Summary of reports on DEMOCRACY NOW!

by Terrie Brady

On Democracy Now! on December 23 there was a report about an effort by Exxon Mobil to start off shore oil drilling off Guyana. There is a lawyer, Melinda janki, who is from Guyana trying to stop this. Antonia Juhasz wrote in WIRED magazine about this. Antonia Juhasz also wrote a book , The Tyranny of Oil on this subject.

Also on Democracy Now! on January 19th, a report about a federally employed scientist, Rose Abramoff, employed at a private contracted lab in Tennessee, fired for speaking out about climate crisis.

Also in Atlanta, a nonviolent forest defender, Manuel Teran, also known as Tortuguita, was assassinated by police; a writer named KUMau was interviewed on 1 20 23 on Democracy Now! about this issue.

Also reported on Democracy Now!, there is a lignite (coal) mine in Germany whose expansion threatened a village that many protesters have tried to stop, including Greta Thunberg who has been arrested there several times. Germany retreated from a commitment to phase out coal after energy shortages resulted from the sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

Also reported on Democracy Now!: the next climate talks, COP 28, will be in the “Middle East” and the head of the talks is proposed to be an oil executive named sultan Ahmed al Jaber. US Special Climate Ambassador John Kerry said that is good with him on Jan 27, it was reported that there is a letter signed by 70 environmental organizations opposing this action. What we can do to help of these