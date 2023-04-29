See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events or writings to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via tele-conferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness. Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions:

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

May 1 – Mon International Workers’ Day

Deadline for possible Writers Guild of America strike against Hollywood producers

May Day Immigrant Workers Rights March, 4p, DTLA Broadway & Olympic. May Day, workers are marching together for the right to unionize, the right to strike, and the right to citizenship. We’re ready to let LA know that SOLIDARITY IS POWER! http://www.dsa-la.org

Revolution nothing less march, We Refuse To Accept This System’s Future! A Better World, Without Exploitation and Oppression, Is Possible! 3 pm, 1st St. & Central (in Little Tokyo) https://revcom.us

May Day Boyle Heights, gather 4p, march 4:30 from Matthews & Cesar Chavez to Mariachi Plaza with Centro CSO.https://www.facebook.com/CentroCSO/

May 2 – Tue

May 3 – Wed

May 4 – Thu May the 4th Be With You

Anniversary of Kent State killings by OH National Guard

How Should Societies Remember Their Sins?: A Zócalo Event Series, Supported by The Mellon Foundation, Moderated by William Sturkey, Historian and Hattiesburg Author. In person in Jackson MS, or streaming online: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-kind-monuments-do-we-deserve/

Beyond debates over keeping statues up or tearing them down and changing the names of schools and streets lie more fundamental questions at the intersection of personal and public memory. We know how to honor and memorialize idealized heroes; we know less about remembering complicated, real people, who did extraordinary things—let alone how to remember historical figures who changed the world for the better but also contributed to systems of oppression. And we struggle to lift up the people and places that don’t appear in history books, or fit in with the bigger narratives of our shared past. How do we decide whom we remember and how? What do we owe those who lived before us, and those who will come after us? How can we expand our definition of monuments to include not just physical, public works, but other types of remembering? Civil rights historian Daphne Chamberlain, visual and performance artist Richard Lou, and Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, visit Zócalo to discuss what public memory looks like in the 21st century, and how future generations might experience the act of looking back. 4p Pacific.

May 5 – Fri Cinco de Mayo

U.S. Militarism & War Games in the Pacific (online) 4-5p. Ret. Colonel Ann Wright speaks on the US provocative actions on Taiwan and the massive increase in U.S. military operations in the Western Pacific including the upcoming Talisman Sabre ground war maneuvers in Australia in July with over 33,000 US and Australian military, including some NATO countries. Wright served 29 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves and retired as a Colonel. She was also a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and served in U.S. Embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan and Mongolia. She resigned from the U.S. government twenty years ago in March 2003 in opposition to the U.S. war on Iraq. She is a member of Veterans For Peace, CODEPINK: Women For Peace, World BEYOND War, NO to NATO and is on the advisory council of the International Peace Bureau. She is the co-author of “Dissent: Voices of Conscience.” Co-sponsored by the Florida Chapter of World BEYOND War and the Veterans For Peace Chapter 136 in The Villages, FL. Info: greta@worldbeyondwar.org . Register: actionnetwork.org/events/webinar-us-militarism-war-games-in-the-pacific .

Cinco De Mayo With Debra Lee & Trigger Happy Plus Line Dance Lesson With Andrea & Felicity! Burbank Moose Lodge, 8-11:30p. Celebrate CINCO DE MAYO with Debra Lee & Trigger Happy for a night of Line Dancing, 2-Steppin’, Swing dancing, and margaritas! Line Dance Lesson with Andrea & Felicity 8-9p, Debra Lee & Trigger Happy 9-11p, $20/Admission $10/Valid current student ID

May 6 – Sat

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Film: “La Batalla del Cinco de Mayo” (The Battle of May 5th”) The film chronicles the invasion of Mexico by the French Army in 1862 and the heroic defense of the city of Puebla where the French army was defeated by the Mexicanos. In the parking lot of KPFK 90.7 FM, at 3729 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Studio City – come by public transit if possible (near the Universal Studios Metro Red Line stop and bus plaza). Opening at 6 pm, movie screening starts at about 7 pm when dark enough for the outdoor projection. Free of charge but all donations are welcome, and all proceeds will go to fund the radio station. For more information, call 323 822-6630.

The Trinity of Fundamentals: A Conversation with Wisam Rafeedie (online) 10a. Join the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and 1804 Books for the book launch of Wisam Rafeedie’s The Trinity of Fundamentals, Rafeedie’s fictionalized account of his nine years of hiding from the Occupation in Palestine, which ended in his capture by the Israeli occupation army in 1991. The book was written during his imprisonment at Naqab Prison in 1993. We will be joined by the author. Rafeedie is a former Palestinian political prisoner, full-time researcher and lecturer at the Department of Social Sciences at Bethlehem University – Palestine. He previously worked as a part-time lecturer in Sociology and Cultural Studies at Birzeit University. He holds two master’s degrees from Birzeit University, one in sociology for his thesis on the changes in the status of women in contemporary Palestinian literature before and after Oslo, and the other in contemporary Arab studies. Wisam will be in conversation with the PYM and will speak about how the novel was written and smuggled out of Israeli prison as well as the broader phenomenon of Palestinian prisoner literature production. The Peoples’ Forum. RSVP: peoplesforum.org/events/the-trinity-of-fundamentals-a-conversation-with-wisam-rafeedie/ .

Justice for Palestine Vigils: 12-2p, Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade at Arizona

10a-12n at Pasadena Paseo – Lake & Delmar, South Lake Shopping District; for details contact just4palla@gmail.com

Experiential Deep Ecology: A Webinar with John Seed and Skye Mandozay (online) 4-6p. Deep Ecology is a philosophy of nature which describes the psychological or spiritual disease that allows modern humans to attack the biological fabric out of which our own lives too are woven. This disease stems from anthropocentrism, or human-centeredness, and the ensuing illusion of separation from nature.

The term was coined by Norwegian philosophy professor Arne Næss who claimed that “ecological ideas are not enough – we need ecological identity, ecological self.” He proposed that “community therapies” were needed to heal our relations with the non-human world. John Seed has been working with Joanna Macy and others for over 25 years designing and facilitating offerings to support this healing.

In this webinar we will explore deep ecology and introduce some of experiential processes that support us in breaking through this illusion of separation and allow us to deepen our felt connection to touch the living Earth and nourish our ecological identity. $25-35USD suggested donation. Feel free to join even if you cannot contribute financially. RSVP: workthatreconnects.org/event/experiential-deep-ecology/ . Note recommended pre-reading on website!

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Cinco de Mayo film screening, en espanol, 7p, KPFK parking lot, 3729 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Studio City 91604, free but donations to KPFK to support the station and its Spanish-language programming are welcome.

May 7 – Sun

Committee For Racial Justice workshop: RECLAIMING OUR MIND, BODY, AND SOUL: A PATH TO WELLNESS at Virginia Ave. Park – 6pm food, 6:30 program, or via zoom. For the month that contains Mothers’ Day, CRJ will host Dr. Andrea Best, an expert in Integrative Medicine and Holistic Psychiatry. Set aside the evening of Sunday, May 7th for a special treat to honor all mothers. Here is the zoom registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUoceGqrjMrEtY7A7ZwjEHXryvgz-_kXGL_

If you can’t come in person, click on this link to be sent the one for zoom admission on the 7th.

In these difficult times, Andrea Best: MD, teacher, speaker, writer, Holistic and Traditional Psychiatrist, Integrative Medicine Physician, Nutritionist, Chemist, Plant Medicine Scientist, expert in global treatment methods for Anxiety, Creator of Anxiety Mastery Workshops and Joy Retreats will be our resource to guide us toward wellness.

May 8 – Mon

May 9 – Tue

Designing For The Movement (online) 330-5p. To win the battle of ideas, we must be able to compete with the ruling class, its endless resources, and its powerful media apparatus. Equipping ourselves with professional-level design skills makes our message more compelling and competitive. This course provides the necessary practical design skills to produce professional-grade design work in service of advancing our movements. In this course, participants will create a social media graphic, a political poster, and a printed flyer, and get a general idea of graphic design practice over the course of three sessions. A series of three workshops to take place once per month on the 2nd Tuesday (09May, 13Jun, 11Jul). Teaching artist Vivek Venkatraman is an organizer and artist based in Houston, TX. His work focuses primarily on the medium of political posters, but also includes print and web design work for people’s movements across the globe. Vivek’s work aims to bring socialist ideas and consciousness to the mainstream by leveraging modern graphic design techniques and aesthetics. The Peoples’ Forum. RSVP: peoplesforum.org/events/designing-for-the-movement/2023-05-09/ .

May 10 – Wed Mothers’ Day in Mexico

READINGS: Some Favorite Writers: Sigrid Nunez. UCLA Hammer Museum, 7:30p, Copresented by the UCLA Department of English. National Book Award-winning author Sigrid Nunez shares her most recent novel What Are You Going Through, a meditation on friendship, empathy, and what it means to die well. With grace and sardonic humor, Nunez shares the story of an unnamed narrator agreeing to help a terminally ill friend by seeing her through the last days of her life. Sigrid Nunez is the author of the novels A Feather on the Breath of God, The Last of Her Kind, The Friend, and What Are You Going Through, among others. She is also the author of Sempre Susan: A Memoir of Susan Sontag. Reading is followed by discussion with the author and UCLA professor Mona Simpson, who organizes this series.https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/some-favorite-writers-sigrid-nunez

May 11 – Thu

May 12 – Fri

May 13 – Sat

Nakba 75 March and Rally Generation after Generation Until Total Liberation. for details: https://al-awda.org

Summer Art Series for Adults: Mason Jar Lanterns, 3-4p. in person at LA County Library, Culver City Julian Dixon branch, 4975 Overland Ave, CC 90230 Sign up at library or via LACountyLibrary.org/culver-city

May 14 – Sun Mothers’ Day in US

SCREENINGS KIDS Family Flicks: Babies, 11a, UCLA Hammer Museum. Join us for a special Mother’s Day screening of a documentary following the first year of life for four newborns around the world—in Mongolia, Japan, Namibia, and the United States. Babies is an intimate portrait of cultural differences paired with the universal themes of joy, struggle, and humor common to parents everywhere.

2010, dir: Thomas Balmès, DCP, color, 79 minutes. In English, Japanese, and Mongolian with English subtitles. Recommended for ages 7+ The Family Flicks Film Series is co-presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Matinee screenings for families and film buffs, featuring new and classic films from around the world. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/family-flicks-babies

May 15 – Mon

May 16 – Tue

May 17 – Wed

Socialist Campaign for Single Payer: CalCare 101, 7p. Organizers from the California Nurses Association – who are also DSA members – will give a presentation on the single-payer healthcare bill AB 1690… aka CalCare! We’ll discuss: The history of single-payer legislation in California, what happened with the 2021 CalCare bill AB 1400, and the legislative path for AB 1690 for 2023/2024. If you are interested in learning about Medicare for All in California from a Socialist/Labor perspective, please join us! CNA is a union of 100,000 California registered nurses and is the lead organizer behind AB 1690, in partnership with the bill’s author Assemblymember Ash Kalra. RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/calcare-101-with-socialist-organizers-from-the-california-nurses-association/

DSA-LA’s Socialist Campaign for CalCare: dsa-la.org/calcare. CNA’s CalCare Campaign: https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/calcare

May 18 – Thu

May 19 – Fri Birthday of Ho Chi Minh, Malcolm X, and Lorraine Hansberry

May 20 – Sat

Pacifica Fightback Virtual National Town Hall: Which Way Pacifica? 3-6p via Zoom. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqduGorTkpGNDjOyZGhG_MlkLJZe0i5mnC After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Film Benefit screening: Greg Palast’s Vigilante: The Vote Suppression Hitman, reception 6p, film 7, Q & A after with Palast, benefit for KPFK. IATSE local 80, 2520 W. Olive Ave corner Buena Vista (enter lot 7 venue from Buena Vista). Reception + film, $75, film $25. Tix and info at https://kpfk.org

May 21 – Sun

White People for Black Lives (WP4BL) General Meeting, 11a-12:30p. Via Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElf-qqqDgpEtX4btKIF8nvBVSZKStgjYXJ#/registration

Join us on Zoom for a morning of gathering in community together! We’ll hear updates about ongoing work and the work of our solidarity partners, and ways to plug in to exciting anti-racist efforts happening in LA County. Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend by emailing: whitepeople4blacklives@gmail.com

Celebrating the New Paperback Edition of “Raya Dunayevskaya’s Intersectional Marxism: Race, Class, Gender, and the Dialectics of Liberation” (2023, Palgrave MacMillan Publishers) 5-7p. Speakers: Ndindi Kitonga, Kenyan-American revolutionary educator and author of a chapter in RDIM

Kevin B. Anderson, co-editor of RDIM and author of several books on Marxism Hybrid in person and zoom. Community Room (second floor – we regret no elevator or wheelchair accessibility — but see zoom link for remote attendance) The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd Street (corner Fairfax Ave., next to the Grove, 1.5 hrs free parking with food or drink purchase in Farmer’s Market lot) LA 90036; Remotely on Zoom

https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=20b1abe2c4&e=3547a640bb

Sponsored by LA Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization; more info: arise@imhojournal.org

May 22 – Mon

May 23 – Tue

What Does Boxing Owe Its Champions? Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian

Presented in partnership with UCLA College, Division of Social Sciences and ASU Global Sports Institute. Moderated by Rudy Mondragón, UC Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellow in the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at UCLA. 7p in person or streaming, 1111 S. Broadway, LA 90015. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-boxing-owe-champions/ Boxing is a sport of contradictions. Known as the “sweet science” because of the technical skills its fighters need to succeed, it is also incredibly brutal. Boxing has provided a creative outlet and a path out of poverty for generations of California strivers, forging cultural and individual identity, promoting dignity, pride, and agency, and delivering million-dollar paydays for some. But the sport has also destroyed some of its most talented practitioners, seemingly abandoning them to post-career bankruptcies and grievous injury. What accounts for boxing’s disconnects? Boxers themselves, who take epic risks with few safety nets? Promoters, agents, and managers who forget clients once they’re past their prime? The industry’s structure and sanctioning bodies, that allow abuse and neglect? California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster, former middleweight champ Sergio “the Latin Snake” Mora, and Kali “KO” Mequinonoag Reis, professional boxer and actress, visit Zócalo for a panel discussion, moderated by sport and ethnic studies scholar Rudy Mondragón, to reflect on boxing’s future—as an athletic endeavor, as a business, and as a cultural force—in California and beyond.

May 24 – Wed

How to Write and Publish a Book, 6-7:15p, Join writing coach Jasmyne Boswell for an interactive presentation, in person at LA County Library, Culver City Julian Dixon branch, 4975 Overland Ave, CC 90230 Sign up at library or via LACountyLibrary.org/culver-city

Talk & Book Signing: ’The Story of Art Without Men’ with Katy Hessel, Hauser & Wirth LA, 901 East 3rd Street, LA. Art historian and curator Katy Hessel’s US tour where she will discuss her bestselling book ‘The Story of Art Without Men’ followed by a book signing. Initially conceived on Hessel’s Instagram, @thegreatwomenartists, this groundbreaking revisionist history—complete with over 300 beautiful full-color illustrations and photographs on every page—brings women artists and their oft-overlooked work to the fore, upending what we think we know about art history, and ‘firmly crack[ing] open the canon’ (Spectator). Attendance is free; however, reservations are recommended. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talk-book-signing-the-story-of-art-without-men-with-katy-hessel-tickets-616622012037

May 25 – Thu

May 26 – Fri

May 27 – Sat

Spring & Summer Gardening in So Cal, 3:30p, in person, LA County Library, Culver City Julian Dixon branch, 4975 Overland Ave, CC 90230 Sign up at library or via LACountyLibrary.org/culver-city

May 28 – Sun

May 29 – Mon Memorial Day holiday

May 30 – Tue

May 31 – Wed

Author Talk with Art Nomura, 2-3p, Join author Art Nomura in the meeting room of Julian Dixon Culver City LA County Library for a discussion of his latest book, Mizuko: True Spirit. When the Takahashi family, one of the wealthiest in western Japan, loses their great fortune in 1900, five-year old Mizuko Takahashi goes from riches to rags. Mizuko’s lifetime in Japan and America offers the reader an intimate look into the world of an immigrant. It is the story of one woman’s efforts to surmount racism, sexism, and poverty in the 20th century. Art Nomura has worked as a painter, sculptor, potter, filmmaker, writer, and New Media artist since 1968. Several of his works have themes directly connected to the Asian American experience. His work has screened on PBS, cable, and in festivals, galleries, museums, and universities worldwide. Nomura has taught media production and writing since 1981. He is Professor Emeritus in Film/TV Production at the School of Film and Television, Loyola Marymount University, and continues to teach select courses at LMU between writing, gardening, traveling, bicycling, xi gong, Pilates, social activism, design/construction, and art-making activities. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/8399440

Upcoming

Hollywood Fringe Festival http://hollywoodfringe.org Jun 4-25. Three showings of a short play by Carolfrances Likins of The Pastors for Peace Friendshipment to Cuba and ICUJP. Sun. 6/4 6:30-7p, plus talkback; Sat. 6/10 8-8:30p, plus talkback, or Sun. 6/25 1-1:30p, at the Madnani Theater, 6760 Lexington Ave., LA 90038. Tix at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9914 The Madnani is a forty-nine-seat fully ADA compliant, wheel-chair accessible and with assisted-hearing devices for those who are hard of hearing.

Jul 3- Aug 13 Leaving World War II Behind course (online). WWII happened in a very different world from today’s, and because common beliefs about the nature of and justifications for WWII are false. By debunking myths about WWII having been necessary, justifiable, and beneficial, we can strengthen arguments for moving to a world beyond war. The course will explore why WWII was not fought to rescue anyone from persecution, was not necessary for defense, was the most damaging and destructive event yet to occur, and could have been prevented by avoiding any of several bad decisions. $25-100. World Beyond War. Registration: worldbeyondwar.org/leaving-world-war-ii-behind-july-3-august-13-2023-online-course-registration/ .

Continuing & Ongoing:



Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, has been under economic attack by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. Info: afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked

Michael Haneke: An American Cinematheque Retrospective, Thu. May 4 – Sat. Jun 3, 2023, Aero Theatre and Los Feliz 3. Full retrospective includes: Time Of The Wolf, The Seventh Continent, Benny’s Video, 71 Fragments Of A Chronology Of Chance, The White Ribbon, Funny Games (1997), Happy End, Caché, Code Unknown, Funny Games (2007), The Piano Teacher and Amour. https://www.americancinematheque.com/series/michael-haneke-an-american-cinematheque-retrospective/

Thru May 22: War and the Environment (online). Grounded in research on peace & ecological security, the relationship between two existential threats. Where wars happen and why, what they do to the earth, what nuclear weapons have done and could do, how the horror is hidden and maintained, what can be done. Your time commitment depends on how deeply you engage. Expect a minimum of 1-2 hours a week to cover the weekly content (text & videos). We hope, however, you’ll want to engage online with peers & experts with the opportunity to explore new ideas, strategies & visions to build a more peaceful world. For this, expect another 1-3 hours a week. Also, optional assignments (required to earn a certificate) taking another two hours. Also, 3 one hour optional zoom calls over the span of the entire course. $100, less if you must, more if you can. World Beyond War. Phill Gittins, WBW Education Coordinator: education@worldbeyondwar.org worldbeyondwar.org/war-and-the-environment-april-10-may-22-2023-online-course-registration

May 16 thru Jun 20, Tue: Writing Nonviolence II: Personal Stories & Memoir. 6 week course via Zoom, 1.5 hours per session, Tuesdays. What are nonviolence stories? Resolving disputes among friends, finding a way to be truthful and kind, holding a sign at the weekly vigil, getting arrested for climate action, joining a boycott, growing local food… The list is endless. We will look at nonviolence toward yourself, toward other people, toward the Earth, and toward the whole world through social justice movements. You have stories to tell! You will: Learn practical writing skills, Receive encouraging and constructive feedback, Explore the many dimensions of nonviolence, Benefit from the invitation to write each week, Engage in lively, respectful conversations with others, Get to share your stories! $80; scholarships available. No one is ever turned away from our regular courses on nonviolence. Max 30 people, register early. Everyone is welcome in this course; no need to have taken the previous Writing Nonviolence Course! Campaign Nonviolence. Register: paceebene.org/events/2023/3/3/writing-nonviolence-ii-personal-stories-amp-memoirnbsp

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157# Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or-

Call:+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy. http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Twice monthly. Sat, May 6, 10:30a-1p, special mini tour & presentation, discussion & input on future regional planning. Also Sat May 27, 2023, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213/738-1254 or crsp@igc.org; Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/category/events/.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p. Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p, Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p. Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p. SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions