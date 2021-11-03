Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You'll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

The BFF aka The BINGE Fringe Festival of Free Theatre, Oct. 10 – Nov 13, Santa Monica Playhouse features artists, companies and performances by Santa Monica and Los Angeles based artists. Productions and workshops from the festival touch on a diverse range of subjects from political to personal, love to loss, sensuality to spirituality, hierarchy to hope. All bets are off, limits on boundaries and form wide open, with shows that range in style from classic comedy to poignant drama, from Shakespearian to one-woman-show, from slam poetry to stand-up comedy and improv, from parody to fairytale – something for everyone – and all events are free to the public. The BFF also includes an overflowing toy-box of family-friendly events and productions, to bring all generations together on and off the stage. Inclusive theatre arts workshops for youth and adults are also on offer throughout the festival. The BFF aims to celebrate the range and depth of the human condition and the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all. On that note, all tickets and admissions to every single BFF event are free to the public. https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/the-bff-calendar-of-events.html

Hammer Museum @ UCLA: Witch Hunt, through Jan 9, 2022. Sixteen critically acclaimed artists employ feminist, queer, and de-colonial strategies to explore gender, power, and the global impacts of patriarchy and investigate current and historical political events, social conditions, and overlooked or suppressed artistic legacies. The artists have demonstrated decades-long commitments to feminist creative practice as a subversive, expansive, and oftentimes collaborative methodology. Together their works provide an opportunity to examine ideas, expand awareness, and encourage dialogue about urgent contemporary issues, such as the body and its vulnerabilities; women’s rights and representation; the erasure of women’s contributions to critical movements and histories; the impact of technologies of surveillance; environmental justice; the queering of political discourse; the imperative for feminist practice to be inclusive and intersectional; and the power of collective action. https://hammer.ucla.edu

Nov 1 – Mon

Korea Peace Advocacy Week, Nov. 1-4. From Nov. 1-4, we will urge members of Congress to support legislation for peace in Korea:

H.R.3446 – Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act – House

H.R.1504 – Enhancing North Korea Humanitarian Assistance Act – House

S.690 – Enhancing North Korea Humanitarian Assistance Act – Senate

S.2688 – Korean War Divided Families Reunification Act – Senate

Please register to participate in the Korea Peace Online Advocacy Week from Nov 1 to Nov 4, 2021. We will call or email Congress EVERY DAY for four days. https://actionnetwork.org/forms/httpsbitly3agkrmj

Nov 2 – Tue

Voting – Local and Municipal elections https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/current-elections/upcoming-elections

Application deadline: UCLA Activist-in-Residence. https://challengeinequality.luskin.ucla.edu/activist-in-residence/ The UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy recognizes that the work of social change is demanding. It is our objective to help sustain the activists, artists, and public intellectuals involved in this work through the UCLA Activist-in-Residence Program. This program strengthens the infrastructure of social transformation by providing leaders/activists with the time and space to take a step back and reflect upon a complex challenge facing their communities, while also engaging with the UCLA community to develop and strengthen their capabilities and commitment towards social justice. The 2022 residency takes place from January through May 2022. The selected activist will receive a part-time UCLA appointment, gross pay of $7,500, and may receive up to $2,500 in research support through expense reimbursement. In addition, the activist will have access to office space at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. This residency does not include benefits. The residency is funded by the James Irvine Foundation, established to bring scholar-activists to the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy who will undertake social movement research and pedagogy directly concerned with equity at the urban scale. The residency should align with one or more of the Institute’s research themes: climate justice; housing justice; future of finance; policing, incarceration, abolition. This residency is required to have student engagement through workshops, class visits, and/or community meetings or field research. Institute staff will be available to assist. The UCLA Activist-in-Residence Program is designed for individuals who are at least mid-career and who have demonstrated leadership in nonprofit and community-serving organizations.

Nov 3 – Wed

Defeating Militarism and Economic War: Making Our Americas a Zone of Peace, 4p. The U.S. imperialist state’s capacity to inflict destruction, death and suffering continues unabated. U.S. policies in the Americas, that are dependent on militarism, economic warfare, political subversion and the denial of national sovereignty, show no sign of being altered in the near future. And, in fact, its destructive ability after its latest set back in Afghanistan might translate into even more reckless policies in our region. UN Ambassadors from targetted countries in Latin America and the Caribbean speak about our shared struggle to make our Americas a Zone of Peace. SPEAKERS: Alfred L. Marder, President, U.S. Peace Council; Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations; Ambassador Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta, Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN; Ambassador Jaime Hermida Castillo, Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the UN; Ajamu Baraka, Executive Committee, U.S. Peace Council. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PBwlfESLQvSHFERLBesjlg

Film screening: Selma, 6-8p, free. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd, LA 90016, sponsored by SCLC, First AME, A New Way of Life, NCNW View Park Section and others. RSVP at bit.ly/SelmaNov3

Nov 4 – Thu

Hia Ced O’odham Land and Water Protector, Amber Lee Ortega, goes to trial this day for federal charges for defending O’odham sacred site, A’al Vappia against the US border wall dividing further the O’odham people on both sides of the imposed border. Sign the petition to drop the charges against Amber & save O’odham sacred land. https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/save-oodham-quitobaquito-springs-drop-the-charges-against-land-defender-amber-lee-ortega

Send US Attorney for the District of Arizona, Glenn McCormick, an email asking him to drop Amber’s charges: tinyurl.com/Justice4Amber

Nov 5 – Fri

Posters for the People: An Online Exhibit and Celebration, 6:30-8p. Register Here: bit.ly/p4pBayArea. Join us for an evening of political art, music, and stories featuring the first cohort of “Posters for the People,” a political graphics-making class and capacity-building project led by Dignidad Rebelde and Center for Political Education. Check out the screen prints created by students representing seven organizations across the Bay Area and learn more about this effort to build durable art-making infrastructure for grassroots movements! Featuring art by: Center for Political Education; Chinese Progressive Association; Critical Resistance; GABRIELA; Palestinian Youth Movement; PODER – SF; School of Unity and Liberation. Live captioning will be available.

Nov 6 – Sat

“On The Ground: 2020 Protests and the Untold Stories of Los Angeles”, an immersive photography exhibition, 5-8p opening reception, Art Share LA Main and Perimeter Galleries, 801 E. 4th Place, LA 90013. The exhibition is curated by Raquel Natalicchio and Kemal Cilengir. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, thousands of people took to the streets of Los Angeles and around the world to protest. A handful of those people showed up with cameras to document the history unfolding. Little did we all know how much those summer months would bring us together and change us forever. From the frontlines of the civil unrest, a community of photographers was forged. Artists In The Protest Gallery: Mike Ade, Ashley Balderrama, Donato Bragagnolo, Anthony Carrillo, Kemal Cilengir, Mike Dennis, Brian Feinzimer, Victor Greenwood, Alexis Hunley, Raquel Natalicchio, Michael Omeka, Raven Trammell, Rex Ramirez, Lexis-Olivier Ray, Steven (Koreano 213), and Rayna Zemel.213-687-4278. Through Dec. 18. info@artsharela.org

Nov 7 – Sun

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2:00 AM on Saturday night. You should’ve changed your clocks back one hour when you went to bed last night.

Los Angeles regional meeting of Poor Peoples Campaign, 3p. RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdumurzIjGNFTKz3xsteCXNFFlLX9AkOv Calling all Los Angeles PPC activists: We have a busy season ahead of us! At this meeting we discuss our in-person Christian nationalism event, actions to keep the pressure on Senator Feinstein to oppose the filibuster, our support for fast-food workers and more. We’ll also start planning for the June 2022 March on Washington. All are welcome!

Faith-Based Network to End Systemic Racism, inaugural virtual gathering, 4-6p, hosted by interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace (ICUJP.org). Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMud-GqqTkjGNdhFRuOsFzAODLX4s49vl1d%20

Housing Justice = Racial Justice: How To Fight Eviction And Discrimination, 6:3 -8p zoom meeting open to all. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcudOqopjgrEtHFNPsYjZEeZZvhcyUl19W6

Caroline Torosis from the Santa Monica Rent Control Board; Denise McGranahan, from a legal aid foundation in LA; Gary Rhoades, Deputy City Attorney in Santa Monica concerned about fair housing & discrimination; Tara Barauskas, Executive Director of Community Corporation in Santa Monica. More details to come. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431. Committee for Racial Justice.



Nov 8 – Mon

Suzanne Schneider in conversation with Spencer Ackerman, 4-5:30p, Brooklyn Public Library virtual event. 20 years after 9/11, Suzanne Schneider examines how the political violence of modern jihad echoes the crises of western liberalism. In her authoritative, accessible study, The Apocalypse & the End of History historian Suzanne Schneider looks at the politics and ideology of the Islamic State (better known as ISIS). Presenting her book with a short talk and a panel discussion, Schneider argues that today’s jihad is not the residue from a less enlightened time, nor does it have much in common with its classical or medieval form, but it does bear a striking resemblance to the reactionary political formations and acts of spectacular violence that are upending life in Western democracies. From authoritarian populism to mass shootings, xenophobic nationalism, and the allure of conspiratorial thinking, Schneider argues that modern jihad is not the antithesis to western neoliberalism, but rather a dark reflection of its inner logic. Written with the sensibility of a political theorist and based on extensive research into a wide range of sources, from Islamic jurisprudence to popular recruitment videos, contemporary apocalyptic literature and the Islamic State’s Arabic-language publications, the book explores modern jihad as an image of a potential dark future already heralded by neoliberal modes of life. Surveying ideas of the state, violence, identity, and political community, Schneider argues that modern jihad and neoliberalism are two versions of a politics of failure: the inability to imagine a better life here on earth.Schneider will be in conversation with Spencer Ackerman and others. Spencer Ackerman has been a national-security correspondent for outlets like The New Republic, WIRED, The Guardian, and The Daily Beast for nearly the entire War on Terror. He has reported from the frontlines of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He shared in the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service Journalism for Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks to The Guardian, a series of stories that also yielded him other awards, including the Scripps Howard Foundation’s 2014 Roy W. Howard Award for Public Service Reporting and the 2013 IRE medal for investigative reporting. Ackerman’s WIRED series on Islamophobic counterterrorism training at the FBI won the 2012 online National Magazine Award for reporting. Ackerman is the publisher of the Forever Wars newsletter on Substack, where he tracks the ongoing course of the War on Terror. He lives in his native Brooklyn with his wife and children. https://www.versobooks.com/events/2205-suzanne-schneider-on-the-apocalypse-amp-the-end-of-history

Conversation with visionary movement elders Suzanne Pharr and Linda Evans 4p, on-line, on the occasion of the release of Suzanne’s/Pharr’s new book, Transformation: Toward a People’s Democracy, a collection of Pharr’s essays and speeches spanning four decades, offered to the movement “For any way you might use it on the pathto ward off authoritarianism and to build a people’s democracy, to resist division and to build unity, to reimagine and bring about a radical transformation of the world.” Register: bit.ly/pharrevans118

Suzanne and Linda are white anti-racist, queer elders who have spent decades in the struggle against the far right and for racial justice and collective liberation. Pharr’s writings offer activists and scholars a way to understand decades of attacks on civil rights while offering a roadmap that shows the way toward a people’s democracy where everyone has full participation, voice, a fair share of the benefits, justice, and dignity. Autotranscribed closed captioning will be provided. Please email elisabeth@collectiveliberation.org with additional access needs.

Suzanne Pharr is a southern queer feminist and anti-racist organizer. She founded the Women’s Project in Arkansas in 1981, was a co-founder of Southerners on New Ground in 1993, and was director of the Highlander Center from 1999 to 2004. Pharr is an organizer and political strategist who has spent her adult life working to build a broad-based, multi-racial, multi-issued movement for social and economic justice in the United States. Based on six decades of work across movements, she now thinks of herself as a political handywoman, working across issues with activists of diverse races, genders, sexual identities, classes, ages, abilities, and cultures to develop strategies for justice and equality. Learn more about Suzanne Pharr here: https://www.suzannepharr.com/

Linda Evans is currently an organizer with All of Us or None, a national organization of prisoners, formerly-incarcerated people, and our families. All of Us or None is fighting the many forms of discrimination people face because past imprisonment or a conviction history. Linda was a political prisoner for 16 years because of her activities against the U.S. government. In the 1960’s, Linda was a regional organizer for Students for a Democratic Society (SDS/Weatherman), working to end the Vietnam War and to support Black liberation. She was active in the women’s liberation movement and the lesbian community, and she organized support for Black and Chicano/Mexicano grassroots organizations in Texas. She was a national leader of the John Brown Anti-Klan Committee, which fought against white supremacy and the KKK, forced sterilization, and killer cops. Linda began working with others to develop a clandestine resistance movement to change government policies. She was arrested in 1985, and received a 40 year sentence, which was commuted by President Clinton on January 20, 2001.

Nov 9 – Tue

Property, Personhood, and Police: Counter-Mapping “Nuisance” from Louisville to Los Angeles, 4:00-5:30p. Thinking, organizing, and mapping from Louisville, KY and Los Angeles, this event will explore how the policing of nuisance has become a tool for neighborhood transformation and racial banishment. https://ucla.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RPVIilVfTRaJHiGEMQIl9Q As documented by the Root Cause Research Center, the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was linked to a neighborhood policing program used to declare nuisance properties in Louisville’s gentrifying neighborhoods. In LA, nuisance law has similarly been used as a tool for redevelopment as well as a means to increase surveillance in the city’s communities of color. With a focus on the Citywide Nuisance Abatement Program, the Institute’s research, and related story-map produced in partnership with the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, has shown how such racialized policing enables the urban transformation of Black and Brown neighborhoods. Featuring: Jessica Bellamy, Root Cause Research Center; Terra Graziani, UCLA Luskin Inst. on Inequality and Democracy and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project; Josh Poe, Root Cause Research Center; Pamela Stephens, UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy; Chaired by: Ananya Roy, UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy. We will discuss the ways that organizing has been, and continues to be, instrumental in resisting these emerging racialized property logics. Co-organized with Root Cause Research Center.

Nov 10 – Wed

Nov 11 – Thu Veterans Day

#ReclaimArmisticeDay https://www.veteransforpeace.org/take-action/armistice-day

The Condor & The Eagle, 6:30p, Indivisible Media City Burbank presents a screening and discussion of the internationally acclaimed documentary “The Condor & The Eagle”. REGISTER to attend:

https://event.webinarjam.com/register/205/5v0qvaoz DONATION-BASED EVENT:

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=33FRGUTDBJ822

Credit Card: https://thecondorandtheeagle.com ​​​​​​​(then, click “CONTRIBUTE” on the Main Menu at the top of the page, “Donate with Card For An Event” and select “Indivisible Media City Burbank” as the event you are donating to) Q&A will start at 8pm PT: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86533312968

“The Condor and the Eagle” is a landmark documentary that emphasizes the role of indigenous communities as both victims of environmental injustice and heroic leaders in the fight for redress and global salvation. The film will be shown online and will be followed by a 90 minute panel featuring politicians, local leaders of climate justice groups and indigenous people engaged in environmental struggle against refineries, power plants and destructive redevelopment of civic assets such as the Los Angeles River basin.DONATIONS ENCOURAGED. This event is inclusive, free to those who can’t afford it. For all others, suggested donations on a sliding scale of $15-100 are requested in lieu of a flat ticket price. Your donations will support the essential work done by TORRANCE REFINERY ACTION ALLIANCE, campaigning to urge Governor Gavin Newsom to request an investigation of the Torrance Refining Company & Wilmington’s Valero Refinery. Part of the funds collected will also go towards the film impact campaign “No More Sacrificed Communities” and be used to provide small honorariums to our panelists

Nov 12 – Fri

California Coalition for Women Prisoners 25th Anniversary event: No One Gets Free Alone, 5-7p. Get your tickets today: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ccwp25 Mariame Kaba will be our keynote speaker, and Angela Davis will offer remarks. The program will also include musical performances by Indigo Mateo and Thao Nguyen, spoken word from The Fire Inside, and many other contributions from CCWP freedom fighters. Toward freedom for all!. info@womenprisoners.org

Nov 13 – Sat

Nov 14 – Sun

Climate Crisis webinar, 3p, sponsored by California Poor Peoples Campaign. RSVP: bit.ly/2ZqeWQO Featuring: Tom Goldtooth, Chair of the Indigenous Environmental Network; William Barber III with the Climate Reality Project; Jacqueline Patterson, Chair of the Chisholm Legacy Project; Josiah Edwards with the Sunrise Movement. Climate change is a uniquely pressing crisis. It brings us face to face not only with the injustice of ecological devastation, but with a “perfect storm” of interlocking injustices including poverty, racism, militarism, and religious nationalism. This webinar’s speakers will help us better understand the nature of this crisis while providing critical insight into ways Indigenous communities and people of color are especially impacted. Urgent calls to action will be shared. Please join us as we face the crisis of the century with awareness, hope, empathy and action! The meeting will be closed captioned, and ASL and Spanish interpretation is available upon request. california@poorpeoplescampaign.org.

Nov 15 – Mon

KPFK Community Advisory Board (CAB) virtual meeting, 7p. If you are interested in serving on the CAB, contact Michael Novick, the KPFK LSB Chair at antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com or mnovick@kpfk.org and give any credential or experience you have in conducting a community needs assessment of KPFK’s very large potential audience and broadcast area (from Santa Barbara to San Diego).

KPFK Local Station Board (LSB) dialogue with listeners, 9-10p. On-air live at 90.7 FM or kpfk.org, with half an hour for live listener call-ins, comments and questions. Studio line: 818-985-5735 (KPFK).

Nov 16 – Tue

IS THERE STILL MERIT IN A MERIT-BASED SYSTEM? Is Meritocracy Worth Saving? | Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian Institition. 12n PST. Moderated by Nicholas Lemann, New Yorker Staff Writer and Author of The Big Test: The Secret History of the American Meritocracy. Calls are growing for the dismantling of the meritocracy—educational systems and economic structures that claim to elevate individuals based on merit, but instead favor those with wealth or racial privilege. As elites turn against the very merit-based systems that elevated them, governments, corporations, schools, and other entities are extending old policies—like affirmative action—and embracing new initiatives for equity and inclusion. But as we rid our society of standardized tests, “gifted” schools and programs, and traditional corporate hierarchies, finding new methods of evaluation and promotion is proving difficult. What value, if any, do the ideas of merit and merit-based decision-making retain in this moment of reassessment? What were the origins and intentions of those who created merit-based systems for scholarships and federal employment, and how have those systems and others like them fallen short? Do today’s profound social inequalities reflect a fundamental failure of the idea of meritocracy, or a corruption of an ideal that needs mending? The Aristocracy of Talent author and The Economist political editor Adrian Wooldridge, Columbia University sociologist Jennifer Lee, and Malissia R. Clinton, vice president, general counsel and secretary at The Aerospace Corporation, visit Zócalo to explore whether there is any merit left in meritocracy.

Racism & Predatory “Care”: Courts, Disability Law & Conservatorship Abuse, 4p. Register Now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racism-predatory-care-courts-disability-law-conservatorship-abuse-tickets-196233288047 For several generations, advocates and exposés have delineated the potential for conservatorships and guardianships to function as a way to exert control, perpetrate abuse, and drain the finances of vulnerable elders and persons with disabilities. Few advances have been made in policy to address these abuses. Even less public attention has been paid to the dynamics of conservatorships and guardianships as they affect communities of color, and enable racism. This conversation features testimony from Venus Gist and Kennett Taylor, both loved ones of victims of conservatorship abuse. The virtual dialogue also includes commentary by journalist Tanya Dennis, and policy advocate Rick Black. Sponsored by Repair, and co-sponsored by the Center for Racial & Economic Justice at UC-Hastings School of Law, the Consortium on Law, Science & Health Policy at UC-San Francisco & UC-Hastings, and the Critical Race Studies Program at UCLA School of Law, Open to the public. Free. Donations are welcome to offset costs. This event is closed-captioned. Other questions about disability access? Contact us: repair.inquiries@gmail.com

Nov 17 – Wed

KPFK LSB Monthly business meeting, switched from third Sunday mornings to third Wednesday evenings at 6 PM, via zoom until further notice.

Nov 18 – Thu

LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission, 9a-1p. See https://coc.lacounty.gov for virtual meeting details and to subscribe to emailed agendas, 213-253-5678. Upcoming dates Dec. 16.

Constructing a Moral Narrative: Dismantling Christian Nationalism, 6p, First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles and online (details to come). Sponsored by California Poor Peoples Campaign. Ever heard of Christian nationalism? Ever wonder what it means? Ever wonder why it dominates religious conversation in our nation? In the wake of the January 6 attacks on the Capitol and ongoing attempts of Christian nationalists to silence the voices of the oppressed, the California PPC invites the community to participate in a moderated panel discussion addressing the distorted moral narrative of Christian nationalism. We will hear from impacted persons and leaders from multiple faith traditions against the backdrop of the oldest church founded by African Americans in Los Angeles: First African Methodist Episcopal Church. Please join us as we begin our work to dismantle the distorted moral narrative of Christian nationalism. Details and registration links will appear in upcoming newsletters.

Nov 19 – Fri

JFK Assassination Conference in Dallas, via Zoom online Nov. 19-21 https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HGeYWwiUR3qROcHOcnqlBA

https://www.facebook.com/groups/485258124988487

Kajillionaire: A Screening and Q&A with Miranda July, 7p, USC Visions and Voices. Tickets:

https://visionsandvoices.usc.edu/eventdetails From her early Riot Grrrl–influenced fanzines and performances to a career that has produced germinal films, fiction, sculptures, public art, and even a smartphone app, Miranda July is one of the most impressive cross-disciplinary artists of her generation. Join us for a screening of her third feature film, Kajillionaire, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, and Gina Rodriguez. July will introduce the movie and participate in a post-screening Q&A with Nana Adwoa Frimpong, MFA candidate at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, George Lucas Scholar, and the recipient of the John Huston Scholarship for Directing. July’s films, including Me and You and Everyone We Know, have won numerous prizes, including the Caméra d’Or at the Cannes Festival and the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, and her first collection of stories, No One Belongs Here More Than You, won the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award and has been published in twenty countries. Her first novel, The First Bad Man, became an immediate bestseller and was named one of the New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2015. Her newest book, Miranda July, is a complete retrospective of all her work to date, narrated by more than 80 friends and collaborators including Lena Dunham, Carrie Brownstein, and David Byrne. Presented by USC Visions and Voices: The Arts and Humanities Initiative. Organized by the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Nov 20 – Sat

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transgender_Day_of_Remembrance

The Growing Crisis in Ethiopia: Exploring Pathways to Justice, Peace & Reconciliation, 9a PST. Sponsored by Institute for the Black World 21. For more info and to register, visit https://IBW21.org A virtual international forum of the Pan African Unity Dialogue. Convened by IBW 21, PAUD holds quarterly meetings of Continental Africans, Caribbean Americans, Afro-Latinos and African Americans in the greater New York area to bridge divisions and promote operational unity and joint work around mutually agreed upon concerns or issues.

Nov 21 – Sun

White People 4 Black Lives general meeting, 11a-1p; via Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqce2gqzorHNCQeth347IgOdM9U9QQNz5T

We encourage new folks to attend a WP4BL New Member Orientation before attending a General Meeting. Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend by emailing whitepeople4blacklives@gmail.com

Nov 22 – Mon

Nov 23 – Tue

Nov 24 – Wed

Nov 25 – Thu Thanksgiving Day/No Thanks!

Nov 26 – Fri Buy Nothing Day

Nov 27 – Sat

Saturday Night Invasion Comedy Show live on zoom, 7-9p. Live stand up comedy streamed directly to your home! RSVP at http://www.kocomedy.com and you will receive an email with the link before showtime. Make sure to check your spam or promotions folders! If you have registered for a show in the past then there is no need to register again! This is a FREE event, no cover charge, no drink minimum

For Tipping Venmos The Show: @KO-Comedy; DJ/Tech, Paul Antonio: @thepaulantonio; Sammy Obeid: @KO-Comedy; If you don’t have Venmo… Our show Paypal: kocomedyshows@gmail.com Cashapp: $KOcomedyclub Zelle: kocomedyshows@gmail.com Apple Pay: 510-552-9398 Follow us on Social media! Instagram: @KOComedyClub Facebook: @KO Comedy See less

Rosemary’s Baby (35mm) New Beverly Cinema, 11:59p, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com/purchase/606 Written & Directed by Roman Polanski; Starring Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, Maurice Evans, Ralph Bellamy, Victoria Vetri, Elisha Cook Jr.. http://thenewbev.com

Nov 28 – Sun

Nov 29 – Mon

Nov 30 – Tue

Ancient Egypt & Nile Virtual Guided Tour and Cruise, 2-3:30p, https://www.facebook.com/events/1287747671610963/

Virtually travel to the land of the Pharaohs, the Pyramids and Ancient Egypt as we take a virtual Nile Cruise – Experience! Join us with this guided tour of Luxor, where we will show you the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, one of the most famous monuments in Egypt! After virtually arriving at Cairo Airport, our live guides will begin in Giza as we explore the history and modern look of the Great Pyramids, including the Sphinx and a special look at King Tut. Then, we will virtually head down the Nile to learn about such sights as the Great Dam, the Unfinished Obelisk, the Temple of Philae, Edfu, and of course Luxor. In Luxor, we will virtually experience the Valley of the Kings, the Valley of the Queens and the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut. Our live guide will be using photos, art, (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance of each location. we visit.)

Upcoming Events

Dec. 9-10 LatinX KidLit Book Festival, virtual https://www.latinxkidlitbookfestival.com/