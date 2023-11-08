See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar.

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity. This list is constantly updated – please share the link with your friends and comrades! These events are organized by many groups around the world — wherever possible, we link to the original organizers so that you can be in direct contact! Please note: this list is for action-oriented/outdoor/protest actions specifically. However, direct actions like those by Palestine Action (palestineaction.org) are some of the most important events taking place — but they are typically not announced in advance! ANSWER Coalition is also maintaining a list of US based protests (answercoalition.org/join_a_protest_near_you_free_palestine). Check out our events listings for the webinars, discussions and meetings we’re involved in (samidoun.net/category/events)! To Add Your Event To The Calendar: Email us at samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! We know that these events are mainly international and that the Arab people are marching everywhere for Palestine — we will be honored to add Arab events. PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers’ accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don’t hesitate to send us updates! https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine- events-and- actions- around-the-world/

Wed – Nov 1

ACS LA Lawyer Chapter: The California Reparations Task Force Final Report, 6-8:30p, UCLA School of Law and Live Webinar, 385 Charles E Young Drive E., Rm Number 1430 (Reception in the Lincoln Alcove). LA 90095.Join the ACS LA Lawyer Chapter and the ACS UCLA, Southwestern, Loyola, Pepperdine, and USC Student Chapters for a discussion on the California Reparations Task Force’s final report on the ongoing and compounding harms experienced by African Americans as a result of slavery, the lingering effects of systemic discrimination and exclusion in American society today, and the power of racial healing and transformation. Speakers: Jody David Armour, Roy P. Crocker Prof of Law, USC Gould School of Law (Moderator); Dr. Marcus Hunter, Prof of African American Studies and Sociology, UCLA; Scott Waugh Endowed Chair in the Division of the Social Sciences; Kamilah Moore, Chair, Reparations Task Force. The American Constitution Society is a State Bar of California approved CLE provider https://getinvolved.acslaw.org/component/events/event/1444

No One’s Backyard! Revolution in the Caribbean, Wed & Thu, Nov 1 – Dec 7 (5 weeks), 3:30-5:30pm PT, hybrid course. (Orientation session Mon, Oct 30, at 4 PM PT.) Take up the Caribbean’s history of resistance and learn about what a liberated and truly sovereign Caribbean could look like. In 1823, the infamous declaration from President James Monroe called for an “end” to European colonization in the Caribbean, but instead ushered in a new era of exploitation at the hands of the US. The Caribbean refuses to be the “backyard of the US.” Looking back to the victory of the Haitian Revolution in 1804, to the Cuban Revolution, to Maurice Bishop and the New Jewel Movement in Grenada, it becomes clear that there is a long history of Caribbean resistance. But even today, the U.S. and its allies continue to push for military intervention, its only offering to the region. Take up its history and learn about what a liberated and truly sovereign Caribbean could look like! 347.695.1095. Register: peoplesforum.org/events/no-ones-backyard-revolution-in-the-caribbean/

Abolition Means No More War: Free Palestine Now! 4-5:30p, zoom. Critical Resistance, hosted by Haymarket books. Dr. Angela Y Davis, Lara Kiswani (Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center), Stefanie Fox (Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace), and Nadine Naber (INCITE! National). Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and ASL and live captioning will be provided. haymarketbooks.org/events/575-abolition-and-the-liberation-of-palestine

Thu – Nov 2

Webinar: The rights of Indigenous & Afrodescendant peoples in Nicaragua’s Caribbean Coast/ Part 3: The North Caribbean Region, 4p PT (En español: Únase a la tercera sesión de la serie los Los Derechos de los Pueblos Indígenas y Afrodescendientes en la Costa Caribe de Nicaragua). With Eloy Frank, Mayanga Nation President & Rose Cunningham, Waspam Mayor. Study Materials: Nicaragua’s Indigenous Peoples – Neocolonial Lies, Autonomous Reality, afgj.org/download/nicaraguas-indigenous-peoples-neocolonial-lies-autonomous-reality Background videos: The Women of Wangki: The women of Wangki are indigenous people of the Miskita and Mayangna ethnic groups who inhabit the banks of the Coco or Wangki River in northern Nicaragua and who historically and over the years have suffered triple violence and marginalization for being indigenous, poor, and women. United and empowered, they are fighting to occupy their space in a hostile and macho society, preserving their identity, conserving their ancestral customs, and respecting and defending the environment, which is becoming extinct due to the uncontrollable advance of the agricultural frontier. (youtube.com/watch?v=H62BVksU8dg&t=188s) Pikineras: The documentary filmed in the territory of the Miskito coast of Nicaragua and Honduras , shows the life and work of Pikineras women, who move to the Miskito cays to get lobster from divers to commercialize it. We will enter into the magical world of the Miskito worldview and the problems these women face in their daily work. (youtube.com/watch?v=XEiBGDfQ6c0). Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mz_maQEcR76mmVRUNROcCA#/registration

Women United Against Genocide, via zoom, 5p, A statement from Leonard Peltier is on the agenda. Speakers include Jenipher Jones, Leonard’s attorney, Joelle Clark, Kills Crow Indianm director of Leonard’s defense committee, and Paulette Dauteiul, for Leonard’s family. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUudu2tqzktHdPJDwtYJlD9evVRQJ-1oLsM

Fri – Nov 3

50ᵗʰ Anniversary Conference of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (NAARPR), Chicago, IL, Nov 3-5. Activists and organizers from across the country will gather to consolidate our gains. Frank Chapman, Executive Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression will discuss the historic importance of the conference in analyzing domestic and international police repression. Register: https://conference.naarpr.org

Marie Theale and Dr. Kaveh Najfi of Arizonans for Gun Safety, 12n Webinar. Secular AZ weekly webinar. Registration: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdswQ0PVRj2gvtF4065NfQ#/registration

Pastors for Peace report back from Cuba, 3-5p. Online. Join Pastors for Peace and The Venceremos Brigade as they share their experiences from their most recent travels to Cuba. Cuba has been blockaded by the U.S. for 63 years, and yet Cuba still an example to the world of solidarity and resistance. They will report on the recent passing of the Families Code and the models of housing, healthcare, education that Cuba uses to provide human rights for all people, despite the blockade! We challenge you to join the next brigade, and see Cuba for yourself! This event will be in-person at The People’s Forum (NYC) and live streamed. Livestream link will be sent out before the event. 3PM (CA): report back begins. 347-695-1095 RSVP: peoplesforum.org/events/pastors-for-peace-and-the-venceremos-brigade-cuba-reportback

Film: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power’s Legacy, 715p, zoom. Topanga Peace Alliance (TPA). zoom.us/j/86311256046 , Meeting ID: 863 1125 6046, Passcode: Peace2022 . This film takes you on a journey through a remarkable community’s triumph over the challenges required to shut down leaking reactors, only to confront a chilling reality – tons of deadly radioactive waste stranded next to a rising sea. As temporary containers deteriorate, a nationwide crisis emerges, and the race to avert catastrophe becomes a stark countdown against time. This documentary portrays San Onofre as a microcosm of a national issue – the long-term mismanagement of lethal radioactive waste. “SOS” spotlights the essential role citizens must play in ensuring public safety. Through the eyes of five main characters, we witness how they mobilize their communities, become experts on the issues, and grow tactically wiser in the face of adversity. We’ll also be sharing announcements about upcoming events and actions you can take to make a tangible difference. The Zoom doors swing open at 7:15, and the main event begins promptly at 7:30. Get ready to be captivated, inspired, and become a part of an impactful evening that will empower you to be even more active in the pursuit of peace and justice. facebook.com/events/675108751388122

Sat – Nov 4

West Coast Regional Action – Black People’s March and Rally, 11a, MLK and Crenshaw Blvd. march to Leimert Park. Free the Uhuru 3, Hands Off Africa, Solidarity with Palestine. west@apspuhuru.org

Join the national march in solidarity with Palestine! White House, Washington D.C. Let us know you are coming and get transportation updates: eventbrite.com/e/national-march-on-washington-free-palestine-tickets-740278271237 More information and additional cities (with buses converging on DC) coming soon!

Black People’s March on the White House. Drop the Charges on the Uhuru 3! Not One Step Backwards! Build the Anti-colonial Free Speech Movement! Hands Off Africa! Nov 3-5. Fri: Pre-Rally; Sat: March & Rally (11a Rally @ Malcolm X Park, 16th St NW & W St NW; 2p March; 4p Rally @ Lafayette Park, Pennsylvania Ave NW & 16th St NW); Sun: Conference. Thurgood Marshall Center, 1816 – 12th St NW Washington, DC. Doors open @ 6pm ET. https://blackpeoplesmarch.com

50th Anniv. Conference, NAARPR, see Nov 3.

Science Against Capitalism: Exiting the Climate Crisis, Sat Nov 4 & Dec 2, 12n-2p, hybrid series. We will discuss with scientists who have studied the climate crisis across different fields, uplifting proposals of viable solutions to help build a path toward a socialist and scientific future. People’s Forum. Register: peoplesforum.org/events/science-against-capitalism-exiting-the-climate-crisis/

Saturday night to Sunday morning: Fall back – push the clock back one hour when you go to bed.

Sun – Nov 5

50th Anniv. Conference, NAARPR, see Nov 3.

Mushrooms For Your Mind, 2-5p, Newbury Park. Medicinal mushrooms are thought to be helpful for a wide range of modern mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, memory loss and cognitive decline. Ensure the safe use of medicinal mushrooms by exploring dosage guidelines, potential interactions, and contraindications, considering the latest medical and pharmaceutical perspectives. We will be discussing the uses, cautions and preparation of a variety of mushrooms from commercial white button mushrooms, lions mane, reishi, and Amanita muscaria, to Psilocybin-containing mushrooms. All your questions will be discussed. Jess Starwood, jess@jstarwood.com, 805.208.2511. thewildpath.corsizio.com/c/6509cd434fb55faf6cfe3a74

Mon – Nov 6

Tue – Nov 7

2 – 4p. Monthly – 1st Tuesday. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits – see INFO below. Located in the heart of metropolitan Los Angeles, the La Brea Tar Pits are one … https://www.gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free- admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Wed – Nov 8

Thu – Nov 9

South Park Center BPN Los Angeles November Networking Mixer is at different locations: The Gathering Spot LA Comedy Night At The Waterfront: November at 7:00 PM. https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ca–los-angeles/november/

Fri – Nov 10

Veganic Summit, Nov 10-12, online. Join experts in veganic farming and gardening as we explore the transition to sustainable plant-based food systems. All access or free passes. Join us to explore: how farms and gardens can flourish using plant-based techniques, without any livestock or animal inputs; how veganic practices lead to healthier soils, greater biodiversity, and a lower environmental impact; how veganic is key to society transitioning towards fully plant-based food systems; how you can implement veganic techniques in your own garden or farm. Register: veganicsummit.com

Kate Cohen, Washington Post columnist and author of “We of Little Faith: Why I Stopped Pretending to Believe (and Maybe You Should Too).” 11a Webinar. Secular AZ weekly webinar. Registration: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdswQ0PVRj2gvtF4065NfQ#/registration

Sat – Nov 11 Armistice Day (AKA Veterans’ Day) marking the cease fire that ended World War I

KPFK Local Station Board town hall, via zoom 3-5p. Join via Zoom. No need for Passcode with this Meeting link.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3963821349?pwd=WURGNDYvQm5zQXcwRkk4UnJwRVZUQT09

~ Meeting ID: 396 382 1349 / Passcode: 421367#

One tap mobile: +1669-900-6833,,396-382-1349,,,,*421367# US (San Jose)

Sun – Nov 12

Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal, holding U.S. Weapons Manufacturers accountable for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity, 5p, online. Once the Opening Session concludes, the entire Tribunal will be streamed via video links over consecutive weeks examining War Crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Gaza, and Yemen. The role of Lobbying, Think Tanks, the “Revolving Door,” and other means by which these predatory capitalists enrich themselves through war will be explored. Testifying will be Cornel West, Richard Falk, Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, Norman Solomon, John Pilger, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Christian Sorensen, William Astore, Aisha Jumaan, Matt Aikens, Marie Dennis, Dr. Kelly Denton-Borhaug, and numerous others. The Tribunal Judges will deliberate on the evidence presented and render a verdict at the conclusion of all testimony. It’s free and open to the public. Register: actionnetwork.org/events/us-weapons-makers-to-be-tried-by-war-crimes-tribunal- beginning-november-12-2023

Eco-Harvest Festival, Long Beach Fresh, 10a-2p. Music, Food, Sustainability! Community resources, eco-friendly children’s activities, school supplies giveaway, clothing swap, farmers’ market stand.Sowing Seeds of Change Urban Farm, 626 San Francisco Ave, Long Beach.

How Does a Community Move With Music? A Diaspora Dance Party, 4p. Wilmington Waterfront Park, Zocalo Public Square in partnership with Atom Tickets, the Port of L.A., Levitt Pavilion LA, The Music Center, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Art Walk, LA Commons, KCRW, and the LA Times. Featuring KCRW DJ Raul Campos, Wilmington DJ Mario “Dred” Lopez, and MC Gustavo Arellano. In LA, communities mix and mingle, collide and compound—and songs hold the DNA of their cultural traditions. A community’s playlists include artists that sing across decades and borders, synthesizing new Angeleno culture in unexpected ways. What does a diaspora move to, and what moves a diaspora? Which songs resonate with Belizeans from South L.A., South Indians from Cerritos, Arab Americans from Anaheim? The answers are in the music. Zócalo, together with community partners, is bringing a dance party to the gateway of the region—the Port of L.A.—to celebrate the music and cultures of our global diasporas. Come dance, check out art activities by LA Commons and a pop-up Wilmington Art Walk, and let us connect you to new music and to each other! The first 100 guests to check in and get a wristband will receive free food from local vendors, including Patties N Tingz and Dip Deez Paletas. DJ Sets: Mario “Dred” Lopez, 4-5 PM PST, KCRW’s Raul Campos, 5-7 PM PST. This event is inspired by Zócalo’s editorial series “Diaspora Jukebox,” highlighting greater LA’s diversity and multi-culturalism through its communities’ songs. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/diaspora-dance-party/

Muslim Youth Summit Youth and Young Adults 16+, join Shura Council Board Chair, Dr. Ahmed Soboh, Sh. Tarik Ata (OCIF), and Sh. Mustafa Umar (ICOI) at the Islamic Center of Yorba Linda from 1:30 – 8:30 pm. They will be discussing the topic of “Diversity and Fluidity Through an Islamic Lens”. Food vendors will be onsite for food and drink purchase throughout the day.https://icyl.org/ (714) 983-7464, office@icyl.org, 4382 Eureka Ave, Yorba Linda 92886

Mon – Nov 13

Documentary: The Last Stand: Heroes at Ballona Wetlands, 515-715p. ETHOS Film Awards proudly presents The Last Stand: Heroes at Ballona Wetlands, a 2004 short, produced by Sheila Laffey and co-directed with Todd Brunelle, film hosted by Ed Asner with music by Joni Mitchell, Kenny Loggins, Joe Walsh and native American musicians Sarah Thomson and Gary Lemons. The film will screen in the 5:15 pm short film Block “Wetlands”, followed by a panel and Q&A with the filmmakers, Ed Begley Jr., Mary Wright, Susan Suntree and Wetland Advocates. Laemmle Monica, 1332 Second Street, Santa Monica. $10, get tix here as might sell out: eventbrite.com/e/the-last-stand-movie-screening-tickets-744774830567.

Tue – Nov 14

Through the 16, CoMotion LA Mobility Festival DTLA Head down to Little Tokyo for a unique, high-tech event that explores futuristic ways to get around, including hyperloops and flying vehicles. The CoMotion LA Mobility Festival https://www.experism.com/out/h/a48fff0ef7a 3bd6d8bd60c3d12dc24e4 Focuses on new electric vehicles, autonomous cars and even the newest scooters, bikes, and micromobility technology. This event will also feature exhibits, workshops, panels, walking tours, test tracks, demos and lots more. Some of this year’s program themes include intelligent infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, and sustainable transit. You can register today for either a mobility leader pass, premium pass, or premium pass plus OMF summit. Directions here: https://www.stay22.com/embed/gm?aid=experism&lat= 34.0487969&lng =-118.2517828&checkin=2023-11-14

Wed – Nov 15

Words of Liberation, Poems of Thanks, Feeling thankful and grateful! Come attend Words of Liberation, Poems of Thanks with World Stage Press poets st. dill, Tricia Cochée, and Eisha Mason. The World Stage Art, Education & Performance Gallery! Plus an open mic at the end. 4321 Degnan Blvd, LA. (323) 293-2451. lightsound@theworldstage.org

Thu – Nov 16

CoMotion LA Mobility Festival Down Town LA. See Nov 14

Fri – Nov 17



Dr. Andrew Jorgensen: Guns versus Climate: How Militarization Amplifies the Effect of Economic Growth on Carbon Emissions 11a Webinar. Secular AZ weekly webinar. Register: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdswQ0PVRj2gvtF4065NfQ#/registration

SoCal Poetry Festival in person at Beyond Baroque and Live on YouTube Fri-Sun, Nov 17-19, at Beyond Baroque! Hear poets from Southern California and across the United States in a series of readings, workshops, small-press showcases, and themed programs during the three-day festival, bringing together writers and audiences dedicated to the art of poetry across all forms.Hosted at Beyond Baroque, where world-renowned poets have presented their work for more than half a century, the festival will be in person and FREE! Stay tuned for more details, including the full program schedule and RSVP link. We look forward to seeing you there! Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, 681 Venice Blvd.,Venice. Updates: beyondbaroque.org

Sat – Nov 18

Los Angeles for All People’s Movement Assembly planning meeting, 10a-1p, location TBA. Info: yvonne@solidarityresearch.org

Sun – Nov 19

KPFK 90.7 FM Local Station Board (LSB) meetings, 10a, via Zoom, info posted at: https://kpfknot4sale.org/ 10:30a see https://kpftx,org Please attend this local KPFK meeting as there will much to discuss over the recent Pacifica network delegate Election results. On Oct., 15, 23 this LSB passed a Resolution denouncing/rejecting the process and results, in light of so many irregularities and violations across the Pacifica 5 Radio Station Network.

KPFK interim General Manager Michael Novick guest speaker, Pacific Unitarian Universalist Church, 10:30a, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 378-9449, In-person and streaming: pacificunitarian.org

New Filmmakers LA (NFMLA) DOCUSLATE Documentary Festival, 11a-Midnight. The day’s programming begins with the Los Angeles premiere of Greener Pastures, the award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Samuel-Ali Mirpoorian’s sobering account of the erasure of farm work in the US through intimate portrayals of modern day small farmers facing the pressures of corporate greed and climate change. Next, the line-up presents unseen, a portrait of a disabled undocumented immigrant navigating a series of inhospitable systems in pursuit of his dreams. The afternoon continues with the paired presentation of documentarian Kevin Wong’s first feature Home is a Hotel and Jason Maxwell Cooper and Jay Armitage’s short documentary The Unclaimed, which each tell candid stories of the plight of unhoused people. The Unclaimed tells the story of how one man slipped through the cracks to become one of the unclaimed bodies buried annually in a mass service in the city of Los Angeles. Home is a Hotel, making its Los Angeles premiere, explores what makes a home through the eyes of residents of temporary SROs in San Francisco.“ Next, Join or Die, the debut feature of director Rebecca Davis, asks us to dive deep into the history and social science behind the slow unraveling of civic life in America and the role that clubs and associations have played. Davis asks, “what makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… what can we do about it?” The evening continues with the Los Angeles premiere of award-winning director Fia Sophia Perera Paul & Trisha: The Art of Fluidity, which tells the story of 77-year-old gender-fluid artist Paul Whitehead, the artist behind iconic album covers for bands including Genesis, and his alter-ego Trisha Van Cleef, an artist in her own right with a sensibility all her own. We follow Paul as he navigates gender and identity beginning in the 1960’s, through his and Tricia’s experiences in the present. The day concludes with DocuSlate Shorts, a collection of short documentaries that grapple with white privilege, explore a new era of digital sex work during increasingly unstable times, unmask the abuse of female athletes in Iran, depict finding the words we wish we could have said to a deceased relative, share the story of an indigenous woman lost to domestic abuse and her family’s fight for justice, take us though a filmmaker’s memory and home videos to uncover family trauma, and takes us into the world of youth being mentored in a New Orlean’s tradition. 1139 S Hill Street, LA. facebook.com/events/6550676268319824

Mon – Nov 20

Tue – Nov 21

Film: Deacons for Defense, 3-5p PT, zoom. Watch this inspiring and reassuring film showing the “Deacons” arming and defending themselves against Klan terror in the 1960s South, especially as we see an increasingly fascist presence at anti-racist actions and in “open-carry” states. This 90 min Hollywood movie stars Forest Whitaker, Ossie Davis, and Jonathan Silverman. A 30 min discussion will follow. Email mlyon01@comcast.net for zoom info. A Progressive Labor Party film showing. The Deacons for Defense were a group of black armed self-defense groups with at least 20 chapters across the 1960s South, protecting their communities and civil rights workers and forcefully integrating governmental facilities and commercial establishments. One of their most significant victories was in Bogalusa Louisiana, where they forced the giant Crown-Zellerbach paper factory to hire blacks and women into better-paying jobs and integrate their facilities,as well as protecting black children during school desegregation, despite violent Klan opposition. The movie “Deacons for Defense” portrays the fight in Bogalusa. It emphasizes the struggle people had over whether they should have armed defense or be non-violent and rely on moral example and state or federal protection. Watch a 3 minute YouTube historical video on the Deacons at youtube.com/watch?v=Roe5jgOD1Ss facebook.com/events/401011527948706

Wed – Nov 22

Thu – Nov 23 – “No Thanks!” Don’t celebrate or commemorate land theft and genocide

Imagine Africa Beyond War Conference, Nov 23-25, worldwide participants, hosted on Zoom providing a space for networking among participants. Building on peace perspectives that emerged so far from the work of Cameroon for a WBW, the first ever African virtual conference will be held this year. The conference is aimed at showcasing the opportunities that WBW chapters in Africa have to end wars and contribute to world peace-building efforts. It will bring together WBW members and affiliates from around the world, organisations that share similar goals and actors who can support this work. The conference will be grounded around the following issues: the stake of security in WBW country chapters, why WBW is needed in Africa and in the world, peacebuilding efforts and regional perspectives.This year’s first ever WBW conference to stop war in Africa focuses on exposing wars and war-driven factors that prevent the continent from envisioning sustainable peace. It explores existing and potential opportunities to picture how Africa beyond war is really like, by showcasing the work for just and sustainable peace and unique perspectives of activists in the continent who are challenging the structural causes of wars. The virtual conference shall be an opportunity for experience sharing, learning, inspiration, and an opportunity to connect with stakeholders around the world who share our vision for a just and peaceful world, so that together some practical strategies needed to get us there can be considered. As part of the collaboration with African Chapters, the regional conference is proposed to be organized each year in one of our countries to enhance our roles as agents of change and key actors in implementing WBW’s AGSS (alternative global security system), to further strengthen and increase WBW networks and find new synergies on how to collectively work to end all wars. The first edition is hosted virtually. Through 3 days of online panels and discussion sessions from November 23-25, participants will “Imagine Africa Beyond War.” worldbeyondwar.org/africa2023

Fri – Nov 24 – Buy Nothing Day

Sat – Nov 25

Through Jan 7th, 2024 -Winter Fest OC & Fair Event Center. Winter Fest OC. For Tickets: https://www.winterfestoc.com/ In LA brings you real snow in a city where rain is the closest thing to winter. Slip and slide on epic ice tubing runs, stroll through a million twinkling lights, pet some furry friends at the petting zoo, and enjoy live shows that’ll bedazzle you. Don’t miss the nightly tree lighting with fireworks as you enjoy ice skating, a North Pole journey, yummy -holiday grub, photo ops, and a never ending 150-meter ice slide. Keep in mind ticket prices may vary depending on the day of your visit.

Sun – Nov 26

Mon – Nov 27

Tue – Nov 28 Giving Tuesday – Donate to KPFK (https://kpfk.org, click on donate)

Is AI the End of Creativity—Or a New Beginning? 7p, Zocalo Public Square in partnership with Arts for LA, ASU Narrative and Emerging Media Program, and LACMA. Moderated by Anuradha Vikram, Art Curator and Author, Use Me at Your Own Risk. As artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT promise to revolutionize the way we think and work — and futurists talk of the technology as a next step in human evolution — for creative workers, the question hits particularly close to home. Artists across disciplines have harnessed generative AI as mind-extenders, expanding the possibilities of their work, and unleashing new ways to see the world. But as bots get more adept at human-like thought, writers, actors, and others protest in lawsuits and on picket lines, asking: Who gets credit — and paid — for AI-assisted creative work? What do we lose when machine brains take over aspects of our creativity, once a defining feature of humanity? And, tantalizingly, what do we gain? Concept Art Association co-founder Nicole Hendrix, WGA AI working group member John Lopez, and interdisciplinary artist Rashaad Newsome join Zócalo, Arts for LA, the ASU Narrative and Emerging Media program, and LACMA to discuss whether AI heralds the end of humans making art to make sense of the world, or a new key to being and seeing. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/ai-end-creativity-or-new-beginning/

Wed – Nov 29

Thu – Nov 30

Continuing and Upcoming Events:



Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, has been under economic attack by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. Info: afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked We hope to have direct donations via the internet soon— check the ChangeLinks website for updates!

AFSC’s weekly Action Hour for a Cease-fire Now (Nov. 3, 10, 17, 9 a.m. PT): Every Friday, we’ll get the latest updates from AFSC staff in Gaza and take action to end the violence. Together, we’ll make calls to the White House and Congress, write letters, and talk about how to use our collective voice to call for peace. (They do not say how long they plan to continue these.) Register: secure.afsc.org/a/afsc-action-hour- ceasefire-now

Engaging Nonviolence: An Online Community Course, 6 weeks on zoom, Mon Nov 6 – Dec 11, 2-330p PT. Explore transformational nonviolence for personal growth, healthy relationships, and a more just and peaceful world. Plumb the power of nonviolence as a way of life, a set of principles, a collection of practices for navigating conflict, and a toolbox for making change. Facilitator: Rivera Sun and Ken Butigan. Explore transformational nonviolence for personal growth, healthy relationships, and a more just and peaceful world. Together, we’ll plumb the power of nonviolence as a way of life, a set of principles, a collection of practices for navigating conflict, and a toolbox for making change.Pace e Bene. $95, scholarships available. paceebene.org/events/2023/11/6/engaging-nonviolence-an-online-community-course

Thru Dec 1, 2024. Stamping the Ireichō. Reservations are required. Irei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration is a multi-faceted project to address the erasure of the identities of individuals of Japanese ancestry who experienced wartime incarceration and to expand the concept of what monument is through three distinct, interlinking elements: a sacred book of names as a monument (Ireichō), a website as a monument (Ireizō), and light sculptures as monuments (Ireihi). The Ireichō contains the first comprehensive listing of over 125,000 persons of Japanese ancestry who were incarcerated in US Army, Department of Justice, Wartime Civil Control Administration, and War Relocation Authority camps. Embedded into the very materiality of the Ireichō are special ceramic pieces made from soil collected by the project from seventy-five former incarceration sites from Alaska to Hawai‘i, Arkansas to California, and from almost every other region of the United States. rei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration, Japanese-American National Museum, 100 North Central Ave, LA. 213.830.5640 visitorservices@janm.org janm.org/exhibits/ireicho

Dec 1 Fri – Profs Miles Armaly and David Buckley on Christian Nationalism’s ties to Political Violence 11a Webinar. Secular AZ weekly webinar. Registration: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdswQ0PVRj2gvtF4065NfQ#/registration

Dec 9 Sat – New Filmmakers LA (NFMLA) Monthly Film Festival, 4-11:30p, from $10. NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts its December Monthly Film Festival, which features its annual InFocus: Middle Eastern & Arab Cinema program. More programming information to come soon. 1139 S Hill Street, LA. facebook.com/events/644257517861392

Lenin and the Path to Revolution, Dec 5 & 12, 3:30-5:30p ET, hybrid class. Join us for a 3 part series with Brian Becker as we study the life, and legacy of Lenin, the formation of Leninism, and the revolutionary paths it generated across the world. https://peoplesforum.org/events/lenin-and-the-path-to-revolution/

Ongoing Events:

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

1st Tuesday, 2-4p. Page Museum at The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., LA. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits https://www.gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free- admission-tuesday

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 or Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, 7p, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. 250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

2nd Saturdays through Dec. 9. 10-11a, Free Yoga on the Redondo Beach Pier. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach 90277.

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom.

We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p.

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p,

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions and to arrange to register.