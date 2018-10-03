httpss://elections.calmatters.org/2018/california-ballot-measures/

Elections aren’t just about hiring lawmakers to write the laws that govern our state. Sometimes, you the voter, are asked to set some rules yourself. Some ballot measures will invite you to weigh in on the most consequential and controversial issues of the day. The death penalty, marriage equality, marijuana legalization, and basic questions of who should pay for the price of government have all been decided by voters in past elections.

This November, affordable housing funding, the price of gas, and rent control will all be on the ballot. And then sometimes the issues at hand are a little more…esoteric. How should paramedics spend their break time? Should state lawmakers be given the opportunity to nix daylight saving time? How much profit should dialysis clinics be able to make? What even is a dialysis clinic and why are you being asked to weigh in on its bottom line?

Find the answers to these question, and any others you might have about this year’s handful of ballot propositions, by checking out our pages on each proposition.

HEADS UP FOR A SUGGESTED VOTER GUIDE FOR NOV. 6, 2018

Propositions & Ballot Measures … Recommendations by Bella De Soto

What is the difference between a proposition and initiative? A proposition is a blanket term for any ballot measure to be voted on by the people – this can be an initiative or a referendum. An initiative is a brand new law or constitutional amendment proposed and voted by the people. It is a law started by the people. In California, there is a direct initiative process, where a petition that receives the required number of signatures automatically qualifies to be put on the ballot.

Proposition 1 : Authorizes Bonds to Fund Specified Housing Assistance Programs. Legislative Statute.(PDF). VOTE NO

Proposition 2 : Authorizes Bonds to Fund Existing Housing Program for Individuals with Mental Illness. Legislative Statute. VOTE YES

Proposition 3 : Authorizes Bonds to Fund Projects for Water Supply and Quality, Watershed, Fish, Wildlife, Water Conveyance, and Groundwater Sustainability and Storage. Initiative Statute. VOTE NO

Proposition 4 : Authorizes Bonds Funding Construction at Hospitals Providing Children’s Health Care. Initiative Statute. VOTE NO

Proposition 5 : Changes Requirements for Certain Property Owners to Transfer their Property Tax Base to Replacement Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute. (People’s Initiative to Protect Proposition 13 Savings, Version 3 (17-0013)). Vote NO

Proposition 6 : Eliminates Certain Road Repair and Transportation Funding. Requires Certain Fuel Taxes and Vehicle Fees be Approved by The Electorate. Initiative Constitutional Amendment. Vote NO

Proposition 7 : Conforms California Daylight Saving Time to Federal Law. Allows Legislature to Change Daylight Saving Time Period. Legislative Statute. Vote NO

Proposition 8 : Regulates Amounts Outpatient Kidney Dialysis Clinics Charge for Dialysis Treatment. Initiative Statute. Vote YES

Proposition 9 : On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court. (To Divide California Into Three States).

Proposition 10 : Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property. Initiative Statute. Vote YES

Proposition 11 : Requires Private-Sector Emergency Ambulance Employees to Remain On-Call During Work Breaks. Eliminates Certain Employer Liability. Initiative Statute. Vote NO

Proposition 12 : Establishes New Standards for Confinement of Specified Farm Animals; Bans Sale of Non-complying Products. Initiative Statute. Vote YES

Los Angeles County Registrar – Recorder / County Clerk General Election Measures Appearing On The Ballot

Los Angeles City Measure B – municipal financial institution.

Charter amendment B: Shall the city charter be amended to allow the city to establish a municipal financial institution or bank? Vote yes

Measure E – realign city and state election dates.

Charter amendment E: Shall the City Charter be amended to realign the City’s primary election date with the State’s primary election held in March of even – numbered years, and make other related and technical changes to City election procedures? Vote yes

LAUSD Measure EE – realign Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and State Election Dates.

Charter Amendment EE. Shall the City Charter be amended to realign the LAUSD Board of Education’s primary election date with the State’s primary election held in March of even – numbered years, and make other related and technical changes to LAUSD election procedures? VOTE YES