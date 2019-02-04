Venezuelans demonstrate in support of the Bolivarian Revolution and Maduro and against US sanctions and intervention

Repudiate the Attempted Coup in Venezuela by the US and its Accomplices

Statement of the Communication Forum for the Integration of Our America (FCINA)

In defense of Peace and the sovereignty of Latin America and the Caribbean, we repudiate the attempted coup of the United States and accomplices in Venezuela

The communication networks and social coordinations grouped in the Communication Forum for the Integration of Our America express our absolute rejection of the outrageous coup plot against the legitimate government of President Nicolás Maduro in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

We condemn the undemocratic attitude of the government of the United States and of its vassal governments in the region. We denounce the absurd but dangerous parody of trying to promote a phantom opposition president, violating Venezuela’s sovereignty and putting peace in the entire region at great risk.

Once again, as has been its recurrent practice throughout history, the United States promotes a coup d’etat, counting on the diplomatic battering ram of the OAS, barely a tentacle of its foreign policy.

Once again, the monopolistic media of the private cartel assume the voices of the interests of the sectors of power and rights, to try to convince the population that there has been a change of government in Venezuela. Once again, lies cover reality with false headlines, trying to carpet the path of a coup d’état.

The objective of the false democrats is to disintegrate our solidarity relations, our sense of sovereignty and social justice, to appropriate our common wealth and submit to their unjustified thirst for power. To do this, they sow hatred, division and violence.

Venezuela: For the Right to Control Its Natural Resources Photographer: Kampos, Designer: Alfredo Rostgaard

Organization in Solidarity with the Peoples of Asia, Africa and Latin America (OSPAAAL)

Offset, 1975, Cuba from the collection of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics

As an articulation of popular and democratic communicators, community and indigenous media, social organizations and peasants in Latin America, we make a strong call to the populations not to validate this coup maneuver.

The only way for a better future is the path of peace, sovereignty, self-determination and the integration of our peoples.

01/23/2019

Communication Forum for the Integration of Our America https://www.integracion-lac.info/es

http://www.facebook.com/comunicacion.para.la.integracion/

The Forum is an initiative of networks and means of communication and social coordination, committed to the integration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

More information: https://integracion-lac.info @IntegracionLAC

Pronunciamiento del Foro de Comunicación para la Integración de NuestrAmérica (FCINA)

En defensa de la Paz y la soberanía de América Latina y el Caribe, repudiamos el intento golpista de Estados Unidos y gobiernos cómplices en Venezuela

Las redes de comunicación y coordinaciones sociales nucleadas en el Foro de Comunicación para la Integración de NuestrAmérica expresamos nuestro más absoluto rechazo a la indignante escalada golpista contra el legítimo gobierno del presidente Nicolás Maduro en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela.

Condenamos la actitud antidemocrática del gobierno de los Estados Unidos y de sus gobiernos vasallos en la región. Denunciamos la absurda pero peligrosa parodia de intentar promover un presidente opositor fantasma, vulnerando la soberanía de Venezuela y poniendo en sumo riesgo la paz en toda la región.

Una vez más, como ha sido su práctica recurrente a lo largo de toda la historia, los Estados Unidos promueven un golpe de Estado, contando para ello con el ariete diplomático de la OEA, apenas un tentáculo de su política exterior.

Una vez más, los medios monopólicos del cartel privado asumen la vocería de los intereses de los sectores de poder y las derechas, para intentar convencer a la población de que ha habido un cambio de gobierno en Venezuela. Una vez más la mentira cubre con titulares falsos la realidad, intentando alfombrar el camino de un golpe de Estado.

El objetivo de los falsos demócratas es desintegrar nuestras relaciones solidarias, nuestro sentido de soberanía y justicia social, apropiarse de nuestra riqueza común y someternos a su injustificada sed de poder. Para ello, siembran el odio, la división y la violencia.

Como articulación de comunicadores populares y democráticos, de medios comunitarios e indígenas, de organizaciones sociales y campesinas de América Latina, hacemos un llamamiento enérgico a las poblaciones a no convalidar esta maniobra golpista.

La única vía para un futuro mejor es el camino de la paz, la soberanía, la autodeterminación y la integración de nuestros pueblos.

23/01/2019

Foro de Comunicación para la Integración de NuestrAmérica

http://www.integracion-lac.info/es

http://www.facebook.com/comunicacion. para.la.integracion/

@IntegracionLAC

El Foro es una iniciativa de redes y medios de comunicación y coodinaciones sociales, comprometidas con la integración de los pueblos de América Latina y el Caribe.

Mas informacion: https://integracion-lac.info