Creating a Faith-Based Network Against Racism

If racism and the way it’s embedded in our society and systems troubles your soul, please join ICUJP online via Zoom, Sunday, November 7, 4-6:00 pm PST. Register here now: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMud-GqqTkjGNdhFRuOsFzAODLX4s49vl1d

ICUJP’s Program Committee is calling together faith centers, activist organizations, and individuals to create an ongoing faith-based network to end systemic racism. We hope to reinforce each other’s work and help build a critical mass that will contribute to ending systemic racism.

The meeting will begin with brief presentations from a panel speaking on racism in health care, housing, the legal system, education, and the environment, and how communities are working to overcome these injustices. Following the panel, attendees will break into small groups to discuss ongoing networking and action campaigns we can engage in. Please bring your questions and ideas for developing the network and areas on which to focus our efforts.

Our aim is that this network will become a force to help take on the racism that ranges from economic to environmental, that we may leave for our children a world in which justice and peace are realized. We will encourage collaboration among people of different faiths, particularly those who live in geographic proximity to each other.

We also invite you to join our final planning meeting to help us shape the Nov. 7 event:

Friday, November 5 9:35 AM Pacific Time Via zoom. Meeting ID: 894 3587 9739 Passcode: 217351

(Please note the meeting will take place after our Friday Forums, which may still be wrapping up when you log on. You are welcome to join at 7:30 AM with the same log-in data.)