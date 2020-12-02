Endangering species…
© by Raymond Nat Turner
Endangering species—
First Negroz and wild Karens
in power—members of the Strong-
arm Williams-Thom-ass Clarence-led
Bassackwards Tribe; Riding mostly 2/4
time, bareback, backwards on donkeys—
Donkey dung caked on old soles of their
sandals and stilletos…
Endangering species—
First Negroz and wild Karens
in power—Hellfire Missiles from
Predator Drones slamming into
Family farms—irrigating crops
Crimson; Assassins killing and
cackling, “We came, we saw, he
died…”
Sanction stranglers who think
Nothing of wasting a half million
Children; or deporting 2 million
Mexicans, Salvadorans, Hondurans…
Endangering species—
First Negroz and wild Karens
in power—Rice molls: petroleum pirates…
Coltan kleptocrats, Blood Diamond Miners
Who 6 million Black Congolese Lives Matter
absolutely nothing to…
Endangering species—
First Negroz and wild Karens
in power— Yes-persons for the 1%—
Corporate proteges and playthings,
suppressing evidence of killer cops’
Crimes; contortionists twisting, testi-lyin’
in the world court for a fading empire…
© 2020. Raymond Nat Turner, The Town Crier.. All Rights Reserved. Used by permission.
Raymond Nat Turner is a published poet, long-time activist and advocate of the Black freedom struggle and opponent of exploitation. He is an endorser of the Pacifica Fightback campaign to maintain democracy and commit to express anti-racism at Pacifica radio, “the exception to the rulers”.