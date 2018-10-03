Voter Registration Deadline to Vote in Nov. 6 General Election: October 22

Deadline to Register as a candidate for KPFK Local Station Board: October 24

On – Going Continuing Events

ADDED ITEM: IMPORTANT CLIMATE CONFERENCE

Oct 26-28 Conference/retreat: Sparking a Climate Revolution! Camp Sky Meadows, a retreat camp in the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Redlands, CA. Website: http://www.campskymeadows.com/events – to download the flyer, get more information, and register for the conference.

httpss://www.facebook.com/events/293698448025189/

Focused on engaging people of faith with taking action on urgent climate issues. Churches, top-scientists in Southern California and climate response organizations are teaming up to develop a faith-based response to the crisis of climate change! Become part of a network of motivated church leaders who make a difference! The cost is $200/person for the entire event. We also have scholarships, particularly for young adults, although others can apply as well. To apply for a scholarship, contact Deb Shepherd-Webster at dswebster@fumcpasadena.org as soon as possible – once the money runs out, the price will go back up to full fare. Don’t wait!

Each Weekend, the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market, offers a variety of farm fresh produce, gourmet and artisan goods, featuring locally grown seasonal favorites. The market ties into the mall’s diverse health initiative, which promotes wellness throughout the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes free events, such as weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, as well as blood pressure screens and annual health and wellness fairs. The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market is produced by Sustainable Economic Enterprises of LA. For info, see http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free fruit and vegetable distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc) every Sunday. We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and see how we can address them, invite people to community events, and provide legal services with help from the LA Center for Community Law and Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & Main) to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets at LA CAN HQ. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for weekly meeting topicss. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies with impunity. DA Lacey has not indicted a single law enforcer for any of over 400 murders by police on the streets and in custody that have occurred in LA County on her watch. 211 W. Temple, corner of Spring near entrance to the “Hall of [In]Justice.”

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Third Eye Thursdays, 3rd Thursday each month, 5-8p, hosted by Youth Justice Coalition, Chuco’s Justice Ctr, 1137 E Redondo Blvd, Inglewood 90302 (3 blks w., 1 blk n. of Florence & Crenshaw). This event was put together by our youth organizers to: Welcome people home from juvenile halls, jails, prisons and immigrant detention centers and connect them back to community & resources. Build stronger youth and community leadership among people who have family members killed or injured by law enforcement; people currently or formerly incarcerated and family members of people inside; people facing or fighting deportation. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/214924659144426/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7:10-9a,Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 90010. Donation, bring packaged food for the church food pantry. Recent topics have included banning nuclear weapons, peace with the Koreas, closing Guantanamo, drone warfare, Puerto Rico and . We seek to engage with our communities and involve people to take action. http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by the KPFK Local Station Board Outreach Committee and friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Intersection of W. Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday, Los Angeles Poverty Department Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free movie screenings, free popcorn, coffee & conversation. We screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community.

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH has an assertive campaign, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. E-mail: action@youth4justice.org

2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market, where you can purchase selected Organic Grains like: Quinoa, Rice, Bean and Pea varieties. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community soon. You can become a Co-op Member & Owner, make this a reality. Join now… solafoodcoop.com/

Every 2nd Saturday of the month, 2-4 pm. Public Housing to End Homelessness Campaign Meeting. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd. LA 90018, just W. of Arlington Ave., free street parking. Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party. This is an ongoing coalition effort to pressure public officials to take immediate action to house the homeless. Over 50,000 people, disproportionately Black and Latino, are homeless in LA County, and the fastest growing age group is over 62. You’re invited to engage, be educated on the causes of the crisis and work for possible solutions. More info at: fspLA@earthlink.net, 323-732-6416.

October 6-13, Keep Space for Peace Week, International Week of Protest to Stop the Militarization of Space: No Space Force, No Missile Defense, Close U.S./NATO Bases Worldwide! Stop Drones Surveillance & Killing; End Privatization of Foreign/Military Policy; Convert the Military Industrial Complex. Deal with climate change and global poverty! Find our full-size space week poster at https://www.space4peace.org/actions/Keep%20Space%20for%20Peace%20Poster%202018.pdf

Videos for viewing and sharing available at: https://www.space4peace.org/videos.htm. LA event see Oct 7.

Mon Oct 1

L.A. Tenants Union General Meeting (now monthly) Reunión General de Sindicato de Inquilinos de L.A. (ahora mensualmente), 7–9p, United Teachers Los Angeles HQ, 3303 Wilshire Blvd LA 90010, 8th Floor Room 815. Access building from the back entrance via S. Berendo St. Meeting begins promptly. L.A. Tenants Union meetings are bilingual Spanish/English

Tue Oct 2

Kiss The Ground Soil Advocate Training, 7-9a, 4312 W Jefferson Blvd, LA 90016 or online! Join an interconnected group of world changers who are starting new conversations and new actions based on a deeper understanding of the power of healthy soil and regenerative agriculture. Kiss the Ground was founded to tell the story of what’s possible when we restore the world’s soil. This is your opportunity to learn how to powerfully present on soil health and regenerative agriculture as solutions for climate change, water scarcity, and feeding the world healthy food. We will have a guest speaker, a recorded field trip, and opportunities to get to know your classmates better through partner collaboration. Ongoing class every Tuesday. ENROLL NOW: https://bit.ly/2P6ayM8

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free.

Housing Is A Human Right, 6:30p, Downtown UCLA Labor Center, 675 S Park View St, LA. Panel discussion about exciting developments in housing rights. * Yes on 10 – Proposition 10 will return the power to regulate rental housing units back to local governments by repealing the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. * LA Burlington Tenants Rent Strike – Westlake apartment residents withheld their rent to protest slum conditions. * County Rent Control – The LA County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve a temporary rent freeze in unincorporated areas of the County. * Right to Counsel – The City Council’s recent unanimous decision to establish a renters’ right to counsel in eviction cases is a significant step forward in the battle against homelessness. National Lawyers Guild https://www.nlg-la.org

Wed Oct 3

Port Truck Drivers & Warehouse Workers Solidarity Rally & Action, 11a, Wilmington Waterfront Park, 828 West C St, San Pedro 90744. Justice for TPS port drivers going on strike. Contact Amardeep Gill, Our People Our Port Coalition, agill@laane.org, 310-592-4524.

Zapatismo and the Struggle for Autonomy in México [Study Group] hosted by Eagle and the Condor Liberation Front, 5p, Wednesday thru December, UCLA, 405 Hilgard Ave, LA 90095. This study group is aimed to engage Zapatista politics, history, and philosophy. The purpose is to reflect and critically think about the struggles for autonomy and liberation for Native peoples. The group will read aloud selected materials and have dialogues about the ideas presented. If interested, please email [eagle.condor.liberation@gmail.com] to sign up! We are compiling a contact list and will disseminate details through email, not Facebook. Location: UCLA North Campus

A Class On Class hosted by Democratic Socialists of America, 7p weekly through Nov. UTLA, 3303 Wilshire, LA 90010. This study series examines a selection of foundational concepts and inquiries, with the goal of more deeply grounding our collective struggle in rigorous socialist analysis. The Class on Class is comprised of four distinct modules which conceptually build on one another. Each module features a selection of readings and initial discussion questions, as well as an in-person component where a short presentation is followed by ample opportunity to discuss, dissect, and debate these concepts in facilitated group conversations. The full syllabus: https://bit.ly/classonclasssyllabus The Class On Class reader: https://bit.ly/classonclassreader

CONVERSATIONS – Three Megacities: A Comparative Approach, Part of the series Future L.A.: Engineering a Sustainable Supercity, 7:30p, free. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Mexico City, Tokyo, and Shanghai—megacities with populations of more than 20 million and with unique infrastructures—have in recent years all made pledges toward total sustainability. What can Los Angeles learn from their triumphs and struggles? Moderated by Matt Petersen, former chief sustainability officer of Los Angeles and chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.

Thu Oct 4

Queer Trans Youth Support Group – 17 and under, hosted by Latino Equality Alliance & Mi Centro, 5p, Latino Equality Alliance & Mi Centro, 553 S Clarence St., LA 90033, Thursdays weekly. A support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer + and ally youth that are 17 and under. For questions or concerns please email outreach@latinoequalityalliance.com or text/call 323-286-7224.

Hammer Forum Midterms Primer, 7:30p, free. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Sixty-two “competitive” congressional seats are up for grabs during the momentous midterm election on November 6. Democrats are seeking to flip at least 23 Republican-held seats to gain majority rule in the House of Representatives. Jessica Yellin, journalist and former chief White House correspondent for CNN, moderates a discussion of the issues and candidates that define the political landscape.

OPEN SCREEN, 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Come on down and share your film with the feisty EPFC audience! We love new work, old work, works in progress, every genre, every style! Sign up for an up-to-10-minute maximum limit time slot, one film per filmmaker. First come, first screened. DVD, Quicktime, VHS, mini-DV, DV-CAM, Super 8, Standard 8mm, 16mm. See http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org for their full month-long calendar.

Fri Oct 5

Building the Movement for Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, hosted by Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, 7p, Chuco’s Justice Center, 1137 E Redondo Blvd, Inglewood (3 blocks w, 1 blk n of Florence & Crenshaw). The Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADRelief) Training Team is visiting our community. Currently MADRelief is on a national capacity-building and educational tour. They will explain how natural storms turn into unnatural disasters through dangerous new forms of “disaster capitalism” and “extreme resource extraction,” and train diverse affinity groups on principles of grassroots direct action humanitarian aid and crisis response, sharing lessons learned from historical and current mutual aid groups and covering a wide range of topics such as “Principles of ‘Solidarity, Not Charity,’” “Using Privilege to Break Down Barriers,” “Building Power in Collaboration,” and “Overcoming Trauma Together.”MADRelief envisions a new form of humanitarian aid, one that is participatory and empowering, that exemplifies the principle of “Solidarity, Not Charity.” http://www.MutualAidDisasterRelief.org facebook.com/MutualAidDisasterRelief httpss://www.facebook.com/events/234580957401248/ Continues Sat Oct 6, 1p.

Topanga Peace Alliance First Friday Film Night, 7:30p Veggie (no alcohol) potluck at 7:15p. Topanga Library, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga 90290. The Topanga Peace Alliance is a peace and justice grassroots organization. Documentary film night the first Friday of every month, followed by an action-oriented discussion. Donations accepted. http://www.Topangapeacealliance.org

Sat Oct 6

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, 1p, see Fri Oct 5.

Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival 2018, 12n–6p, Arts District along Washington Blvd. btwn Helms & Fairfax Ave., Culver City 90232. The Festival will feature artists, live music, food trucks, tastings, kids’ activities, interactive art experiences and much more. Visit local galleries, restaurants and retail. Events will take place throughout Culver City Arts District, including our first designated street closure, (Washington Blvd will be closed between McManus & Sherborne Ave). Visit galleries with special installations, explore the popup marketplace of arts and crafts vendors, and enjoy the neighborhood block party. Plus you’ll get to roll with LA CoMotion’s first ever ReCharge! Experience a whole new world of electric mobility by trying out the latest electric scooters and electric bikes on our test track. For more information: httpss://www.culvercityartwalk.com

AWARE-LA Saturday drop-in white anti-racist dialogue, 1-4p, Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere, Santa Monica. Contact AWARELA@gmail.com for info.

World Cinema Series: Shower, 1-3p, Central Library Meeting Room A, 5th & Flower, DTLA. Believing his father has passed away, a son returns home and discovers the magic of the traditional bath house the family runs as well as its importance to the community. (92 min.)

Gerry Fialka’s fun interactive workshop on LIVE CINEMA in VENICE, 2-4p, Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. https://othervenicefilmfestival.com/

Public Housing to End Homelessness, 2-4p. See Ongoing events.

Past, Present and Future of the Chicano Movement, 3-4:30p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, LA 90012; 888 488-8083. Social and Political Activism Then and Now: Key figures of the 1968 Chicano Student Blowouts, including Carlos Montes, Paula Crisostomo, Victoria Castro, and Margarita Cuarón examine their roles in the origins, achievements, and legacy of the East L.A. Walkouts. With a daunting array of challenges confronting Chicano and Latino communities, elders face the future in conversation with young activists of today. Moderator: David L. Moguel, Ph.D., Professor of Secondary Education, CSUN. Presented as part of ¡Ya Basta! The East L.A. Walkouts and the Power of Protest exhibition. Panelists: Margarita “Mita” Cuarón, Vickie Castro,, Paula Crisostomo, Carlos Montes and Youth Activist TBD. Sponsored by KCET and AARP. http://www.facebook.com/events/397156474028177/

The Beef Wellington Orchestra house concert (6:30 doors & dinner) RSVP for location, 310 306 7330, $20 httpss://www.facebook.com/events/452445731829767/

The Spirit of The Sixties: Then & Now-A Multimedia Presentation by Francesco Da Vinci, 2-3p, Westwood Branch Library, 1246 Glendon Avenue, LA 90024, Free. For More Information or to RSVP: francescoproductions1@gmail.com

Sun Oct 7

Keep Space for Peace public screening of these Global Network videos: (1) Say NO to Space Force and (2) 8-10 minutes each of Star Wars Part 1 and 2. Fellowship Hall of Holy Faith Episcopal Church

260 N Locust St, Inglewood, CA 90301. Program is free, bilingual, and open to the public; ample street parking available. Local contact: Cathy, at 408-206-7992. cathydeppela@gmail.com

Life And War In Syria, with Jihad Abdo And Fadia Afashe, 2pm, Workmen’s Circle, 1525 S. Robertson Blvd, LA 90035. LA Jews for Peace with support from The Markaz and Arbeiter Ring/Workmen’s Circle present a talk on life and war in Syria, with Syrian refugees Jihad “Jay” Abdo and Fadia Afashe; free, donation, nobody turned away. The war in Syria which began with civil unrest in the town of Daraa has continued unabated for 7 years, with a range of groups seeking to wrest control from the Assad government in Damascus. In addition to rebel groups, the Kurds and the Assad government, there’s meddling by Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, the US, Turkey, and Israel. Themes include: The world has abandoned the Syrian people, which can’t be hidden by propaganda campaigns. How the US and/or Israel could have imposed “No-fly zones” over Syria that would have prevented daily bombings and saved homes, schools and hospitals. Why there’s no international effort to bring Assad and other war criminals in Syria to the International Court of Justice. How the Syrian people have lost hope and trust in humanity. Abdo and Afashe will take questions after their presentations. Info: Jeff Warner info@lajewsforpeace.org 310-552-2007. httpss://www.themarkaz.org/life_and_war_in_syria_with_jihad_abdo_and_fadia_afashe

Benefit Concert for the Many Winters Gathering of Elders, 5–9:30p, People’s Place, 365 W 6th St, San Pedro 90731. Cosponsored by Red Earth Defense, with Aztlan Underground, Sarah Koyo, Juan Castillo (traditional flute) and others. $5-10 donation. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/648708005523477/

Jewish Voice for Peace – LA presents a delegation from the Mossawa Center on “Israel’s Nation State Law”, 6-8p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90232. Is Israel an apartheid state? Do Palestinian citizens of Israel — 20% or more of the population — have equal rights? What should the role of Palestinian Arabs be in a “Jewish state”? What are the real implications of this notorious new law? Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear from remarkable Palestinian citizens of Israel: seasoned and courageous civil rights activists and legal experts, struggling for their people’s equality, while also working as dedicated peace-builders in Israeli society.

CODEPINK presents a vigil and potluck for peace in Afghanistan, 5:30-7:30p, corner of Palms and Lincoln Blvds. in Venice on the anniversary of the US invasion of Afghanistan. “The US must leave Afghanistan. Tell Secretary Mattis to remove all troops from Afghanistan.” Six Afghan speakers, one a former government official and several young women who are refugees, one of whom is the coordinator of the moot court of the university in Kabul. Join us after the vigil for a potluck. Please bring a dish to share. RSVP to Samira. more info here

Mon Oct 8

Indigenous People’s Day (AKA Dia de la Raza) Inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration in Los Angeles hosted by LA City/County Native American Indian Commission and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, 7a–7p, LA City Hall & Grand Park. There is also a separate independent indigenous peoples’ action, time and location TBA

For Good, Ashley Joyce presents a monthly night of show tunes to save the world, 8-10p, El Cid

4212 W Sunset Blvd, LA 90029. Musical direction by Jack Lipson. Tickets via eventbrite: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-good-tickets-48354624985 $20. An evening of show tunes to benefit local charities.

Tue Oct 9

Your Vote Counts-A Ballot Measure Forum hosted by The Rautenberg New Leaders Project, 6–8:30p, Jewish Federation of Greater LA, 6505 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90048. Tickets: 4249la.blackbaudhosting.com

Our panel of policy and election experts will discuss housing issues in our region along with the four housing measures on the November CA Ballot. Moderated by Dan Schnur, Professor at USC’s Annenberg School of Communications and UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, panelists Renee Chanon, Former President, League of Women Voters LA; Wendy Greuel, member of the LA Homeless Services Authority Commission; and Pete Peterson, Dean of Pepperdine’s School of Public Policy, will also touch on other key ballot measures that will have a direct impact in Los Angeles. RSVP REQUIRED at https://tinyurl.com/vavforum

Wed Oct 10

Honduran Solidarity Night/ Noche Solidaria Hondureña, hosted by Equipo de Reflexión, Investigación y Comunicación ERIC – SJ, 5:15–8:15p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), 2845 W 7th St, LA 90005. Están invitadoles a una cena, para darle la bienvenida al Padre Melo y defensores de los derechos humanos del equipo de Radio Progreso | Página Oficial, quien presentarán estrategias de solidaridad para el pueblo hondureño. Acompañanos a escuchar historias reales de la situación en que se encuentra los ciudadanos Hondureños. Join us for dinner as we welcome Father Melo & Human Rights Defenders from Radio Progresso, who will be presenting on solidarity strategies for the Honduran people. Come and hear the real life stories of what the Honduran people are currently facing. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/246147262713504/

Thu Oct 11

Is Nature Only For White People? A Zócalo/Natural History Museum of LA County Event Moderated by Rahawa Haile, Writer and Hiker, 7:30p, 900 Exposition Blvd., LA 90007. In the US, a country with great natural wonders, engaging with nature is considered essential to good health and civic virtue. But African Americans, while 13% of the population, make up just 7% of visitors to national parks; Latinos and Native Americans are similarly underrepresented. The leaders and staffs of major nature organizations—park services, foundations or public agencies—are much whiter than the country. Studies show non-whites rarely show up in media images of people in the outdoors. How much of the problem lies in a lack of access, and how much involves historic and present-day barriers? What changes must be made ? REI executive Myrian Solis Coronel, Latino Outdoors founder José González, and North Carolina State Univ environmental sociologist Myron Floyd discuss how to diversify access to the natural world.

Health Care for All-LA Chapter meeting, 7p, Peace Center 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. Agenda: 7 Postcards for Maria Estrada Assembly Campaign http://www.mariaforassembly.org 7:30 Reports & Announcements. 8p Free Screening Of A Documentary About Cuba’s Latin American School Of Medicine In Havana, “Dare To Dream”. US students and grads speak passionately about the high-quality community health focus they find in Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine. 30-minute film with a presentation and Q&A with Carolfrances Likins, who has been to Cuba eight times. Activist, screenwriter, and retired teacher, Likins works to inform LA area students in underserved communities about attending medical school tuition free in Havana, so they can practice medicine in these communities. More info: httpss://ifconews.org/medical-school. Health Care for All-LA monthly meetings are free and open to the public, with a mission of advocating for single payer universal health care. https://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county Qs: Maureen 310-459-9763

Fri Oct 12

UCLA’s DocuTalks Presents: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, 1–4p, Osher Lifelong Learning Inst at UCLA, 1010 Westwood Blvd, Room 320, Westwood. $15, 310-825-9971. OLLI at UCLA and DocuTalks invite you to a matinee screening of The Best Democracy Money Can Buy followed by a Q&A with filmmaker and award-winning investigative reporter Greg Palast. Watch the post-election update of the film that predicted Trump would steal the White House. Find out how the election was stolen in 2016 — and how the GOP plans to do it again in 2018! http://www.facebook.com/events/395817200944457/

18th Annual Epfc Human Rights Film Festival Presents Monger: A Documentary About Sex Tourism In Buenos Aires, 7p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. What began in 2000 at UC Irvine as a week-long festival of films, workshops and discussions is now brought to you in a micro portion of one stellar night including many powerful films and visiting artists all gathering to discuss, debate and move forward with issues surrounding Human Rights!

7p – OPENING/WELCOME​ – We will begin the evening with a casual reception with food and drink along with information from an array of political and social justice organizations… Part of a local activist group? Stop by and say a few words.

8p – LA SHORTS​ – This screening showcases work that reflects upon the use of cinema as a tool by media-marginalized communities to express their views. ​Filmmakers in Attendance.

Program: Miko Revereza – Disintegration 93-96; ACT-LA- Super 8 Commission Film 2017; Walter Vargas- LA-Rising FM; Simri Hernandez/Stephanie Escalante Leiva- De Donde Soy 2017; Gemma Jimenez Gonzalez – 10 Minutes On Foot 2018; Undocumented Minors Project/You Are Not Alone – North Hills April 2017

9p – MONGER​ (72 Mins. 2017) – An explosive look at the lives of three men who take part in the world of sexual tourism in Buenos Aires that gives an insight into the motivations and attitudes that fuel the sex trade and the reactionary wave of global misogyny that has reached a boiling point. Filmmakers Jeff Zorrilla & Natalia Cortesi in attendance from Buenos Aires.

Sat Oct 13

Permaculture Advanced Training Course, hosted by The Permaculture Academy, 9a. Tackle a real design challenge while deepening your urban permaculture skills through small group mentorship and immersive hands-on learning. Where do you start? What about funding? Or building a team? Larry Santoyo has spent over 30 years leading projects all over the world, with national, state and world governments, NGOs, aid organizations, and corporate and private clients. This immersive training will focus on Applied Permaculture Design and gain the tools you need to thoughtfully, successfully tackle your own projects. An opportunity to confront a real urban design challenge and work with a team to find a solution while being guided by Larry and Elijah Santoyo and other Academy Faculty. Also Sun Oct 14. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/482339902280655/ Tickets: http://www.permacultureacademy.com

MESS: Actress ALLEY MILLS interviewed by Gerry Fialka, PRT, 705 Venice Blvd, Venice CA 92091, FREE.

Annual Fundraising Gala for Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore, 6–10p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, LA 90012. We are excited to announce our 3rd Annual Fundraising Gala: Arts & Minds Gathering for Change. Tia Chucha’s invites you to a wonderful evening full of empowering the arts and culture! Join us in celebrating Gala honorees: Cherrie Moraga, Yreina D. Cervantez and Trini Rodriguez. Presale tickets now through September 30th: $80 http://www.tiachucha.org/gala

PRINCE DIABATE house concert in Venice (6:30p food and drinks, 7:30p show) $20 (RSVP 310-306-7330 for location) Featuring Linda Albertano https://www.princediabate.com/pages/bio.html

LEFT ON PEARL at La Femme International Film Festival, 8–10p, Regal Theatre, 1000 W Olympic Blvd. Tickets: http://www.lafemme.org/tickets. LA premiere of LEFT ON PEARL at LA Femme International Film Festival, a premiere film festival celebrating, supporting and advancing content creation by Women Producers, Writers, and Directors from around the world. $10. Watch the Trailer: https://vimeo.com/208725169. 55 minute documentary about a significant but little-known event in the history of the women’s liberation movement, the 1971 takeover and occupation of a Harvard University-owned building by hundreds of Boston area women. The ten-day occupation of 888 Memorial Drive by women demanding a Women’s Center and low income housing for the community in which the building stood, embodied within it many of the hopes, triumphs, conflicts and tensions of Second Wave feminism. One of the few such takeovers by women for women, this action was transformative for the participants, and led directly to the establishment of the longest continuously operating Women’s Center in the US.

Sun Oct 14

Permaculture Advanced Training Course, 10a. See Sat Oct 13.

Say NO Bullying Festival, 1–4p, Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr, LA 90027. Tickets: http://www.saynobullying.org, Come one! Come ALL! The 3rd Annual Say NO Bullying Festival will bring together children, teens, and adults for an outdoor extravaganza that features empowerment messages from anti-bullying activists, some of today’s hottest musical talent, exhibit/resource booths, food, celebrity meet & greet, and a massive group of supporters who together and loudly “Say NO Bullying.” For more information and to register, visit SayNOBullying.org.

1968, Year of Protest and Revolution, Fifty Years Later; Its lessons for today, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230. (press #22 for entry). Speakers: Kevin Anderson, Rocio Lopez, Javier San Ramon, Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. Info: arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org, https://www.imhojournal.org

2018 Santa Monica Candidates Forums: City Council and Rent Control Board, 5:30-8:30P, Free Workshop. Potluck supper at 5:30p program starts at 6p. Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica 90404. As the elections approach, the Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ) and the Santa Monica chapter of the League of Women Voters will collaborate to present two community forums for candidates running for office in Santa Monica. To the first forum, all candidates for the Rent Control Board and the City Council have been invited. This is a great chance to hear these candidates respond to social justice questions that they probably will not be asked at other forums. This forum will be moderated by Sabrina Fields, Program Manager for the Youth Resource Team at St Joseph’s Center. On Nov 4, CRJ and LWV will host a second forum will feature candidates for the SM-Malibu School Board and the Santa Monica College Board. The second forum will be moderated by Dr. Karen Gunn.

Mon Oct 15

Amor Sin Violencia, 6:30p, Casa de la Familia, 1650 E. 4th St., Santa Ana 92701. Te invitamos al grupo de apoyo para mujeres (sobrevivientes de violencia domestica) facilitado por la Dra. Cristina Jose-Kempf todos los lunes, de 6:30 a 8:30 PM. NO COSTO por participar. Favor de llamar a (714) 667-5220 para mas información. ¡BIENVENIDAS! Cada Lunes. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2021247788092006/

Tue Oct 16

Political Conversation: Cynthia McFadden hosted by USC Center for the Political Future, 5–6p, Tommy’s Place, 3607 Trousdale Pkwy, LA 90089. In a discussion with Institute Director Bob Shrum. Cynthia McFadden is the senior legal and investigative correspondent for NBC News. Her reporting appears across all platforms of NBC News and MSNBC, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Dateline, and NBCNews.com. McFadden has focused much of her investigative reporting on social issues and human rights abuses, particularly those faced by women and children, in the US and around the world. She has filed groundbreaking reports on human trafficking, forced sterilization, abuses in mental health systems and Medicaid fraud. She investigated hate groups in her Emmy-nominated report on the resurgence of the KKK. Free food at 4:30p. Co-sponsored by Poli Sci Dept. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2220631524878668/

Center for Near Eastern Studies presents “From Deal to Deadlock: US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran” 12n, UCLA. Panel with Jamal Abdi from NIAC, UCLA law professor Asli Bali, and sociology professor Kevan Harris. UCLA, 193 Kaplan Hall (former Humanities Building). more info

Wed Oct 17

Patricide Project, 7p, La Conxa, 2628 E Cesar Chavez, LA 90033, 3rd Wed. monthly. Patricide Project is a monthly dialogue, sharing stories and lived wisdom while we attempt to incite multi-media experimental propaganda direct action projects. Identifying the ways patriarchy and toxic masculinity perpetuate oppressive behaviors in organizing spaces and within comrades regardless of how we identify. We meet monthly as a way to solidify and cement further this network of support, helping us sustain our defiant spirit of rebellion so that we literally never surrender. This 2nd session will feature a very special guest facilitator with the intention of having future monthly gatherings rotating amongst us all. No tone policing, no censorship and fuck respectability politics. QTPOC, GNC, & MELINATED FEMMES TO THE FRONT! Pero like, regardless of how you identify, No Gentrifiers Or Gentrification Apologizers Now Or Ever! httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2095508034103706/

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 7p at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice CA 90291. Free.

CONVERSATIONS: Sister Helen Prejean & Tim Robbins, Co-presented by the UCLA Center for European and Russian Studies. 7:30p, free. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Victor Hugo was a lifelong activist against the death penalty, which he considered a “horrible and useless” crime and explored in his 1829 novel The Last Day of a Condemned Man (Le Dernier Jour d’un Condamné). More than 150 years later, Sister Helen Prejean — author of the acclaimed 1993 book Dead Man Walking — continues the fight against the death penalty. Prejean is joined by actor and activist Tim Robbins in a discussion about the path toward justice without violence.

Thu Oct 18

Documentary: A Forgotten Injustice (2008), 7-9p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, LA 90012. Uncover the story of an estimated 1.3 million US citizens and legal residents of Mexican descent who were deported. during the 1930s. Guest Speaker: Dr. Francisco Balderrama, Professor Emeritus, Cal State LA. Sponsored by KCET

Conversations: Judy Baca & Anna Indych-López, Co-presented with the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, 7:30p, free. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Artist Judy Baca is best known for The Great Wall of Los Angeles (1976–83), a mural that presents a multiracial history of California. The project—involving hundreds of community youth and artists in its conception, realization, and recent restoration—exemplifies Baca’s distinctive approach to creating public art. Art historian Anna Indych-López recently published a dynamic account of Baca’s “public art of contestation,” and discusses with the artist how collaboration and authorship, and issues of race, class, and gender, have influenced and sustained Baca’s practice.

What Does Food Gentrification Mean for L.A.? A Panel Discussion hosted by The L.A. Kitchen at LA Public Library Central Branch, 6–8p, 630 W 5th Street, LA 90071. The impact of gentrification in LA’s rapidly changing neighborhoods has been widely discussed as it pertains to housing, transportation and jobs. But what about its impact on what reaches communities’ plates? Has “food gentrification” made accessing traditional, nourishing cultural foods more costly and marketed at a new audience? Explore the intersection of business, culture, economic development and displacement through the lens of food. We will be joined by a diverse panel of chefs, policy leaders and small business owners to unpack the topic of “food gentrification” and what it means for LA.

Fri Oct 19

Solidarity Politics in Higher Education: Building Bridges Across Our Campuses hosted by California Council of Cultural Centers in Higher Education and WCforEquity, 8a–5p, Whittier College, 13406 Philadelphia St, Whittier 90608. Tickets · Free – $78.87 http://www.eventbrite.com. Join us for CACCCHE’s Annual Fall Drive-In Conference. Register by October 5: httpss://bit.ly/2CTsubl Featuring speakers Dr. Melina Abdullah, Professor and Chair of Pan-African Studies at Cal State Los Angeles, and Dr. Linda Oubré, Whittier College’s 15th President and first person of color to lead the Whittier College campus. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/487600138408007/

Victor Wallis in conversation about his new book Red-Green Revolution; The Politics & Technology Of Ecosocialism, 6p, Strategy and Soul Books, 3542 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. LA 90008. Eric Mann of The Labor Community Strategy Center discusses with the visiting Victor Wallis comes to town with his important new book about he politics and technology of eco-socialism. Victor has been an important influence on the Strategy Center, has been editor of Socialism and Democracy, a great friend/advocate for Black and revolutionary prisoners, and brings a very disciplined, analytical mind to the ongoing struggle against planetary destruction and for ecosocialism. The Strategy Center’s “Free Public Transportation/No Cars in L.A./Stop MTA Attacks on Black Passengers, No Police on MTA Buses and Trains, No Police in the Schools” is a coherent challenge to the system in the antiracist, anti-imperialist and eco-socialist traditions. Let’s listen, talk, buy copies of Victor’s book which he will sign, enjoy the Strategy and Soul Theater and Bookstore, and the community we are building.

Sat Oct 20

13th Annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar, hosted by L.A. as Subject, 9a–5p, Doheny Library (USC), 3550 Trousdale Pkwy, LA 90089. For more than 20 years, the L.A. as Subject consortium has brought to life the diverse, often hidden stories that make Southern California such a fascinating place of discovery. In 2005, we inaugurated the Los Angeles Archives Bazaar to give anyone with an interest in the region’s history a one-stop opportunity to interact with dozens of archives, from large institutions to private collectors. In all, more than 70 archives are represented at this event, which is free and open to the HIVpublic. The bazaar will feature workshops on audiovisual preservation; a program on how to research historical information about LA; a screening of a new episode of the third season of the Emmy Award winning TV series Lost L.A. followed by a Q & A with the creative team behind it, and more.For info, go to https://laassubject.org/archives-bazaar.

ALOUD: An Evening with Jill Soloway – She Wants It: Desire, Power, and Toppling the Patriarchy in conversation, 7:30p, Saban Media Center at the TV Academy, Wolf Theatre. Tickets, $30-75: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-jill-soloway-tickets-48968346643. Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning creator of Transparent and I Love Dick takes us behind-the-scenes of a revelatory emotional and professional journey to challenge the status quo. In a provocative memoir, She Wants It, Soloway reflects on shifting family dynamics—from a parent coming out as transgender to Soloway’s evolution from straight, married mother of two to identifying as queer and nonbinary—and how these experiences fueled a creative vision to transform male-dominated Hollywood. Discussing this new book with an interlocutor, Soloway joins us for a conversation about identity, love, sexuality, and the reshaping of our collective worldview in the aftermath of the #metoo movement.

Sun Oct 21

CHANGE-LINKS and KPFK-FM join the 33rd Annual AIDS Walk of Los Angeles. Starting at 7 a.m. on the steps of city hall, thousands of participants are expected to fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles in a fight against HIV/AIDS. Craig R. Miller, Founder and Organizer has started the APLA Health Organization providing services to those living with HIV. Rob Macon, writer for Change-Links and Anyel Fields, KPFK General Manager will also participate in the walk, as well as, fundraising for the group. For more information go to http://www.aidswalk.net or call Rob Macon at (310) 289-2385.

Mon Oct 22

2018 Women For Racial Justice Breakfast hosted by YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley, 8–10a, Pasadena Hilton, 168 S. Los Robles Av, Pasadena. Tickets: http://www.ywca-pasadena.ywca.org. This year’s event highlights the next generation of leaders in racial and social justice issues, and the unique voices and contributions that #EmergingLeaders bring to the conversation. The YWCA Pasadena is proud to announce that at this event, it will be presenting the 2018 Racial Justice Awards to Al Otro Lado, a direct legal services nonprofit organization serving indigent deportees, immigrants, and refugees; and to Jasmine Richards, Founder of Black Lives Matter Pasadena. YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley, 50 N. Hill Ave, Suite 301, Pasadena, California 91106. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1804533616292433/

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica 90405; free – politics, art, culture discussion.

Tue Oct 23

Girls Rising Outreach! 9a–2p, 95th St Elementary School, 1109 W 96th St, LA 90044. Girls Rising Outreach Panel Discussion and Performance. Girls Rising is a nonprofit 501c3 formed by the all female rock band Antigone Rising. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/483293405429245/

Oppose Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA “Campus Clash” tour at CSULB, 6-9p, 1250 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach 90815. Come out in the spirit of solidarity to defend our campus and our city against the creep of neo-conservative fascism. TPUSA is known for baiting their opposition into unflattering situations. They are vocal with the disdain of safe spaces and, more often than not, they play victim to what theycall intolerant leftist college campuses. Doors are 6:30p and the event starts 7p sharp. Tix: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/campus-clash-california-state-university-long-beach-tickets-49628621543 Info on how to oppose TPUSA: httpss://www.facebook.com/events/481595839022201/

Wed Oct 24

Race & Social Justice Teach-In, 12n-1:30p, El Camino College, Marsee Auditorium, with Robin D.G. Kelley, Dr. Irene Sanchez, Matt Sedillo, David Barsamian. 16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance (just north of Redondo Beach Blvd.)

Vigil at DA Jackie Lacey HQ: End racist Police Murders with impunity, 4-6p, 211 W. Temple, First year anniversary of weekly vigil to prosecute killer cops who have killed 400+ people in LA county since Lacey took office, without a single prosecution. Follow #BLMLA on Instagram for more info.

Do Americans Misunderstand The Roots Of Crime? with Fox Butterfield, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave., LA 90012. People in the US treat crime as a public scourge and attack it via public systems—prisons, probation departments, and school and youth programs—to intervene. But what if crime isn’t a public problem, but rather an intensely private issue tied to families? 5% of US families account for half of all crimes, and 10% of families account for two-thirds. Why does crime run in families? How can we help, treat, or punish families to break their cycles of crime? And what should this reality of crime mean for efforts to reform incarceration and law enforcement in the US, with 1/4 of the world’s prison population? Former NY Times correspondent Fox Butterfield, author of In My Father’s House: A New View of How Crime Runs in the Family, sits down with Warren Olney at Zócalo to explain how crime really works and to explore the best ways to fight it. (Ed note: Presumably he’s not talking about the Rockefeller, Kennedy, Bush. Clinton or Trump families, though he should be).

VAGABOND celebrates the launch of our new book: EXTREME (an anthology for social & environmental justice), 8p, The World Stage (4321 Degnan Blvd. L.A. 90008). Featuring: Michael C Ford, Gloria Vando, Henry Howard, Martin Ott, Lee Thunders, Shakirah Peterson, Victor Avila, Samir Delgardo, Rex Butters, Elizabeth Marino, Eric Vollmer, Alexander James, Chris Devcich, Charlie Becker, Don Kingfisher Campbell, Rolland Vasin, Jessica M. Wilson Cardenas, Terry Wolverton, Rondell E. Johnson, Carl “CaLokie” Stilwell, Anika Paris, Julio Rodriguez, Antonieta Villamil. Host: Mark Lipman. “This book keeps our flame lit and our fire burning!” –Dr. Cornel West.www.vagabondbooks.net editor@vagabondbooks.net

Film: The Presence of Their Absence, 8p. $12, Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

LA 90049, 310-440-4500, info@skirball.org. From filmmaker Donna Kanter (Lunch), The Presence of Their Absence is the story of Fred Zaidman, the Los Angeles son of Holocaust survivors, on a journey to trace his roots and his “inherited trauma.” In the ashes of the Shoah, with helpers abroad and a Baptist minister from Atlanta, Zaidman unshackles his own pain and reconstructs his future. (2018, 85 min. No MPAA rating.) A Q&A with Donna Kanter, Fred Zaidman, and Minister Steven Reece follows the film.

Thu Oct 25

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez: At the Forefront of Climate Change, hosted by USC Environmental Student Assembly, 7–9p, Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Pkwy, LA 90089, free. Reservations reqd. RSVP at https://bit.ly/VVXuihtezcatl. Xiuhtezcatl Martinez is an 18-year-old indigenous climate activist, hip hop artist, and voice from the front lines of a global youth-led environmental movement. Currently youth director of Earth Guardians, Martinez has been advocating for the environment since he was six. He won a US Community Service Award from President Obama, the Peace First Prize, the Nickelodeon Halo Award, the Captain Planet Award, and the Children’s Climate Prize Award. In conjunction with the USC Fisher Museum exhibition Earthworks: Mapping the Anthropocene, Martinez will perform activist hip hop with his sister, Isa Roske; speak about his experiences as a youth activist; and talk with USC professor Manuel Pastor about youth movements to save the world. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/986209138206975/

Film: In Dubious Battle, 7p, L.A. Workers Center, 1251 S. St. Andrews Pl n. Of Pico, LA 90019. Refreshments. Donations requested. More militant than and written before The Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck depicted a bitter Red-led strike in California’s orchards in his 1936 novel. James Franco stars in and directed this neglected 2016 gem with Selena Gomez, Robert Duvall, Ed Harris, Bryan Cranston, Vincent D’Onofrio. Film historian/critic Ed Rampell intros the film, followed by Q&A. Marx @ 200: The Marxist Movie Series commemorates the bicentennial of Karl Marx’s birth. For schedule see: httpss://www.gofundme.com/marx-200-the-marxist-movie-serie. Info: 200MarxMMS@gmail.com.

Fri Oct 26

Fascism, Aesthetics and Politics, 6-9p, USC School of Architecture, Watt Hall, Suite 204, LA 90089. The headwinds of global capitalism and populist movements threaten our collective notions of democratic ideals and social safety nets. What’s the role of space in mediating the lines of demarcation between democracy and fascism? Architecture, civic space, space of assembly and many other interests are put in play. A conversation between Jason Stanley and USC Architecture Dean Milton S. F. Curry will shed new light on the topic of fascism from the vantage points of political philosophy, architecture and urbanism. A reception and book signing in Harris Hall will follow the talk. Stanley is the author of How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them; and How Propaganda Works, which won the 2016 PROSE Award for Philosophy from the Association of American Publishers.facebook.com/events/254619351859836/

Sparking a Climate Revolution Conference/retreat, see on-going continuing events above. Also Sat & Sun: httpss://www.facebook.com/events/293698448025189/

Sat Oct 27

Boo at the L.A. Zoo hosted by Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens and 99 Cents Only Stores, 10a–4p, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 5333 Zoo Dr, LA 90027. Tickets: Lazoo.org, with trick or treating. Also Sun Oct 28.

KPFK Speaker Series: Thom Hartman in conversation with Greg Palast, 3:30p, Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. Sixth St at S. Pacific Ave, San Pedro 90731. $25 advance sale, benefit for KPFK. More info and online tix at http://www.kpfk.org. Probably higher at the door.

Empowering Congregations for Housing Justice with Making Housing & Community Happen, 6-10p, Throop Church, 300 S. Los Robles, Pasadena CA. $25. httpss://makinghousinghappen.wedid.it/campaigns/5309. Learn about the Greater Pasadena Affordable Housing Group and the plans for housing justice by MHCH, a new non-profit.

W.E.B. DuBois: Myth, Legend, Legacy: celebrate the 150th anniversary year of his birth, 3-5p, Palms-Rancho Park Branch Library, 2920 Overland Ave., LA 90064. Speakers: Dr. Lisbeth Gant-Britton, PhD, Author of Holt African American History, Professor Silas Munro, Communication Arts Department, Otis College of Art & Design, Professor Wonda Powell, History Department, L.A. Southwest College. (310) 840-2142. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to event

Sparking a Climate Revolution Conference/retreat, see on-going continuing events above. Also Sun: httpss://www.facebook.com/events/293698448025189/

Sun Oct 28

Boo at the LA Zoo, see Sat Oct 27.

Rock ‘n’ Roll LA fundraising half-marathon & 5K run, 6:45a, Tickets: fit.shatterproof.org Join Shatterproof, along with our new partner, the Rock n Roll Series. Runners will unite to support those who’ve lost a loved one to addiction and celebrate those who are living in recovery today. You can participate as an individual or with a team. Distances: Half Marathon and 5K. Fundraising minimum: $500. Shatterproof will help you every step of the way, through easy-to-use fundraising tools, practical tips, and guidance from your personal Relationship Manager. Rock ‘n’ Roll LA has become known as the World’s Largest Halloween Half Marathon.Shatterproof advocates for policy change, educates the public to end the stigma, and provides trusted resources for families. httpss://fit.shatterproof.org/rock-n-roll-los-angeles/

Seven Dudley Cinema: Amy Halpern films (Amy in person), 7p at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. FALLING LESSONS (1992, 64m) A wild vertical ride. Plus: BY HALVES (2010, 7 m), a resurrected magic act. “A healing film. …..All the people in the film seem naked.” – Ornette Coleman…”A film that functions as an altar” – M. Miner

Sparking a Climate Revolution Conference/retreat, see on-going continuing events above. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/293698448025189/

Mon Oct 29

TheBounceBack Storytelling Series, hosted by Unshackled Productions, 7p, Herberger Theater, LA 90056. Tickets: http://www.herbergertheater.org. “All of us are a whole lot more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” Sister Helen Prejean #TheBounceBack is a live storytelling series featuring three African-American men sharing an experience in which they fell down but didn’t stay down – they “bounced back”. At times funny, but always engaging, #THEBOUNCEBACK explores black men in various contexts who refused to let their setback have the final word. httpss://www.herbergertheater.org/calendar/thebounceback-lunch-time-theater/

Tue Oct 30

Seeking Safety, hosted by Echo, 9a–4:30p, The California Endowment, 1000 N Alameda St, LA 90012. Tickets: http://www.treatment-innovations.org. Seeking Safety is an evidence-based program for counselors* to help trauma survivors master the skills needed to reestablish basic physical and emotional safety. Originally developed to help those who are dealing with trauma and substance abuse, the techniques and information learned during this training can help anyone in need of stabilization after experiencing trauma, and improve their coping skills. *Seeking Safety is designed for anyone; no license, degree, or prior training is required.

TheBounceBack Storytelling Series, 12n, see Mon Oct 29.

Wed Oct 31

TheBounceBack Storytelling Series, 12n, see Mon Oct 29.

Annual Halloween Party for Downtown L.A. Kids, 5p, Grand Hope Park, 919 S Grand Ave, LA 90015. While Downtown may not be the easiest place to go when it comes to trick-or-treating, the locals know how to throw a party. Annual Halloween Party for DTLA kids thrives as parents celebrate the spookiest night of the year with bounce houses, puppet shows and faux trick-or-treat-doors. $8-10. httpss://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/kids/annual-halloween-party-for-downtown-l-a-kids

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, one the largest and most unique Halloween gatherings, takes place on Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Dr and La Cienega Blvd, 6-10:30p.