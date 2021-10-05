October 2021 Change Links calendar development file



In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

Other Calendars: http://ocprogressiveevents.info/,

http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/,

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/,

http://www.activistsandiego.org/event,

https://vcpjn.org/calendar/, https://indivisibleventura.org/events/,

https://echoparkfilmcenter.org

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sun thru Sat, RAC-LA/MAALA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities/Mutual Aid Action LA, Mon-Thu 11a-7p, Fri varying hours, Sat-Sun 9a-8p, 2515 W 7th St, LA, CA 90057. free produce distribution. https://mutualaidactionla.org/ https://www.facebook.com/mutualaidactionla

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243, action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl.,

LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, https://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities had been closed, but are re-opening, so check..

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra

Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

Latino Book and Family Festival in North County San Diego, Virtual, July 31-Nov 6, 2021. https://lbff.us https://www.facebook.com/pg/LBFFs/events/

October – Many Winters Gathering of Elders, 16th Annual Gathering postponed until October 2021. https://mwgoe.org

OCT 1 – FRI

West Hollywood City Hall-Oct-1st and 2nd Features 10:00 AM UCLA Memory Training (four-week class). For a look at the entire month visit our website calendar.



OCT 2 – SAT

Peace Week, Oct. 2nd to 9th: https://www.facebook.com/KeepSpaceForPeaceWeek Upcoming Events

OCT 3 – SUN



Committee for Racial Justice presents 21st Century Policing:Who is Policing Who? Sunday, Oct. 3,

21 from 6:30 -8:00 pm zoom meeting open to all Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ tZEpdu6uqj4qE9HuKx CVsQHoDIgbKvqctUt0 in order to receive the link to participate in the zoom.

The topic “21st Century Policing: Who Is Policing Who?” will focus on a panel of members of the newly established Santa Monica Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission who will be featured during a free zoom workshop at 6:30pm Oct. 3 sponsored by the Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ). Santa Monica City Council members unanimously passed an ordinance supporting creation of the commission in the wake of local demonstrations after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, marking the first time in the history of Santa Monica that a police oversight body has been formed. Commission members will share their plans and their experiences so far, including strong resistance to this new oversight, most notably a lawsuit being brought by the Santa Monica Police Officers Association which has successfully garnered from Council (possibly temporary) limitations on the very investigation and accountability functions the commission was formed to implement. Q&A will follow the moderated program. Panelists will include:George Brown, chair of the commission expert in litigation. Derek Devermont-defense attorney-vice chair of the oversight commission. Angela Scott commission member, mother of three, activist and Personalization & Content Manager. The panel will be moderated by Michelle Wittig, a resident of Santa Monica for 50 years who is professor emerita of psychology at California State University Northridge where she taught and conducted research in social, cognitive, and developmental psychology. The Committee for Racial Justice is a local community based group committed to combating all forms of racial injustice, whether overt or covert, individualized or systemic. Click on the following link to register for this interesting discussion: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpdu6uqj4qE9HuKxCVsQHoDIgbKvqctUt0 For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.



OCT 4 – MON



Rally against factory farms – To the Public: Anyone on or off Facebook. We are rallying to ask our legislators to introduce a state bill to restrict the expansion and new builds of factory farms and slaughterhouses. Over 100 new CAFOs have been constructed in California since 2016. High-profile presidential candidates (Sanders, Warren, Castro, Gabbard) have supported a ban on new factory farms as part of their efforts to court rural voters frustrated by the effects of industrial-scale livestock operations on their water supply and economy. Factory farms in California continue to consolidate as large operators receive a majority of government agriculture subsidies. Animal agriculture (compared to plant or cellular agriculture) is the least efficient producer of calories for humans despite using a majority of the water and land resources.

In 2019, a quarter of the entire pig population was killed by or in order to stop the spread of the African Swine Fever. New breakouts of bird flu emerge regularly resulting in the culling of Billions of animals yearly. The prevalence of virulent diseases in animal agriculture is a catastrophic risk to food security and zoonosis (the transfer of disease from non-human to human animal).

Californian’s are on the side of animal protection laws. The exploitation of animals and brutalization towards workers in California factory farms and slaughterhouses is well documented. A poll by the Ipsos Group and Sentient Media showed that 69% of people think that ‘factory farming is one of the most important social issues in the world today’. —

WHAT: This is a nonviolent action to put pressure on our elected officials to address factory farming and slaughter in the state of California. We will be asking our legislators to introduce a state bill to restrict the expansion and new builds of factory farms and slaughterhouses.

WHERE: Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

WEAR: Please wear your yellow No More Factory Farms shirt or a black shirt.

WHEN: October 4th. 11:30am-1:00pm. ACCESSIBLITY: Expect to stand for up to an hour and walk a few blocks. WHO: Everyone is welcome as long as they are not sick or in a high risk group!

OCT 5 – TUE



On-Line event with Angela Davis, Mike Davis and Ruthie Gilmore – Haymarket Books event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/547573293180975/

SELA: Images and Imagination – Art Talk: The Art of Photography – Focus on Photography, 6 to 7 p.m. Join us on October 5th at Horchateria Rio Luna for our District 63 Art Talk. We will be featuring local photographers who will discuss how they got into camera work and where it has taken them in life. Our three skilled photographers will provide insight on the variety of approaches that are possible within the medium, and show how it is possible for local youth to go from beginners to prizewinners. Horchateria Rio Luna, 15950 Paramount Blvd., Paramount, CA 90723. Space is limited, so please register if you’d like to join us. Sincerely, Anthony Rendon-Assemblymember, 63rd District. Contact: <assemblymember.rendon@outreach.assembly.ca.gov>

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-talk-the-art-of-photography-tickets-173671083887

OCT 6 – WED



Edible & Medicinal Oaks/Acorns of the Western U.S. (Online). Online Event- 6 PM – 8:30 PM.https://www.facebook.com/events/294647628652406/



4th Annual California Clean Air Day Pledge, 10 AM – 10 PM, Los Angeles. Join Californians for clear air and take the Clean Air Pledge! When it comes to air pollution, we can all do our part. Whether you’re an individual, business, government agency or nonprofit…Read more on REI https://www.rei.com/events/98039/4th-annual-california-clean-air-day-pledge

OCT 7 – THU



People’s Inquiry on justice for Palestinians in Gaza: Join to hear from featured guests Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Abier Al-Masri, Issam Adwan, and Jehad Abusalim. We will listen to accounts of Palestinians from Gaza on the massacres carried out by Israel in May 2021 and learn how to exercise our personal power to disrupt Israeli and American violence on Palestinians in Gaza and recommit to end the blockade and siege of the Gaza Strip. Also featuring Leah Muskin-Pierret, USCPR <contact@uscpr.org> Register: https://www.gazaispalestine.com/hearing?emci=347aa76c-6c1d-ec11-981f-0050f271a1a2&emdi=291a7219-7c1d-ec11-981f-0050f271a1a2&ceid=1605621https://www.gazaispalestine.com/hearing?emci=347aa76c-6c1d-ec11-981f-0050f271a1a2&emdi=291a7219-7c1d-ec11-981f-0050f271a1a2&ceid=1605621

In the week ending Oct-03, 21, Congress, we’ve seen how vital people power is to transforming U.S. policy toward justice: as People’s Cosponsors and grassroots advocates, we pushed nine progressive Democrats to support an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to #BlockTheBombs and try to stop a weapons sale to Israel, and later to remove $1 billion in weapons funding to Israel from a government spending bill. But as we make gains, powerful political forces opposed to justice for Palestinians are digging in their heels: Democratic leadership still forced $1 billion in weapons to Israel through Congress, employing racist and Islamophobic tropes to demonize people in Gaza in the process. Rashida Tlaib was the lone representative to speak on the House floor and condemn the violence of funding Israel’s atrocities, only to be met with racist anti-Palestinian attacks smearing her plea for protection of her people. That same day, ‘progressive except Palestine’ representatives introduced a bill, the Two State Solution Act, that repeats status quo policies that enable perpetual Israeli occupation and apartheid in Palestine.

These enraging political developments reminded us to look to people and grassroots movements for policy vision, not Congress.

OCT 8 – FRI



OCT 9 – SAT



Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival, 11a-6p. Culver City Arts District on Washington Bl at Helms Av. https://www.culvercityartwalk.com/

Peace Week, Oct. 2nd to 9th: https://www.facebook.com/KeepSpaceForPeaceWeek http://space4peace.org/events/

OCT 10 – SUN





OCT 11 – MON



Indigenous People’s Day (Columbus)

OCT 12 – TUE





OCT 13 – WED





OCT 14 – THU





OCT 15 – FRI



Deadline to cast ballots in KPFK election for delegates on Local Station Board see https:// elections.pacifica.org for more information or to request a ballot if you are a member but have not received a link to the on-line ballot.

OCT 16 – SAT



ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

12th Festival for All Skid Row Artists, Gladys Park, 808 E. 6th Street (corner of Gladys Avenue), 12n-5p. The Los Angeles Poverty Department (LAPD) presents the 12th annual Festival for All Skid Row Artists on Saturday, October 16 from 12 noon to 5pm. Can you believe it? The 12th Festival is happening IN REAL LIFE (IRL)! We’re calling it “The Half-Way Back Festival” —because we’re doing it all on Saturday (as opposed to the weekend long Festivals— pre-pandemic).

The festival features non-stop performing with plenty of music, and wall to wall visual art. Taking place in Gladys Park, the festival is one of the most anticipated grassroots cultural events in Skid Row where over 100 Skid Row Artists perform or display their artwork to enthusiastic audiences. Many festival veterans are preparing new acts and works of art, while some brave newbies will get on-stage for the very first time to make their contribution to the vibrant mix that is Skid Row artistic culture. LAPD’s Festival for All Skid Row Artists gives audiences a chance to hear what you usually don’t hear about Skid Row: that it is a community rich with talent.

Free Covid testing and vaccinations will be offered as well as “Skid Row Artist, Menacing Cool” face masks. LAPD partners with Studio 526 (the art project of The People Concern) and United Coalition East Prevention Project (UCEPP) to produce the festival.

OCT 17 – SUN



KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a, via zoom. There are 30 minutes of public comment, usually interspersed across the agenda to allow comment in response to reports and before votes.Streamed live on kpftx.org, where there are also more details about agenda, etc.Or log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84464153641 Meeting ID: 844 6415 3641 One tap mobile +16699006833,,84464153641# US (San Jose) +13462487799,,84464153641# US (Houston)

OCT 18 – MON





OCT 19 – TUE





OCT 20 – WED

Activists Mobilizing for Power or AMP. Registration for AMP 2021 is now open. AMP 2021

Oct 20-22 online. Register now! https://secure.everyaction.com/A_3FGsZo-kCW8Ev4Wbt3XA2

For more than three decades, people working in communities across the country have been learning and growing with Western States Center at our flagship event, AMP 2021 has been redesigned for the virtual space making it easier than ever to attend! Through speakers, workshops, art, and music, AMP is a place to be inspired, learn new strategies, and connect to tools and campaigns to strengthen inclusive democracy. Investing in leaders and building movements is a critical part of our vision for an inclusive democracy where all people can live, love, worship and work free from fear. We hope you join us!

OCT 21 – THU



LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission, 9a-1p. See https://coc.lacounty.gov for virtual meeting details and to subscribe to emailed agendas, 213-253-5678. Upcoming dates Nov. 18, Dec. 16.

OCT 22 – FRI



The October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation has been mobilizing every year since 1996 for a National Day of Protest on October 22nd, bringing together those under the gun and those not under the gun as a powerful voice to expose the epidemic of police brutality. The Coalition also works on the Stolen Lives Project, which documents cases of killings by law enforcement nationwide. The second edition of the Stolen Lives book documents over 2000 cases in the 1990s alone. Volunteers are needed to help with the research and editing of cases since then. Please contact stolenlivesprojectonline@gmail.com for more information at oct22national@gmail.com Click here for the list of contacts and assembly points for October 22, 2021, Click here for resources

OCT 23 – SAT



31st Annual Make a Difference Day A National Day of Doing Good, 8a-12p, Monrovia Library Park, 321 S. Myrtle Av, Monrovia. Equipment and lunch provided. Individual, family and group volunteers needed. Info and registration: 626.256.8187 https://vcsgv.org macy@vcsgv.org

OCT 24 – SUN





OCT 25 – MON



Pro Bono week LA Law Library, Oct. 25-30, 2021 http://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org/

OCT 26 – TUE





OCT 27 – WED





OCT 28 – THU





OCT 29 – FRI





OCT 30 – SAT



Pro Bono week LA Law Library – Oct. 25-30, 2021. http://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org/

OCT 31 – SUN

UPCOMING EVENTS



