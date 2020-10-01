Be sure to complete the 2020 census form for your household.

Apportionment of many legislative and Congressional seats, and allocation of federal program funding rely on the figures from the decennial census (every 10 years by Constitutional mandate). Trump has been screwing with the census to promote an undercount of underserved communities of color. Online at https://2020census.gov/ Deadline extended by courts back to Oct 31 after tRump tried to end it in September prematurely.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links Calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies and mail out more until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness..

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil vs. DA Jackie Lacey with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies succeeded in denying DA Lacey immediate re-election and forced her into a November run-off. 3p, 211 W. Temple St, LA. http://www.blmla.org The physical vigil has returned with larger crowds and an earlier start at 3 instead of 4 pm. Also on Instagram live.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

Banned Books Week, Sep. 27-Oct. 3 http://www.bannedbooksweek.org/

LA Phil, Sep 25-Nov 30, online, free. https://www.laphil.com/campaigns/soundstage

THU – OCT 1

China National Day anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China, 1949

DSA-LA Class on Class: Class Under Capitalism, 6-7:30p via zoom, https://dsa-la.org/event/class-on-class-part-1-class-under-capitalism/ Class Under Capitalism, will lay a foundation for the entire Class on Class—readings have been selected to introduce and reintroduce members to what we mean when we talk about “relations of production,” why socialists focus on the working class, and why our collective liberation necessarily requires that we go beyond mitigating the harms endemic to capitalism and dismantle the capitalist system entirely. All attendees are encouraged , but not required, to read the associated module texts in our class reader which can be found here: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/dsala/pages/1144/attachments/original/1536370461/ClassOnClass_Reader_Sept2018.pdf?1536370461

FRI – OCT 2

Film: El Grito, 8p, online, free. On the 52nd anniversary of the Tlatelolco Massacre, we’re screening EL GRITO, a documentary about the 1968 student uprising met by intense state violence leading up to the Olympic opening ceremonies, followed by a discussion with members of our coalition with ties to Mexico City. RSVP: NO@NOlympicsLA.com

Topanga Peace Alliance First Friday Film night. The hit documentary “The Social Dilemma” describes how the technology that connects us also controls us. This is especially timely given how dark forces are using social media to try to sway the outcome of the 2020 U.S. elections. Features high level tech insiders as interviewees interwoven with dramatic examples of how social media impacts our lives. So many insiders from Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc. willing to speak out about these apps and agree that they are horrific mistakes with the potential to destroy people’s lives and the planet itself, speaks volumes. Zoom event opens around 7:15. Before the film, we will have announcements regarding upcoming events and actions for peace and social justice, especially regarding the upcoming elections.

https://www.facebook.com/events/707275183465766/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/ or email tagadler@riseup.net

SAT – OCT 3

Trump/Pence Out NOW!, 2-5:30p, Hollywood/Highland. Refuse Fascism LA. Non-Violent Protests that Continue Day After Day From Now Through the Elections United by the Demand: Trump/Pence OUTNOW! We face a rolling coup barreling to a showdown on November 3. The Trump/Pence regime have said and shown that they will not abide by an election they lose. It is the regime—Trump, Pence, Barr—who have raised the specter of insurrection and sedition. It is the regime that is tearing up the rule of law. It is the regime that demonizes and brutalizes immigrants, Black people, Latinos, Native Americans, women, LGBTQ people, the media and peaceful protesters. It is the regime that opposes science, leading to a country and a planet burning and drowning, and to unconscionable unnecessary death and illness from Covid. Beginning Sat, Oct 3, gather and bring your family, friends, and community into the public squares of cities and towns across the country in non-violent protest unified by the demand: Trump/Pence OUTNOW! And, come back in waves, day after day. In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America – Trump/Pence Out NOW! https://www.facebook.com/events/319950532647266/

SUN – OCT 4

Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival, 12n-4p, Come one! Come ALL! The 5th Annual Say NO Bullying Festival will bring together children, teens, and adults for an extravaganza that features empowerment messages from anti-bullying activists, some of today’s hottest musical talent, and a massive group of supporters who together and loudly “Say NO Bullying.” Info: SayNOBullying.org. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-say-no-bullying-virtual-festival-tickets-109852700384

MON – OCT 5

TUE – OCT 6

WED – OCT 7

From Prop 209 to Prop 16: Historical, Legal & Activist Perspectives on Affirmative Action, 12n PDT / 3p EDT on Zoom; For ASL and other disability issues, email crs@law.ucla.edu. Californians have endured a statewide ban on race- and gender-based affirmative action policies since the passage of Proposition 209, which is widely recognized for its devastating impact on advancing racial justice in labor and education. The 2019 federal court case against Harvard University alleging that affirmative action policies discriminate against Asian-Americans amplifies the need for improved public understanding of affirmative action policies as legal remedies to recognize and dismantle racial harm. In November, passage of Proposition 16 would restore affirmative action in CA. Join us for this panel discussing the legacies of Prop 209 and the promise of Prop 16.

Moderator Prof Vinay Harpalani; panelists:

Dr. César Cruz, author of Revenge of the Illegal Alien, participant in 1995 hunger strike vs Prop 209

Prof Cheryl Harris, R & A Gilbert Prof in Civil Rights & Civil Liberties, UCLA School of Law

Prof Jerry Kang, Distinguished Prof of Law and Asian American Studies, and Founding Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, UCLA School of Law

Eva Paterson, Pres & Founder of Equal Justice Society, Yes on 16 Campaign Chair

Thomas A. Saenz, Pres and Genl Counsel, MALDEF. Yes on 16 Campaign Chair.

Co-sponsored by Repair; Center for Racial and Economic Justice at UC Hastings Law; Critical Race Studies at UCLA Law; and others. Register:https://ucla.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_INRslH9_RmC08C0iJWr3bQ

ADDITIONAL EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Does a New Wave of Anti-Asian American Racism Require New Ways of Fighting Back? A Zócalo/Daniel K. Inouye Institute Event online, 3p PDT/12n HST

Moderated by Sewell Chan, Editor of the Editorial Pages, LA Times with United States Senator Mazie Hirono, Chinese for Affirmative Action Executive Director Cynthia Choi, USC historian and author Lon Kurashige, and Karthick Ramakrishnan, political scientist and director of the UC Riverside Center for Social Innovation, visit Zócalo to contextualize pandemic-inspired racism and share new ways of fighting back against it. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/does-a-new-wave-of-anti-asian-american-racism-require-new-ways-of-fighting-back/

THU – OCT 8

FRI – OCT 9

SAT – OCT 10

Call For An Emergency National Conference to Jail Killer Cops, 12n PDT. A Webinar/Conference

Since George Floyd’s murder May 25, over 250 of all ethnicities have been murdered by police and many wounded, victims of police brutality;1000 killed annually by US police, over 300 of whom are African Americans. Jail killer cops. Reopen all closed cases involving police brutality and killings. No special rights for cops! No “qualified immunity”! Thru this emergency conference we can form a Mass Action Coalition to Jail Killer Cops which could urge local areas to organize massive, peaceful, legal demonstrations nationwide November 7. Since George Floyd’s murder, tens of millions have marched for justice. Unite and coordinate our movement as other struggles against war, for immigrants’ and civil rights, women’s rights and labor unions have done. Thus, building a new, independent coalition, open to all who support our goals, should be our priority. That will make it more likely that police officers who commit violent crimes against us be prosecuted and jailed. Initiated by SWP. Initial Speakers:

Aislinn Pulley, Co-Executive Director of Chicago Torture Justice Center, founder of Black Lives Matter

Danette Chavis, founder, National Action Against Police Brutality and Murder

August Nimtz, Political science professor U. of Minnesota. Author, “Why There Are No George Floyds in Cuba.”

Pastor Timothy Findley, Kingdom Fellowship Church, Spokesman for Breonna Taylor Justice fight, Louisville KY

Gabriel Prawl, VP of Washington State Central Labor Council, former local president, Seattle ILWU.

Shenika Carter, leader of effort to win justice for Elijah McClain, Denver-Aurora, CO

Cleve Andrew Pulley, Antiwar soldier (’68-69, GI’s United Against the War). Fighting firing by Walmart.

Contact us to sign up for webinar: iaandrewp@juno.com

SUN – OCT 11

MON – OCT 12 Indigenous Peoples’ Day

TUE – OCT 13

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION CALENDAR

Prime Day Vigil for Amazon Workers at Jeff Bezos’s BH Mansion, 6-8p, 1801 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210. Warehous Workers Resource Center, http://www.warehouseworkers.org. 19,000+ Amazon workers have contracted COVID-19. Support the workers demand for safe PPEs and a rank and file safety committee. Amazon workers will be participating with facial covering to avoid retaliation. Even if Jeff Bezos gave $170,000 to every employee in Amazon he would still have the same wealth as before the pandemic. This is the extent to which he has profited from this historically tragic moment. https://bds-la.org/2020/10/03/vigil-at-bezos-mansion-on-prime-day-oct-13/

WED – OCT 14

#JackieLaceyMustGo vigil at Hall of Justice, Temple & Spring Sts, DTLA, 3-6p Sponsored by Black Lives Matter LA with the participation of many families who have lost loved ones to racist police murders with impunity.

THU – OCT 15

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, https://coc.lacounty.gov, 213-253-5678 (click on Agendas a few days before Oct. 15, 2020 for the virtual meeting invite.)

DSA-LA Class on Class: Surplus Value & Exploitation, 6-7:30p via zoom. See Oct 1 for details. second module will focus on our role as workers in which we survive by selling our time and our labor to the capitalist class. This second module is designed to deepen our understanding of this exchange between capital and labor—the exchange upon which capitalistic production, or the wage system, is founded. Examining and discussing these concepts together will strengthen our ability to more effectively communicate (and thereby advance) our collective class interests by articulating precisely how and why the relationship between labor and capital is an antagonistic, exploitative one. We’ll investigate how value is created and extracted from workers, why unemployment serves capitalist interests, why capitalism cannot avoid periodic crises, and more.

FRI – OCT 16

SAT – OCT 17

SUN – OCT 18

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, virtual until further notice. Listen live on http://www.kpftx.org where details of telephonic or Zoom access for public comment will be announced. Usually four periods of public comment interspersed during the course of a 4-hour meeting.

LA Times Festival of Books, Starting Oct. 18, over four weeks, virtual. https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/books/story/2020-08-07/la-times-festival-of-books-2020-virtual

MON – OCT 19

Voter Registration deadline online or postmarked (you may register and vote provisionally at LA County registrar’s office after this 15-day deadline).

TUE – OCT 20

WED – OCT 21

THU – OCT 22

FRI – OCT 23

SAT – OCT 24

SUN – OCT 25

MON – OCT 26

Pro Bono Week, Oct. 26-30, virtual by LA Law Library http://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org/

TUE – OCT 27

Absolute deadline for vote-by-mail ballot requests to be RECEIVED by County Registrar of Voters, but that’s cutting it really close. CA does allow mail-in ballots POSTMARKED by Election Day Tue Nov 3 to be received and counted up to 15 days after Election Day.

WED – OCT 28

THU – OCT 29

DSA-LA Class on Class: Class Struggle & Political Struggle, 6-7:30p, see Oct 1 for details. How do we free ourselves from this exploitation in an era of global capitalist hegemony? How does working class power manifest in a system where liberation requires nothing short of revolution? And how is that power wielded? The fight against the ruling class begins with the realization of class consciousness – achieved through both economic and political struggle – and the fight for true democracy and liberation is inextricably tied to the fight for dignity and control of the workplace. If the emancipation of the oppressed under capitalism can only be achieved through their own struggle, then the third Class explores the different tools at our disposal to combat this oppression: the union, the strike, and the political party – their strengths, their shortcomings, and their fallacies – in building class consciousness, directly confronting capital, and spreading the revolutionary spirit.

FRI – OCT 30

Vote Centers open at 150 LAUSD Schools and many other locations to accommodate early voting.

SAT – OCT 31 Halloween

Hollywood/West Hollywood Halloween march

Upcoming Events:

TUE – Nov. 3:

Election Day for USA, CA, LA City and County, LAUSD, Culver City and many other localities that have moved to align municipal with general elections. 12 Statewide proposition, LA County Measure J, LAUSD bond measure RR, all Congressional seats, LA County District Attorney and many other significant local and state legislative elections, including several LA County Board of Supervisors and LA City Council seats. Best to vote early if you can.

TUE – Nov 17: PXL THIS 30 Toy Camera Film Festival premieres online Youtube

Sunday, Nov 15, 2020 at 7pm – 10pm (pacific). https://www.facebook.com/events/3778262985534746/ Join in the two different Zoom discussion groups:

Sat, Nov 14 from 2pm (pacific) to 4 is The Film Festival As Lo-Fi Art, rsvp pfsuzy@aol.com for link for Zoom Salon.

Sat, Nov 21 from 2pm (pacific) to 4 is The Play in PXL, rsvp pfsuzy@aol.com for link for Zoom Salon.

The PXL-2000 (Pixelvision) is a toy camera, manufactured by Fisher-Price from 1987-89, that records on quarter-inch audio cassette tape. The low resolution and high contrast was made for kids, but became suitable for artists. Today Pixelators are merging Pixelvision with cell phones and live twitchy streaming. Electronic Folk Art . . . Lo-Fi Hi-Jinx !