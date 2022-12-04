US-CUBA YOUTH, UNION & WOMEN’S CONFERENCE Report Back
The conference was sponsored by Federation of Cuban Women, Cuban Trade Union Federation. Hear Medea Benjamin, National leader of Codepink about their anti-blockade, food and medical support efforts. Learn about the Nov. 24-27 Havana conference attended by 3 youth from LA: Diana, Linh, Sofia.
Who attended and what activities did they participate in? What action call came out of the meeting? What’s next for the US anti-blockade movement?
Discuss the LA delegation to January’s “For the Balance of the World” Cuba conference & May Day trade union/LA tour.
The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30pm There will be Speakers, Food, and Entertainment at McCarty Memorial Church, 4101 W. Adams Blvd, LA 90018.
Help raise these demands:
*Take Cuba off Washington’s list of state-sponsored terrorism.
*End all US Anti-Cuba economic, trade, travel sanctions.
*End the US blockade against Cuba.
Los Angeles US Hands Off Cuba Committee LA.US.HandsoffCuba@gmail.com
https://ushandsoffcubacommittee.weebly.com/ For more information: 310.350.7515
Program Sponsors:
Floyd Bryan- President, ILWU S.CA District Council.
Guadalupe Cardona- Chair, La Raza Educators Association
Bita Amani-Public Health Professor and Social Epidemiologist
Mike Vera- Inland Boatmen’s Union of the Pacific, So. CA.
Kevin Kucera- Int’l Assoc of Machinists, Bus. Rep District 190
Lee Robinson-African Awareness Association
Tania Torres- Producer & host, Canto Sin Fronteras, KPFK
Global Health Partners
James Lafferty- National Lawyers Guild LA President, Emeritus
BAYAN SoCal
Palestinian Youth Movement
Lawrence Reyes- National Boricua Human Rights Network
Mzuri Pambeli- S. CA All African People’s Revolutionary Party
Mark Gaynor- Westside Chair, Democratic Socialists of America
Vincent DeStefano-Julian Assange Defense committee
Arturo O’Farrill- Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance, Prof. UCLA, Jazz
George Funmaker-Native American, Ho-Chunk/Dakota nations
Juan Blanco/Angelica Cardona-San Diego ‘We Are One’
José Prado- Cal State Dominguez Hills, Sociology professor
Codepink
Black Alliance for Peace- SOCAL
Los Angeles Hands Off Cuba Committee
LA Progressive
Emily Zamora-Bus Riders Union
Carlos Ugalde- Glendale Com. College, Professor Latín American Studies Fanny Ortiz- Venceremos Brigade-LA
Linh Co- La MAS
ACLU- Pasadena/Foothill Chapter
Midnight Books
Sandy Moreno- U.S. Labor Against Racism and War
Anti-Racist Action-LA
Change Links community calendar
Walter Lippmann- CubaNews, Editor-in-Chief
Tsukuru Fors- Pacific Asian Nuclear-Free Peace Alliance
Labor/Community Strategy Center
Brown Bear Party
Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice
Pacifica Fightback
Iña Martinez-Int’l Coord, Uniting Peace w/Actions, Respect, Dignity
Peace and Freedom Party
Socialist Unity Party
Socialist Workers Party
All organizations with individuals for Identification only