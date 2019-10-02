Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via https://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe, as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), PAYABLE TO “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, Los Angeles 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

KPFK 90.7 FM Non-Commercial Listener-Sponsored Pacifica Community Radio Local Station Board (LSB) election process is underway.

On – Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, https://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 climate action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every First Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org. Oct 3. Prophetic Imagination – Without Vision the People Perish: An introduction to the faith rooted organizing model, bringing our unique faith gifts to the larger social justice movement. Learn how we can set goals through the eyes of faith and do deeper analysis to get at the roots of the problem offering effective solutions.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every Sat, JVP-Code Pink Vigil for Palestine and Migrant Rights, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

Regional Justice UU Trainings in Southern CA 2019: In October at different locations, visit their website for registration: Unitarian Universalist Church Ventura Oct 4-5, UU Congregation Fullerton, Oct 11-12 https://salsa4.salsalabs.com/o/51510/c/292/p/salsa/event/common/public/?event_KEY=11544

Training for Trainers, Sunrise Movement LA: Oct 4–6. For more info contact: sunrisemovementlosangeles@gmail.com

Many Winters Gathering of Elders, Oct. 10-13, Angels Gate Cultural Center. See story, p. 1 and calendar listings.

Left Coast Forum, POSTPONED, Occidental College. See Story, p. 1, Schedule, pp. 5-6. Tickets: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/left-coast-forum-2019-the-centrality-of-race-tickets-65192233726

Glendale International Film Festival Oct. 10-17 httpss://www.glendaleinternationalfilmfestival.com/

Pro Bono week LA Law Library Oct. 21-26, 2019 https://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org/

TUE – 1

Our Community Our Voice: Homelessness in Los Angeles, LA City/County Native American Indian Commission and United American Indian Involvement, Inc., 4–5:30p, United American Indian Involvement, Inc., 1125 W 6th St, Ste 103, LA 90017 httpss://www.facebook.com/events/694140711051848/

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, free. https://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html & https://laughtears.com/playground-article.html

CONVERSATIONS: Part of the series 400 Years of Inequality- Race and the Memory of Evil, 7:30p, free, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90024, (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Moral philosopher Susan Neiman’s new book Learning from the Germans combines philosophical reflection, personal stories, and interviews with Americans and Germans grappling with their respective national histories. She’s joined by UCLA history and African American studies Prof. Brenda Stevenson, author of What is Slavery? among other books.

WED – 2

Mobile Workers Alliance Unions For All Rally, 9a–2p, 6101 W Century Blvd, LA 90045, free. AB5 has passed and Uber and Lyft are on the ropes. It’s time to show our strength with the biggest rideshare driver rally in history. We’re through taking crumbs from billion dollar companies, join hundreds of drivers and LA union members to demand a union!

Council District 8 Candidate Town Hall, Gramercy Park Neighborhood Assoc and The Proud Crowd, Inc., free, 5:30–7:30p, 8701 S St Andrews Pl, LA 90047. Free community gathering to promote conversation with candidates running to represent Council District 8, in the upcoming election. Confirmed to attend: Denise Francis Woods and Cliff Smith. Invited but not confirmed: Khansa Jones-Muhammad Clark, declined due to being out of town: Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/618867635310017/

THU – 3

Film Premiere: Suppressed: The Fight to Vote, 6p, First AME Church, 2270 S Harvard Blvd, LA 90018, free. Voter suppression is one of the biggest dangers to US elections. During 2018, millions experienced suppression due to voter roll purges, poll closures, long lines, missing absentee ballots, and voter ID laws that disproportionately prevented Brown and Black citizens from voting. Georgia was ground zero in 2018. GA Secretary of State Brian Kemp refused to step down from overseeing elections while he was a candidate for Governor. The race became a neck and neck battle against Stacey Abrams, who would have been the first female black Governor. Robert Greenwald (director of Outfoxed, Walmart: The High Cost of Low Price, and Making A Killing: Guns, Greed, & the NRA) weaves together personal stories to paint an undeniable picture of voter suppression. 2020 is coming and we must fight to protect this fundamental right – #FightToVote! Sign up to host a screening with your group, faith community or school to educate others, spark discussion and, most importantly, take action. Brave New Films will provide hosts with a free copy of the film and a discussion and action guide to help you structure your screening. http://www.FightToVote.org

FRI – 4

Topanga Peace Alliance Film 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. httpss://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

SAT – 5

Rare Books, Oct. 5-6, https://rarebooksla.com/

50th Venceremos Brigade Commemoration & Report Back, 3-5p, donation requested. Mercado La Paloma, 3655 S. Grand Ave, LA. Report with slides and music on the recent 50th anniversary Brigade to Cuba, and discussion of how to act in solidarity against the US blockade/embargo and to return the illegal US military base at Guantanamo to Cuba. Socialize after and eat at one of Mercado’s great restaurants. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/492961484831119/ or call 323-636-7388 for more info.

SUN – 6

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

PROTEST ANTI-IMMIGRANT, WHITE NATIONALIST, RIGHT-WING GATHERING IN LOS ANGELES, 10a-12n, outside Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, LA 90049. Protest called by Anti-Racist Action-L.A./People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART). The sponsoring “American Freedom Alliance” promotes, defends and upholds “Western values and ideals.” Its primary concerns are national sovereignty, opposing “radical environmentalism,” such as what it calls the “myth of climate change,” stopping Islamization of the West, exposing the “fake media,” and purging left voices in academia. It has brought together a crowd of anti-migrant, proto-fascist politicians and commentators for a big-ticket weekend in L.A. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/448203149377785/

Orange County Children’s Book Festival, Oct. 6, https://kidsbookfestival.com/

Tools For Racial Equity In Housing, 6–8:30p, Potluck supper at 6p; program starts at 6:30p, Thelma Terry Center in Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica, 90404. Child care provided. Policies that are neutral in language, can produce disparate outcomes. Significant changes are coming to the Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica with respect to business zoning and affordable housing. No doubt the new policies will be expressed in racially neutral language, but will their outcomes be fair and just? The October 6th meeting of the Committee For Racial Justice will feature housing expert Attorney Navneet Grewal, who will speak about strategies to combat gentrification, the use of racial equity impact assessment tools, and other ways to help communities counter the forces that are bringing about a reduction of the numbers of Black and Brown people in our neighborhoods. Learn about strategies and tools that we can employ to keep the diversity of our communities. Sponsored by the Committee for Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave Park; the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

MON – 7

International Rebellion: Rock n’ Roll Carnival hosted by Extinction Rebellion LA, 2–7p. Location, band TBA morning of event. Multiple Grammy Award-winning rock band joins Extinction Rebellion for a free show! Tickets: actionnetwork.org httpss://www.facebook.com/events/322011241874490/

TUE – 8

Disabilities Awareness Week, UCLA Disabilities and Computing Program. 405 Hilgard Ave, LA 90095. UCLA Disability Awareness Week (DAW) celebrates people of all abilities across our campus. DAW seeks to educate the UCLA community about disability culture and accessibility while encouraging and facilitating a supportive and inclusive environment. Campus units will be putting on a variety of open, free events involving many different aspects of disability awareness. FREE FOOD, swag, gift card giveaways, and live music! Check out our calendar and visit one or all of this week’s events! Follow us on Instagram: @ucladcp httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2118655651771002/

WED – 9

Change Links monthly planning conference call, postponed UNTIL WED OCT. 16 — 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the October issue of Change Links!

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. https://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion: “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?”

THU – 10

Gender Violence Behind Bars: Tactics of Resistance, 7p, Women’s Center for Creative Work, 2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031. California Coalition of Women Prisoners presents Taylor Lytle and Stacy Rojas speaking about their experiences of gendered violence while incarcerated, followed by a discussion with organizers from CCWP and audience members on how to fight for women and gender-non-conforming individuals behind bars.Taylor Lytle is an organizer with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP) and a national Peer 2 Peer Fellow. Taylor is a former foster care youth and formerly incarcerated, having been caged as a youth and later at the California Institution for Women (CIW). Upon her release, Taylor has dedicated herself to ending the prison industrial complex. She’s a talented poet and uses her craft to advocate for women still behind bars. Rojas, an organizer with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners and the Young Women’s Freedom Center, was incarcerated for 15 years at the Central California Women’s Facility.

Many Winters Gathering Of Elders (MWGOE) at Angels Gate Cultural Center, opening day, 3601 South Gaffey Street , San Pedro, CA 90731. The Gathering hosts and welcomes Indigenous elders from across Turtle Island to share oral traditions, teachings, and medicine. Ceremonial and moon time protocol will be observed at all times during the Gathering; no alcohol or drugs – cameras, video or other recording equipment will not be allowed. For more information please phone: 310-519-0936 Website: https://angelsgateart.org/or contact Stephanie Mushrush at (562) 265-8423, or visit mwgoe.org Volunteer information is available online. See story on p. 1.

FRI – 11

3rd Annual Left Coast Forum POSTPONED, Occidental College. 1600 Campus Road, LA 90041, free-$125. httpss://leftcoastforum.org/ See article and schedule for details.

Many Winters Gathering Of Elders (MWGOE) at Angels Gate Cultural Center, continues, see Thu 10 and Ongoing Events for details.

Monthly Youth Climate Strike, 10a, Location:TBA, LA 90012. Free. With the consequences of climate change becoming ever more clear and dire with each passing day, a new powerful wave of the climate movement has been swelling up over the last couple of years. Young people around the world have been rising up to defend our future, and have been going on strike – every week, all over the planet – for months. httpss://actionnetwork.org/events/youth-climate-strike-la-october-strike

ADDED EVENTS NOT IN PRINT EDITION CALENDAR

BLACK PANTHER PARTY OF 1966 & UNITED PANTHER MOVEMENT OF TODAY: Continuity & Renewal, 7:30-9:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Shaka Zulu of the New Afrikan Black Panther Party & George Katsiaficas, noted author speak, rescheduled from panel at Left Coast Forum which has been postponed. The NABPP grew up in prisons and is now building on the outside through peoples programs and campaigns of empowerment; the United Panther Movement is a mass formation of all nationalities and ethnicities. Sponsored by Anti-Racist Action-LA. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/548233535983788/ More info on No Prison Fridays program in Newark NJ by NABPP Minister of Defense Kevin Rashid Johnson here: httpss://antiracist.org/no-prison-fridays/

Green Party of California Candidate Forum, 7-9p, Union De Vecinos, 346 S. Glenn Street, LA 90033. Meet the ORIGINAL Green New Dealer, Howie Hawkins. In the face of fires in the Amazon, and so many other devastating consequences of climate change, Howie Hawkins will talk about the need for his Ecosocialist Green New Deal to address climate catastrophe. Howie will be joined by Green Party candidates, Rodolfo Cortes Barragan who is running for Congress from the 40th CD, Shannel Pittman who is running for Congress in CD34, and Victor Juan, GP candidate for Assembly District 51.They’ll talk about the need for the Green Party to be positioned to elect thousands of Greens to office going into the 2020s. Find out ways you can get involved!

SAT – 12

March to Close the Camps and Abolish ICE on National Day of Action to Close the Concentration Camps. Assemble 11a, Grand Park @ Broadway. March to Sheriff Station, 211 W. Temple, against their complicity with ICE, and then to Federal Building/ Metropolitan Detention Center on Alameda at Aliso. For Information go to: httpss://www.facebook.com/events/659811617840434/ Sponsored by a broad coalition that as of press time includes ARA-LA/PART,California Faculty Association, Los Angeles E-Board, Democratic Socialists of America-LA, Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, March and Rally LA, Marx 21, National Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps, National Lawyers Guild-LA, So Cal American Indian Movement, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, and more joining every day.

Many Winters Gathering Of Elders (MWGOE) at Angels Gate Cultural Center, continues, see Thu 10 and Ongoing Events for details.

3rd Annual Left Coast Forum POSTPONED, Occidental College. 1600 Campus Road, LA 90041, free-$125. httpss://leftcoastforum.org/ See article and schedule for details.

High Desert Book Fair, Oct. 12, https://highdesertbookfestival.org/wp/

SUN – 13

Many Winters Gathering Of Elders (MWGOE) at Angels Gate Cultural Center, continues, see Thu 10 and Ongoing Events for details.

3rd Annual Left Coast Forum POSTPONED, Occidental College. 1600 Campus Road, LA 90041, free-$125. httpss://leftcoastforum.org/ See article and schedule for details.

Practicing Abolition 1: Thoughts = Conversations = Knowledge, 2–4p, Navel, 1611 S Hope St, LA 90015. Panel and discussion organized by Gloria Galvez, with Micah Bournes, Jasmine Nyende, Shabina Toorawa, Elli Virrueta, and performances by Edxi, and Ra Avis. Supported by Critical Resistance LA.

MON – 14 Indigenous People’s Day

Indigenous Los Angeles 101, 10-11a, Antioch University Los Angeles, 400 Corporate Pointe, Culver City 90230. One-hour presentation and Q&A facilitated by Dr. Adonia Lugo; the AULA community will learn about the history of tribes in what became LA County and today’s diverse landscape of Indigenous communities in the region. On campus, Room A1001-A1002. For info or to RSVP, contact urbansustainabilityla@antioch.edu

Idealist Grad School Fair hosted by Idealist Careers, 5–8p, Kentia Hall, LA Convention Center, LA 90015. Find the perfect grad school to pursue a social justice career. For full list of schools in attendance and information on parking, please visit: httpss://bit.ly/2LNelQy

TUE – 15

4th Presidential Debate Watch Party, Pilipino American LA Democratic Club, 5–8p, The Noypitz Bar & Grill DTLA, 333 S Alameda St Suite 115, LA 90013. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/432862810670131/

WED – 16

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION free, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. https://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

THU – 17

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/

FRI – 18

Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region Grassroots Conference, 7p– Oct 19 at 10p. Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E Green St, Pasadena 91101.General Admission $20, students $10. The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest, most influential Armenian grassroots advocacy organization: ANCAWR.org httpss://www.facebook.com/events/476257853168223/

SAT – 19

Report-back from the Campaign to Stop LA Jail Construction, 1–3p, Southern California Library, 6120 S Vermont Ave, LA 90044. Since 2004, CRLA has been organizing with communities across Los Angeles and California to stop jail expansion and build a movement to abolish imprisonment. Following years of dedicated and creative organizing in Los Angeles with LA No More Jails (2004-2016) coalition and recently with JusticeLA coalition (2017-present), together we defeated the two huge proposed plans for $3 billion jail construction this year! The task in front of us now is to ensure that LA County follows through on resourcing decentralized, community-based care – and that those resources truly reflect the communities who are directly impacted by the prison industrial complex. Learn about what’s next in the campaign and how to get involved.

SUN – 20

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bvdl, Culver City 90230. http://www.kpfk.org

Democracy and Socialism: In Marx and in Today’s “Democratic Socialism”, 6-9p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012 (By Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot next to the gas station at College and Hill St.) Speakers: Ali Kiani, Iranian Marxist writer and translator; Sam S., Iranian-American reader in Marx and Marxism. When our loved ones suffer from recessions, war, bosses, and all the dehumanizing prejudice felt in the workplace and beyond, we have to wonder, is this all there is to life? When well meaning people like Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn speak of Democratic Socialism, does this go far enough in restoring our full humanity? Here we will explore how Karl Marx speaks to what a true and beautiful democracy looks like, the democracy beyond slogans that we deserve. What humanity has come to need is a future worlds away from the liberalism and pessimism we have grown accustomed to in modern politics. Together let’s learn about Marxist-Humanism and defeat capitalism! Suggested Reading: Peter Hudis “What is democratic socialism? What is socialist democracy?” httpss://www.imhojournal.org/articles/what-is-democratic-socialism-what-is-socialist-democracy/ Sponsored by West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org> httpss://www.facebook.com/LAMarxists/

MON – 21

11th Annual San Gabriel Valley HIV / AIDS Summit hosted by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, 9a–12n, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital 1812 Verdugo Blvd. Glendale 91208. RSVP: Kristi.Lopez@sen.ca.gov, (909) 599-7351, httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2494695747257692/

TUE – 22

LA Law Library Pro Bono Week, 12n-1p: Access to Police Personnel Files under SB 1421. 5;30-8p: Free Help with Clearing Criminal Records (appt needed, call 800-399-4529). 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-784-7372, https://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org, probonoweek@lalawlibrary.org.

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, MTA, One Gateway Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room. Public comment welcome. See httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda.

HAMMER FORUM: Impeachment Report, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90024, (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu.Calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump—and debates over the impeachment process itself—began the day he took office. When Democrats took back the House in 2018, impeachment became a real possibility. As House Democrats move closer to impeachment, it begs the question of whether Trump has committed any impeachable offenses. Shaniqua McClendon, political director for Crooked Media, moderates a panel on the latest developments.

WED – 23

Naomi Klein in conversation with Special Guest, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90024, (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. One of the foremost chroniclers of the economic war waged on both people and planet, Naomi Klein champions a sweeping environmental agenda with justice at its center. Her new collection, On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal, pairs over a decade of Klein’s impassioned writing with new material on our immediate political and economic choices. Klein argues that we will rise to the existential challenge of climate change only if we are willing to transform the systems that produced the crisis.

THU – 24

Commemoration of the Chinese Massacre of 1871, hosted by Chinese American Museum, 6:30–9p, Pico House, 424 N. Main St, LA. October 24, 1871, 17 Chinese men including a 15-year-old boy were killed by a mob in LA. Known as the Chinese Massacre of 1871, it was the culmination of growing anti-Chinese sentiment leading to racially motivated violence. The Chinese American Museum will host a vigil concert to commemorate the lives lost on that day. This multimedia program will feature a pre-performance talk, a musical performance, reading of the names of those who passed that day, candlelit vigil and a wreath-laying procession to the commemorative plaque. Visit camla.org/commemoration for event updates and educational resources. This program is free and open to the public; however, RSVPs are kindly requested. To RSVP, email rsvp@camla.org. Check our website for other public programs and events. This program is part of a two-part presentation by the Chinese American Museum and El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument in collaboration with Scripps College. An encore performance will be held on October 25, 2019 at Boone Recital Hall at Scripps College

FRI – 25

LA Law Library Pro Bono Week, 10:30-11:30a: Know Your Rights Interacting with the Police. 12n-1p: Civil Rights Violations: how, when and where to file a civil rights claim. 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-784-7372, https://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org, probonoweek@lalawlibrary.org

SAT – 26

13th Annual Native American Heritage month community Pow Wow, Oct. 26, 10a-9p. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/302635130668598/

SUN – 27

7 Dudley Cinema at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd, free 7pm: Pig Blood Vampire (67 minutes, 2019) Nick Josephs’ (in person) absurd allegory on America evoking “the French New Wave meets Troma,” and Jean Cocteau’s Blood of the Poet. Nick Josephs is an actor, musician and filmmaker whose unprocessed aesthetic and irreverent undertones are influenced by 1960’s counter culture. Driven by his psychedelic folk rock, his films inevitably hop the rails in pursuit of a more natural, free thinking utopia. World Premiere https://pigbloodvampire.com/index.html 8:30: GHOSTLY RIA LIVE CINEMA (Recondite Illusionary Apparitions) Live music (with Nick Josephs & BSP) merges with experimental films, poetry and Alita Arose’s Dark Goddess Shadow Dancers to celebrate the Phantasmagoria of Halloween Goblins. https://laughtears.com/RIA.html httpss://www.facebook.com/events/444699989687874/

MON – 28

The 28ERS Present: The Student Debt Bomb Only Grows, 7–9 p, UC Riverside, 900 University Ave, Riverside 92521. We’ll discuss the origins of this debtor’s prison, assess its damage and discontent, and provide a two-pronged solution, with a special mystery guest. This ‘Money in Politics’ discussion will focus on the origins, costs and solutions of the debt bomb. The bomb will eventually go off, but who will light its fuse? Will it explode from direct action and student activism? Or from bank malfeasance and loan defaults? httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1911530579092638/.

TUE – 29

Día de los Muertos Community Procession hosted by Mujeres de la Tierra, 6–8p, free, Cypress Park Branch Library, 1150 Cypress Ave, LA 90065. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/509258836314192/

WED – 30

Neighborhood Sing: Skid Row’s Community Jam! Urban Voices Project, Wednesdays, 4–6p, free.Our workshops are open to ALL the public on a drop-in basis. Neighborhood Sing meets every Wednesday 4:00pm-5:15pm. You are also welcome to join our group dinner from 5:15-5:45.(be sure to RSVP to this to ensure we have enough for all). We meet in the conference room of Wesley Health center at 522 S San Pedro, LA 90013. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1208174632673474/

THU – 31

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

Upcoming Events

Nov 3 –1st Sunday in November, Daylight Saving Time ends, Pacific Standard Time resumes (push the clock back one hour when you go to bed Sat. night – you regain the hour of sleep you lost when DST started in the spring) –Spring forward, Fall back.

Nov. 11 (Armistice Day) Veterans Day Veterans Day is usually observed on November 11. However, if it occurs on a Sunday then the following Monday is designated for holiday leave, and if it occurs Saturday then either Saturday or Friday may be so designated.

Nov. 16 2nd Annual Community Policing Conference – Redefining Public Safety in L.A. County – Join community members, academics, law enforcement professionals and elected officials for a day of discussion on community policing and redefining public safety. This free public event will be held Saturday, November 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at St. Anne’s Conference Center in Los Angeles. Registration is required. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-policing-conference-redefining-public-safety-in-la-county-registration-63815861961

Nov. 23 California Community Colleges LGBTQ summit, UC Riverside httpss://cccqsummit.blogspot.com/

Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 29 Friday after Thanksgiving – Buy Nothing Day

Nov. 30 CSUN Pow Wow httpss://www.crazycrow.com/site/event/csun-powwow/