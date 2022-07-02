Haikus Against Solitary Confinement
#HaikusForSolidarity
curated by Delores Chalmers
Keystone Decarceration Bloc – Presentation by e_parsons315
https://www.canva.com/design/DAFC4NcV5ZY/yHJlMg8ZL0SJydHkxNgB9w/view
A rose cannot bloom
Bleeding hearts can not flower
If kept in darkness
–Cas Miller, 15 years old, SCI Muncy, They/Them pronouns
I wrote these while thinking of my own isolation. In the county jail. my cell had no windows. I went two weeks without seeing the outside. It was the hardest time of my life. Nothing and nobody should be alone like that. Ever.
There’s no sound at all
No hint of humanity
Chaos of the mind
–Gayle Simpson
Twenty-three and one
For five days out of a week
you are in a cell
–C.S. Daniels
One day at a time.
Slowly you will lose your mind.
Welcome to the hole.
–Kristopher M. Heggins
SCI – Frackville #EK-7139
I am the fallen tree in
the forest screaming
No one can hear me.
–Alex