On – Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, https://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

http://www.stoplapdspying.org Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission

Tuesday evs, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every First Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org . Oct 3. Prophetic Imagination – Without Vision the People Perish: An introduction to the faith rooted organizing model, bringing our unique faith gifts to the larger social justice movement. Learn how we can set goals through the eyes of faith and do deeper analysis to get at the roots of the problem offering effective solutions.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org . Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes , 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every Sat, JVP-Code Pink Vigil for Palestine and Migrant Rights, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

Thru Dec. 1: The Great Leap hosted by Pasadena Playhouse and East West Players, Nov 6 – Dec 1, 8p, Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena 91101, $25, Tickets: http://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org

Drama torn from the headlines: When a US basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game, the coaches find themselves in a conflict that runs deeper than the strain between the countries, and a young player’s actions abroad become the accidental focus of attention. Building tension right up to the buzzer, this sharp-witted new drama directed by Tony Award winner BD Wong is about much more than making the shot, as two men with a past and one teen with a future struggle for their own personal victories. Established in 1965, East West Players is the nation’s leading Asian American theatre company for our award-winning productions that blend Eastern and Western movements and culture. In over 50 years of history, East West Players has since premiered more than 228 plays and musicals, along with over 1,000 diverse readings and workshops for actors, writers, and directors. The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, Directed by BD Wong. Become a Member today to get free tickets to all our season productions. pasadenaplayhouse.org/membership

Fri – 1

Topanga Peace Alliance Film, 7:30p, Brave New Films,”Suppressed, The Fight to Vote”, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. httpss://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Sat – 2

OC Equality Coalition 2nd Annual Our Stories OC Alternative Book Fair, 10a-1p, Irvine United Congregational Church, 4915 Alton Pkwy, Irvine. OC Equality Coalition’s Alternative Book Fair will feature books about children and young people of all kinds and topics that are central to the whole community but not always addressed. The event will feature book readings and signings by local authors, a varied collection of books for sale and a resource fair. Call for Authors who write about diverse topics and/or feature diverse characters. Books in all languages welcomed. Because this is a free, non-profit event, authors may sell their own books, offer a reading/signing, display books for sale. Local organizations that welcome and serve all children may table. Please email Dr. Priya J Shah for more info: pryajshah31@gmail.com

Shutdown Adelanto – Free the Children – Abolish ICE. Hosted by San Gabriel Valley Greens, 11 AM – 3 PM. 10250 Rancho Rd, Adelanto, CA 92301. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2146685898959178/

Tapestry UU Women’s Rights Action Group: “The IF Project“; Screening and Special Guests, 6-8:30p, Tapestry, A Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 23676 Birtcher Dr, Lake Forest. “The IF Project” documentary follows an extraordinary police ofﬁcer and four women in the “IF” writing project through their journeys as they are released from prison, reunited with their families, and as they face life on the outside after release. Special guest speakers: Stephanie Hammerwold, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Orange County’s Paciﬁc Reentry Career Services and two of her clients. They will discuss the challenges of formerly incarcerated women returning to the workforce. This local non-proﬁt organization’s mission is “Advocating for fair chance hiring policies and supporting formerly incarcerated people in ﬁnding meaningful employment.” httpss://www.facebook.com/events/380387202865772/

Sun – 3

Daylight Saving Time ends, Standard Time resumes (Push clock back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night.)

An Evening with Susan Burton: Founder of A New Way of Life Reentry Project, 6–8:30p, Potluck supper 6p, program 6:30p. Thelma Terry Center in Virginia Ave. Park, 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica 90404. Child Care provided. Susan Burton overcame severe problems involving the death of her child, drug addiction and incarceration and founded, in 1998, A New Way of Life Reentry Project to help women affected by problems of addiction and incarceration with compassionate, practical, effective support and resources. The organization has helped thousands of families in California and around the country. Susan recently launched the Sisterhood Alliance for Freedom and Equality Housing Network, that will allow A New Way of Life to share its methods more widely with other reentry housing programs. Burton has been recognized as an important civil rights leader and social change activist. Sponsored by the Committee for Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave Park; the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Political Courage Awards honors Robert Reich, 4 to 7 pm. Le Meridian, 530 Pico Bl. Santa Monica 90405. Tickets $50 and up. Palisades Democratic Club. info@palisadesdemclub.org, 310-230-2084.

National Lawyers Guild Violence De-escalation Skills Training. 9a-4:30p, Peoples College of Law, 660 S. Bonnie Brae St. LA 9005 https://www.peoplescollegeoflaw.edul hosted by NLG, Veterans for Peace among others for more information visit http://www.metapeaceteam.org or call 310 339-1770

Mon – 4

At The Table: Being Black in the LGBTQ Community, hosted by Stonewall Democratic Club, 7–8:30p,

West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood 90069. Panelists include:

Marquita Thomas (Weho Lesbian & Gay Chamber of Commerce), Chase Torrence (LA LGBT Center), Zekiah N Wright (WeHo Lesbian & Gay Advisory Board), Jerome Kitchen (Minority AIDS Project), Lawrence Carroll (Activist, Actor). Moderated by Jason Stuart (Comedian, Author, Actor “Birth of a Nation”). httpss://www.facebook.com/events/957024204637492/

Tue – 5

Election Day for some local offices, (protest Trump election anniversary)

Promotoras Transformando Familias y Comunidades, 8:30a-5p, LA State Historic Park, Tuesdays, 1245 N Spring St, LA 90012. Tickets: visionycompromiso.org Te invitamos a que participes en esta capacitación interactiva donde descubrirás cómo ser un promotor más efectivo, técnicas de comunicación, el ciclo de aprendizaje, técnicas de educación popular y más.

Wed – 6

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, moved from usual Tues due to Voting, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, free. https://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html https://laughtears.com/playground-article.html 310-306-7330 pfsuzy@aol.com

Free Community Viewing of KCET SoCal Connected: Life In Plastic: California’s Recycling Woes, 7p, Pasadena Central Library Donald R. Wright Auditorium, 285 E Walnut St, Pasadena 91101. For tix:

httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/kcetsocal-connected-community-scrng-life-in-plastic-casrecycling-woes-tickets-75970236021

Thu – 7

Moving The Needle: Diversity & Inclusion in Film & TV, hosted by Moving The Needle and Jenni Choi, 6–10p, This Warehouse, 1767 Blake Ave., LA 90031. Tickets · $10 – $15, http://www.eventbrite.com, httpss://www.facebook.com/events/769994640110490/, venue: 818-726-2240, info@thiswarehousela.com

LA AIR invites local artists to utilize EPFC resources in creating and premiering new, experimental, documentary, and personal work over a two-month period. Artists in residence also engage with the greater EPFC community via screenings, workshops and other events. September/October resident Andre Keichian. Doors open at 7:30 pm, free, 200 N. Alvarado St., Los Angeles, California 90026. Free Event! Filmmaker In Attendance! For info contact EPFC: 213-484-8846 info@echoparkfilmcenter.org

Understanding the Legislative Process: Justice Not Jails training, 6-8p, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 S. Arlington Ave, L.A. Join former Senator Roderick D. Wright to learn more about the process of creating and implementing policies that can make positive changes in our community. Come learn about the power and effectiveness of an interfaith voice in policy making.The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity is holding a four-part faith-rooted training session covering the essentials of public policy advocacy, community organizing, and movement-building. The sessions are open to the public but specifically geared for faith communities, social justice advocates, and individuals who desire to be involved in fostering alternative solutions to policing, mass incarceration, immigrant detention, and criminalization from morally–centered and faith-rooted standpoint. Save the Dates: Dec 5. Building Power in the Spiritual and Secular Realm. Jan 2. Mobilizing for Action and Sustaining our Goals. http://www.im4humanintegrity.org

Fri – 8

The Great Compassion Repentance Ceremony, Fo Guang Shan Hsi Lai Temple, 7:30-10p, 2nd Friday of the month, 3456 Glenmark Dr, Hacienda Heights 91745. Tickets: http://www.hsilai.org In our daily lives, when our clothes become dirty, we wash them with water. When our mind is polluted by greed, anger, and delusion, we become worried and troubled. In Buddhism, devotees practice repentance to cleanse their minds, and rid themselves of worries. There are different repentance ceremonies, the Great Compassion Repentance Ceremony being one of the most popular ones. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/238335880398336/

Sat – 9

FILM FUN with Gerry Fialka, all day free pass at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE 14 Theater #8, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, LA 90015, httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/gerry-fialka-presents-film-cant-kill-you-but-why-take-a-chance-tickets-64194328966

National Organization For Women Orange County Grassroots Activist Mixer Potluck Fundraiser, 1p, Museum of Woman, 17905 Sky Park Circle, #A, Irvine. Bring fliers/information about your group, an appetizer to share and raffle money. http://www.ocnow.org

Sun – 10

Our Future Fest Music & Art Festival, 12n–5p, 501 N Main St, LA 90012. Free, but a ticket is required to enter the event. Facebook RSVP won’t count, everybody will need a ticket. GET TICKETS AT httpss://www.ourfuturefest.org/ Power California presents Our Future Fest, music, art, and action festival for young people who care about the future of our communities, our planet and our democracy. It’s going down at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown LA. Join us for dope music performances, powerful speakers, poetry, health & wellness activities, screen-printing, art making, action tents and the best food trucks in LA!

Mon – 11

Armistice Day, (AKA Veterans Day) commemorates the cease fire that ended World War I. Once a holiday for peace, it has been twisted into another martial holiday glorifying war.

Tue – 12

The Governance of Solar Geoengineering: A Book Talk with Jesse Reynolds, UCLA Law, 12:15-1:30p, UCLA School of Law, Room 1447. Climate change is among the world’s most important problems, and the responses of emission cuts and adapting to new climates remain elusive. One set of proposals receiving increasing attention among scientists and policymakers is “solar geoengineering,” which would reflect a small portion of incoming sunlight to reduce climate change. Jesse Reynolds, Emmett/Frankel Fellow in Environmental Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law, will discuss findings from his new book, The Governance of Solar Geoengineering: Managing Climate Change in the Anthropocene. Reynolds draws on law, political science, and economics to show how solar geoengineering is, could, and should be governed. Ted Parson, Dan and Rae Emmett Professor of Environmental Law at UCLA School of Law, will moderate the conversation. Lunch will be provided. Please fill out the form to register: httpss://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsVzIh2y3kC4Rbn-FxwbRL59nRa9OfNOtQNRcUzpYj9Fay2A/viewform Contact Daniel Melling, melling@law.ucla.edu with any questions. This event is co-sponsored by UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

Wed – 13

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the December issue of Change Links!

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. https://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free. Politics, art, culture discussion “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?” https://laughtears.com

UC Workers’ Day of Action – Stand Up in Support. Over the past 3 years, AFSCME 3299 members have advocated against UC’s growing inequality and the illegal outsourcing of jobs. We need students and community allies, to stand with us so that we can send the UC Regents a strong message: Enough is enough! We want equality now! contact: info@afscme3299.org call 888-856-3299. AFSCME Local 3299, 2201 Broadway Ste 315, Oakland, CA 94612-3043

Incarcerated Childhood in Occupied East Jerusalem, Dr. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Prof, Hebrew University, Jerusalem, and Queen Mary University, London. 6:30p, Christ Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 6500 Stearns St., Long Beach 90185.

How to House 7,000 people in Skid Row? 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. A project of Los Angeles Poverty Department. For Further Information on the Exhibition and Special Events Please call or email 213 413-1077, info@lapovertydept.org, httpss://www.lapovertydept.org/

Thu – 14

Incarcerated Childhood in Occupied East Jerusalem Dr. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Prof, Hebrew University, Jerusalem, and Queen Mary University, London. 6:30p, All Saints Episcopal Church Sweetland Hall, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101.

Health Care For All-LA Chapter: “Medicare For All Proposals: Decoys Or The Real Deal?” 7:30-9:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda, Culver City 90230. Organizing For Cadem Action Nov. 15 & 16, plus Jerry Perez Of Our Revolution Los Angeles. Free Parking lot and entrance behind the building. https://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county Info: Maureen 310- 459-9763. HCA-LA monthly meetings are Free and Open to the General Public with a mission of educating and advocating for Single Payer Universal Health Care in California and beyond. Please join Health Care for All- LA as a dues-paid member. Dues are of any amount are accepted. http://www.healthcareforall.org or mail a check to HCA-CA, PO Box 5833 Novato, CA 94948. Specify Los Angeles Chapter.

Fri – 15

Young People to the Front: A Coalition to End Youth Homelessness Summit, hosted by Lens Co, 10a–4p, The California Endowment, (800) 449-4149, http://www.calendow.org. Tickets by Eventbrite for Young Advocate and Stakeholder (Under Age 26). Sales end Nov 15 at 8a. Panel Sessions and Resources to include: Youth with lived experience of homelessness ask youth with lived experience of homelessness: What would Los Angeles look like if there was no more youth homelessness? The debut of Navigating the Los Angeles Youth Homelessness System: The Game Show! Who represents YOU? Local Civic Engagement Workshop Launching the #YoungPeopleToTheFrongLA social media campaign Voice as Advocacy: Youth Underground Podcast Live Recording (partnership with AMillionDrops.org) httpss://www.facebook.com/events/384532655547138/

Sat – 16

Tengo Puerto Rico En Mi Corazon: Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Young Lords, 11a-2p, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, 1145 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90017. The Young Lords, a militant, pro-independence, serve-the-people organization, emerged in the US in 1969 as part of the original “Rainbow Coalition” initiated by Chairman Fred Hampton of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party, and grew quickly in Puerto Rican barrios across the US. In the face of severe repression by the US government, their ranks united people from street organizations, students, Nationalist families and others in struggles for community control, decent housing and health care, other survival issues, and freedom for their homeland. They bequeathed a new generation an indelible revolutionary legacy of resistance, solidarity and internationalism. Come hear from people who participated in and allied with the Young Lords about that vital history and its lessons for today’s decolonization and liberation struggles. We will also commemorate the 11/16 birthday of the late independentista and former political prisoner Lolita Lebron. Speakers: Martha Ortega, member of the Young Lords Party, Lux Irvin, member of the Black Panther Party, Carlos Montes, member of the Brown Berets, Corine Fairbanks of Women of All Red Nations (WARN), Shannon Rivers, American Indian Movement (AIM), Michael Novick, member of SDS & Puerto Rico Solidarity Committee. Sponsored by: Puerto Rican Alliance, Women of All Red Nations, Anti-Racist Action. Info: alianzapr@hotmail.com, 310-460-8586

2nd Annual Community Policing Conference – Redefining Public Safety in L.A. County, 9a-4p, Saint Anne’s Conference Center in LA. Registration is required. Join community members, academics, law enforcement professionals and elected officials for a day of discussion on community policing and redefining public safety. Free. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-policing-conference-redefining-public-safety-in-la-county-registration-63815861961

Sun – 17

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. http://www.kpfk.org . Open to the public with periods of public comment. 1p, closed session Delegates Assembly to consider charges against one or more KPFK directors on the Pacifica National Board.

Marx’s CRITIQUE OF THE GOTHA PROGRAM vs. Capitalism and Statist Socialism: Real Communism from Below, 6-9p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012 (By Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot next to the gas station at College and Hill St.) Speakers: Kevin B. Anderson, author of MARX AT THE MARGINS, Second speaker TBA. Preview a work in progress of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization: a new translation, by Kevin B. Anderson and Karel Ludenhoff, of Marx’s CRITIQUE OF THE GOTHA PROGRAM, with a new introduction by Peter Hudis on Marx’s concept of the alternative to capitalism. The new translation and introduction help us to focus on building real, revolutionary, humanist alternative to capitalism, vs. all forms of capitalism and of statist socialism, from social democracy to Leninism. Suggested Reading (we are linking to the older translation in the Marxists Internet Archive, FYI): httpss://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1875/gotha/ Sponsored by the Los Angeles Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization More information: <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

Mon – 18

California Birth Equity Summit, hosted by March of Dimes California, 8a–5p, Center at Cathedral Plaza 555 W. Temple Street, LA. Please join colleagues and community partners for a day of learning, collaboration and action to achieve health equity for moms and babies. For more information, email caprofed@marchofdimes.org httpss://www.facebook.com/events/396943037845804/

How the Olympics Kill the Poor hosted by Institute on Inequality and Democracy at UCLA Luskin and NOlympics LA, 6:30–8p, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN), 838 E 6th St, LA. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2644307305631414/

Tue – 19

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, MTA, One Gateway Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room. Public comment welcome. See httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda.

Wed – 20

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION 6-9p, free. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. https://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Brave New Films Presents: “Suppressed: The Right To Vote”, 6:30p– Reception, 7p – Screening. Moss Theater at The Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica 90404. Join us for this dynamic film on voter suppression in Georgia in particular, followed by a discussion with Director Robert Greenwald. Educate yourself about the tactics being used to prevent people from voting and how to fight back. Running time: 38 minutes. RSVP by Nov 11: httpss://www.bravenewfilms.org/rsvp112019

Thu – 21

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/

The Empireid continues the story of the Trojan line of Aeneas, from the founding of Rome to present day. Challenging war, empire and religion, The Empireid (which translates to “The Story of the End of Empire”) follows the tale of Horacio, grandson of Venus, and last of the Trojan line, who on the eve of his 13th year, in 1453, when Constantinople fell, is sent on a quest to Hades, to free the gods of old from a trap set by Pluto, the God of the Underworld, to strip them of their powers, by placing them into an eternal sleep … Hosted by Vagabond and Beyond Baroque, 8–11p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Info: 310-822-3006, specialevents@beyondbaroque.org

What Can Life On The U.S.-Mexico Border Teach America? Moderated by Simon Romero, NY Times National Correspondent, 7:30p, Cross Campus DTLA, 800 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90017. Paid parking avail for $6 after 4p in Joe’s Parking garage, 746 S. Hope St. George W. Bush’s administration sought to celebrate the US-Mexico border as our front door. But in the years since, the border has been widely portrayed by politicians as a source of problems, and today most news is about illegal immigration, abuses of migrants by Customs and Border Protection, or President Trump’s family separation policy. What, if anything, is distinctive about the experiences of those who live on the border? El Paso-based correspondent Alfredo Corchado, Albuquerque Journal writer Angela Kocherga, and cultural anthropologist Cecilia Ballí visit Zócalo to examine the realities along the US-Mexico border. httpss://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-can-life-on-the-u-s-mexico-border-teach-america/

Fri – 22

L.A. History & Metro Studies Group panel discussion, 10:30a, Haaga Hall, Huntington Library. Panel will feature former councilmembers Wendy Greuel, Mike Hernandez, Tom LaBonge, Mike Woo, and Zev Yaroslavsky, moderated by Caitlin Parker. RSVP at: httpss://tinyurl.com/NOV22panel. Attendance limited to the first 150 people who RSVP. Please be sure you’ll be able to attend if you RSVP, as our space is limited. Email us: LA.History.Group@gmail.com Join our mailing list: https://tinyurl.com/LAMetroList Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LAHistoryMetroStudiesGroup

NOCHE DEL CINE, Film Night, 7:30p. El Comite Pro Democracia En Mexico invites the community to a especial inspiring Documentary screening of “Jurakán: Nación en Resistencia (Nation in Resistance)

with English subtitles. A must see, magnificent footage of a beautiful Carebean Island, whose future is being carved by its people! Fed up with Imperialist interventions. Location: Centro Cultural Maria Guardado, 4163 S. Central Ave., LA 90011.

Sat – 23

California Community Colleges LGBTQ summit, UC Riverside httpss://cccqsummit.blogspot.com/

KPFK 90.7 FM Celebrates 60 years of Non-Commercial Listener-Sponsored Free Speech Radio Broadcasting with KPFK Local Station Board Town Hall, 11a-3p, First Unitarian Church, 2936 W. 8th St., LA, 90005. Free event, adjacent underground parking, gated lot, and street parking. Wheelchair accessible, near public transit. 310-345-7022 for more info, http://www.kpfk.org. Come join us for a fun and informative occasion, to meet and greet Station Management, Local Station Board Members and Radio Personalities. Also, an opportunity to express your voice as a listener, member, in dialogue with your Community Radio Station.

Sun – 24

29th annual toy camera film festival features Pixelvision films made with the Fisher-Price PXL-2000 camcorder. 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Free. Facebook = httpss://www.facebook.com/events/376387689681678/

Mon – 25

Homeless Feeding, 11a–2p, and every day this week of Thanksgiving. World Famous Gladys Park in World Famous Skid Row, 808 E. 6th St. LA 90021.

Tue – 26

Homeless Feeding, 11a–2p, see Mon 25.

Wed – 27

Homeless Feeding, 11a–2p, see Mon 25.

Thu – 28

“Thanksgiving Day” Homeless Feeding, 11a–2p, see Mon 25.

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

2019 Rancho Park Vegan Potluck Picnic, 11 AM – 4 PM, free, however, bring a vegan dish to share to serve 8 people. Rancho Park Archery Range, 2459 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Fri – 29

Buy Nothing Day Homeless Feeding, 11a–2p, see Mon 25.

Sat – 30