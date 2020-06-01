View Larger Image PDF of June 2020 print edition v26 n12 jun 2020 If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader. By Change-Links|2020-06-01T01:56:36-05:00June 1st, 2020|Activism, Ads, Anti-capitalism, Anti-Racism/Racism, Arts, Democracy, Peace, Peace Vigils, Politics, Poverty, Prisons|0 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! facebooktwitterlinkedinredditwhatsapptumblrpinterestvkEmail Related Posts Los Angeles and the Country Enflamed by Racist Police Murders Gallery Los Angeles and the Country Enflamed by Racist Police Murders 100,000 People Killed by COVID-19 in the US Gallery 100,000 People Killed by COVID-19 in the US June 2020 Community Calendar Gallery June 2020 Community Calendar For a #PeoplesBudgetLA Gallery For a #PeoplesBudgetLA Black LA Demands Over COVID-19 and Black Death Rates Gallery Black LA Demands Over COVID-19 and Black Death Rates