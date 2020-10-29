Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil vs. DA Jackie Lacey with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies succeeded in denying DA Lacey immediate re-election and forced her into a November run-off. 3p, 211 W. Temple St, LA. http://www.blmla.org The physical vigil has returned with larger crowds and an earlier start at 3 instead of 4 pm. Also on Instagram live.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

UPCOMING ICUJP FRIDAY FORUMS:

NOV 6, 13, 20: Save the dates for our special series: Confronting the 2020 Election Results. Following one of the most momentous elections in history, join ICUJP and guest speakers to debrief, share thoughts and concerns, and look at what may lie ahead. Speakers: Greg Palast, investigative journalist and author, How Trump Stole 2020; Marjorie Cohn, Esq., law professor and former president, National Lawyers Guild; Colleen Flynn, attorney, National Lawyers Guild; Rabbi Susan Goldberg, Bend the Arc: a Jewish Partnership for Justice; Andres Kwon, Esq., attorney, ACLU; and Eisha Mason, community facilitator and activist. More info coming soon. Fri 11/6, reflection on the election by Michael Novick of ICUJP, KPFK LSB, Change Links and Anti-Racist Action.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD) , 10:30am – 12:30pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD), 1:00pm – 3:00pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

LA Phil, Sep 25-Nov 30, online, free. https://www.laphil.com/campaigns/soundstage

Through Nov 17 – LA Times Festival of Books (online) https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/books/story/2020-10-09/heres-your-virtual-la-times-festival-of-books-lineup Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-los-angeles-times-festival-of-books-stories-and-ideas-2020-tickets-121490518411

1 – Sun – All Hallows Day / Dia de los Inocentes

Clock changes back one hour to Standard Time at 2 AM (You regain the hour’s sleep you lost when we switched to Daylight Saving Time).

LA Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) (see ongoing events for registration info) 11a, Children’s Reading: “Chicken of the Sea” by Viet Thanh Nguyen and Ellison Nguyen, A Reading and Conversation with the Authors and Illustrators, Presented by USC; This whimsical and unexpected picture book originated in the 5-year-old mind of Ellison Nguyen, son of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen. Father and son committed the story to the page, then enlisted Caldecott winner Thi Bui and her 13-year-old son, Hien Bui-Stafford, to illustrate it. All four will join Sumun L. Pendakur, from the USC Race and Equity Center, for a special reading and talk. 12:30p, Young Adult Fantasy: Twists and Turns in Worlds Real and Unreal featuring Jordan Ifueko, Marie Lu, Tehlor Kay Mejia with Sharon Levin Moderating

2 – Mon – All Souls Day – Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Celebrate Day of the Dead with stories, music and art, in Spanish and English. 5-7p, online. Don’t miss The Lucky Band, Josué Cuentacuentos, award-winning author and illustrator Yuyi Morales, and artist Eric Gonzalez, creator of Rosita & Conchita. The Catrina will read stories and will demonstrate how to paint your face, how to make paper flowers, and how to decorate sugar skulls for your altar. Teacher Blanca Aurora Montes will talk about the history and meaning of this beautiful tradition, and Sara Mijares de Mundo Maya will explain its indigenous roots. This event will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. ¡Te esperamos! https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/dia-de-muertos

LATFOB, 6p, Current Interest: Presidential Politics featuring Kurt Andersen, Jean Guerrero, Stuart Stevens with L.A. Times’ Sewell Chan Moderating. (see ongoing events for registration info)

3 – Tue

Election Day – last opportunity to vote if you haven’t done so already. You can register in person at a polling place if you aren’t registered and cast a provisional ballot the same day. CA accepts mail in ballots postmarked by Election Day received up to 17 days after the election, so don’t expect definitive results on close local races for a long time.

4 – Wed

National Day of Protest, 5p, Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. Join us as we protest for a people’s mandate! This locally includes community control of the police and jailing of killer cops.⚠️Masks and social-distancing are required; ⚠️Bring your own poster. CSO is part of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. Together we have joined the national call for protests post-election. Note: Peoples Strike is also calling for national protests on 11/4 against neo-fascist nationalism and neo-liberal austerity. Read more info here: https://fb.me/e/blJ0A7mvZ Our Demands: Stop Police Crimes! Community Control of Police! Extend and expand economic relief for the unemployed! Stop the evictions and utility shut offs! Health care for all! Fight the pandemic! Stop the racist attacks on immigrants and harassment of Asian Americans! More info: (323) 943-2030 CentroCSO@gmail.com @CentroCSO on twitter, facebook, instagram, and TikTok

LATFOB 6p, Memoirs of The Black Experience featuring Emily Bernard, Morgan Jerkins, Frank Wilderson with Sandy Banks Moderating. (see ongoing events for registration info)

5 – Thu

6 – Fri

Empathy Circle: Building Resilience & Empowerment, 10a-12n online. Extinction Rebellion Los Angeles; Tickets: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqfuiuqjktGtDV9qKC_O_lC8ZQtgcbO0tn

Join your XRLA community for a 10-week Empathy Circle series on tapping into our inner resources so we thrive in a chaotic climate. Empathy Circles are a practice of speaking and listening to each other, with participants rotating through the roles of speaker, active listener, and passive listener. In an empathy circle, we listen not to reply, but to understand. This 10-week series will meet on Fridays from 10am-12pm. RSVP via zoom link above.

The ten steps we will work through together:

Accept the Severity of the Predicament Acknowledge That I Am Part of the Problems & Solutions Practice Being With Uncertainty Honor My Mortality & The Mortality of All Do Inner Work Develop Awareness of Brain Patterns & Perception Practice Gratitude, Appreciate Beauty & Create Meaning Take Breaks & Rest Show Up Reinvest Into Meaningful Efforts

Come build the world you want to live in

7 – Sat

2020 ELECTION RESULTS: What does this mean for Black communities and allies? via zoom 6:30-8p. The Committee For Racial Justice will be gathering by zoom on the second Sunday in November, the 8th, in order to allow those who are working hard on getting out the vote for Nov.3rd to maximize their efforts on our usual meeting time of the first Sunday of the month. Although no one can predict with certainty that we will have settled the results of the federal election by Nov. 8, we’ll know about local results and will want to come together to decompress some of our stress and then take a look at “what now” in this time of uncertainty. More details about this gathering and information about how to register for this zoom meeting will be in upcoming CRJ emails. If you are NOT on our list already, call Joanne at 310-42-5431

8 – Sun

Rembrandt Plumbs the Depths: The Jewish Bride, Sinners, and Saints, 2p PST, online. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2020/rembrandt-plumbs-depths-jewish-bride-sinners-and-saints

In LA alone, there are no fewer than 14 paintings, a dozen drawings, and nearly 300 etchings by Rembrandt van Rijn. In this series of online lectures for the Hammer Museum, art historian, curator, and museum director John Walsh examines these works and Rembrandt’s career in detail, including recent research, surprise reappearances, and shifting opinions about the artist and his achievements.

Rembrandt’s last works have a profundity that reaches across to us from a great distance of time and culture. This lecture shows how the pictures use historical and Biblical events—or merely allusions to them—for pared-down compositions that touch the viewer with their quiet eloquence, rich color and brushwork, mysterious light, and deep feeling. Join live: The program will play live on this page. RSVP to receive an email reminder on the day of the program. Watch later: This program will be recorded and the recording will be available soon after. Need help?: Contact our visitor experience team at info@hammer.ucla.edu or 310-443-7000.

9 – Mon

LATFOB 6p, Current Interests-Economy What’s Next? The State of the American Economy featuring Merhsa Baradaran, Sarah Chayes, Jennifer Taub, moderated by Kimbriell Kelly. (see ongoing events for registration info)

10 – Tue

Affordable Housing Preservation Ordinance to be considered by LA County Board of Supervisors. LAFLA, Public Counsel, Eastside LEADS, and members of the Healthy LA Just Recovery working group submitted it to the Board of Sups on October 15. For more info, contact Pamela Agustin-Anguiano, Lead Community Organizer, Eastside LEADS, pamela@eastsideleads.org C: 951.880.7728 Learn more about our community’s vision for the Eastside: http://www.eastsideleads.org

LATFOB, 6p, Seeking Freedom: Race, Gender, and Citizenship, Presented by USC Featuring Ariela Julie Gross, Kristen L. Zaleski, Sam Erman Moderated by Alaina Morgan. (see ongoing events for registration info)

11 – Wed Veteran’s Day

12 – Thu

WHAT DO WE DO NOW? 1p PST on-line. Yale national security law scholar and former FBI counter-intelligence agent Asha Rangappa, also a CNN commentator, visits Zócalo to discuss the way forward after one of the most traumatic elections in our nation’s history. Moderated by Julian E. Barnes, National Security Reporter, NY Times. “What do we do now?” asks Robert Redford at the end of The Candidate, the 1972 political satire that ends in an election upset—and existential despair. After a presidential election defined by an international pandemic and rampant misinformation, and a post-election period that seems destined to be marked by bitterness and conflict, the US must ask itself the same plaintive question. What comes next for the republic, its discontents, and its enemies? Can the US rebuild vital government agencies, including in public health, national security, and intelligence, that have been at the center of our angriest political disputes? https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-do-we-do-now/

13 – Fri

LATFOB, 12n, Science/Health Panel: Looking at the Coronavirus and Pandemics featuring Nicholas Christakis, Debora MacKenzie, Sonia Shah, Moderated by Soumya Karlamangla, (see ongoing events for registration info)

14 – Sat

15 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-3p, via zoom or Maestroconference call, streamed online at KPFTX.org. There are 30 minutes of public comment, usually divided into 3-4 segments at various points in the agenda. More information at http://www.kpfk.org or http://www.kpftx.org

16 – Mon

Organizing for Justice – United Teachers Los Angeles, 10a PST – Nov 20 at 12:30p PST Public · Hosted by Midwest Academy. Tickets: actionnetwork.org/events/osc-la-11-20 Our 5-day workshop that digs deep into developing strategic campaigns through power analysis and political context as well as building and retaining organization and coalition members. You’ll build concrete skills as well as developing a framework for effective progressive organizing. This training happens a few times each year, in various locations around the country.

17 – Tue

Why Is It So Easy To Get Away with Murder? 1p PST, Zocalo Public Square, Arizona State University, Smithsonian Institution, on-line, registration required. If you commit murder in the US, there’s a 40% chance you’ll get away with it. That shocking statistic belies other realities; you have better than even odds of getting away with murder if you kill people who are poor, powerless, or non-white, or if you do your murdering in less wealthy and developed places. Why are we willing to tolerate such widespread failure to achieve justice for murder victims? To what extent are the nation’s social problems and inequalities reflected in how authorities seek to prevent and investigate homicide? And what are the costs and consequences of this widespread impunity for families, communities, cities, and the country as a whole? BuzzFeed News West Coast investigations editor Jessica Garrison, author of The Devil’s Harvest: A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley, visits Zócalo to examine the American way of murder through the case of Jose Martinez, who killed three dozen people over three decades. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/why-is-it-so-easy-to-get-away-with-murder/

18 – Wed

Film & discussion, “Eat With Me,” 7p online. The ‘West’ libraries invite you to our Fall Food Film Festival via Zoom: Westchester, West Los Angeles Regional and Westwood branches want to talk food and films–Watch the movie and bring your commentary. BYO popcorn! Please email westla@lapl.org for the Zoom link. All movies available for free with LAPL library card on Kanopy or Hoopla unless noted. https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/fall-food-film-festival

19 – Thu

Organizing for Justice – United Teachers Los Angeles, 10a PST – Nov 20 at 12:30p PST (see 11/16)

Emergency Food Distribution, 4-6:30p, Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, 2635 Pasadena Ave LA 90031 http://www.labgc.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1638453139629265/ Every Thursday at 4p.

20 – Fri

Organizing for Justice – United Teachers Los Angeles, 10a–12:30p PST (see 11/16 for details)

21 – Sat

LA Tenants Union Canoga Park local, 3–5p, Come out to the next meeting of the Canoga Park Local

of the L.A. Tenants Union. What is our strategy for rent cancellation? How can we outreach to our neighbors? How will we respond to landlord harassment? How will we make LATU visible in the crisis?

Come to a meeting by tenants and for tenants to learn more! WHERE: INTERNET + TELEPHONE ONLY! Meets 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. VIDEOCONFERENCE / TELECONFERENCE INSTRUCTIONS: * Internet Login in at this link: http://zoom.us/j/8183927369

* Or dial-in by phone using any of the following numbers: 1(646) 876-9923, 1(669) 900-6833, or 1(408) 638-0968 * Meeting ID is 818-392-7369

22 – Sun

Virtual Camp United Nations for Girls, 8a –12:30p. Hosted by Girls in Politics Initiative. Online Event

Tickets · $80 – $100 http://www.eventbrite.com/e/63010327586 Virtual Camp United Nations for Girls is a live, interactive class that introduces girls 10 to 16 to international politics and the work of the United Nations. Virtual Camp United Nations begins with a lesson on the history of the UN and its purpose. This is followed by a study of the structure, leadership, and the rules of procedure of the UN. Each student will be given an assignment to serve as a delegate for a UN Member State. When the General Assembly convenes delegates will propose a resolution. The resolution will be subject to negotiation and amendment by the UN Delegates before a vote on a final version of the resolution. Girl Scouts and Girl Guides earn a Global Action Award or World Thinking badge for participating in Virtual Camp United Nations for Girls. The class is limited to 12 students. The class will be hosted via Cisco WebEx. We recommend students use a headset for the class to provide the best quality audio connection for all participants. The registration fee includes a GIP t-shirt, Certificate of Completion and GIP treat bag. This class workbook will be sent via email in a .pdf file ahead of class. For additional information contact us at +1 (202) 660-1457 extension 1, via email at info@girlsinpolitics.com or visit our website at http://www.girlsinpolitics.com.

23 – Mon

Atheists-Freethinkers Group, 3–4:30p, Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach UUCLB. The Atheist/Freethinkers Group meets weekly on Monday at 3:00PM. We discuss various topics from a realistic perspective and welcome people of all beliefs. 5450 E. Atherton St Long Beach 90815. http://www.uuclb.org/

24 – Tue

25 – Wed

Pop-Up Weekly Healthy Food Pantry in Leimert Park Village, 12:30–1:30p, 4317 Degnan Blvd, LA 90008-4908, free, Public · Hosted by Let’s Be Whole Pop Up Food Pantry in association with Sole Folks, Black Owned & Operated, Hood Gardens and more. Shout out to Whole Foods, Food Forward, and others. https://www.facebook.com/events/2620960774794339/

26 – Thu No Thanks for Settler Colonialism!

Rise Up to the Moment – Muslim American Society Convention, 10a–Nov 28 at 7p. Join the LA and SD chapters of MAS for a re-imagined and revitalized experience of the Convention like never before: all from the comfort of your home. Against the political, social, and cultural currents of our society, Muslims should be harnessing and leading the tide of reform in this society. Because we understand that social reform is always coupled with personal reform as Muslims committed to pleasing Allah. Join us on Thanksgiving weekend to hear from scholars, fuqaha’, political leaders, speakers, activists, and young people on what it takes for us as a collective to instill the change we want to see.

Purchase tickets now at: http://maslaconvention.org

27 – Fri Black Friday — Buy Nothing Day

28 – Sat

CEF Walk for Education, 10a–1p, Crescent Bay Park. Hosted by Coptic Educational Foundation (CEF)

All proceeds will support the CEF Financial Aid Program that helps various students with their college expenses. 2000 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica Next to Casa Del Mar Hotel. For more information, visit:

CopticEDU.org/walk-for-education https://www.facebook.com/events/329205131517867/

29 – Sun

Last Sunday of the month: Cooking for Our Drop-Ins for People Experiencing Houselessness, 5:30–7:30p, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood, with NoHo Home Alliance. Be part of the solution! Every last Sunday of the month a small team of volunteers gather at 5:30pm to prepare meals used for our drop-in access center for people experiencing homelessness. Sign up by emailing Leon@nohohome.org. Masks, SD, maximum 8ppl. It’s fun and it’s good for the neighborhood! All ages welcome. https://www.facebook.com/events/906453603180142/

30 – Mon

American Indian Holocaust Memorial, At Sunrise, Tongva Elder Julia Bogany (RNCI Board member) and Joanelle Romero will host The American Indian Holocaust Memorial ceremony. 1p, Red Nation Film Festival Native Cinema, online. Honoring Our Ancestors: The American Indian Holocaust Memorial was established by RNCI in Los Angeles 2007. The ceremony was held at The Los Angeles State Park in association with the City of Los Angeles reopening of Park. In 2015 RNCI established The American Indian Holocaust Memorial in Washington D.C. in front of the White House with Native Community Leaders. RNCI in 2006 established The Scared Life of Water Ceremony along the Los Angeles River and at Playa del Rey Ballona Wetlands. RNCI and with the support of then City Council Member Bill Rosendahl is responsible for the returns of Tongva Ancestors to their right burial site. Sign up here: https://www.rednationff.com/event/the-american-indian-holocaust-memorial/