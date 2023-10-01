See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar.

Sun – Oct 1

Campaign Nonviolence Days. Intl. Day of Peace demonstrations or celebrations; non-violence teach-ins; divest/ reinvest for a non-violent world; violence interruption trainings, healing circles around gun violence, teach-ins on preventing relationship, domestic, and sexual violence; racial justice healing circles; acts of kindness and mutual aid and more. Create an event or join events sponsored by others. Please confirm that you plan to participate. paceebene.org/action-days/

Justice for Ivan Solis Mora, 10a. March to Inglewood Police Station, meet at 10024 S. Grevillea Ave., Inglewood (S. of Century). 34-year-old Ivan was well known to police as having mental illness. His family had contacted IPD several times seeking assistance with Ivan’s schizophrenia. The neighborhood knew he was troubled but harming no one. It is unacceptable for police to escalate to lethal force and kill members of our community. We demand prosecution of the officers by DA Gascon! Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, Cliff Smith, 213.663.6316. Support and help to the Solis Mora family: gofundme.com/f/a4wtde-ivan-solis-mora

Palestinian Journalists Under Fire, 4p, Join Palestine Youth Movement LAOCIE to welcome Palestinian Journalist Shatha Hanaysha from Jenin, Palestine. Shatha is an eyewitness to the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was martyred in May 2022 when zionist occupation forces ambushed their news team in Jenin refugee camp. Together with the Al-Awda Palestine Right to Return Coalition, we will be hosting Shatha for a conversation on the role of journalism as a form of resistance in the Palestinian struggle for liberation. The event will also include a Q&A with Shatha and the audience, moderated by the PYM. Arab American Community Center, 907 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92804. https://linktr.ee/pymlaocie

Mon – Oct 2

Campaign Nonviolence Days (see 10/01) Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

10am – 8pm, Veterans Mixology Course. Calling all Veterans – join Bastards Canteen- Downey and VST for our upcoming Veterans Mixology Course ! This exciting event is designed specifically for …

Calling all Veterans – join Bastards Canteen- Downey and VST for our upcoming Veterans Mixology Course ! This exciting event is designed specifically for veterans who have a passion for mixology and want to take their skills to the next level. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced bartender, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and techniques. Starting… 11045 Downey Ave, 11045 Downey Avenue, Downey, CA 90241. More Info below. Sign up for FREE Info, Location & Contacts: https://www.gohilo.com/event/169572117275324/veterans- mixology- course-downey-ca/

Tue – Oct 3

3pm – 5pm. Monthly – 1st Tuesday. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission Tuesday. The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach, CA. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits – see INFO below. Located in the heart of metropolitan Los Angeles, the La Brea Tar Pits are one … Located in the heart of metropolitan Los Angeles, the La Brea Tar Pits are one of the worlds most famous fossil localities. The newly named La Brea Tar Pits Museum (located in the George C. Page Museum building) displays Ice Age fossils including saber-toothed cats, dire wolves and mammoths from 10,000 to 40,000-year-old asphalt deposits. But visitors can also watch the processes of paleontology unfold. Every day inside the glass-enclosed Fossil Lab, scientists and volunteers prepare fossils including Zed, a recently discovered male Columbian mammoth. The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum is currently excavating and studying a cache of recently unearthed fossils known as Project 23, an endeavor that could double the Museums already tremendous collection of more than three million Ice Age specimens and inform decades of new research. Outside the Museum, in Hancock Park, the Pleistocene Garden and iconic life-size replicas of extinct mammals depict the life that once grew, and roamed, in the Los Angeles Basin. https://www.gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-

free-admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Wed – Oct 4

11:00AM – 12:00PM, Through 10-8. Making Manuscripts: Free Family Workshop | Diseño de manuscriptos: taller familiar. At the Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles 90049.

Thu – Oct 5

Strategy & Soul Movement Center Hosted by Channing Martinez presents: Freedom First 2023 World Tour. A Jazz Benefit Concert for Keith Lamar. 6:30p Reception 7p Program- Get tickets: $25, $50, $100. Featuring Spoken Word by Keith Lamar from DEATH ROW, Albert Marques – Piano, Kazende George – Tenor Sax, Yosemite Montego – Bass and Zack O’Farril – Drums. Keith Lamar in conversation with Eric Mann. Keith Lamar is a WRONGFULLY-CONVICTED Black man who faces state-sanctioned murder in just under a year for crimes he can now prove he did not commit—his execution date was previously set for November 16, 2023. Keith was just granted a reprieve and his execution date has been moved to January 13, 2027. Freedom First began as a concert series in the summer of 2020 on the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan shortly after the murder of George Floyd, and at a time the country was shut down due to Covid. The aim of these beautiful shows has been to raise public awareness of yet another grave injustice being done in our names, and to seek support for the Campaign for Justice for Keith Lamar while we still can… Keith is still breathing. Let’s fight for him to keep breathing and get free! Strategy and Sould Theater, 3546 Martin Luther King Blvd., LA, CA 90008.

https://thestrategycenter.org/2023/09/11/strategy-soul-presents-freedom-first-a-jazz-benefit-for-keith-lamar/

50 Years of Ms. Magazine, with Dolores Huerta and Eleanor Smeal, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum.

Since its founding in 1973, Ms. magazine has been a source for news, analysis, and commentary with a feminist point of view. In this panel, the magazine’s executive editor Katherine Spillar looks back on the legacy of Ms. and the future of feminism alongside labor rights champion Dolores Huerta; Eleanor Smeal, cofounder of the Feminist Majority Foundation; Carmen Rios, consulting digital editor for Ms.; and Michele Bratcher Goodwin, award-winning author and host of the Ms. podcast On the Issues. Following the Ms. panel there will be a book sale and signing with light refreshments. Dolores Herta, Ellie Smeal, Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Carmen Rios, Jennifer Weiss Wolf, and Katherine Spillar will be signing copies of 50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/50-years-ms-magazine-dolores-huerta-and-eleanor-smeal

The Verdict is In: Reparations Now! Book Tour. Chairman Omali Yeshitela presents his new book “The Verdict Is In: Reparations Now!”, a collection of testimonies delivered at the first World Tribunal on Reparations for African People, held in 1982 in Brooklyn, New York. For the next 40+ years, the Reparations Tribunal convenors, led by African People’s Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela, have incorporated the reparations demand into Black community struggles against police violence, unjust imprisonment, denial of decent housing and healthcare, poor education and for Black Power around the world. Today, the results of that effort can be seen in state and municipal reparations bills and programs throughout the U.S. as well as new reparations studies and demands from African activists and heads of state internationally. At the same time, Chairman Yeshitela has been indicted by the U.S. government in 2023 on widely-denounced federal charges of acting as a Russian agent for his work advocating for Black reparations. “The Verdict Is In: Reparations Now!” sheds light on an early effort to investigate and document the legitimacy and legal basis for the reparations demand, while exposing the fallacy of the U.S. government’s charges of a Russian influence as instigator of the movement for Black reparations. The program will include spoken word performances and is co-sponsored by the Beta Kappa Delta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. 11:15am at Santa Monica College, Building Art 214, 1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. Free registration at Uhuru3SoCal.eventbrite.com

Organization is Key – Building Principled Relationship in Anti-Colonial Struggle. Featured speaker is African People’s Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela, primary target of bogus U.S. government federal charges that his 50+ years of fighting for reparations, opposing U.S. unjust wars and building international anti-colonial solidarity have been done at the behest of the Russian government. Event co-sponsored by Union del Barrio, dedicated to “promoting and defending the human rights and class interests of la raza within the current borders of the U.S.” 6:30 pm at District 9 Council Office, 4301 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles. Free registration at Uhuru3SoCal.eventbrite.com

Fri – Oct 6

Oct 6-8: Join Nevada Desert Experience and other activists, artists, poets, musicians and mystics for 3 days in Las Vegas and the desert in October, opening Friday evening the 6th with a concert and open mic in the city. Saturday morning yoga and meditation at Spring Mountain Ranch Park, and afternoon prayer vigil at Creech Air Force Base, camping that night at the Temple of Goddess Spirituality. On Sunday morning a communal art project in the tunnels under Hwy 95 between historic Peace Camp and the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury, followed by a peace vigil at the NNSS gate. More information will be provided closer to the date. Please let us know if you are coming from out of town and need accommodations. nevadadesertexperience.org/jfod

Our Lives Are a Sundance, livestreamed, $15. End War Crimes Against Humanity, free all political prisoners. (see story on p. 1) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/our-lives-are-a-sun-dance-tickets-719861764917

Sat – Oct 7

12 pm – 4 pm. Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day – The Getty Center. 1200 Getty Center Drive. Los Angeles, CA 90049. The Getty Center. Free | Advance ticket required. Ticket includes priority to workshops and complimentary parking.https://www.visitwesthollywood.com › events › celebrating-indigenous-peoples-day-10-07-2023

10th Annual Speak For Wolves Conference, 9a-5p CA, online. Celebrate our Anniversary with a powerful day of virtual presentation! This is the longest standing, grassroots wildlife conference of its kind, thanks to our dedicated supporters. Space is limited! Register now: tinyurl.com/SpeakForWolves Updated Speakers List & Program Descriptions: speakforwolves.org/2023-conference-2/ facebook.com/events/1228591444459483/

5p Movie Night to Commemorate the Life and Times of Global Revolutionary Che Guevara. Come celebrate with us, this larger than life icon. Hosted by APPE- Association of Spanish Language Programmers at KPFK 90.7 FM. Location: KPFK Parking Lot, 3729 Cahuenga Blvd., WEST, North Hollywood CA 91604-3504. Free Event, street Parking. Entry acknowledges a waiver of liability by Pacifica and KPFK –enter at your own risk.

Freedom First Jazz Benefit for Keith Lamar, 7p, Lyman Hall Pomona College, Claremont CA. (see Oct 5) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-first-a-jazz-benefit-concert-for-keith-lamar-pomona-tickets- 717759336497

Sun – Oct 8

John Lennon Public Birthday Celebration, 2-4p. John Lennon and Beatles fans of all ages are cordially invited to gather at John’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star at 2pm on Sunday, October 8, 2023 (the day before what would have been the late legendary singer, songwriter, Beatles member and peace activist’s 83rd birthday). Fans are invited to share a specially decorated birthday peace cake and birthday peace pies. Fans are also invited to decorate John’s star with flowers, candles, peace symbols, etc. Fans are also invited to perform peace poems and Lennon/Beatles songs at an open mic set up next to John’s star. John Lennon Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, 1750 N. Vine Street a block north of Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Capitol Records Tower Building. Contact: Jerry Rubin, 310-399-1000, JerryPeaceActivistRubin@earthlink.net facebook.com/events/1370204013897841

50 Years of Hip-Hop: Political & Social Justice, 6-8:30p. Refreshments at 6 & program 6:30. Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica 90404 Free Hybrid Workshop

To join virtually, click on this link to register in order to receive the zoom link for 10/8:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kcOmsrzIrGdHxMFkNEthM1aF2OKhno9DE

The September 10th Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) sponsors. One of our resource people for the evening will be Prof Tim Conley, a retired professional athlete, who is now a filmmaker (“Eve After Dark” which traces the history of a pioneering hip-hop venue) and college professor who also currently serves as the vice chair of the board for the Urban Scholars Academy of Inglewood, CA, and as a committee member for the Santa Monica Bay Area Human Relations Council and the Santa Monica Coalition for Police Reform. Also joining us will be Prof. Marq Hawkins, who teaches at the Los Angeles Film School. His scholarship focuses on Communication Studies, Media Studies, Film Studies, and Hip-Hop Culture.

Marq ‘DJ Cli-N-Tel’ Hawkins is walking history. He is a member of the historic and pioneering West Coast hip-hop group, The World Class Wreckin’ Cru (which featured the likes of Grandmaster Lonzo, Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, and Shakespeare) in addition to his solo career. DJ Cli-N-Tel is also the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Universal Hip-Hop Network and Showdown Productions, Join our discussion of the connections and impacts hip-hop has had on some of the arenas of social justice that are the work of CRJ (i.e. Education, Criminal Justice/Policing, and Housing) as we mark the 50 year anniversary of the innovation of hip-hop. Email us by 5pm on Thursday, 10/5 at committee4racialjustice@gmail.com if you will need child care.

Mon – Oct 9

Indigenous Peoples Day: Day honoring Indigenous Peoples in the United States Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a holiday in the United States that celebrates and honors indigenous American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. It is celebrated across the United States on the second Monday in October, and is an official city and state holiday in various localities. Wikipedia Although it is not yet a federal national holiday, in 2021, a U.S. sitting president issued a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day… Is recognized on the second Monday in October by many cities and states in the United States, including the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and California.

Tue – Oct 10

8:30p + 2 more events. “Too Funny Tuesdays” Los Angeles Comedy Show. Flash Sale- low ticket quantity! $15.00+$4.75 fee. Sales end Oct 10, includes one general admission ticket for too funny Tuesdays comedy show! 2 guest table – fast pass – almost sold out! $20.00. Los Globos • Los Angeles, CA Millennium Age. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/too-funny-tuesdays-los-angeles-comedy- show-tickets-709655738417?aff=ehometext

Wed – Oct 11

Thu – Oct 12

The 17th Many Winters Gathering of Elders (MWGOE). October 12-15 at Angels Gate Cultural Center, San Pedro. (See article p1.)

Fri – Oct 13

Nuclear Free Future Awards, 10a CA, Zoom. An interview program with the three winners of the 2022 Nuclear Free Future Award: Anthony Lyamunda (Tanzania) for Resistance; Libbe HaLevy (USA) for Education; and Malte Göttsche (Germany) for Solution. Hosted by Beyond Nuclear and presented by Award co-founder, Claus Biegert, the winners will talk about their work with Günter Wippel of the Uranium Network; Linda Pentz Gunter of Beyond Nuclear; and Sascha Hach, formerly with ICAN. Questions from the audience will follow the interviews. There will also be a special announcement about the 2023 Nuclear Free Future Award and beyond. Webinar ID 847 1293 2592, Participant ID 162873. (zoom.us/join)

Sat – Oct 14

Sun – Oct 15

CicLAvia – Heart of LA, 9a–4p. CicLAvia’s signature route, welcomes everyone of all ages and abilities to its 48th car-free open streets event connecting the Downtown LA corridor and includes Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core of DTLA, South Park, the 6th Street Viaduct, and Boyle Heights, for participants to jog, ride, bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, spectate, play, and enjoy the 7.8-mile route. Always free, CicLAvia participants just show up anywhere along the route at any time to enjoy the open streets and to take the time to explore the ‘Heart of LA.’ With four Hubs filled with plenty of activities and programs along the route, CicLAvia – Heart of LA will be fun and engaging. Hubs are walking zones (bike dismounts) and meeting points along the route with the South Park Hub located on Figueroa St north of Venice Blvd; Chinatown Hub located on North Broadway near Chinatown Central Plaza; Little Tokyo Hub located on Central Ave between 1st and 2nd streets; and Mariachi Plaza Hub located on 1st St east of Boyle Ave. Hubs offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Free pedicab rides, sponsored by AARP, are available at each information booth.

Use the CicLAvia Interactive Digital Map to plan which businesses, local gems, activities along the route, and Hubs to check out during the event.

Only people-powered vehicles are allowed. No electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles and other non-people-powered vehicles are allowed at CicLAvia. Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist allowed. Class 2 e-bikes are allowed when the throttle is powered off. Class 3 e-bikes are allowed when pedal-assist is powered off. Motorized wheelchairs are allowed.

Participants assume all known and unknown risks of participation in CicLAvia. More information regarding participants rights can be found here: https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia-safety

Santa Barbara Wild!, a benefit for Los Padres ForestWatch, 4-7:30p. Dinner, wine & beer, music, silent auction, live auction, special guests. Los Padres ForestWatch and Keep Sespe Wild have been monitoring US Forest Service plans to log 423 acres of rare and ancient conifers atop the ridgeline of Pine Mountain, north of Ojai, which have now been given the go-ahead in court. Numerous environmental organizations, and other plaintiffs, filed suit in federal court in October 2021, opposing the USFS’ Pine Mountain logging plan. There are 60 days from the date of the judgment to file an appeal with the Ninth Circuit (federal) Court of Appeals. The organizations, including Los Padres ForestWatch and Keep Sespe

Wild, are currently evaluating next steps and will keep us informed if it is agreed to file an appeal of the decision, and if so, they shall also then begin to raise the required funds. This benefit is one way to support their regional environmental work. The Great Meadow, Santa Barbara City College. sbwild.org

Mon – Oct 16

How Can Workers Make Sure They’re Treated Fairly in the Workplace? Presented in partnership with The James Irvine Foundation, Moderated by Joe Mathews, California Columnist & Democracy Editor, Zócalo Public Square, 6p online. (in-person in Sacramento) The state of California has some of the nation’s strongest legal protections for workers. But Californians continue to suffer from various forms of abuse by their employers—from unpaid overtime to dangerous working conditions; from wage theft to racial, ethnic, gender discrimination. What are the biggest challenges for agencies and communities as they seek to turn pro-labor legislation into better workplace realities? To what extent do our systems—from the courts to workers’ compensation to federal and state labor enforcement—create obstacles to realizing California’s promises to workers? And what steps could state and local governments, and workers themselves, take to make jobs safe from discrimination and abuse? California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, warehouse worker Sara Fee, and California Labor Commissioner Assistant Chief Daniel Yu talk with Zócalo on the Capitol steps in Sacramento to discuss how to make jobs more fair for workers. “What Is a Good Job Now?” is a series supported by The James Irvine Foundation, focusing on workers in the low-wage sectors of California’s economy, in communities across the state. Public programs and essays, grounded in workers’ experiences and realities, will explore how to make the hardest jobs more rewarding, and make life better for those who do them. Register online here: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/fair-workplaces/

Tue – Oct 17

Wed – Oct 18

Thu – Oct 19

10:00AM – 5:00PM, The American Library by Yinka Shonibare CBE, RA (OPENING DAY).

Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles 90049. https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/ event/2023/10/19/the-american-library-by-yinka-shonibare-cbe-ra-opening-day

Fri – Oct 20

Sat – Oct 21

Beyond Gala, 6p. Benefit & awards dinner celebrating 50 years of Beyond Baroque. This will be the first time Beyond Baroque members and supporters will gather together in person to celebrate awardees as a community since the pandemic began. The festive event will be held at Playa Studios in Culver City, and will include an online and live silent auction, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, The Beyond Baroque Awards Dinner, and performances. The headline MC, special guests, and honorees will be announced in a formal invitation soon. Partnerships, sponsorships, donations, or media, Development & Communications Director Michele Raphael: michele@beyondbaroque.org; 310.883.5761. beyondbaroque.org/beyondgala55.html

Sun – Oct 22

End Police Brutality by abolishing the police, details TBA. For more information, contact stoplapdspying@gmail.com and check stoplapdspying.org

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Official campaign launch – Dr. Daniel Lee for LAUSD Board District 1, 2-4p, The Canvas LA, 2301 W. Jefferson Blvd LA 90018. Get Your Tickets Today! (Sliding scale free-$1300. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-daniel-lee-for-lausd-district-1-kickoff-tickets-730880020817

Facing the Climate Emergency: Capitalist Roots and Socialist Possibilities, 5-7P. With every day, the climate emergency grows more dire: burning forests, heating oceans, floods, unbreathable air. How is the climate emergency rooted in the capitalist system’s relentless quest for value and profit? How does the present era show the utter poisonousness of capitalism, which threatens the very existence of human life on this planet? How does its systemic crisis open up the possibilities for a truly anti-capitalist, liberatory future?

Speakers:

David Black, author of The Philosophic Roots of Anti-Capitalism

Lyndon Porter, Black student activist and writer.

Community Room The Original Farmers Market (second floor – we regret no elevator or wheelchair accessibility — but see Zoom link for remote attendance)

6333 W. 3rd Street (corner Fairfax Ave., next to the Grove, 1.5 hrs free parking with food or drink purchase in Farmer’s Market lot. Los Angeles 90036. Served by various Metro bus lines. OR Remotely on Zoom

Sponsored by Los Angeles Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization — More information: arise@imhojournal.org

Mon – Oct 23

Tue – Oct 24

A Mindful and Nonviolent Holiday Season 90-minute Class (via Zoom 1-2:30p PT). Fee: $30. Email Erin at info@paceebene.org to request a scholarship or donate a bit more so that others can participate. paceebene.org/events/2023/10/24/a-mindful-and-nonviolent-holiday-season

Wed – Oct 25

Thu – Oct 26

Fri – Oct 27

Community Policing Conference (rescheduled from Oct. 5). 9a-4p. Cal State Univ, LA, Golden Eagle Ballroom, 5151 State University Drive, LA 90032. The Community Policing conference will unite community members, academics, law enforcement professionals and County Departments for a day of discussion on community policing and building community to advance public safety. Sessions will focus on building community trust, diversion efforts, transitions from custody to community, and encouraging safe and secure education. The day will conclude with facilitated roundtable discussions to recap the sessions and explore steps to implement improvements.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-policing-conference-

building-community-to-advance-public-safety-registration-664292686307

How Does Confronting Our History Build a Better Future? A Zócalo/Mellon Foundation Event Series, in person or streaming; 7p. Moderated by William Sturkey, University of Pennsylvania Historian and Hattiesburg Author. Recent attempts to confront difficult history have exposed major divisions over memory in the United States. But scholars, social justice activists, and many others argue that grappling with the sins of the past, and the ways they reverberate into the present, is a necessary foundation for reimagining the future. Museums are finding new ways to collaborate with communities on projects that tie together historical harm and present-day problems. Cities are paying reparations to Indigenous and Black residents for past dispossession in order to address 21st-century inequality. And across the U.S., institutions are acknowledging and apologizing for past harms as a starting point to creating lasting structural change. What are the best and most creative ways societies are using history to make a better tomorrow? Can our approaches to history unite as well as divide? And how can organizers ensure that all perspectives can be represented in ways that help bring people together? L.A. LGBT Center communications officer and former editor-in-chief of Out magazine Phillip Picardi, and author and journalist Krista Tippett visit Zócalo to discuss how society might draw strength and coax vision from the shortcomings and failures of its collective past. Zócalo invites our in-person audience to join us after the program for a reception with complimentary food and beverages, and a special guest musical performance. Register here: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/does-confronting-our-history-build-a-better-future/

Sat – Oct 28

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Book Talk and Special Gathering with Theresa Bonpane & Her New Book: SISTER REBEL , 1-4P, Culver-Palms United Methodist Church – 4464 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230, Hosted by Frank Dorrel. Theresa will be Interviewed by Mimi Kennedy and Larry Dilg. Honorary Committee: Martin Sheen, Jim Lafferty, Ron Kovic, Dave Clennon, Marcy Winograd, Mike Farrell, Rev. Janet McKeithen, Michael Novick & Jodie Evans. Reception to follow! Free Event! Free Parking Behind the Church. Come Even If You Already Have a Copy of SISTER REBEL. Please RSVP to Frank Dorrel at: frank.dorrel@gmail.com or 310-838-8131 – So We Can Know How Much Food To Order.

Wild Halloween- Forever Wild, 4-8p. Come on down this All Hallows Eve to celebrate a spooky night with us and all our critters! We will have trick or treat stations, music, feeding opportunities at night, and see our nocturnal animals awake! You may come in costume as long as they are family and animal friendly! Help us raise funds this winter to stay open! $10. Forever Wild Animal Sanctuary, 8545 Buttemere Rd, Phelan, CA. (760) 868-2755. staff@foreverwildsanctuary.org facebook.com/events/321484417065762

Sun – Oct 29

Mon – Oct 30

Tue – Oct 31 Halloween/All Hallows Eve

Upcoming Events:

Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, has been under economic attack by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. Info: afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked

Nov 18 – Celebration for the Turkeys, Noon-4p. For more than 20 years, we have hosted this compassionate holiday gathering in honor of turkeys. During the Thanksgiving season, everyone’s talking “turkey” — but usually at their expense. Through our rescue, education, and advocacy, we work to change that. The Celebration for the Turkeys helps us shift the annual narrative about these social, intelligent birds. Invite your loved ones to our California sanctuary to express gratitude for each other and all living beings — but turkeys especially! Enjoy a compassionate Thanksgiving meal. Watch rescued turkeys enjoy a fall feast in the virtual Feeding of the Turkeys Ceremony. Spend quality time with hundreds of rescued farm animals. Hear from keynote speaker Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. Embrace a new, compassionate holiday tradition! All proceeds support Farm Sanctuary’s work to rescue farmed species like turkeys, educate the public on the harms of animal agriculture, and advocate for meaningful systemic food system reforms. Farm Sanctuary, 5200 Escondido Canyon Road, Acton. $85 (benefit, discount for children). Tickets & full schedule: farmsanctuary.org/events/acton-celebration-for-the-turkeys/

Thru Dec 1, 2024. Stamping the Ireichō. Reservations are required. Irei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration is a multi-faceted project to address the erasure of the identities of individuals of Japanese ancestry who experienced wartime incarceration and to expand the concept of what monument is through three distinct, interlinking elements: a sacred book of names as a monument (Ireichō), a website as a monument (Ireizō), and light sculptures as monuments (Ireihi). The Ireichō contains the first comprehensive listing of over 125,000 persons of Japanese ancestry who were incarcerated in US Army, Department of Justice, Wartime Civil Control Administration, and War Relocation Authority camps. Embedded into the very materiality of the Ireichō are special ceramic pieces made from soil collected by the project from seventy-five former incarceration sites from Alaska to Hawai‘i, Arkansas to California, and from almost every other region of the United States. rei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration, Japanese-American National Museum, 100 North Central Ave, LA. 213.830.5640 visitorservices@janm.org janm.org/exhibits/ireicho

Ongoing Events:

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

2nd Saturdays through Dec. 9. 10:00AM – 11:00AM, Free Yoga on the Redondo Beach Pier. 100 Fisherman's Wharf, Redondo Beach 90277.

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom.

We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p.

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p,

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions and to arrange to register.