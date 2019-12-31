View Larger Image PDF of January 2020 issue of Change Links v26n07 jan 2020 web If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader. By Change-Links|2019-12-30T22:48:15-05:00December 30th, 2019|Activism, Anti-capitalism, Black Lives Matter, Calendar, Cuba, Editorial, Free Speech, Independent Media, Justice/Injustice, Latin America, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Movements, Peace, Peace Vigils, Poetry Corner, Politics|0 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! facebooktwitterlinkedinredditwhatsapptumblrpinterestvkEmail Related Posts Disband LA Schools Police Department Gallery Disband LA Schools Police Department Book Review: Mowing Leaves of Grass Gallery Book Review: Mowing Leaves of Grass Delbert Africa: Revolutionary Gallery Delbert Africa: Revolutionary Community Calendar July 2020 Gallery Community Calendar July 2020 PDF of July 2020 print edition Gallery PDF of July 2020 print edition