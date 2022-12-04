US-CUBA YOUTH, UNION & WOMEN’S CONFERENCE Report Back

The conference was sponsored by Federation of Cuban Women, Cuban Trade Union Federation. Hear Medea Benjamin, National leader of Codepink about their anti-blockade, food and medical support efforts. Learn about the Nov. 24-27 Havana conference attended by 3 youth from LA: Diana, Linh, Sofia.

Who attended and what activities did they participate in? What action call came out of the meeting? What’s next for the US anti-blockade movement?

Discuss the LA delegation to January’s “For the Balance of the World” Cuba conference & May Day trade union/LA tour.

The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30pm There will be Speakers, Food, and Entertainment at McCarty Memorial Church, 4101 W. Adams Blvd, LA 90018.

Help raise these demands:

*Take Cuba off Washington’s list of state-sponsored terrorism.

*End all US Anti-Cuba economic, trade, travel sanctions.

*End the US blockade against Cuba.

Los Angeles US Hands Off Cuba Committee LA.US.HandsoffCuba@gmail.com

https://ushandsoffcubacommittee.weebly.com/ For more information: 310.350.7515

Program Sponsors:

Floyd Bryan- President, ILWU S.CA District Council.

Guadalupe Cardona- Chair, La Raza Educators Association

Bita Amani-Public Health Professor and Social Epidemiologist

Mike Vera- Inland Boatmen’s Union of the Pacific, So. CA.

Kevin Kucera- Int’l Assoc of Machinists, Bus. Rep District 190

Lee Robinson-African Awareness Association

Tania Torres- Producer & host, Canto Sin Fronteras, KPFK

Global Health Partners

James Lafferty- National Lawyers Guild LA President, Emeritus

BAYAN SoCal

Palestinian Youth Movement

Lawrence Reyes- National Boricua Human Rights Network

Mzuri Pambeli- S. CA All African People’s Revolutionary Party

Mark Gaynor- Westside Chair, Democratic Socialists of America

Vincent DeStefano-Julian Assange Defense committee

Arturo O’Farrill- Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance, Prof. UCLA, Jazz

George Funmaker-Native American, Ho-Chunk/Dakota nations

Juan Blanco/Angelica Cardona-San Diego ‘We Are One’

José Prado- Cal State Dominguez Hills, Sociology professor

Codepink

Black Alliance for Peace- SOCAL

Los Angeles Hands Off Cuba Committee

LA Progressive

Emily Zamora-Bus Riders Union

Carlos Ugalde- Glendale Com. College, Professor Latín American Studies Fanny Ortiz- Venceremos Brigade-LA

Linh Co- La MAS

ACLU- Pasadena/Foothill Chapter

Midnight Books

Sandy Moreno- U.S. Labor Against Racism and War

Anti-Racist Action-LA

Change Links community calendar

Walter Lippmann- CubaNews, Editor-in-Chief

Tsukuru Fors- Pacific Asian Nuclear-Free Peace Alliance

Labor/Community Strategy Center

Brown Bear Party

Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice

Pacifica Fightback

Iña Martinez-Int’l Coord, Uniting Peace w/Actions, Respect, Dignity

Peace and Freedom Party

Socialist Unity Party

Socialist Workers Party

All organizations with individuals for Identification only