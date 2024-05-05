May 2024 Change Links Community Calendar

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar.

Check out late changes and additions on the website: https://change-links.org/

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity. This list is constantly updated – please share the link with your friends and comrades! These events are organized by many groups around the world — wherever possible, we link to the original organizers so that you can be in direct contact! samidoun.net/2024/03/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE PALESTINE RESISTANCE CALENDAR: Send info by email to samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers' accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don't hesitate to send updates!

Join the Resistance Campaign! (AFGJ) The Resistance Campaign pushes back against the dangerous attempts to silence movement work through deplatforming and lawfare attacks. Alliance for Global Justice refuses to back down in our commitment to promoting liberation and justice worldwide, including centering the rights of the Palestinian people. We invite you to stand with us in solidarity and push back against the forces of imperialism and repression. afgj.org/resistance-campaign-landing-page [AFGJ is Change Links’ fiscal sponsor!]

May 1 – Wednesday International Working Peoples’ Day

May Day March and Rally, gather 2p, Sunset and Gower, march, rally 4p, Hollywood & Highland (CHIRLA, Roofers Union, and others).

4:30-7:30p. May Day March LA – Worker Power world-wide! Don’t comply with Genocide! MacArthur Park (Union del Barrio, Struggle-La Lucha, and others).

Boyle Heights May Day rally, 4:30p, Mariachi Plaza, 1831 E. First St, ELA 90033. (Centro CSO, Block the Sheriffs Coalition and others, 323-484-8630, centrocso@gmail.com

May 2 – Thu

May 3 – Fri

May 4 – Sat Anniversary of Kent State massacre by the National Guard against campus peace protesters

KPFK 90.7 FM media-sponsors: “May the Fortieth Be with You” with Culture Clash in Northridge At The Soraya at CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, 91330-844. https://thesoraya.org/en/ Phone Number: (818) 677-8800

12p. NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) Film Festival – 1139 S Hill Street,LA, 90015. · https://www.facebook.com/NFMLA/upcoming_hosted_events

Marxist Humanism & Trans Liberation (Chicago [10 am Pacific]. Alternatives to Capitalism- Imperialism: Challenging Today’s Neocolonial Disorder. As the massive protests against Israel’s genocidal war against Palestine demonstrates, struggles against neo-colonialism are at the forefront of today’s freedom movements. Join us for a series of discussions exploring theoretical and practical resources for developing an alternative to global capitalism-imperialism in disarray. All meetings via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87528400224?pwd=WmpKV3lhOE5SVkx0ZkVicV JqOTdEQT09 Passcode: 876496. Speakers: Alex Adamson, Author of “Beyond the Coloniality of Gender: María Lugones, Sylvia Wynter, Decolonial Feminism, and Trans and Intersex Liberation” and whose work focuses on decolonial critiques of political economy, scholar-activism, and queer and trans philosophy. International Marxist-Humanist Organization <arise@imhojournal.org> Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization. Email: arise@imhojournal.org https://imhojournal.us6. list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad 73dd93&id=78d12ab5bc&e=1c035f1377

May 5 – Sun “Cinco de Mayo”

Committee for Racial Justice presents: Mental Health – Keeping It Real & Moving Forward, 6-8p, Thelma Terry Bldg., Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404 potluck 6p, program 6:30. For those unable to join us in person, participate virtually by registering here to receive the Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkf-qqpzMsHdwxGkx1KjFcT8Ry2Jjem80y

This month, we are focusing on navigating the complexities of mental health in these challenging times. Gain insights from: James Coomes, a seasoned clinical social worker with over 20 years of crisis intervention experience, spearheads initiatives at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. He is a member of the Department’s Anti-Racism, Diversity and Inclusion Staff Advisory Council.

Dr. Joni Johnson, a pediatrician, health coach, and author of “My Blue Eyes: Viewing the World Through an Atypical Lens,” focuses on neurodiversity and brings over 15 years of expertise in supporting individuals with ADHD, autism, and other learning challenges by helping them develop executive function skills to overcome obstacles to success.

Reverend Albert Starr has passionately advocated for racial justice and inclusion throughout his distinguished career in ministry and community leadership. As a pastor/teacher he delights in helping to lift up & engage the gifts and talents of people, celebrating their capacity to build a better world.

Child care is available upon request by May 3rd. Please email committee4racialjustice@gmail.com.

For further information, contact Joanne at 310-422-5431.

May 6 – Mon

May 7 – Tue

Older Adult Transportation Expo, 9a-2:30p, Pasadena Convention Center. Information, resources, and fun activities all focused on helping older adults with their transportation needs. Whether you’re looking for tips on using public transportation, exploring alternative transportation options, or simply want to connect with others in your community, this event is perfect for you. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to learn and engage with experts in the field. We can’t wait to see you there! RSVP’s open on April 1st, visit https://OTMRPExpo2024.eventbrite.com and plan to join us! For more information, email onthemove@metro.net. Sign up to receive emails for this and future On the Move Riders Programs by visiting http://metro.net/onthemove. https://www.metro.net/calendar/8th-annual-older-adult-transportation-expo-2/

May 8 – Wed

The Greenup Slave Revolt: Slavery, Environment, and Resistance at the Edges of the Southern Mountains, online, 9am PDT. Christopher L. Leadingham is the Associate Editor, Journal of Appalachian Studies; and Gilder Lehrman Center Visiting Scholar, May 2024. This work uses a slave revolt that happened in northeastern Kentucky, on the banks of the Ohio River, in August 1829, to ask new questions about forced migration and environment in and through the southern mountains. The few extant sources that tell the story of this moment of resistance suggest that the people involved wielded knowledge about the natural world—in addition to physical violence—to struggle toward freedom in new and unfamiliar landscapes. Register: https://yale.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y-xfkY5eTvSW87GPInywaw#/registration Gilder.Lehrman.Center@yale.edu

The AAPI 5K: a community run celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Create a safe and welcoming space for AAPI runners, Raise funds and awareness for local AAPI nonprofit organizations. Strava Course: http://www.strava.com/clubs/928423/group_events/1553465 Bolsa Chica state beach, Huntington Beach CA. The event will fundraise for incredible AAPI non-profits: Asian American Drug Abuse Program (AADAP), Asian American Futures, Okaeri (AAPI LGBTQ organization) and others. https://www.facebook.com/events/576904667963899 https://raceroster.com/events/2024/84780/2024-la- aapi-5k

May 9 – Thu

6p. How Do You Grow a Rose From Concrete? Live in Crenshaw District, or streaming. Zocalo Public Square; Presented in partnership with Destination Crenshaw, with generous support from Akieva and Martin Jacobs. With an Introduction by Crenshaw High School Principal Donald Moorer and Destination Crenshaw President Jason Foster. When the people of Crenshaw found out that plans for a new Metro line called for the train to cut through the heart of their neighborhood—without stopping—they were angry and disappointed, but they weren’t surprised. Los Angeles has a long history of destroying South Los Angeles without taking local input into account. In 1963, the I-10 highway tore through the area. And in 2011, the city chopped down 119 trees to make a path for the space shuttle Endeavour. This time, residents and local leaders responded by transforming the danger of Black erasure into a celebration of Black cultural permanence. They convinced the city not only to add a Metro stop in their community but to leverage its construction into the creation of what is anticipated to be the world’s largest open-air Black public art project. When complete, Destination Crenshaw will be home to artworks by Los Angeles artists like Charles Dickson, Maren Hassinger, Alison Saar, and Kehinde Wiley. Its architecture, streetscapes, and landscape designs are firmly rooted in Black identity, from African giant star grass—which was used as bedding on slave ships and has come to symbolize Black resilience in America—to Sankofa Park’s namesake bird, which represents the need to look to the past to build the future. Architect Gabrielle Bullock and Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson join Destination Crenshaw senior art advisor V. Joy Simmons on the Zócalo stage at Crenshaw High School, 5010 11th Ave, LA 90043, to discuss Destination Crenshaw’s genesis and design. Register here: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/how-do-you-grow-a-rose-from-concrete/

12p – 1p. Apartheid-Free Webinar: The Palestinian Experience in Israel. Quaker action for a just world. Join us for our webinar, you need to sign up. Guest speaker Muhammad Zeidan will discuss the realities of apartheid in occupied Palestine and the discrimination faced by the Arab minority within Israel. Muhammad Zeidan was the former director of the Arab Association for Human Rights in occupied Palestine. He has dedicated his career to safeguarding the political, civil, economic, and cultural rights of the Palestinian Arab minority within Israeli territories. Drawing from his extensive experience and deep understanding of the issues, Zeidan will offer insights into the systemic discrimination and inequalities faced by Palestinians in all spheres of life. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the movement towards equality and justice for Palestinians, and to explore avenues for meaningful solidarity and action. https://afsc.org/events/apartheid-free-webinar-palestinian-experience-israel

May 10 – Fri Mothers’ Day/Dia de las Madres in Mexico and Central America

Please register by this date for May 14th event. 7p. Challenging injustice and building peace: a conversation with AFSC. Via Zoom . See May 14 for details.

19th Annual Clark Davis Memorial Session, Elsa Devienne, Asst Prof of Humanities at Northumbria Univ, will present her new book Sand Rush: The Revival of the Beach in Twentieth-Century Los Angeles (Oxford University Press, 2024). Meets in Seaver 3 at the Huntington Library at 10:30 am There is no pre-circulated paper for this session. We will send an updated email with information about how to purchase the book. We also hope to provide a recording for those unable to attend in person. If you would like to attend, please RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdb6ehWopkq50E5_x6aHJAfI84ogoWCQuDCx6dircIheQHVRA/viewform

May 11 – Sat

10 AM. Free Community Forum: CA Universal Health Care Now. Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 260 N. Locust St., Parish Hall, Inglewood 903301. CalCare SB 2200 Health Care for All is on track to pass the Assembly by the end of May. Come hear Maureen Cruise, RN and Board Member of Cal Care Campaign sponsored by the CA Nurses Association inform and encourage us to finally pass this single payer, “Medicare for All” bill in CA. It is up to us to be the model state that proves what can be done. Health care is a human right! For info call Cathy at 408-206-7992.

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Jalil Muntaqim discusses the Peoples Senate in a time of Genocide, 5p, Kaos Network (in AfricaTown), 4343 S. Leimert Blvd., LA 90008. Free, donations welcome; https://tinyurl.com/jalil24 Jalil Muntaqim is an excarcerated political prisoner/POW, veteran of the Black Panther Party and the Black Liberation Army; from inside prison walls, he was one of the key initiators of the Jericho Movement to free all political prisoners.

#Standing4BlackGirls coalition and the Women’s Leadership Project Missing and Murdered pop-up rally and march to the City Council District 8 Office on Crenshaw, 11:30a-1p. The event will amplify the disproportionate numbers of Black women and girls who have gone missing and been murdered and call for resources, education and social services for Black women and girls and queer youth. 4343 Leimert Blvd. (at Vernon), L.A. 90008 to 5462 Crenshaw Blvd, LA 90043 Contact: Jessica Robinson jessicarobinsonwlp@gmail.com

Art-Share LA Benefit auction, VIP Reception 6 -7:30p, Community Party 7:30-10p, In our historic DTLA warehouse, 801 E 4th Place, LA 90013. Don’t miss RISK signing his limited edition prints of Storm at the May 11 Art Share L.A. Benefit + Art Auction VIP reception from 6PM – 7:30PM. RISK prints are available for pre-sale now! artsharela.org

May 12 – Sun Mothers’ Day

9a.–4:30p. Mother’s Day Picnic at the Aquarium. Show Mom how much you love and appreciate her by treating her to a unique picnic experience at the Aquarium of the Pacific on Mother’s Day. You guys will be able to enjoy a delicious meal and have admission to see all of the exhibits at the aquarium as well. Admission Prices. (562) 590-3100. Parking: https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/visit/parking/ https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1p, with half-hour of public comment. Via zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86983420905 Meeting ID: 869 8342 0905. Onetap mobile:

May 13 – Mon

May 14 – Tue

7p. Please register by Friday, May 10. Challenging injustice and building peace: with AFSC. Via Zoom . Join staff leaders from The American Friends Service Committee to learn about their work for Just and Sustainable Peace, Just Economies, and Just Responses to Forced Displacement & Migration. Panelists: Amy Gottlieb, U.S. Migration Director; Lewis Webb, U.S. Peacebuilding Director; and Rick Wilson, U.S. Economic Justice Director. Host: Stephanie Kanwit, member of the Moment of Truth Campaign committee. If you are new to AFSC, we invite you to read about us to put this conversation in context. AFSC is a global organization that goes well beyond the U.S. focus we will highlight at this event. Questions? Email Tonya Histand, Director of Public Engagement, thistand@afsc.org.

May 15 – Wed Anniversary of the Jackson State Massacre of Black college protesters by Mississippi State Police

Nakbah Day, anniversary of the 1948 dispossession of the Palestinians by settler colonialism.

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations Hate Crimes Report, 7P, Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City 90232, Rooms: B45 and B47. Listen and Learn as the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations presents the 2022 Hate Crimes Report and statistics as they relate to Los Angeles County and Culver City. Participate in the Q&A session with Marshall Wong from the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations immediately following the presentation.

May 16 – Thu

11:30a. Los Angeles Job Fair – Los Angeles Career Fair at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-job-fair-los-angeles-career-fair-tickets-426932495587

May 17 – Fri

May 18 – Sat

Small Screen/Big Screen: Good Night, and Good Luck and See It Now, 7:30p, Presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive @ UCLA Hammer Museum. Free. Part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series Archive Television Treasures. Learn more at cinema.ucla.edu. Director George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) illuminates the darkness of the Blacklist era and the emerging power of television via Edward R. Murrow’s primetime reporting challenging Senator Joseph R. McCarthy and his reckless persecution of so-called “communists and subversives.” Serving as a timely allegorical warning of civil liberties compromised in the name of the “war on terror” during the aughts and an elegy to the near-mythic integrity of Murrow’s 1950s newsroom, Clooney’s taut civics lesson honors and echoes the best of the Golden Age of Television. The 35mm screening will be followed by an original kinescope of Edward R. Murrow’s See It Now: “A Report on Senator Joseph R. McCarthy” — complete with original commercials. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/small-screenbig-screen-good-night-and-good-luck-and-see-it-now

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Tia Chucha’s 19th Annual Celebrating Words Festival, 2-7p, Vaughn G3 Academy (Global Green Generation), located at 11200 Herrick Ave. Pacoima, CA 91331. The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space that encourages creativity and supports intellectual growth and healing, for people of all ages, in the vital and unique way that arts and literacy do. https://www.tiachucha.org/celebrating-words-festival

May 19 – Sun Birthday of Ho Chi Minh & Malcolm X, Yuri Kochiyama and Lorraine Hansberry

CicLAvia mini: Wilmington 10a-3p, Banning Park hub to Wilmington Waterfront Park Hub, via Avalon Blvd. from C Street to M Street. https://www.ciclavia.org/

Jewish Voice for Peace — Los Angeles teach-in, 1:30 PM at The Church in Ocean Park, 235 S. Hill St, Santa Monica. The teach-in will present broader, deeper, and more accurate information from beyond mass-media sources in order to shed light on the reality of the genocide in Gaza and its causes. Speakers include Dr. Yigal Arens, Cal Poly Pomona Emeritus Prof. Mahmoud Ibrahim, CSUSB Professor Ahlam Muhtaseb, and Thaer Dallasheh, a Palestinian 48er. For further information: http://www.LATeachIn.com

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Sistas Are Doin’ It for Themselves on-line film festival May 19-21. https://bherc.org/festivals/sistas-are-doin-it-for-themselves-film-festival/ For general and festival information, call 310-284-3170, email John Forbes at john@bherc.org or visit the website http://www.BHERC.org.

May 20 – Mon

May 21 – Tue

May 22 – Wed

International Day for Biological Diversity proclaimed by the United Nations. 2024 Theme: Be part of the plan. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework approved in COP 15, or The Biodiversity Plan, aims to protect and restore nature, to prosper with nature, to share benefits fairly, and to invest and collaborate for nature to reach the global vision of a world living in harmony with nature by 2050.

May 23 – Thu

SCREENING: Taking Venice, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum. At the height of the Cold War, the U.S. government was determined to fight Communism with culture. So began a daring plan to orchestrate American artist Robert Rauschenberg as the winner of the 1964 Venice Biennale’s Grand Prize. Deftly pulling off maneuvers that could have come from a Hollywood thriller, the American team leaves the international press crying foul and Rauschenberg questioning the politics of nationalism that sent him there. Followed by a Q&A with director Amei Wallach. Taking Venice, 2023, Dir. Amei Wallach. 98 min. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/taking-venice

May 24 – Fri

May 25 – Sat

Boyle Heights Walking Ghost Tour, 6-9:30p, 1817 E. First St (Mariachi Plaza), ELA 90033. Join Barrio Boychik ( Shmuel Gonzales), Boyle Heights Historian & Community Organizer, on this historic walking tour of the amazing ghost stories no one has dared to tell! Learn the fascinating history of one of the most historically diverse neighborhoods in LA, as well as how to embrace our local haunted history so you’re not scared to sleep at night after our tour. You’ll get so much information and scary stories to share around the campfire. With real facts and humor Shmuel will give you an entertaining tour that will give you goosebumps, but empower you to not be afraid of the dark. Tix via eventbrite. https://www.facebook.com/events/349166644408776/349166651075442/

May 26 – Sun

May 27 – Mon Memorial Day holiday

May 28 – Tue

May 29 – Wed

May 30 – Thu

11:30 – Registration, 12 Luncheon. Women speak, Alexandria House Annual Fundraiser Luncheon. The Ebell, 743 S. Lucerne, Los Angeles.Tickets $225. Info 213- 381-2649 Ext 104.

May 31 – Fri

6p. Is Car Culture the Ultimate Act of Community in Crenshaw? Zocalo Public Square. Presented in partnership with Destination Crenshaw, with generous support from Akieva and Martin Jacobs.

Crenshaw Motors Ford. Majestic Pontiac. O’Connor Lincoln-Mercury. In the 1950s and ’60s, car dealerships lined Crenshaw Boulevard, ready to serve the neighborhood’s rising Black middle class. Cars and Crenshaw have gone together ever since. To this day, enthusiasts drive their custom lowriders to “the Shaw” most weekends, looking to show off sleek chrome details and roaring engines, and to take part in this long- standing social ritual. But can Crenshaw Boulevard remain one of the most robust cruising scenes in the nation—stuck between repeated attempts by law enforcement to shut down lowrider parades and a new California law seeking to protect car culture in Crenshaw and beyond? And in what ways have Black Angelenos used car culture to advance the idea of “Sankofa,” the African concept of retrieving valuable knowledge from the past to build the future? Artist and sculptor Charles Dickson and Destination Crenshaw founding lead historian Larry Earl visit Zócalo to discuss Dickson’s sculpture, “Car Culture,” which will be on permanent display in Sankofa Park, and how monumental public art projects and cruising scenes throughout Southern California can bring people together across zip codes. ASU California Center, 111 S. Broadway, LA 90015. Register here: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/is-car-culture-the-ultimate -act-of-community-in-crenshaw/

UPCOMING AND ONGOING EVENTS

Tia Chucha’s Transform[Arte] program is back for weekly support and empowerment circles dedicated to anyone who has been impacted by incarceration. This program is facilitated and supported by formerly incarcerated individuals to connect, express, and heal. Join us beginning Monday, May 6- June 24 from 6:30pm-8:30pm. https://www.tiachucha.org/trauma-to-transformation Under the direction of teaching artist and mentor Kesau’c Hill, we offer healing circles for our Tranform[Arte] Re Entry Through the Arts program at Tía Chucha’s Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 PM. Transform[Arte] is a space dedicated to embrace individuals who have experienced incarceration. The space will be open for groups to explore the arts, organizing and leadership development, as well as support with ancestral knowledge practices. The program brings guest artists, organizers, and healers from a wide walks of life to offer windows of their worlds.

Through May 12: Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s–1970s, UCLA Hammer Museum. Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s–1970s is the first North American exhibition to explore the groundbreaking work of a generation of artists who emerged in the decades following the Korean War (1950–53). The exhibition offers unprecedented insight into a moment in which artists in Korea began to take a stance against what they saw as a limiting approach within the local art world and instead embraced innovative and often provocative practices. https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2024/only-young-experimental-art-korea-1960s-1970s

Through May 19:

Hammer Projects: Vamba Bility Vamba Bility is a multidisciplinary artist whose work echoes the experience of the African diaspora. Having journeyed from Côte d’Ivoire to Guinea to the United States, Bility perceives this contested way of living as a blur, albeit one that is deeply intimate. In his hands, this blurred sensibility becomes a fluid movement that draws on various material histories. He expresses the reverberating motions of his existence by leaning on and weaving together mediums and materials such as painting, textiles, found objects, and sound. A cracked calabash gets sewn together. A torn canvas gets stitched as a salve. A painting is propped up by a brick or two. All of this is a form of mark making that structures the landscape of diaspora as a material residue of atmosphere, of feeling, of process. Bility threads this through a shared poesis—a bringing forth, a revelation—that sketches out an architecture of what it means to be. https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2024/hammer-projects-vamba-bility

Hammer Contemporary Collection: Banu Cennetoğlu The contents of Banu Cennetoğlu’s (b. 1970, Ankara, Turkey) sprawling, 127-hour video originate from still and moving images sourced from the artist’s mobile phones, computers, cameras, and external hard drives over a twelve-year period. The assembly of these images represents the entirety of Cennetoglu’s visual archive amassed between June 10, 2006—in the year before her daughter was born—and March 21, 2018, when the work was first exhibited. The 2006 date also marks the initiation of the artist’s ongoing work with The List, a collaboration with the Dutch organization UNITED for Intercultural Action, which records the names of refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants who have died attempting to enter Europe since 1993. In their totality, the images record the social history of the recent past through the lens of the artist’s experience of the world. https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2024/hammer-contemporary-collection-banu-cennetoglu

Through Dec 8, 2024. MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Everybody likes a good theme party, and this May, Main Street in Santa Monica is giving the people what they want. In an effort not only to entertain Westsiders but to support the area’s community programming, https://www.timeout.com/los- angeles/things-to-do/mainopoly-a-taste-of-main-street

Through Dec. 12, Los Angeles Poverty Department Presents “Welcome to the Covid Hotel” with a public reception. Exhibition by a leading Skid Row arts organization explores unexpected lessons about healthcare for the homeless community that emerged from LA County-run quarantine sites during the Covid crisis at Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Welcome to the Covid Hotel reveals the exceptional innovations and successes of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who ran LA County Health Department’s emergency Quarantine and Isolation (QI) sites for houseless Covid patients and people exposed to the virus in shelters.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES POVERTY DEPARTMENT: Los Angeles Poverty Department is a multi- disciplinary arts organization that produces and presents artworks and events that instantiate the existence of the Skid Row community—affirming its assets, advocating for its rights, and supporting its aspirations. ABOUT SKID ROW HISTORY MUSEUM & ARCHIVE: Since 2015, LAPD has operated the Skid Row History Museum & Archive in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to being the primary venue for the presentation of LAPD artworks, the Museum partners with Skid Row organizations and individuals to provide free space for their civic and cultural activities. Our community archive houses 20,000+ items documenting the 50+ year history of activism and agency in Skid Row. Located at 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 90012, the Museum is open to the public Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 2-5 pm and by appointment, info@skidrowpovertydept.org. Visit https://www.lapovertydept.org/ for more information. All are welcome. Admission is free. Contact: Henriëtte Brouwers cell: 310-227.6071.

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Mondays thru Jun 24 Tia Chucha’s Transform[Arte] program 6:30-8:30p, for formerly incarcerated people, https://www.tiachucha.org/trauma-to-transformation

First Monday, EastSide Cafe Women’s Circle, 7:30-9p. Love and Liberation: Reflections of a Genocide. A Space to process together. Collective Care for community members. We will hold space together and move our grief into action. What are some Acts of Liberatory Love , Revolutionary Love, Ways in which we can demand for a ceasefire. Praying for peace and liberation. Women’s Circle* is a practice of council. Council pulls from indigenous methods of communication and principles of focusing on understanding and staying present. The purpose of council is to practice empathetic listening skills and build supportive relationships with other women while addressing issues related to our community. A femme/ woman lead support group for the community. We are making an effort to include community members who may not feel comfortable participating in male lead circles. We hope that working on including our 2 spirit/siblings will only strengthen and enrich all of our experiences in circle. Items to bring, but not a must to join: Fresh flowers, Special items to add the altar, Mat or blanket to sit on. No RSVP but consider a donation of $5-10. 5469 Huntington Dr N, LA. instagram.com/eastsidecafela/ for ongoing EastSide Cafe events.

Third Monday, Activist San Diego’s CommUnity Summit, 6:45-9p. A time and space to build beloved community. Each month, we hear reports from ASD’s working groups, discuss community events and center each meeting on an important topic in the pursuit of social justice. Subscribe to ASD’s emails for an invitation, or send a request to us@activistsandiego.org

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

1st Tuesday 2-4p. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free-admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, may not be at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protect killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Arabic Language classes, online. Algarabía Language Co-op is offering new Arabic courses at The People’s Forum to those who are interested in learning Arabic with a focus on topics of social justice, cinema, media, and culture. True/High beginner & Palestine Film Club classes. This program prioritizes working class, queer, BIPOC, and heritage speakers of Arabic. Started Feb 18 & 21, duration 10 weeks. Register & details: peoplesforum.org/events/arabic-language-classes-winter-2024/ $300-400 sliding.



Vigil for Palestine, Fridays 5p, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Saturdays, Public Speaker meeting Series Hosted by the Chicago Chapter of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization invites join via Zoom. 10 am PT. Email for details: Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization Email: arise@imhojournal.org

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. https://awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up Actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. /

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p, /

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com For questions and to register.