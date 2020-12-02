Endangering species…

© by Raymond Nat Turner

Endangering species—

First Negroz and wild Karens

in power—members of the Strong-

arm Williams-Thom-ass Clarence-led

Bassackwards Tribe; Riding mostly 2/4

time, bareback, backwards on donkeys—

Donkey dung caked on old soles of their

sandals and stilletos…

Endangering species—

First Negroz and wild Karens

in power—Hellfire Missiles from

Predator Drones slamming into

Family farms—irrigating crops

Crimson; Assassins killing and

cackling, “We came, we saw, he

died…”

Sanction stranglers who think

Nothing of wasting a half million

Children; or deporting 2 million

Mexicans, Salvadorans, Hondurans…

Endangering species—

First Negroz and wild Karens

in power—Rice molls: petroleum pirates…

Coltan kleptocrats, Blood Diamond Miners

Who 6 million Black Congolese Lives Matter

absolutely nothing to…

Endangering species—

First Negroz and wild Karens

in power— Yes-persons for the 1%—

Corporate proteges and playthings,

suppressing evidence of killer cops’

Crimes; contortionists twisting, testi-lyin’

in the world court for a fading empire…

© 2020. Raymond Nat Turner, The Town Crier.. All Rights Reserved. Used by permission.

Raymond Nat Turner is a published poet, long-time activist and advocate of the Black freedom struggle and opponent of exploitation. He is an endorser of the Pacifica Fightback campaign to maintain democracy and commit to express anti-racism at Pacifica radio, “the exception to the rulers”.