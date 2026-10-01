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Checks or bank transfers are the way to go. Contact AFGJ@afgj.org

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Other Calendars:

The Big List of Protests (national): https://theblop.org/

https://experism.com/los-angeles

https://timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/things-to-do/

https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/events;

https://www.lapl.org/events

https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/events

https://caamuseum.org/programs

https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events

https://thelaccc.org/calendar-page/ Group cycling events in L.A.

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar. Check out late changes and additions on the website: https://change-links.org/

I.C.E. Watch:

Report ICE or other federal enforcement activity, raids, etc.

Union del Barrio/Community Self Defense Coalition: 213-444-6562, call or text 24 hours

Others: NDLON (Day Laborers): 626-799-3566; CHIRLA: 888-624-4752 (m-f/9-5)

IMM-DEF: 213-833-8283 (M-F, 9A-4P)

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world:

C-L Note: The Canadian and US governments have targeted and attempted to criminalize Samidoun, labeling it a terrorist organization. This is a gross violation of freedom of speech & human rights.

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity.

Please note: this list is for action-oriented/ outdoor/protest actions specifically. However, direct actions like those by Palestine Action (palestineaction.org) are some of the most important events taking place — but they are typically not announced in advance! ANSWER Coalition is also maintaining a list of US based protests (answercoalition.org/join_a_protest_near_you_free_palestine). Check out our events listings for webinars,discussions and meetings we’re involved in (http://samidoun.net/category/events)!.

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE PALESTINE RESISTANCE CALENDAR: Send info by email to samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! We know that these events are mainly international and that the Arab people are marching everywhere for Palestine — we will be honored to add Arab events. PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers’ accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don’t hesitate to send updates! https://samidoun.net/

Oct 1 – Thu China National Day anniversary of People’s Republic (1949)

Weekly Rustic Canyon loop hike and stair climb, 5:30-7:30p, 100 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica 90402. Under-2-hour 4.7 mi evening urban hike through beautiful neighborhoods at sunset, with cool hidden stairways and lots of stairs to climb, plus some fascinating history. Bring a flashlight (or plan to use your cellphone light), as IT WILL BE DARK by the end of the walk until well into late Spring. Arrive early to find parking. Sponsored by So Cal Stair Climbers. https://socalstairclimbers.com/historical-info-for-selected-areas/rustic-canyon/

Los Angeles Korean Festival 10a- 6p, Seoul International Park, 3250 San Marino St, Los Angeles 90006. 53rd annual; through Oct. 4. https://www.lakoreanfestival.org/

Hola Mexico Film Fest: Memoria De Los Olvidados, Regal LA LIVE. More than seventy-five years after Luis Buñuel filmed Los Olvidados on the streets of Mexico City, its children, nightmares, and fury against injustice remain impossible to shake. In Memory of the Forgotten, filmmaker and Buñuel scholar Javier Espada returns to the places where the landmark 1950 film was made, guided by a remarkable discovery: nearly one thousand photographs Buñuel took while searching for locations, preserved for decades in an unassuming shoebox. Through Arturo Ripstein’s voice and conversations with Alejandro González Iñárritu, Michel Franco, Ofelia Medina, Elena Poniatowska, Juan Villoro, and others, the documentary moves between cinema history and the city that gave the film its pulse. Along the way, it uncovers Goya’s influence on Buñuel’s imagery, explores the director’s experience as an exile in Mexico, and considers why a story created so long ago still feels painfully contemporary. https://www.holamexicoff.com/memoria-de-los-olvidados/

Oct 2 – Fri

Left Coast Forum: Building Power in an Age of Crisis, 5P, Cal State U Los Angeles, sponsored by LA Progressive. https://leftcoastforum.com/friday Also Sat Oct 3 & Sun Oct 4. https://www.laprogressive.com/

Oct 3 – Sat

Council District 9 candidates & Mayoral Forum, Doors 9a, Forum 10, bilingual. A Place Called Home, 2830 S. Central Ave, LA 90011. 10a: Karen Bass; 11a: Mazariego and Ugarte; 12n: Nithya Raman. Moderated by CALO News. Sponsored by CD Tech, SAJE, CADRE, South Central LAMP & others.

Youth Engagement Committee End-Year Event, 10a-1:30p, lunch & networking 1:30-3p.510 S. Vermont, LA 90020. Info: http://2026yecendyearevent.eventbrite.com Connect with youth leaders, community-based orgs, county partners and more. Visit the Los Angeles County Youth Commission website to stay informed about upcoming events, access meeting agendas and minutes, and learn more about the Commission’s work to elevate youth voice across Los Angeles County. https://youthcommission.lacounty.gov/

NAIJA Fest Los Angeles ’26 Gloria Molina Grand Park, 12n-7p, DTLA. Nigerian Independence Day Celebration. King Kanja & Meaku on stage. https://naijafest.org/

ADDED DETAIL NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Left Coast Forum, 9A, CSULA. See Oct 2 – Fri LA US Hands Off Committee workshop, 9a, featuring: Epidemiology professor and Cuba activist Bita Amani, Inland Boatman’s Union (ILWU Marine Division) Mike Vera; and leaders from: Jewish Voice for Peace Estee Chandler; Health Care for US (single payer) Erika Feresten; LA Hands off Cuba committee Destiny Rivera, plus a new Belly of the Beast video. We will also have a literature table all weekend–so come learn, help. 12n Jews Against Zionism, with Rick Chertoff. 3p, Supreme Court – The Most Dangerous Branch? with Jody Armour, Marjorie Cohen and Constitutional law attorney Stephen Rohde. Schedule here: https://leftcoastforum.com/saturday

LA Nature Quest Kick-Off: The Adventure Begins at Griffith Park, 9a-12n, Griffith Park Visitor Center Hall, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr, LA 90027; (213) 228-7000. Sponsored by LAPL with events all month out of different public library branches. https://www.lapl.org/events/la-nature-quest-kick-adventure-begins-griffith-park

Fight for City Council District 9: A Boxing Fundraiser, 2-4p. We’re fighting for a Los Angeles that everyone can afford to live and thrive in! Come sharpen your fighting skills and your left hooks at a boxing fundraiser for Estuardo Mazariego’s campaign! Each ticket includes a one-hour boxing class with JFM Boxing trainers and a meet and greet with CD9 City Council candidate Estuardo Mazariegos. 3127 Washington Blvd, LA 90292 (Venice). https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jfmbox

Forum on the Future of Pacifica, 4:30 via zoom, monthly on the first Saturday, sponsored by the Pacifica Mission Coalition, not Pacifica Foundation Inc. or any of its radio stations. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/8L7CtR8zQyyAPExt8cvIvA

18th annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Closing Night Screening + Concert at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tix & more info: https://www.holamexicoff.com/festival-2026/

Film screening: Corpse Bride, Hollywood Forever Cemetery; gates open at 5:30p, event at 7:15p. https://cinespia.org/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

BANNED BOOKS WEEK Oct 4-10: Check your local library and independent bookshop

https://www.lapl.org/banned-books-week https://lacountylibrary.org/banned-books/ https://bannedbooksweek.org/

Oct 4 – Sun

Heart of Tataviam Pow Wow, 11a–5p, William S. Hart Park, Newhall, Los Angeles County.

Left Coast Forum, CSULA. See Oct 2 – Fri https://leftcoastforum.com/sunday

Liberation Spells: Black & Indigenous, Trans & Queer folks, 10a-12n, There have been Black/ African/Indigenous folks using what they had to create whole worlds at every point in history. To protect. To sustain. To get free. What are the spells we need today? How can we use spelling as archive? What are the truths only we can tell and how? What must we cast out? Register: https://linktr.ee/Echoes_of_the_City

PMC Town Hall Series on Envisioning the Future of Peoples’ Media, weekly on Sundays at 4p, virtual national action oriented meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z9q3F3wERgiHJkgud8VIyQ

Oct 5 – Mon

Rally for Prop. 40 & Progressive Candidates, with Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, and Jane Kim, candidate for CA Insurance Commissioner, At the Novo Theater in LA Live, DTLA. Timing TBD but given its a workday, probably in the evening. Sanders et al will also be in Bakersfield with Randy Villegas.

Aging Well, Planning Ahead: Finances, Family and the Conversations That Matter, 12n-1p, Online event hosted by LAPL Central Library, (213) 228-7000, on YouTube. https://www.lapl.org/events/aging-well-planning-ahead-finances-family-and-conversations-matter

Vote by Mail Ballots sent out in state of CA for November election

Westside Comedy Theater Improv Jam, 10-11p, $2, or free to Westside students and resident improv teams. Students, veteran improvisors and anyone who puts their name in the bucket will be invited up in small groups to play improv scenes or games. No improv experience necessary to participate, and all are welcome! The Jam is a supportive, safe, and super fun environment, whether you want to try improv for the first time or hone your skills. https://westsidecomedy.com/single-event/e/the-improv-jam-1987868336707/

Oct 6 – Tue

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Readout 2026, 4P via Live Stream. Details to view the event are private and will be sent along with your ticket purchase. Join Defense of Democracy for ReadOut, our (free!) signature fall event dedicated to celebrating books, supporting authors, and protecting intellectual freedom in our public schools and libraries. Tune in for an exclusive online workshop with Ellen Hopkins, the most banned author in the US. Hear directly from Ellen about her work and experience with censorship, followed by an inspiring panel and Q&A with real community members who successfully fought back against book bans to save their local public libraries. Sponsored by Defense of Democracy, Inc. https://givebutter.com/readout-2026-registration-0ouuws

Oct 7 – Wed

Oct 8 – Thu Day of the Heroic Guerrilla (Che Guevara)

Tea and a Tale Virtual Live Reading Series, online, weekly on Thursdays, 4:30-5:30p thru Thu, Dec 17 2026, Sponsored by LA Public Library, readings from 1926 to celebrate the Central Library’s 100th anniversary. Brew some tea, relax, and listen to a virtual live reading of a public domain novel or short stories. Join via Zoom or dial in by phone. For disability-related accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least five business days prior https://www.lapl.org/events/tea-and-tale-virtual-live-reading-series

The Power of Positive Parenting Seminar, 6-7:30p, in person, LA County Library, Diamond Bar Library

Meeting Room. Learn about the power of positive parenting and explore strategies to take home and try with your family. This seminar will be led by an accredited Triple P Positive Parenting Program librarian. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/17436838

Oct 9 – Fri

Karaoke Night, 7-9:30p, sponsored by Atheists United, Heretic House, 724 E. Edgeware Rd LA 90026

Free karaoke night hosted by Atheists United! We’ve transformed the iconic Victorian mansion, Heretic House, into a modern karaoke salon! Join fellow freethinkers for a celebration of your favorite songs, without the fear of eternal damnation. First come, first served, capacity 40. Carpool or public transit recommended. Email questions to evan@atheistsunited.org

Oct 10 – Sat “Tax the Rich” Day

Mutual Aid Free Grocery Distribution, 11a, All Power Books, 4749 W Adams Blvd, LA 90016. Weekly on Saturdays; also free clinic, 2nd & 4th Saturdays. https://allpowerbooks.org/

Indigenous Peoples Day events with LA County Parks, 10a-1p, Stoneview Nature Center in Culver City, 11a-2p at Deane Dana Friendship Park, San Gabriel River Park, Free and open to the community. Other events thru 10/18 at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, Placerita Canyon Nature Center, San Dimas Canyon Nature Center, and Whittier Narrows Nature Center. Visit parks.lacounty.gov/nature for more information.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 15th-anniversary Quinceañera Gala, honoring three Mexican American leaders for their contributions to public service, entertainment, and corporate leadership, actor Belissa Escobedo, State Senator María Elena Durazo, and PepsiCo Vice President of Government Affairs and Corporate Citizenship Lupe De La Cruz III. 6p reception, 7p program & dinner. https://give.lapca.org/event/la-plaza-de-cultura-y-artes-quinceanera-celebration/e734567

Film screening: Carrie 50th Anniversary, Directed by Brian De Palma (1976, 98 minutes) Hollywood Forever Cemetery /gates at 5:30p, event at 7:15p. DJ sets before and after the film. https://cinespia.org/event/carrie-50/

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Global Day of Action for Palestine: Code Pink March for Palestine, 3p, Pershing Square, 5th & Hill Sts., DTLA.

People’s Tribunal on US Government Complicity in Gaza. The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom US (WILPF US), Veterans For Peace (VFP), and American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) will convene the People’s Tribunal on U.S. Government Complicity in Gaza. Taking place in Seattle, Washington, and streaming live nationwide, the tribunal will invite a grand jury of community members to consider evidence, testimony, and legal analysis related to the role of the U.S. government, Administration, elected officials and judiciary in the ongoing crisis in Gaza. https://wilpfus.org/event/the-peoples-tribunal-on-us-government-complicity-in-gaza/

How Can Short Docs Make a Big Difference?, 5:30-8:30P, ASU California Center Broadway in DTLA; Co-presented by Zócalo Public Square, Women’s Voices Now, Women in Film, Borderlands Cinematic Arts, and The Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU. Moderated by Cristina Ibarra, Filmmaker and Co-Founder, Borderlands Cinematic Arts, a project of The Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU. Filmmakers, producers, and storytellers using short documentaries to spark conversation come together to discuss the power of the screen, collaborative storytelling—and what it takes to make films that make a difference. This program will feature a screening of Phoenix, a short film about incarcerated women who fought the 2025 L.A. wildfires, and new short social impact documentaries by filmmakers in the Girls’ Voices Now program. RSVP: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/how-can-short-docs-make-a-big-difference/

Oct 11 – Sun

Tuxuunga Indigenous Peoples Day, by Sunland-Tujunga Forward, 12400 Big Tujunga Canyon Rd, 11a – 4:30p. Celebrate the rich culture and leadership of Indigenous Peoples with free workshops, panels, presentations and delicious food! This year’s theme, Nature As Relatives, honors the interconnected kinship between people, land, water, and all living beings — a relational worldview that guides humanity’s shared responsibility to the earth. Programming will highlight the Rights of Nature through a panel discussion, cultural presentations, and hands-on workshops, alongside ceremony, song, art, food, and community gathered in beautiful Big Tujunga Canyon.

CicLAvia “Heart of LA” street closures for biking, skating, walking. Mariachi Plaza through Little Tokyo to Echo Park, and/or Chinatown, 6.5 miles.9a-4p. This all-day event temporarily closes streets to car traffic and opens them to use as a gathering place. CicLAvia Sundays are free for all to walk, skate, bike, play, and explore. It’s not a race. There’s no starting point or finish line—begin where you like and enjoy the day your way. https://ciclavia.org/events/heart-of-la-2026-10/

FILLED Market: Filipino American History Month at Smorgasburg LA, 10a-4p, 777 S Alameda St, LA 90021. Free Entry, Family Friendly Beer Garden, No Pets. Smorgasburg takes place weekly on Sundays, with many food vendors and occasional special themed events like this one . https://smorgasburg.com/los-angeles#hero

Indigenous Pride LA, Exposition Park (South Lawn), 11a- 6p. Free public event for Two-Spirit, Indigiqueer, Indigenous & LGBTQPAI+ communities featuring performances, vendors & resources. https://indigenouspridela.org/2026-IPLA.

PMC Town Hall on Envisioning the Future of Peoples’ Media, see Oct. 4 for details https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z9q3F3wERgiHJkgud8VIyQ

Zappa Glee Club, 4:20p, live online show at https://www.radiovenice.tv/live/ will be followed by a set in person near Small World Books, 1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice 90291. Hosted by Gerry Fialka. https://www.facebook.com/events/2572585013248621/

Oct 12 – Mon Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Los Angeles City/County Native American Indian Commission and The Huntington host a panel discussion and light reception, 6:30-8p. Moderated by Amanda Wixon (Chickasaw Nation), associate curator of native history at the Autry Museum of the American West. Panel: Lauren van Schilfgaarde (Cochiti Pueblo), asst prof of law at UCLA Law; Dawn Jackson (Saginaw Chippewa), LANAIC Commissioner; and Rudy Ortega Jr. (Fernandeño Tataviam), former LANAIC Commissioner. https://www.huntington.org/event/celebrating-50-years-los-angeles-citycounty-native-american-indian-commission

Gloria Molina Grand Park: The city of LA usually holds an Indigenous Peoples Day event in Grand Park across from City Hall but we couldn’t find a listing this year.

Oct 13 – Tue

CORRECTED FROM PRINT EDITION (Tue 10-13, not Mon 10-12)

Author talk: Delio Vasquez discusses Huey P. Newton: I Am We, in conversation with Eric Mann, and you’re part of the discussion. This is a night of full audience participation, so bring your questions and your voice. Books will be available, and food will be served. Reception, 6p, program 7p. Strategy & Soul, 3546 W Martin Luther King Blvd. LA 90008 (corner Crenshaw); 213-387-2800.

System of a Down: Step inside the world of Toxicity on its 25th anniversary. Thru Oct 18. In collaboration with @beyondthestreetsart, exhibition will feature exclusive merch offerings, rare artifacts and ephemera from the Toxicity era, immersive installations, and more. Free Entry, No Ticket Required; 434 N La Brea Ave. LA. Oct. 13-18. Tues – Fri | 12n – 8p; Sat & Sun | 10a – 10p.

Oct 14 – Wed

Oct 15 – Thu

Webinar: What should public media disclose about AI? 10a, via zoom. How much should public media tell audiences when AI touches its content? Join us for the first public presentation of focus group findings from the Public Tech Media Lab at UW–Madison. Learn what audiences expect from AI disclosure and get practical recommendations. https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4L8VQRU4T3mEsfZdYTA2tg

Oct 16 – Fri

SmallBizFriday, 4-6p, monthly virtual networking experience for small business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and early-stage startups Watch how it works: https://youtu.be/5QMzP_KUe-g . https://smallventures.org/club/events/d/smallbusinessfriday-networking-learning-growing-together-smallventures-9qfjm67of928zqw?

Screening: Movies Under the Microscope – Explorers (1985), featuring expert-led discussions, a lively pre-screening reception, and a fun look at what 80s sci-fi got right and hilariously wrong. $25, Natural History Museum, Expo Park. Doors 6p, film 7:30-10p. https://nhm.org/calendar/movies-under-microscope-explorer

Oct 17 – Sat

Taste of Soul Crenshaw District street fair, 10a-7p, Crenshaw Blvd. between MLK Blvd to 43rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90043

No Kings Day of National Action – Vote Early, dozens of vote early No Kings rallies at civic centers around So Cal. See https://nokings.org

DSA-LA Central Branch meeting, 1p, Share lunch with comrades and learn about priority organizing work and initiatives in the chapter, after canvassing in the morning, Up-to-the-minute electoral analysis ahead of the November races, interactive discussion on the DSA-LA Voter Guide + more! Location TBD. email central@dsa-la.org

Oct 18 – Sun

PMC Town Hall on Envisioning the Future of Peoples’ Media, see Oct. 4 for details https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z9q3F3wERgiHJkgud8VIyQ

Oct 19 – Mon

Last day to register to vote https://www.lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote/register

Kimberlé Crenshaw – Backtalker Mark Taper Forum, Central Library, 5th & Flower, 7p, co-presented by ALOUD & the ACLU of Southern California. An urgent and inspiring conversation with visionary legal scholar and writer Kimberlé Crenshaw and ACLU of SoCal Executive Director Chandra Bhatnagar to discuss Crenshaw’s new memoir. Charting her extraordinary journey from precocious child to one of the most influential thinkers of our time, Backtalker reveals the defining personal experiences that shaped her groundbreaking work on critical race theory and intersectionality—a term she coined in 1989 to shed light on how overlapping forms of inequality rooted in gender, race, and class shape lived experiences. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kimberle-crenshaw-backtalker-registration-1996057750464

Oct 20 – Tue

Teen Read Month: Book to Screen: Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” gets a face-lift in the film “10 Things I Hate About You”, an amusing adaptation set in a Seattle high school. For teens ages 13–17. 5-7p, Clifton M. Brakensiek Library Meeting Room, 9945 Flower St, Bellflower 90706. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/17375348

Writing Bodily Archives, sponsored by LA Spoonie Collective, 6-8p, via zoom. Interested in creating poetry that speaks to you as a Disabled, neurodivergent, or chronically ill person? If so, join us for a workshop that explores how we can subvert the violences of medical and diagnostic language to rewrite our bodily stories. Register: https://bit.ly/CWC1020261

Oct 21 – Wed

BOOK LAUNCH: Stellar Smoke by Tanaïs in conversation withChantal Aida Gordon, 7p, Reparations Club, 3054 S Victoria Ave, LA 90016. A hypnotic and lush speculative novel from award-winning author Tanaïs about family secrets and the mother–daughter bond across generations blurring the boundary between past and present, human and machine. TICKET w/ BOOK guarantees a seat including a signed book available for pick up at the event. FREE RSVP (No Book Included): This DOES NOT include a copy of the book and entry is based strictly on capacity at the door. Books may be available for purchase in-store. SIGNED BOOK ONLY: Can’t make it IRL but still want a signed copy? Order directly from our site! Email questions@reparations.club if you have any needs, questions, or accessibility concerns. Tanaïs (née Tanwi Nandini Islam) is a multidisciplinary artist, novelist, memoirist, and perfumer. They are the author of In Sensorium: Notes for My People, which won the Kirkus Prize in Nonfiction, and offers an alternative history of South Asia through the lens of scent. Chantal Aida Gordon is an award-winning writer and gardener. She’s the co-author of How to Window Box, a guide to bringing nature into your home. Born in Brooklyn and raised in the suburbs of DC, she now lives in NE LA.

Oct 22 – Thu International Day to Stop Police Brutality & Criminalization

Orange County action: Fullerton PD, 6p, 237 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton. Families Demanding Justice, (872) 375-5354, familiesdemandingjustice@proton.me www.familiesdemandingjustice.org

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN THE PRINT EDITION

Los Angeles action: 4:30p, LA Community Action Network (LA CAN), 838 E. 6th St., LA 90021 (AKA Skid Row). stoplapdspying@gmail.com

Riverside action: Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. 10a.

Inglewood action: (in front of Vons Market) 500 E. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. 4p.

Oct 23 – Fri

Improv Mic, 12n-1p @ Fourth Wall Comedy Cafe, Fourth Wall Comedy Cafe, 5220 Hollywood Blvd, LA. https://thecomedybureau.com/

Oct 24 – Sat

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

No War on Cuba: Global Week of Action to prevent US Genocide in Cuba, through Oct. 31. https://nowaroncuba.com/ Locally LA US Hands Off Cuba Committee event: Major speak-out with prominent Cuba supporters including Lili Bernard (recently returned from taking a delegation of artists to Cuba), Vets for Peace, religious, labor, leaders … An important feature will be our continued mission with Global Health Partners, Not Just Tourists and Pan-American Medical Association to send another shipping container of maternal/prenatal and other high end medical aid. Time & place TBA. LA.US.Handsoffcuba@gmail.com 310.350.7515 for more info.

Oct 25- Sun

Lost Cemeteries of Los Angeles (Urban Hike) by Shmuel Gonzales, the Barrio Boychik, 12n, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes – Meeting in front of “La Tienda” Bookshop. $25, Uncovering the Lost Original Cemeteries of Los Angeles. LA has a terrible history of willfully forgetting the past, and this is most ghastly demonstrated in the way the dead of early LA history have been displaced in the name of progress as the city expanded. We will be exploring the sites and stories of the four original cemeteries which were in some cases relocated, in other cases just built right over. The Campo Santo at the Placita Church; the once forgotten Catholic burial site of many indigenous people and early immigrants; Fort Moore Hill; the forgotten original Protestant burial site, the first non-Catholic cemeteries; Old Jewish Cemetery; the lost original Jewish cemetery near Chavez Ravine, near the site of Dodger Stadium; Old Calvary Cemetery; the old Catholic cemetery, and its former chapel site that has also become important to the historic community of Little Italy. This is an entirely walking tour, the entire circuit is about 3 miles that will take us from the Los Angeles Plaza up to the old Cemetery Ravine – near Chavez Ravine, just down the hill from Dodger Stadium – and back. We will be meeting next to the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes gift shop called “La Tienda,” located at 501 N. Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, as our first site to explore is located just steps away next to La Placita church. We will start checking in participants to start our walking tour promptly; please plan to arrive 15-minutes before our start time. We recommend that people come by public transit.

PMC Town Hall on Envisioning the Future of Peoples’ Media, see Oct. 4 for details https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z9q3F3wERgiHJkgud8VIyQ

Oct 26 – Mon

Oct 27 – Tue

Oct 28 – Wed

DSA-LA Climate Justice Comm. – Stop Data Centers Subcommittee Meeting, 7-8p, via zoom. climatejustice@dsa-la.org. Register: https://dsa-la.org/event/climate-justice-stop-data-centers-subcommittee-meeting-9/

Built for the Future—Saved for the Next Century with Madeleine Brand, Susan Orlean, Adrian Scott Fine, and John Welborne, 7p at the Mark Taper Forum, Central Library, 5th & Flower. Co-presented by ALOUD with the Los Angeles Conservancy. For 100 years, Los Angeles Central Library has been an architectural icon and a cornerstone of civic life—but its future was once uncertain. In 1978, a powerful preservation effort led by community advocates and the Los Angeles Conservancy saved the historic building from demolition. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/built-for-the-futuresaved-for-the-next-century-registration-1996123854182

Oct 29 – Thu

USC Family Weekend, through Nov.1. Parents invited to the campus.

Oct 30 – Fri

LA Comic Con, LA Convention Center, 9a, thru Nov 1. $42-60 per day, kids 0-12 free. https://www.comicconla.com/tickets

Film screening: Jennifer’s Body, Hollywood Forever Cemetery; gates at 5:30p, event at 7:15p. https://cinespia.org/

Oct 31 – Sat Halloween (All Hallows Eve)

Esotouric’s Secret Los Angeles Evergreen Cemetery tour, 10:30a-1:30p, $50. https://esotouric.com/event/evergreen-fall-2026/

Early voting through Nov. 3 at Hammer Museum. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2026/midterms-election-vote-center

Film screening: The Thing (1982) Directed by John Carpenter (1982, 82 minutes), Hollywood Forever Cemetery, gates at 5:30p, event at 7:15p. https://cinespia.org/event/the-thing-halloween/

Upcoming & Ongoing Activities

Nov 1 – Sun, Envisioning the Future of Peoples’ Media, 4p via zoom. virtual national action oriented meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z9q3F3wERgiHJkgud8VIyQ

Nov 3 – Tues Election Day for LA municipal offices (mayor, etc.), CA state offices (Governor, legislators, etc.) and Congressional representatives

Nov 7 – Sat Sacred Path x The Autry Pow Wow, 10a–8p; Grand Entry 1p, Autry Museum of the American West, in Griffith Park just off I-5.

Nov 7 – Sat “A Place to Grow: Affordable Housing, Stronger Families, Thriving Communities” at the First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, 8th anniv. benefit for Making Housing & Community Happen.

Nov 7 – Sat Forum on the Future of Pacifica, 4:30 via zoom, monthly on the first Saturday, sponsored by the Pacifica Mission Coalition, not Pacifica Foundation Inc. or any of its radio stations. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/8L7CtR8zQyyAPExt8cvIvA

Nov 14 – Sat HMOC & RedBoy Productions Pow Wow, 10a–6p, Heritage Museum of Orange County, Santa Ana.

Nov 14 – Sat Next Chapter Writers’ Summit: Celebrating the Art of the Story, & Book Fair, a free daylong celebration of books, storytelling, and belonging. 10a, West Hollywood Library and Park. Hear from headliners Roxane Gay and Taylor Jenkins Reid in live conversations with Dr. Skye Patrick.

Every Sunday (except 2nd Sun of month) Brad Kay jazz merriment, 12n–4:30p, Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico Blvd (with Suzy Williams, Mews Small, Ginger Smith, and more. FREE Jazz Cabaret Folk Popular Music Live!!! https://sundaysongbirds.com/ Gerry Fialka pfsuzy@aol.com 310-306-7330

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays: JusticeLA Virtual Actions, 10:30a every Monday via zoom. JusticeLA Virtual Actions is an accessible way for folks to support the JusticeLA coalition by joining together (virtually) to take action towards decarceration and to promote care first, jails NEVER in LA. Also Weds. at 6:30p. Orientation on JusticeLA Virtual Actions and political education on the day’s action are all included during the action session. Join us! https://dignityandpowernow.org/events

Mondays: Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Mondays: James Joyce Reading Group. Laughtears Zoomin’ Salon1:30p, 40 minutes. Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, http://laughtears.com

First Tuesday, 7-9p, Recovering from Religion LA Support Group Hosted by Atheists United. RSVP at: https://www.meetup.com/rfr-los-angeles-ca/ This group meets the 1st Tues ach month virtually via Zoom. RSVP to view the Zoom link to the meeting at: https://www.meetup.com/california-chapter/events/calendar/ The primary focus of a Recovering From Religion support group is to provide ongoing and personal support to individuals as they let go of their religious beliefs. This transitional period is an ongoing process that can result in a range of emotions, as well as a ripple effect of consequences throughout an individual’s life. As such, the support meetings are safe and anonymous places to express these doubts, fears, and experiences without biased feedback or proselytizing. Attendees are encouraged to share, when they are comfortable doing so. We are here to help each other through this journey. There is no cost to attend this support group but, if you feel so inclined, donations can be made at www.recoveringfromreligion.org/donate

First Tuesday: Marshall McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club online, Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, See http://laughtears.com for event details.

Third Tuesdays: Protect, Resist and Build with AFSC. 5– 6:30pm PDT. Location: Virtual event Join from anywhere at: https://www.mobilize.us/afsc/event/746944/ Monthly webinar series that brings together AFSC constituents to learn about how to protect, resist, and build just peace, just migration, and just economies. About this event: Monthly webinar series that brings together AFSC constituents to learn about how to protect, resist, and build just peace, just migration, and just economies. If you are registering from outside the US please use the zip code 19102. Learn more about the American Friends Service Committee and find more ways to support at: https://afsc.org/get_involved

Tuesdays, 12n-1p, Prayer Vigil for those Disappeared by ICE, by godmothers of the disappeared (CLUE, SEIU, CHIRLA). LA Fedl. Bldg, 300 N. Los Angeles St, 90012 – march to the Metro Detention Center on Alameda.

Tuesdays: Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies 9a at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconferences. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

First Tuesday 2-4p. Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., LA.

Tuesdays: 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157# Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489 313723 -or- Call: +16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays: 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, may not be at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays: 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies. Vigil/Protest has moved to the Hall of Injustice, Spring & Temple Sts. in DTLA.

Wednesdays: 6:30p, JusticeLA Virtual Actions, via zoom. JusticeLA Virtual Actions is an accessible way for folks to support the JusticeLA coalition by joining together (virtually) to take action towards decarceration and to promote care first, jails NEVER in LA. Also Mons. at 10:30a. Orientation on JusticeLA Virtual Actions and political education on the day’s action are all included during the action session. Join us! https://dignityandpowernow.org/events

Every Thursday night Hosted by Atheists United, we meetup in the Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater and play games, host workshops, watch movies, plan adventures, and explore the universe one question at a time. Any youth ages 13-18 are welcome to attend. Our group creates a safe space for curious teens to explore ethics, science, nature, and social justice in community.Each meeting combines a fun activity with a challenging discussion topic: All activities and discussion topics are picked by youth participants / Guest experts are sometimes invited to lead workshops/activities. RSVP by text before attending to confirm we’re meeting. Meetings are always free and include snacks and drinks. Free car and bike parking on site. Where curiosity is celebrated: At Atheists United, we understand better than anyone the importance of creating a safe, secular space for people to explore their ideas, identities, and values. Youth should be celebrated, not shamed, for asking honest questions. https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/ssr7grh9c8uzfyh7o64xcutyzg4mkg-d2ayr-zrep3-37pkx-wzlp3-yr2j7-a82jr-fe3ch-clk73-kp5gt-y2y59

Thursdays: 3-5p, Venice/Santa Monica Take Back Our Streets Weekly Protest, No I.C.E.Corner of Lincoln & Rose; bring signs and noise-makers. https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblewestsidela/event/893106/

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays: 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Every Friday, 9a: Action Hour for Palestine. https://afsc.org/events/action-hour-palestine

First Fridays: A City Lights Reading Series. 5p. Admission is free. City Lights and Beyond Baroque co-present. Check the website for event details. https://citylights.com/events/first-fridays-a-city-lights-reading-series-2/ Beyond Baroque is a leading independent Literary Arts Center dedicated to expanding the public’s knowledge of poetry, literature and art through cultural events and community interaction. Through the years, Beyond Baroque has played muse to the Venice Beats, the burgeoning Punk movement and visiting scholars. Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, Ph: 310-822-3006, Fax: 310-821-0256, info@beyondbaroque.org Made possible by support from the City Lights Foundation

Fridays: Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, virtual meeting on zoom. For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays 5p, Vigil for Palestine, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Saturdays: Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Saturdays: KEEP SHOWING UP, in front of Culver City City Hall, 11a-12:30p. Sign up and/or invite friends here: https://mobilize.us/s/d0VMtk.

Saturdays: Public Speaker meeting Series 10a, Hosted by the Chicago Chapter of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization; join via Zoom. Email for details: Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization Email: arise@imhojournal.org

Saturdays: LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. You must register for each space each time you want to attend. First Saturday Dialogue – 10:30a – 12:45p, Third Sunday Dialogue – 3-5p, Register online via https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue