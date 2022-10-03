See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Oct 1 – Sat

National Day of Action to End Violence and Genocide on Transgender People, gather 10a at Grand Park (North Spring St. & W 1st St.). March to Pershing Square (South Hill St. & W 5th St.) to protest H.R. 8731 and other anti-trans bills which threaten our basic human rights to healthcare, bodily autonomy, and self determination. For more information: Tsukuru Fors, Lead Organizer, 323-899-0463, https://www.transradicalactivistnetwork.org/oct-1st-2022-national-day-of-action

Oct 2 – Sun

Marx on Gender and Indigenous Societies: An Open Dialectic for the Future, 5-7p. Speakers: Heather A. Brown and Derek Lewis, 2221 Barry Ave LA CA 90064, masks required indoors, Enter through the back and upstairs across the roof deck. Near Bundy stop on E (Expo) Line OR Remotely on zoom https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=49bf7d0809&e=3547a640bb We will look at fundamental issues in the relationship of Marxism to Feminism. First, we’ll take up Marx’s Ethnological Notebooks and Engels’s Origin of the Family in relation to the determinist theories that have dominated post-Marx Marxist feminism ever since. We’ll also examine Marx’s early discussion, in 1844, of gender relations as a measure of human development, with a particular focus on gender and efforts to establish communism. Part of an ongoing series: For a Humanist Alternative to Patriarchy and Capitalism: A Class Series in Marxism and Feminism. Heather A. Brown has written widely on Marxism, feminism, and ecology and is the author of “Marx on Gender and the Family”. Derek Lewis is a University of California student activist and Marxist-Humanist studying and participating in U.S. labor politics. Sponsored by Los Angeles Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. More information: <arise@imhojournal.org>

Committee for Racial Justice and the Santa Monica League of Women Voters Educational Fund present: CANDIDATES FORUM: SM City Council,6:30-8:30p. Candidates will answer questions posed by moderator, Dr. Karen Gunn, that have been submitted by the constituents from both organizations.

Zoom meeting open to all, Register in advance to receive a link for this zoom :

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L_pS6VJ-RmmzoG4aEatbLg

Each candidate participating in the evening’s forum will have the opportunity to answer various questions related to the overarching theme of Equity, Anti-Racism and Transformative Change for the Black Community. This forum is designed to raise and address issues that our communities may not hear in other forums. Call Joanne at 310-422-5431 for more information

Oct 3 – Mon

Oct 4 – Tue

Oct 5 – Wed

Day of Atonement – Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur

Oct 6 – Thu

Many Winters Gathering of Elders (MWGOE) 16th gathering, Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 6 pm at Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC) in San Pedro, CA on Gabrielino-Tongva territory. Angels Gate Cultural Center is located at 3601 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA, 90731. For more information regarding the 16th MWGOE and to donate, please visit linktr.ee/mwgoe or call (562) 265-8423.

LA City Council: Repeal Special Order 11, LA City Hall protest, 8:30a. Sponsored by Stop LAPD Spying Coalition. On August 16, 2022, the Board of Police Commissioners approved and enacted LAPD Special Order 11 (SO 11) titled “Acquisition and Annual Reporting of Certain Information Systems and Technologies” that is purported to address “community” needs with regards to the harms of surveillance technologies. This Special Order was enacted despite united opposition from over two dozen community organizations whose daily work addresses the harms of police surveillance in Los Angeles. Put an end to the Board of Police Commissioners abuses. Please share with your networks our toolkit at https://bit.ly/RepealSO11.

Can Rural Education Survive the 21st Century? Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian, Live in Bakersfield or streaming, 6p. A Zócalo/California Wellness Foundation Event Moderated by Saul Gonzalez, KQED Correspondent and Co-Host of “The California Report”. The pandemic was bad for schools. It was even worse for rural schools, which are often the centers of daily life, culture, and economy in their communities. Poor internet connections made remote learning inaccessible and downright impossible in many cases. Attendance dropped. Rural schools, which struggle to attract and keep staff even in good times, hemorrhaged teachers and administrators; staff who remained were exhausted and prone to leaving. How can rural schools and districts recover from such damage—and how can state and regional governments best support them? What sorts of changes must rural schools make to adapt to the environmental, economic, and technological threats to rural communities? And what will it take for rural education to survive the 21st century? California Collaborative for Educational Excellence assistant director of systems of support Julie Boesch, Cal Poly Humboldt executive director of initiatives Connie Stewart, and Small School Districts’ Association executive director Tim Taylor visit Zócalo to explore how rural schools can prosper. Zócalo invites our in-person audience to continue the conversation with our speakers and each other at a post-event reception with complimentary drinks. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-rural-education-survive-the-21st-century/

Oct 7 – Fri

Oct 8 – Sat

Warrior of the Heart benefit, screening of excerpts from a film in production by Robert Corsini and Stephen L. Fiske of the Jerusalem Prayer Project.

Oct 9 – Sun

CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 9a-4p, 7 miles of streets in DTLA closed to cars, open to walkers, cyclists, skaters, pedicabs available.Rain or Shine. On Sunday, October 9, we’re opening up streets in in downtown Los Angeles so you can jog, ride, bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, spectate, and enjoy the route however you want. Our routes are welcoming to people of all ages and abilities! This CicLAvia is presented by Metro. Be sure to join our email list so you don’t miss any event news and updates. And check out our article on Local Gems so you don’t miss anything on or off the route! https://www.ciclavia.org/heart_of_la22

The Suffragette Musical, The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St. San Pedro, 90731, 3 pm, $23-$132. The Pennyroyal Players pay musical tribute to the diverse “radical women” who dared to fight for their rights. The story begins in 1591 in England and ends in Tennessee in 1920 with the final ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which opened the doors for women to cast their vote in the United States. Presented with humor, this fast-paced musical is an account of the struggles, tragedies, and victories these heroic women faced every step of the way. The show is one hour with no intermission and is suitable for all ages. https://grandvision.org/event/pennyroyal-playersthe-suffragette-musical/ http://www.pennyroyalplayers.org

Oct 10 – Mon

Indigenous Peoples Day

Oct 11 – Tue

Oct 12 – Wed

Oct 13 – Thu

A Tribute to Julia Alvarez: Author Talk with Concepción de León, 5p, online, free. Drawing on her own upbringing between the Dominican Republic and the US, Julia Alvarez introduces us to the García sisters, Carla, Yolanda, Sandra, and Sofia, as they come of age in New York. A generation of readers have found themselves in these captivating stories of daily struggle and changing family dynamics in a “wondrous but not always welcoming” new home. Tickets here: https://events.literacypartners.org/garciagirls/ See also Oct. 18-20.

Radical Labor History: A key to unlocking workers’ power today, Online discussion series, Thursdays, Oct. 13 – Nov. 3, 7:00 – 8:30 p. See Ongoing events for details.

Oct 14 – Fri

Jewish Holiday of Sukkot

Oct 15 – Sat

African American Community Healing Day https://communityhealingnet.org/community-healing_days/

Inspired by Dr. Angelou, Founding Chair of CHN’s Board of Advisors, Community Healing Days was one of CHN’s first initiatives. Held on the third weekend of every October, this celebration is designed to put “time for healing” at the top of the global Black community’s agenda, celebrate our resilience, and increase our solidarity. In 2013, Dr. Angelou issued a call encouraging Black people and our allies to Wear Sky Blue during Community Healing Days as a sign of our collective determination to “turn the pain of the blues into the sky blue of unlimited possibilities.” We invite you to join us each year, on the third weekend of October, in answering Dr. Angelou’s call.

Film: California Watershed: Healing, Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro, 4:00 pm, free. Noted writer and director Jim Thebaut delivers the follow-up to his acclaimed documentary “Beyond the Brink.” “Healing” gives us the current reality of California’s forests and suggests solutions to restore and heal the state’s watershed. Free Admission. Ticket link available soon. https://grandvision.org/event/california-watershed-healingfilm-screening/

Film: Eternity and a Day, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum. Part of the series Landscapes of Time: The Films of Theo Angelopoulos. Free registration at cinema.ucla.edu.Presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, with the collaboration of the UCLA Center for European and Russian Studies. Bruno Ganz plays a famed Greek author with a growing list of uncompleted projects after becoming despondent following the death of his wife and his own recent terminal diagnosis. Lost in reveries of a brighter past, he’s snapped back to life when, on impulse, he helps an Albanian refugee boy escape a police roundup. As their unexpected friendship grows, Eternity and Day offers a profound meditation on the boundaries, real and imagined, between nations, between past and present, between life and death. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, this is the final film in Theo Angelopoulos’ “Trilogy of Borders.” (1998, dir. Theo Angelopoulos, 35mm, color, 137 min.) https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/eternity-and-day

Oct 16 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting via zoom, 10a-2p. LSB will elect a chair to replace Michael Novick, recently appointed as interim GM, and a delegate to sit on the PNB Elections Committee in his place as well. Novick will present a management report and take questions. There will be a half-hour of public comment interspersed during the meeting. See kpftx.org for details and zoom info.

Jazz Film Nite, 6pm-live music, 7pm-films at Beyond Baroque in Venice. An Evening of Music Films with Mark Cantor: “I’ve Just Gotta See It But It Ain’t On YouTube Blues”. Cinema historian Cantor screens jazz, blues, folk music, Western Swing and just plain “pop” films drawn from the Celluloid Improvisations Music Film Archive. These rare film clips cannot be seen on YouTube, or found on commercial DVDs. Featured on screen, in a full two hours of music on film, will be such artists as Duke Ellington, Louis Jordan, Dinah Washington, Phil Woods, Dakota Staton, Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, Archie Shepp, Louis Armstrong, Lee Konitz, Gerald Wilson and many more. http://www.jazz-on-film.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/789902615532438/

Celluloid Improvisations is an archive of jazz (and jazz influenced and/or related) music preserved on 16mm sound film, videotape, laserdisc, DVD and various digital formats. The collection includes more than 4,000 separate performances, and while the archive’s holdings focus on jazz, they also include such related forms of American music as blues, Swing, Western Swing, “pop,” rhythm and blues, country & western, vernacular dance, vaudeville and variety arts, etc. Cantor has written liner notes for jazz recordings and has assisted in their production. He is writing a book on Panoram SOUNDIES, which will be the definitive work on these “music videos” (juke box film shorts) of the 1940’s. An authority on jazz on film, Mr. Cantor is regularly contacted by filmmakers, tv producers, and writers for information relating to jazz music and its documentation on film. Free, but donations appreciated. Plenty of free parking in lot to the east, other side of SPARC

Oct 17 – Mon

Oct 18 – Tue

How the García Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez: An Online Marathon Reading, 5p.

https://events.literacypartners.org/garciagirls/ Sit back and listen to Julia Alvarez’s critically acclaimed novel read by some of the most prominent voices from across the community. To honor the novel’s original publication in English, readings will be in English with Spanish subtitles. Readers: Marie Arana,

Sandra Cisneros, Angie Cruz, Edwidge Danticat, María Amparo Escandón, Kali Farjado-Astine, Reyna Grande, Maria Hinojosa, Sonia Manzano, Cleyvis Natera, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Nelly Rosario, Yamile Saied Méndez, Esmeralda Santiago, Helena María Viramontes, and others. Introduced by: Stephanie Ramos. Drawing on her own upbringing between the Dominican Republic and the United States, Julia Alvarez introduces us to the García sisters, Carla, Yolanda, Sandra, and Sofia, as they come of age in New York City. A generation of readers have found themselves in these captivating stories of daily struggle and changing family dynamics in a “wondrous but not always welcoming” new home. Literacy Partners is an adult literacy program where parents come to transform their lives and create a brighter future for their children through the power of literacy. Alvarez gives voice to the stories of so many of our students for whom language is key to belonging and accessing opportunity as they make a life for themselves and their family in the hyphen of a dual cultural identity. (Also see Oct. 13)

Oct 19 – Wed

Book Talk: Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, 7:30p, (doors at 6:30). Skirball Cultural Center, $20 ($48 with a copy of book). Writers Bloc Presents® an evening of conversation with Pulitzer Prize–winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman as she discusses her revelatory and news-making release, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Few journalists working today have covered Trump more extensively than Haberman. And few understand him and his motivations better. Now, demonstrating her majestic command of this story, Haberman reveals the depth of her exceptional understanding of America’s forty-fifth president and what the Trump phenomenon means for American democracy. Veteran journalist, author, and USC journalism professor Todd Purdum moderates. A Q&A follows the conversation. https://www.skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/new-york-times-reporter-maggie-haberman

Oct 20 – Thu

GIANTS OF JUSTICE: Join us for an inspiring celebration of faith leaders and community members working in solidarity to build a more equitable and just society! The theme of this year’s Giants of Justice is Finding Our Power. And the event will spotlight leaders who are helping build strategic power in these challenging times. Honorees will be announced shortly! Tickets go on sale September 1! Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), 464 Lucas Ave #202, LA 90017, 213-481-3740 http://www.cluejustice.org

Radical Labor History: A key to unlocking workers’ power today, Online discussion series, Thursdays, Oct. 13 – Nov. 3, 7:00 – 8:30 p. See Ongoing events for details.

Oct 21 – Fri

Oct 22 – Sat

October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation has been mobilizing every year since 1996 for a National Day of Protest on October 22nd, bringing together those under the gun and those not under the gun as a powerful voice to expose the epidemic of police brutality. The Coalition also works on the Stolen Lives Project, which documents cases of killings by law enforcement nationwide. The second edition of the Stolen Lives book documents over 2000 cases in the 1990s alone. Volunteers are needed to help with the research and editing of cases since then. Email stolenlivesprojectonline@gmail.com for more information. See http://october22.org/#assembly for local actions.

Oct 23 – Sun

Oct 24 – Mon

Oct 25 – Tue

Oct 26 – Wed

Oct 27 – Thu

Radical Labor History: A key to unlocking workers’ power today, Online discussion series, Thursdays, Oct. 13 – Nov. 3, 7:00 – 8:30 p. See Ongoing events for details.

Oct 28 – Fri

Oct 29 – Sat

End the US Blockade/Embargo Against Cuba, 11a, Westwood Federal Building (11000 Wilshire Blvd LA 90002). Take Cuba off Washington’s list of state-sponsored terrorism, End all sanctions. The UN General Assembly’s annual vote demanding an end to the “the Economic, Commercial and Financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba” – the blockade — will take place November 2 and 3. This is the 30th consecutive vote in which the world community overwhelmingly condemns the cruel, unjust, & illegal US blockade! We are also committed to supporting the monthly Puentes de Amor caravans & rallies in Miami to end the blockade.

Oct 30 – Sun

Oct 31 – Mon

Halloween

On-Going & Continuing Events

Radical Labor History: A key to unlocking workers’ power today, Online discussion series, Thursdays, Oct. 13 – Nov. 3, 7:00 – 8:30p. Isn’t it time to fight back? In this four-part online discussion series, participants will look at past victories and innovations to understand how workers got where we are today – and how to move forward. Everyone is welcome. Drop in for one or all sessions. Suggested readings will be emailed after registration, but are not required. Register in advance at: http://bit.ly/radlabor101 Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party-Los Angeles; More information at 323-732-6416 or email lafsp@socialism.com

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions