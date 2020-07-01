View Larger Image PDF of July 2020 print edition v27n01 Jul 2020 If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader. By Change-Links|2020-07-01T04:11:07-05:00July 1st, 2020|Activism, Calendar, Editorial, Events|0 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! facebooktwitterlinkedinredditwhatsapptumblrpinterestvkEmail Related Posts Disband LA Schools Police Department Gallery Disband LA Schools Police Department Delbert Africa: Revolutionary Gallery Delbert Africa: Revolutionary Community Calendar July 2020 Gallery Community Calendar July 2020 Say NO! to Israeli Annexation & Occupation Gallery Say NO! to Israeli Annexation & Occupation In Memoriam: Frank Lieser Hill Gallery In Memoriam: Frank Lieser Hill