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All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ,

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Project Esther from the Heritage Foundation is attacking the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), our fiscal sponsor, as part of an effort to criminalize and crush Palestine solidarity. Consider making a donation to AFGJ itself. The attempt to deplatform AFGJ has resulted in their inability to process credit cards.

Checks or bank transfers are the way to go. Contact AFGJ@afgj.org

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Other Calendars:

The Big List of Protests (national): https://theblop.org/

https://experism.com/los-angeles

https://timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/things-to-do/

https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/events; https://www.lapl.org/events

https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/events

https://caamuseum.org/programs

https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events

https://thelaccc.org/calendar-page/ Group cycling events in L.A.

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar. Check out late changes and additions on the website: https://change-links.org/

I.C.E. Watch:

Report ICE or other federal enforcement activity, raids, etc.

Union del Barrio/Community Self Defense Coalition: 213-444-6562, call or text 24 hours

Others: NDLON (Day Laborers): 626-799-3566; CHIRLA: 888-624-4752 (m-f/9-5)

IMM-DEF: 213-833-8283 (M-F, 9A-4P)

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world:

C-L Note: The Canadian and US governments have targeted and attempted to criminalize Samidoun, labeling it a terrorist organization. This is a gross violation of freedom of speech & human rights.

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity.

Please note: this list is for action-oriented/ outdoor/protest actions specifically. However, direct actions like those by Palestine Action (palestineaction.org) are some of the most important events taking place — but they are typically not announced in advance! ANSWER Coalition is also maintaining a list of US based protests (answercoalition.org/join_a_protest_near_you_free_palestine). Check out our events listings for webinars,discussions and meetings we’re involved in (http://samidoun.net/category/events)!.

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE PALESTINE RESISTANCE CALENDAR: Send info by email to samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! We know that these events are mainly international and that the Arab people are marching everywhere for Palestine — we will be honored to add Arab events. PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers’ accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don’t hesitate to send updates! https://samidoun.net/

Nov 1 – Sun

Global Week of Action Against US Imperialism & Genocide, thru Nov. 7. See https://globalresistancenow.org/ for potential So Cal actions

Daylight Saving Time ends – change the clock BACK on hour when you go to bed the night before (Oct. 31)

National report back from African participants of the “Centenary of Fidel” Venceremos Brigade. Via zoom, 12n Pacific. Hear about what we learned and experienced in Cuba, conditions on the ground in Cuba under the escalation of the US blockade, and our participation in activities marking the 100th birthday of Fidel Castro. Also hear about how you can take direct action in solidarity with the Cuban people to oppose genocidal US government attacks on Cuba. Register: https://tinyurl.com/cofreportback

Envisioning the Future of Peoples’ Media, 4p via zoom. virtual national action oriented meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z9q3F3wERgiHJkgud8VIyQ

NELA Día de los Muertos Festival, Heritage Square Museum, 3800 Homer St., LA 90031, https://www.instagram.com/p/DXDpW7QDz6u/

Dia de los Muertos: Family Friendly Printmaking, 2-4p, Center for the Arts Eagle Rock, 2225 Colorado Blvd., LA 90041

Nov 2 – Mon Dia de los Muertos

Film Screening: The Devil Wears Prada 2, 12n- 2p, Granada Hills branch LA Public Library, Community Room, 10640 Petit Ave, Granada Hills 91344, (818) 368-5687

Nov 3 – Tues

Election Day for LA municipal offices (mayor, etc.), CA state offices (Governor, legislators, etc.) and Congressional representative

Día de los Muertos: Days of Remembrance 2026, 10a-5p, Lincoln Heights Youth Art Center, 2911 Altura St., LA 90031.

Nov 4 – Wed

Disability Compliance at Places of Business to Improve Access for All, 10a-12n, Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium, 630 W. 5th St., LA 90071. (213) 228-7000; also online. Join the California Commission on Disability Access (CCDA) Commission at the Community Event in Los Angeles for a discussion on disability access and resources to ensure businesses are accessible and can serve all customers. In collaboration with the City of Los Angeles Department on Disability and the Los Angeles Public Library, this hybrid event with both in-person and virtual participation, will bring together small business owners, people with disabilities, and community members for a meaningful conversation about advancing access and inclusion across LA. Livestream on LAPL YouTube channel. https://www.lapl.org/events/disability-compliance-places-business-improve-access-all

Nov 5 – Thu

LA Made: Ancient Homelands: Indigenous Music of North, Central and South America, 4-5p, LA Public Library Northridge branch, 9051 Darby Ave, Northridge 91325. (818) 886-3640. https://www.lapl.org/events/la-made-ancient-homelands-indigenous-music-north-central-and-south-america-0

Screening: I Want Your Sex, Part of the series MoMA Contenders 2026; 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum. Followed by a conversation with writer-director Gregg Araki. $10 Hammer members, $20 general. Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde) is LA’s hottest artist—her erotic art is more popular than ever, and her reputation for sleeping with her studio assistants is an open secret. Enter Elliot (Cooper Hoffman), a dopey 20-something desperate for a job in the arts and, namely, to pay his rent. Soon after Erika hires Elliot, she propositions him for sex and introduces him to BDSM, catapulting him into a dizzying labyrinth of power dynamics in the bedroom and at the studio. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2026/i-want-your-sex

Nov 6 – Fri

Book talk: “Poisoning the Well” with author Sharon Udasin, 2-3p, Central Library, Meeting Room B; 630 W. 5th St., LA 90071; (213) 228-7000. Sharon Udasin is a journalist and author who has long been delving into complex water contamination and conservation issues. Sharon was a Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at Univ of Colorado Boulder in 2019-2020 and received a SEAL Environmental Journalism Award in 2023. A graduate of both the Univ of PA and Columbia Journalism School, she has reported for numerous publications over the past two decades. She exposes how “forever chemicals”have contaminated the US, especially its water supply. For disability-related accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least five business days prior

Ida B Wells Media Defense Network planning and working meeting,online, https://idabwellsmediadefense.org/

Nov 7 – Sat

Sacred Path x The Autry Pow Wow, 10a–8p; Grand Entry 1p, Autry Museum of the American West, in Griffith Park just off I-5.

Día de Los Muertos 2026 LA City Arts in Partnership with Archdiocese of Los Angeles, 1-6p, San Fernando Mission Cemetery and Mortuary,11160 Stranwood Ave. Mission Hills 91345.

Korea is Not a War Base: Dispatches from the Jaju Solidarity Brigade, 2p, discussion and organizing meeting, sponsored by Nodutdol, anti-imperialist Korean-American organization working to get US occupational military forces out of Korea. Likely location, Midnight Books, 941 E. 2nd St., LA 90012. Details TBA. Check nodutdol.org for late information.

After the Vote: What the 2026 Midterms Tell Us, 2p, Hammer Forum (made possible by the Rosenbloom Family) Co-presented with the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA Law. Free panel discussion exploring what the 2026 midterms mean for the country and for California. What do the results reveal about the last two years of President Trump’s term, and about the country’s direction in 2028 and beyond? What can November’s vote teach us about California voters? Moderated by Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA Law, with Christian Grose, professor of political science and public policy at USC; Sara Sadhwani, award-winning political scientist and professor of politics at Pomona College; and Chris Tausanovitch, professor of political science at UCLA. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90024; (310) 443-7000; info@hammer.ucla.edu

“A Place to Grow: Affordable Housing, Stronger Families, Thriving Communities” at the First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, 8th anniv. benefit for Making Housing & Community Happen.

Forum on the Future of Pacifica, 4:30 via zoom, monthly on the first Saturday, sponsored by the Pacifica Mission Coalition, not Pacifica Foundation Inc. or any of its radio stations. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/8L7CtR8zQyyAPExt8cvIvA

25th Annual Fiesta del Día de Los Muertos, 8p, also Sun Nov 8, 8p. The Floricanto Center for the Performing Arts,2900 Calle Pedro Infante, LA 90023

Nov 8 – Sun

25th Annual Fiesta del Día de Los Muertos, see Nov 7 – Sat.

Cuba, the African Liberation Struggle, & the Leadership of Amilcar Cabral, 2p, panel discussion at Strategy & Soul Book Center, 3542 MLK Jr. Blvd, near Crenshaw, LA 90008. Speakers: Catherine Silva Walker, Cape Verdeans of So Cal, Eric Mann of LCSC, Norton Sandler of Pathfinder Books, Michael Vera of Inland Boatmen’s local of ILWU & LA US Hands Off Cuba Committee will discuss a new book by Victor Dreke Cruz, “The Fall of the Last Colonial Empire in Africa: Cuba and the Independence War in Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde”.

Nov 9 – Mon

Decoding the Midterms, 11a-4p, in DC or zoom, Brennan Center discussions about the 2026 midterms. Just days after polls close, we will host two conversations on what the electorate said and how it will influence lawmaking over the next two years. The first panel will break down everything we learned from voters on Election Day, and the second will look ahead to the new Congress and ask what can get done in light of the results. Register: https://brennan.swoogo.com/decodingthemidterms/begin

Nov 10 – Tue

Will the Midterm Elections Advance or Betray the Black Agenda? 4p Pacific. The Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW21) and the Black World Media Network (BWMN) will convene a virtual town hall of Black scholars, activists and leaders to examine the implications of the 2026 midterm elections for the Black Agenda. Participants will represent civil and human rights, reparations, politics, labor, business and professional communities, faith, women and emerging leadership. Speakers include Marc Morial, National Urban League; Dr. Julianne Malveaux; Jennifer Jones Austin, Esq.; Dr. Amara Enyia, Movement for Black Lives; Tara Murray; Mel Foote, Constituency for Africa; Dr. E. Faye Williams, Dick Gregory Society; Kamm Howard, Reparations United; Dr. Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter Grassroots; Earl Ofari Hutchinson; Faya Rose Toure, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee; Dr. George Fraser; N’nanba aka Robin Rue Simmons; Dr. Michael Roberts; Milton Allimadi, Black Star News; Bill Fletcher; Kassandra Frederique, Drug Policy Alliance; Ron Hampton, IBW Police Justice and Accountability Task Force; Pastor Michael McBride; Special Invited Guests Rep. Jonathan Jackson and Mayor Ras J. Baraka. Livestreamed via https://ibw21.org or IBW21 YouTube channel.

We Make the World: Guided Aesthetics Practices for Art, Power, and Healing with Patrisse Cullors. 7p, Skirball Cultural Center. This transformative guide features unique practices to harness creativity as a tool for healing, justice, and liberation from visionary artist, activist, and NY Times bestselling author Patrisse Cullors, joined in conversation with advocate Ashley Jackson. Doors open at 6:00 pm. $20 General; $15 Seniors, Full-Time Students, and Children 2–17; $10 Members. https://www.skirball.org/programs/we-make-world-guided-aesthetics-practices-art-power-and-healing

Nov 11 – Wed Armistice Day (AKA Veterans’ Day)National holiday, schools, banks, government offices closed.

Probable day of action by Veterans for Peace.

Nov 12 – Thu

Tech Help, Weekly on Tues & Thurs, 10a-3:30p until Thu, Dec 31. Arroyo Seco branch, LAPL, 6145 N. Figueroa St., LA 90042; (323) 255-0537. Our Cybernaut is available to assist you in learning basic computer skills, using the library databases, setting up email, operating your laptop, tablet or smartphone, copying, printing, scanning services and more. This service is free and open to the public. Available on a first-come, first-served basis. For disability-related accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least five business days prior

Nov 13 – Fri “Friday the Thirteenth”

Screenings: All of a Sudden, Part of the series MoMA Contenders 2026, UCLA Hammer Museum, 7:30p. Followed by a conversation with writer-director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. $10 Hammer members, $20 general. Based on an exchange of letters between philosopher Makiko Miyano and anthropologist Maho Isono, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi beautifully depicts the remarkable chance encounter in Paris of Marie-Lou, a French nursing home director and caregiver, and Mari, a Japanese theater director facing terminal cancer. As they spend time together after a performance of one of Mari’s plays and at the nursing home where Marie-Lou implements a new program of radical empathy for the patients’ bodies and souls against skeptical colleagues, both connect over longing, sentimental aspirations, and the sociopolitical strains that have driven their life choices and shaped their communities. All of a Sudden is a moving testimony to the power of human empathy in an era that may make you think there is none. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2026/all-sudden

Nov 14 – Sat

HMOC & RedBoy Productions Pow Wow, 10a–6p, Heritage Museum of Orange County, Santa Ana.

Next Chapter Writers’ Summit: Celebrating the Art of the Story, & Book Fair, a free daylong celebration of books, storytelling, and belonging. 10a, West Hollywood Library and Park. Hear from headliners Roxane Gay and Taylor Jenkins Reid in live conversations with Dr. Skye Patrick.

Ancient Homelands: Indigenous Music of North America, 12n-1p, LAPL, 20939 Sherman Way

Canoga Park 91303, (818) 887-0320. An interactive program for all ages, in English and in Spanish. Martin Espino will invite you to sing in Native Languages of indigenous peoples as well as play authentic ancient percussion instruments. https://www.lapl.org/events/ancient-homelands-indigenous-music-north-america

Author talk: Chris Hedges, Requiem for Gaza, his new book with Joe Sacco. A KPFK 90.7 fundraiser. 12:30p, First Unitarian Church of LA. $20+. https://events.kpfk.org/series/hedges-26

Nov 15 – Sun

Author talk: Chris Hedges, Requiem for Gaza, his new book with Joe Sacco. A KPFK 90.7 fundraiser 1p, First Congregational Church, Santa Barbara CA. $20+. https://events.kpfk.org/series/hedges-26

Screenings UCLA Film & TV Archive: Archive Talks: Trans Cinema: Making Communities, Identities, and Worlds, 7p, Presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive at the Hammer Museum. Learn more at cinema.ucla.edu. In person: Pre-screening talk by Laura Horak, author of Trans Cinema: Making Communities, Identities, and Worlds. Post-screening Q&A. Horak will sign copies of the book in the lobby beginning at 6 p.m. Books will be available for purchase thanks to Larry Edmunds Bookshop. The Archive first worked with archivist and scholar Laura Horak in 2022 when we presented a series of films unearthed by Horak and her collaborators, Maggie Hennefeld and Elif Rongen-Kaynakçi. Their archival project Cinema’s First Nasty Women celebrated the work of silent comedians who brought an anarchic brand of gender non-conformity to slapstick. Alongside that work, Horak is also the director of the Transgender Media Lab at Carleton University, which created the Transgender Media Portal, a database of trans creators, including links to where their work can be seen. The Archive is pleased to welcome Horak back to the Billy Wilder Theater for a brief talk about her work followed by a selection of works by trans artists and an on-stage conversation, with more special guests to be announced soon! A Thousand Cuts (2018) Director B. G-Osborne’s three-channel experimental film juxtaposes scenes of trans representation from popular film and TV.. Behind Every Good Man (1967) A Black trans woman talks about what she wants from life in this groundbreaking UCLA student film. For Nonna Anna (2017) Director Luis De Filippis explores the quiet relationship between a Canadian Italian trans girl in her early 20s and her Italian grandmother. Honor Black Trans Womxn! (2019) This experimental documentary presents Black trans women and their communities fighting back against the violence they face. Plus more. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2026/archive-talks-trans-cinema-making-communities-identities-and-worlds

Nov 16 – Mon

Film: A War on Women, UCLA Hammer Museum, 7:30p, presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Learn more at cinema.ucla.edu. In person: director Raha Shirazi. Shirazi tells of the generational struggle of Iranian women to achieve basic human rights, from the suffrage movement under the Shah in the 1960s to the Women, Life, Freedom Movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. While a group of high profile activists speak on camera, including Mahnaz Afkhami, Asieh Amini, Masih Alinejad and Shaparak Shajarzadeh, it’s the anonymous girls and women demonstrating in classrooms, homes, offices and on the streets, as seen in archival news footage and more recent TikTok videos, that are the film’s real focus. As each generation has evolved new strategies to advance the cause, their unwavering commitment to freedom remains an inspiring constant.

Nov 17 – Tue

Q.Me Free Legal Clinic, Daily Mon-Fri, 9a-5p until Thu, Dec 31. (310) 840-2142. Providers are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for 10-minute conversations. Participants will need to have their description and a clear question prepared in advance. Log in to qme.io during these hours to join. If a Qme Place staff member is not available, participants will be redirected to a signup form and called back.

More Than Just Talk with Jessie Kornberg, featuring Kurt Petersen, 9:45 a, Skirball Cultural Center Magnin Auditorium, free. Longtime union activist Kurt Petersen joins us to discuss how he finds common ground, the values that guide him, and his perspective on the LA of the future. More Than Just Talk is a new dialogue series at the Skirball Cultural Center featuring President and CEO Jessie Kornberg in candid, action-oriented conversation with some of Los Angeles’ most compelling and innovative thought leaders. Kurt Petersen is a Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents 35,000 hotel and food service workers in Southern California and Arizona. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA 90049; (310) 440-4500; info@skirball.org

East West Players Present: When Yuri Met Malcolm, 4-5p, Westwood Branch Library, Community Rm., 1246 Glendon Ave., LA 90024; (310) 474-1739. Told through the prism of her unlikely friendship with Malcolm X, this play explores Yuri Kochiyama’s legacy. The narrative follows Yuri’s life, from her “red, white, and blue” days in the Japanese American internment camps to her rapid radicalization during the civil rights movement to all the activism that followed over the decades. What does it mean to be a citizen of our flawed country? And how much can a single person do to change it? This play lasts approximately 38 minutes and is suitable for audiences ages 12 and up. RSVPs are recommended but not mandatory.

About Theatre For Youth: As part of its mission to create educational programs that explore Asian Pacific American experiences, East West Players is committed to sharing multi-ethnic perspectives and stories with youth in the Los Angeles area. Created in the early 1970s, Theatre for Youth was designed to promote cultural understanding and racial tolerance among youth. https://www.lapl.org/events/east-west-players-present-when-yuri-met-malcolm

Nov 18 – Wed

Nov 19 – Thu

Strike Authorization Vote deadline, CFA California Faculty Association members at the CSU system (Cal State LA, CSUN, etc) will wrap up a strike authorization vote as they press for a new contract that deals with the affordability crisis and loss of real purchasing power, as well as demands over how A-I is used by the Cal State system.

Nov 20 – Fri

Nov 21 – Sat

Uncanny Valley: Colonial Myths, Ugly Trees, and Hidden LA Histories with Barret Baumgart, 11a-12:30p, Campo de Cahuenga, 3919 Lankershim Blvd, Studio City 91604. Barret Baumgart shares the unlikely origin story of his book YUCK: The Birth & Death of the Weird & Wondrous Joshua Tree, Yucca brevifolia. The Joshua tree, which was once systematically chopped down to fuel LA’s promotional boom. Baumgart traces how early promotional efforts—spearheaded by writers like Charles Nordhoff, namesake of the Valley’s own Nordhoff Street—helped drive the settlement of SoCal while consuming its desert landscape. https://culture.lacity.gov/event/uncanny-valley-colonial-myths-ugly-trees-and-hidden-la-histories-with-barret-baumgart

Nov 22 – Sun Anniversary of JFK Assassination in 1963

Tōhoku Documentary Trilogy, UCLA Hammer Museum, 11a, presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series Ryusuke Hamaguchi: Early Works. Learn more at cinema.ucla.edu. In March 2011, the largest earthquake ever recorded in Japan rocked the northern coastal Tōhoku region followed soon after by a devastating tsunami. The dual natural disaster triggered the Fukushima nuclear accident and left almost 20,000 people dead, caused billions of dollars in damage and disrupted lives and communities forever. Just six months later, directors Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Ko Sakai began a two-year project to create an oral history of the disaster. Eschewing footage of the events, Hamaguchi and Sakai spoke with dozens of survivors, young and old, first responders, politicians and everyday citizens. They recount stories from the day but also reflect on the ethical concerns it raised, the responsibility of the individual in moments of crisis to themselves, their loved ones and their community. The Tōhoku Documentary Trilogy will include intermission and meal breaks between films. The Sound of Waves (Nami no Oto) (2012); Voices From the Waves – Kesennuma (2013); Voices From the Waves – Shinchimachi (2013); Storytellers (2013) https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2026/tohoku-documentary-trilogy

Nov 23 – Mon

Nov 24 – Tue

Native American Heritage Month: Migration and Family History, 5:30-6:30p Gardena Mayme Dear Library Meeting Room. Registration required: https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/17751100 Due to cultural traditions of honoring ancestors and the complex histories with colonial powers and the United States federal and state governments, Native American communities have one of the most highly documented genealogical lineages. For adults. Join us to create your own family history project after learning about the importance of genealogy and stories of migration within Native American communities. Participants are encouraged to bring photos and family information.

Nov 25 – WedBook Club: Poverty, By America, 5-6p, El Monte LA County Library Study Room. Bibliophiles are welcomed! Join us each month for a facilitated discussion of fiction and non-fiction titles. A limited number of copies are available for book club attendees at the library. Light refreshments will be served. For adults. Our Book Club meets on the last Wednesday of every month. November’s Book Pick is Poverty, By America by Mathhew Desmond. The US, richest country on earth, has more poverty than any other advanced democracy. Why? Why does this land of plenty allow one in every eight of its children to go without basic necessities, permit scores of its citizens to live and die on the streets, and authorize its corporations to pay poverty wages? In this landmark book, sociologist Matthew Desmond draws on history, research, and original reporting to show how affluent Americans knowingly and unknowingly keep poor people poor. Elegantly written and fiercely argued, this compassionate book gives us new ways of thinking about a morally urgent problem. It also helps us imagine solutions. Desmond builds a startlingly original and ambitious case for ending poverty. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/17400362

Nov 26 – Thu No Thanks for Settler Colonialism

National holiday, banks, schools, government offices closed.

Nov 27 – Fri “Black Friday” Buy Nothing Day

Nov 28 – Sat

Nov 29 – Sun

Leimert Park Art Walk, last Sunday each month. https://www.facebook.com/leimertparkartwalk/ 3333 43rd Place, LA 90008; (323) 371-2172.

Nov 30 – Mon

UPCOMING & ONGOING ACTIVITIES

Dec 5 – Sat: What Is the Price of Free Speech on Campus? 12n-2p, Zocalo Public Square, in person or virtual. Moderated by Mi-Ai Parrish, Managing Director, ASU Media Enterprise. Depending on whom you ask, universities are free-thinking bastions of the First Amendment, or stifling, politically correct echo chambers. How have events such as political violence, expanding hostilities in the Middle East, and the ascent of AI further shaped civil discourse on campus? Should government, and government funding, play a role in shaping academic debate? Will free speech in 2030 look anything like free speech in 2020, and if not, could that be a good thing? Zócalo hosts UCLA chancellor Julio Frenk and Wesleyan University president Michael S. Roth for a spirited discussion about how people on US campuses interact today, and what, if anything, must change for U.S. intellectual life to flourish. ASU California Center, 1111 S Broadway, LA 90015. Streaming live on YouTube. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/what-is-the-price-of-free-speech-on-campus/

Every Sunday (except 2nd Sun of month) Brad Kay jazz merriment, 12n–4:30p, Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico Blvd (with Suzy Williams, Mews Small, Ginger Smith, and more. FREE Jazz Cabaret Folk Popular Music Live!!! https://sundaysongbirds.com/ Gerry Fialka pfsuzy@aol.com 310-306-7330

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays: JusticeLA Virtual Actions, 10:30a every Monday via zoom. JusticeLA Virtual Actions is an accessible way for folks to support the JusticeLA coalition by joining together (virtually) to take action towards decarceration and to promote care first, jails NEVER in LA. Also Weds. at 6:30p. Orientation on JusticeLA Virtual Actions and political education on the day’s action are all included during the action session. Join us! https://dignityandpowernow.org/events

Mondays: Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Mondays: James Joyce Reading Group. Laughtears Zoomin’ Salon1:30p, 40 minutes. Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, http://laughtears.com

First Tuesday, 7-9p, Recovering from Religion LA Support Group Hosted by Atheists United. RSVP at: https://www.meetup.com/rfr-los-angeles-ca/ This group meets the 1st Tues ach month virtually via Zoom. RSVP to view the Zoom link to the meeting at: https://www.meetup.com/california-chapter/events/calendar/ The primary focus of a Recovering From Religion support group is to provide ongoing and personal support to individuals as they let go of their religious beliefs. This transitional period is an ongoing process that can result in a range of emotions, as well as a ripple effect of consequences throughout an individual’s life. As such, the support meetings are safe and anonymous places to express these doubts, fears, and experiences without biased feedback or proselytizing. Attendees are encouraged to share, when they are comfortable doing so. We are here to help each other through this journey. There is no cost to attend this support group but, if you feel so inclined, donations can be made at www.recoveringfromreligion.org/donate

First Tuesday: Marshall McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club online, Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, See http://laughtears.com for event details.

Third Tuesdays: Protect, Resist and Build with AFSC. 5– 6:30pm PDT. Location: Virtual event Join from anywhere at: https://www.mobilize.us/afsc/event/746944/ Monthly webinar series that brings together AFSC constituents to learn about how to protect, resist, and build just peace, just migration, and just economies. About this event: Monthly webinar series that brings together AFSC constituents to learn about how to protect, resist, and build just peace, just migration, and just economies. If you are registering from outside the US please use the zip code 19102. Learn more about the American Friends Service Committee and find more ways to support at: https://afsc.org/get–involved

Tuesdays, 12n-1p, Prayer Vigil for those Disappeared by ICE, by godmothers of the disappeared (CLUE, SEIU, CHIRLA). LA Fedl. Bldg, 300 N. Los Angeles St, 90012 – march to the Metro Detention Center on Alameda.

Tuesdays: Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies 9a at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconferences. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

First Tuesday 2-4p. Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., LA.

Tuesdays: 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157# Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489 313723 -or- Call: +16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays: 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, may not be at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays: 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies. Vigil/Protest has moved to the Hall of Injustice, Spring & Temple Sts. in DTLA.

Wednesdays: 6:30p, JusticeLA Virtual Actions, via zoom. JusticeLA Virtual Actions is an accessible way for folks to support the JusticeLA coalition by joining together (virtually) to take action towards decarceration and to promote care first, jails NEVER in LA. Also Mons. at 10:30a. Orientation on JusticeLA Virtual Actions and political education on the day’s action are all included during the action session. Join us! https://dignityandpowernow.org/events

Every Thursday night Hosted by Atheists United, we meetup in the Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater and play games, host workshops, watch movies, plan adventures, and explore the universe one question at a time. Any youth ages 13-18 are welcome to attend. Our group creates a safe space for curious teens to explore ethics, science, nature, and social justice in community.Each meeting combines a fun activity with a challenging discussion topic: All activities and discussion topics are picked by youth participants / Guest experts are sometimes invited to lead workshops/activities. RSVP by text before attending to confirm we’re meeting. Meetings are always free and include snacks and drinks. Free car and bike parking on site. Where curiosity is celebrated: At Atheists United, we understand better than anyone the importance of creating a safe, secular space for people to explore their ideas, identities, and values. Youth should be celebrated, not shamed, for asking honest questions. https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/ssr7grh9c8uzfyh7o64xcutyzg4mkg-d2ayr-zrep3-37pkx-wzlp3-yr2j7-a82jr-fe3ch-clk73-kp5gt-y2y59

Thursdays: 3-5p, Venice/Santa Monica Take Back Our Streets Weekly Protest, No I.C.E.Corner of Lincoln & Rose; bring signs and noise-makers. https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblewestsidela/event/893106/

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays: 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Every Friday, 9a: Action Hour for Palestine. https://afsc.org/events/action-hour-palestine

First Fridays: A City Lights Reading Series. 5p. Admission is free. City Lights and Beyond Baroque co-present. Check the website for event details. https://citylights.com/events/first-fridays-a-city-lights- reading-series-2/ Beyond Baroque is a leading independent Literary Arts Center dedicated to expanding the public’s knowledge of poetry, literature and art through cultural events and community interaction. Through the years, Beyond Baroque has played muse to the Venice Beats, the burgeoning Punk movement and visiting scholars. Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, Ph: 310-822-3006, Fax: 310-821-0256, info@beyondbaroque.org Made possible by support from the City Lights Foundation

Fridays: Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, virtual meeting on zoom. For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays 5p, Vigil for Palestine, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Saturdays: Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Saturdays: KEEP SHOWING UP, in front of Culver City City Hall, 11a-12:30p. Sign up and/or invite friends here: https://mobilize.us/s/d0VMtk.

Saturdays: Public Speaker meeting Series 10a, Hosted by the Chicago Chapter of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization; join via Zoom. Email for details: Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization Email: arise@imhojournal.org

Saturdays: LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. You must register for each space each time you want to attend. First Saturday Dialogue – 10:30a – 12:45p, Third Sunday Dialogue – 3-5p, Register online via https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue