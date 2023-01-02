View Larger Image PDF of January 2023 Print EditionV29n07 jan 2023If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader.By Change-Links|2023-01-02T02:37:15-05:00January 2nd, 2023|Calendar, Editorial, Events, Features, Films, Independent Journalism, Peace|0 CommentsShare This Story, Choose Your Platform!FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInWhatsAppTumblrPinterestVkEmail Related Posts January 2023 Community Calendar Gallery January 2023 Community Calendar The Ukraine Crisis Is a Classic “Security Dilemma” Gallery The Ukraine Crisis Is a Classic “Security Dilemma” Mumia Abu-Jamal may Win New Trial Gallery Mumia Abu-Jamal may Win New Trial Stop Racism by Educating the Children Gallery Stop Racism by Educating the Children Can the Left Disagree without Being Disagreeable? Gallery Can the Left Disagree without Being Disagreeable?