303 East 5th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 629-1227 ext. 400
info@lamission.net
|Mission
|To provide help, hope and
opportunity to men, women and children in need.
|Who They Serve
|Men, women, and children in need
|Services Provided
The Salvation Army California South Division
180 East Ocean Blvd Suite 500
Long Beach CA 90802
(562) 264-3600
infosocal@usw.salvationarmy.org
|Mission
|The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
|Who They Serve
|Men, women, and children
|Services Provided
Time For Change Foundation
2164 N. Mountain View Ave
San Bernardino, CA. 92405
909-886-2994
info@timeforchangefoundation.org
|Mission
|To empower disenfranchised low income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities.
|Who They Serve
|Women and children
|Services Provided
Upward Bound House
1104 Washington Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 458-7779
info@upwardboundhouse.org
|Mission
|To eliminate homelessness among families with children in Los Angeles by providing housing, supportive services, and advocacy.
|Who They Serve
|Homeless families
|Services Provided
Ventura County Rescue Mission
150 N. Hayes Ave.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 385-7200
swest@erescuemission.org
|Mission
|The Ventura County Rescue Mission serves the poor and homeless, offering hope to thousands of hurting people. It is the longest standing year-round shelter for homeless men in Ventura County.
|Who They Serve
|Homeless single women and mothers with children
|Services Provided
