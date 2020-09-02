SAVE THE LOS ANGELES PEACE CENTER!

STOP THE SALE!

Since 1989, the Peace Center, created and funded through the generosity of Aris Anagnos, has provided rent-free offices and meeting spaces to diverse peace and justice groups throughout Los Angeles, enabling them to focus on the work they do best: educating and organizing for justice. The Peace Center’s continued existence is now being threatened. The building is for sale, and all the tenants have been told to leave.

To ensure that the Peace Center would permanently house its social justice tenants rent-free, Aris established the Aris and Carolyn Anagnos Peace Center Foundation. Prior to his death, the Peace Center Foundation Board voted to grant the social justice tenants at the Peace Center rent-free office space in perpetuity. Soon, after Aris died in 2018, his son Demos Anagnos, began to undermine his father’s legacy and take actions that his father would never have approved. Not only is he trying to sell the Peace Center, he has also filed to dissolve the Foundation.

The groups housed in the Peace Center include: the Center for the Study of Political Graphics; the National Lawyers Guild; Peace Action; California Clean Money; Common Peace; Americans for Democratic Action; the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador; and the Network in Solidarity with the People of Guatemala. The Peace Center’s impact extends much further. Countless progressive groups use the meeting rooms—for free—to organize, train, educate, fundraise, and celebrate. These include the Democratic Socialists of America, the Pacifica Foundation, Veterans for Peace, Jewish Voice for Peace, Health Care for All, and the American Civil Liberties Union. All that could be gone! Many of these organizations depend on the rent-free space at the Peace Center and, if taken away, may no longer be able to continue their peace and justice efforts. At a time like now, when social justice is at the forefront of the news and politics, these organizations are a critically important and vital part of the debate and cannot be lost.

A lawsuit to stop the sale of the Peace Center and challenge the dissolution of the foundation has been filed by the Center for the Study of Political Graphics. CSPG is represented by Jason H. Tokoro and Emily Sanchirico with the law firm Miller Barondess. While CSPG is but one of the beneficiaries of Aris’ generosity, the success of this lawsuit will protect all the peace and justice organizations housed in and using the Peace Center.

At a time when civic engagement is increasingly important, it would be catastrophic to all their work, and to Aris’ vision, to destroy the Peace Center. In the midst of a pandemic that has the greatest impact on the poor and people of color, the Peace Center is needed more than ever.

We are outraged at the attempt by Demos to subvert Aris’ legacy and lifelong commitment to the cause of peace and justice. Help us win this fight by adding your name to the attached letter which we will release to the press. Thank you for joining us in a show of support for these efforts.

In solidarity,

ad hoc Committee to Save the Peace Center:

(affiliations listed for identification only)

Carol A. Wells, CSPG

Jim Lafferty, Emeritus Executive Director, National Lawyers Guild

Theresa Bonpane, Co-Founder of the Americas

Susan Adelman, President, Lucy & Isadore B. Adelman Foundation

Sherry Frumkin, Death Penalty Focus Board of Directors

Ted Hajjar, CSPG Board of Directors

Scott Johnson, CSPG Board of Directors

Shari Leinwand, Chair Emeritus ACLU Foundation SoCal

Roger Lowenstein, CSPG Board of Directors

Sonia M. Mercado, Civil Rights Lawyer

Samuel Paz, Civil Rights Lawyer

Bob Schwartz, Center for Cuban Studies Board of Directors

Danny Widener, President, CSPG Board of Directors

The undersigned oppose the sale of the Los Angeles Peace Center. Everyone signing will receive updates on our fight to preserve this priceless resource. No contact information will be sold or traded.

Thank you for helping to save the Peace Center.

Thank you for helping to save the Peace Center. This is an on-going list of supporters:

Jane Fonda

Ed Asner

Lily Tomlin

Martin Sheen

Mike Farrell

Guerrilla Girls

Barbara Kruger

Mike Davis

Dan Bloomberg, son of Carolyn and Aris Anagnos

Judith Lyons, daughter of Carolyn and Aris Anagnos

Robert Greenwald, Brave New Films

Jane Wagner, writer, producer, director

KPFK 90.7 FM Pacifica Radio Local Station Board

Culture Clash

Marla Stone, Board Chair, ACLU Foundation of So Cal.

The Reverend Michael J Cowan, Former National Exec. Dir., NLG

Jackie Goldberg, V.P. LAUSD Board of Education

United Food & Clothing Workers, Local 770

Suzi Weissman, Prof. Politics, Saint Mary’s College of Cal.

Paula and Barry Litt

Bob Brenner, Prof of History, UCLA

Jim Miller, Brave New Foundation

Alan Minsky, Exec. Dir., Progressive Democrats of America

Stephen Rohde, V.P. ICUJP

Steve Ross, Prof. of History, USC

Xochilt Sanchez CARECEN-LA

Gary Silbiger, Former Mayor of Culver City

Geri Silva, director of FACTS Education Fund

Paul Alan Smith, Pres., New Deal Manufacturing Co

Shakeel Syed, Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice

Attorney Dan Stormer, Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai, LLP

Kent Wong, Director, UCLA Labor Center

Jim Miller, Brave New Foundation

Betsy Kalin, Dir., “Phoenix: The Life and Death of Alice Herz”

Robert Myers, Attorney

Gilbert Saucedo, Attorney

Keith Rohman, Public Interest Investigations, Inc.

Marjorie Cohn, Law Professor

Vincent De Stefano, Pres., De Stefano & Assocs.

Rocky Lang, Writer, Producer and Director

Rick Mitz, Writer, Producer, Professor

Paul Alan Smith, Pres., New Deal Manufacturing Co

Laurie Traktman, Gilbert & Sackman Law Firm

Victor Narro, Program Dir., UCLA Labor Center

White People 4 Black Lives (L.A. affiliate of SURJ)

Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action LA/People Against Racist Terror

Benina S., Westside Branch Co-Coordinator, DSA-LA

Bernie Eisenberg, Grassroots Community Radio Coalition

Sarah Jacobus, Coordinating Committee, Jewish Voice for Peace-LA

Rev. Marcia L. Hoffman, a worker for peace

Estee Chandler, Founding Organizer, Jewish Voice for Peace, LA

Dennis Kortheuer

Fernando Velazquez, independent journalist and producer

Sara Sakuma, California Clean Money

Sherna Berger Gluck, emerita, Cal State University, social justice activist

Ramsey Kanaan, Publisher/Co-Founder of PM Press

Alice Wexler, author

Judy Branfman, activist / filmmaker

Vivian Rothstein

Joel Epstein, Communications Strategy

Dr. Bill Honigman, CA State Coord, Progressive Democrats of America

Hector Villagra, Executive Director, ACLU of Southern California