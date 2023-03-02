March 2023 Change Links Community Calendar

Women’s History Month

See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions:

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together. City or County of Los Angeles COVID protocols in effect at most indoor public venues: proof of vaccination and photo ID or masks are required for entry at many events.

Other Calendars:

http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/,

https://www.experism.com/los-angeles

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

Mar 1 – Wed

Webinar: Noncompete clauses cut worker power off at the knees 12n-1p. Economic Policy Inst. Info & RSVP: epi.org/event/noncompete-clauses-cut-worker-power-off-at-the-knees/

Mar 2 – Thu

Nuclear Dangers: The Ukraine War one year later. Noam Chomsky, Daniel Ellsberg & others. 11a PT. Register: zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwocOCuqzIjH9KMlNEU85y-xmcF-4d40vIr Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. https://wagingpeace.org

The Coming War with China: What Are the Causes? What Will It Entail? How Can It Be Prevented? Via Zoom: 4-5p. Our speaker, Michael Klare, will discuss the sources of US-China tensions, the dangers of the current approach the US government is taking, and how grassroots peace groups can address this issue. Brooklyn For Peace; bfp@brooklynpeace.org to cosponsor. Register & info: bit.ly/ChinaForumBFP (uppercase is significant) or zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcumuqD4uHdZUFfu-Nff4-WTsQEm8WJxr

Mar 3 – Fri

Global Climate Strike. Take it to the streets to demand climate justice! Join others or DIY: https://map.fridaysforfuture.org/map #TomorrowIsTooLate. For more Info: actionnetwork.org/user_files/user_files/000/087/326/original/Global_Climate_Strike_03Mar2023.pdf

Skylight Books Presents Senator Bernie Sanders “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” 8p, Alex Theater, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. https://alextheatre.org/event/skylight-books-presents-senator-bernie-sanders This ticketed event will be held at The Alex Theatre. Each ticket includes a copy of It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism. A limited number of tickets will also include bookplates signed by Senator Sanders. A progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like.

Mar 4 – Sat

Celebrate Read Across America with literacy activities 10:30-11:15a, 2-3p. Sing and dance while learning Spanish in a bilingual performance by Baila Baila at Santa Monica Public Library’s Pico Branch in the morning, and enjoy more entertaining and educational fun at the Montana Avenue Branch in the afternoon. Attendees also receive free books, while supplies last. Space is limited; first come, first served. For families. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica. 2201 Pico Boulevard & 1704 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica.

Yes We Can Worship Center Homelessness No More, 2p, with keynote speakers Attorneys Tom Mesereau and Robert Shapiro, mc Pastor Sherman Manning. http://yeswecanworshipcenter.org, momelessnomore33@gmail.com. 10306 Avalon Blvd. LA 90003.

International Women’s Day -Women, Life, Freedom 2-5p. ICWIN in collaboration w/ WIN Women’s March Foundation seminar, talk & performance in celebration of International Women’s Day. 5450 East Atherton St, Long Beach. Donation. eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-women-life-freedom-tickets-543212562397

Fukushima 3.11, Twelve Years On. Zoom webinar. Create a nuclear free tomorrow! 5:30-8p.Tentative topics: TEPCO Criminal Trial & Contaminated Water from the NPP, Children’s Thyroid Cancer Lawsuit, Nuclear Power is Not a Climate Change Solution, Relay Talk by evacuees, people living in Fukushima, a guest from Germany and youth. Free. peaceboat.org/english/news/international-symposium-311-2023

Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v50k50D5RiqYfv66aQxSew Contact: FoE Japan, TEL: 03-6909-5983 info@foejapan.org

Mar 5 – Sun

Family Flicks: Shiloh, 11a, UCLA Hammer Museum. Free. Marty Preston’s family has barely enough food and room for themselves, never mind a pet. But when Marty finds an abused beagle, Shiloh, out in the woods, he’s willing to go to almost any length to protect him. Based on the award winning novel by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor, Shiloh teaches us not only compassion, but the complexities of doing the right thing. (1996, dir. Dale Rosenbloom, 35mm, color, 93 min.) The Family Flicks Film Series is co-presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Matinee screenings for families and film buffs, featuring new and classic films from around the world. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/family-flicks-shiloh

Ithaka Screening & Discussion 11a-2p. Join CODEPINK founder, Jodie Evans for a screening of Ithaka and q+a. A moving and intimate portrayal of one father’s fight to save his son, Ithaka exposes the brutal realities of the campaign to free Julian Assange. With Julian facing a 175-year sentence if extradited to the U.S., his family members are confronting the prospect of losing Julian forever to the abyss of the US justice system. The struggle is personal and, with Julian’s health declining in a British maximum-security prison, the clock is ticking. Julian’s father, John Shipton, and fiancé Stella Moris, join forces to advocate for Julian on this international odyssey. As they rally a worldwide network of supporters and politicians, they cautiously step into the media’s glare – and are forced to confront the events that made Julian a global flashpoint. With your RSVP, you will receive a link to buy tickets. The Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd, LA. codepink.org/ithakascreening jodie@codepink.org

Free income tax return preparation and filing assistance, 1-4p, Robertson Branch Library of LAPL, 1719 S. Robertson Blvd., LA 90035, 310-840-2147. Free income tax preparation and filing by UCLA through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments are preferred.

Mar 6 – Mon

Free income tax return preparation and filing assistance, 1-4p, Van Nuys branch library of LAPL and other branches. lapl.org

Mar 7 – Tue

Mar 8 – Wed International Women’s Day

IWD 2023: Feminist Voices for Peace Webinars Three webinars: 9-10a, 2p, 6p. Join CODEPINK on International Women’s Day 2023 as we come together to discuss the core values and missions of a feminist foreign policy, what we as feminists need to do in the ongoing rise of violence, hatred and environmental crisis and how we can engage locally and globally to stand in solidarity with one another. codepink.org/iwd23webinars Grace Siegelman: grace@codepink.org

End Women’s Poverty, Invest in Caring Not Killing,12:30-2:30p via zoom, reflects the struggles and contributions of women in our communities and our movement.Sponsored by CA Poor Peoples Campaign. The webinar will focus on women’s poverty and its impact on our families and wider communities, as well how interlocking injustices hurt women and children. Women’s unpaid caregiving work alone contributes $1.5 trillion to the US economy ($10.9 trillion globally), yet women and children make up 70% of the nation’s poor. The event will feature special guest Congresswoman Gwen Moore, (D-WI) as well as Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and Shailly Gupta Barnes, policy director of the Kairos Center and the Poor People’s Campaign. In the bottom-up tradition of PPC, the program will include testimony from those impacted, and of course music. Cosponsors include Global Women’s Strike, Code Pink, Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom-US, United for Peace & Justice, the National Welfare Rights Union, Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign and the Women’s March Foundation. Register: bit.ly/CAPPCM8

International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far 5-7p. Local women making an impact in their communities and worldwide. Eighth & Rail Public House, 22505 8th St, Santa Clarita. $38.23. eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-celebrating-women-near-and-far-tickets-518458823297

Racially Charged – Online Film & Discussion. 530p. Live screening of “Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem.” Then Brave New Films President Robert Greenwald and Always For The People Foundation Founder and “Mr. Checkpoint”, Sennett Devermont discuss exposing injustice through media, grassroots organizing, and the critical role of white allyship in the fight for racial equality. Facebook Live: facebook.com/events/516186290694511/

Mar 9 – Thu

COINTELPRO and International Law, 4p, zoom webinar. This session will examine Dr. Mutulu Shakur’s intellectual contributions on political prisoners and prisoners of war and their application to international human rights law and the political repression focused on him after his captivity as a political prisoner. This is the 2nd webinar based on the Souls “Free The Land, Free The People: The Political Significance of Dr. Shakur’s Legacy”. Register here: bit.ly/MutuluSoulsSeries2 (see also March 16, March 29)

MARCH MUSICAL MADNESS Series, The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, LA 90021. 7:30pm LABYRINTH (1986, dir. Jim Henson, Swank, UK/USA, 101mns, 35mm), 9:45pm MOONAGE DAYDREAM (2022, dir. Brett Morgen, NEON, UK, 134mns, DCP). Bowie. Bowie. And again Bowie. One can not overstate the massive impact David Bowie, his music, and his restless experimentation has had on music in the last 50 years. Tonight we show two of the great cinematic contributions showcasing this amazing artist. First up is the trippy muppet fairy tale Labyrinth directed by none other than muppet mastermind Jim Henson that finds a teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) thrust into a looking glass world where the Goblin King, Jareth (Bowie), holds her baby brother hostage in a castle at the center of a huge maze. Bowie, all glammed out in a kind of wink to his 70’s phase, even sings a song my whole generation knew as kids after seeing the movie (“Who’s got the power of the babe, what babe? The babe with the power, what power-“). Partly based on Maurice Sendak’s children’s book Outside Over There, Labyrinth is a visual feast and a sly Alice in Wonderland riff on our obsession with pop and music idols. Next is last year’s wildly mind-blowing Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream which Neon is graciously letting us screen at the Secret Movie Club Theater. Filmmaker Brett Morgen was given hours and hours of never before seen or rare footage by the Bowie estate including performances, backstage moments, home movies, and interviews. He crafted NOT a musical bio-pic but rather a kind of BOWIE EXPERIENCE. Though ultimately one does get a deeper sense and appreciation for the artist himself. https://www.secretmovieclub.com/calendar/labyrinth-moonage-daydream Friday, we are screening The Man Who Fell to Earth and another David Bowie film.

Mar 10 – Fri

Twilight, 8p, Mark Taper Forum, Anna Deveare Smith’s theatrical reflection on the 1992 LA Uprising, first performed at the Taper and now in a 30th anniversary recreation. Black Out Night half price special.$55 and up, https://www.centertheatregroup.org/tickets/mark-taper-forum/2021-2/twilight/ Black Out Night is the purposeful creation of an environment in which a Black-identifying audience can experience a performance. Black Out Night provides an opportunity for Black people to be centered and welcomed into a historically white dominated space. In addition to the performance, audience members are invited to a post-show reception.Nearly thirty years after the Los Angeles uprising following the Rodney King verdict, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 returns home to the Mark Taper Forum to be reimagined with an ensemble cast for a new generation of audiences. A powerful piece of living record and one of the most important works in the history of the Taper, Twilight is a stunning and seminal play that explores the devastating human impact of the five days of uprising following the Rodney King verdict. From nine months of over 300 interviews conducted during the year following the uprising, playwright and scholar Anna Deavere Smith crafted a play that goes directly to the heart of the issues of race and class. Twilight offers stark insight into the complex and pressing social, economic, and political issues that fueled the flames in the wake of the verdict and ignited a conversation about policing and race that continues today. Originally commissioned by and produced at the Mark Taper Forum, this 30th Anniversary Production is set to captivate our city once again. Performances at regular rates through April 9.

Mar 11 – Sat

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT EDITION

SOCIALITY, exhibition of political art by seven Los Angeles artists, OPENING RECEPTION, 5-8 p, LA Tate Gallery, 4816 W. Adams Blvd., LA 90016. Free admission. Exhibition on view March 11 – April 8.

Labor Notes Los Angeles Troublemakers School, 9a, Los Angeles Trade Technical College, 400 West Washington Blvd., DTLA. Building an anti-racist labor movement. https://labornotes.org/sites/default/files/Los%20Angeles%20TMS%20Program%20for%20Web2.pdf

International Women’s Day March 2023, 2p, Entrance to Venice Boardwalk (Pacific & Windward) Celebration to Follow. If you are infuriated by the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion… If you are inspired by the women of Iran and Latin America rising up for women to be free… If you have ever wondered if women could be liberated from a world of exploitation, male supremacy and all forms of gender oppression… Come be part of International Women’s Day. We need a Revolution – Nothing Less to free women from centuries of oppression as part of freeing humanity from all forms of oppression Unleash the Fury of Women as a Mighty Force for Revolution! Capitalism and Patriarchy — You Can’t End One Without Ending the Other Abortion On Demand and Without Apology Forced Motherhood Is Female Enslavement. Learn More at Revcom.us and @TheRevcoms Contact: The Revolution Club LA revclub_la@yahoo.com Text/call (323)671-9839

Friends of KPFK re-launch organizing meeting via zoom. 10a-12n. Rebuild the network of KPFK support groups in various neighborhoods and cities; become an ambassador of peace and justice and free-speech radio. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvdOmuqDMpHd1f2vzEEHisCIRZEdxTHHVl

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

World Cinema Series: I, the Worst of All, 1p, Central Library. In order to pursue her love of writing, Sister Juana Inés de la Cruz enters the convent in Mexico, to become one of the greatest poets of the Spanish Siglo de Oro. (105 min.) This screening will take place in person at Central Library in Meeting Room A. https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/world-cinema-series-i-worst-all

Book Talk: Michael Novick, The Blue Agave Revolution and No Pasaran! 5p, Village Well Books, 9900 Culver Blvd, Culver City 90232. 424-298-8951. Novick, editor of Turning The Tide and interim General Manager of KPFK, will read from the book he co-authored with Native political prisoner Oso Blanco (Byron Shane Chubbuck) and from his chapter in No Pasaran! Anti-fascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis. Copies will be available for purchase and signature (also of We Go Where They Go -The Story of Anti-Racist Action to which he contributed). See also March 25.

Daylight Savings begins 2:00a Sun 3/12 – set the clock forward one hour when you go to bed.

Mar 12 – Sun

International Women’s Day/Women’s History Month benefit brunch for KPFK, 11a-2p, with guest speakers including a number of women programmers on KPFK 90.7, to raise funds for the station. Tickets $25 through https://www.kpfk.org, click on donate. At the home of a donor in Highland Park. Bring your checkbook or smartphone to donate.

Making HERstory-Celebrating Women in Music History 1-3p. Celebrates the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. This year we are featuring the songs and stories of women in music history, the ground-breaking work of the women singers/songwriters who paved the way. $60+ Campus JAX, 3950 Campus Dr, Newport Beach near UC Irvine. eventbrite.com/e/making-herstory-celebrating-women-in-music-history-tickets-526041242517

Mar 13 – Mon

Mar 14 – Tue

Andrea J. Pitts, “Latina/x Abolitionist Feminisms: Incarceration, Agency, and Coalitional Politics” Drawing from Latinx studies, feminist theory & critical prison studies. Historical & contemporary work of US Latina/x writers & activists examining philosophical contributions to abolitionist feminist frameworks. Published writings by Latina/x feminist authors, as well as materials from Latina/x activists from the 1960s until today whose philosophical praxis can be gleaned through interviews, archival documents & print media. San Gabriel Room, University Student Union, CSULA. Live stream: youtube.com/live/6IlGfKQMuB4 facebook.com/events/719659569864500/

Bonnie Raitt in concert, “Just Like That Tour 2023,” 8 pm. Terrace Theater at Long Beach Convention Center. Special guest appearance Roy Rogers. https://www.longbeachcc.com/events/bonnie-rait-just-like-that-tour-2023/

Mar 15 – Wed

US Foreign Policy Towards China and Its Impact on Racism Against Asians Nationally & in Boston 4-5p. Zoom. As US foreign policy and media coverage has turned more and more negative towards China, racist incidents against Asians and Chinese Americans are more frequent. This is not new, mainstream US society has since the 19th century perceived and treated the Chinese in America as “forever foreigners.” From the imperial Qing Dynasty’s last years to Covid-19, Chinese Americans have been tied to a country 7,000 miles distant. How can we best conduct people-to-people friendship work in this context? The panel will be followed by discussion. codepink.org/foreignpolicyandracism Duncan McFarland: mcfarland13@gmail.com

KRS-ONE, 8p (Doors 6p). The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Blvd, Venice 90291. Sold Out.When it comes to Hip Hop, no one is as consistent and influential as KRS-One. It is impossible to discuss Hip Hop’s history without discussing KRS-One. His reputation as both a live performer and as Hip Hop’s resident “Teacha” has reached mythic proportions. As Tavis Smiley has put it; “You are going to encounter a man who has sincerely sought to develop a relevant, honest and contemporary interpretation of world history, culture, religion, and philosophy. In many ways, his work actually rests in the tradition of great thinkers like W.E.B. DuBois, Carter G. Woodson, and John Henrik Clarke, men who have sought to develop a cultural veil through which to interpret the seeming insanity of America.” Throughout his 20-year career trajectory legendary pioneer Kris Parker who goes by the pseudonym KRS-One (Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone) has given fans over a dozen classic Hip-Hop albums, spoken at more than 500 universities including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Spelman, Howard and Oxford, been nominated for Grammy Awards, received multiple RIAA certified gold and platinum sales accolades, and become the definitive source for conscious urban music.

Mar 16 – Thu

Dr. Mutulu Shakur Revolutionary Healer, 4p, via zoom. Part three of the webinar series based on “Free The Land, Free The People: The Political Significance of Dr. Shakur’s Legacy” published by Souls will focus on Dr. Shakur’s role as an acupuncturist and health care worker and activists. His role in the development of acupuncture in the fight against addiction and the use and training of people’s health care will be examined. Register: bit.ly/MutulaSoulsSeries3

Mar 17 – Fri

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Film: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America , 7p, LA Poverty Dept., Directed by Emily & Sarah Kunstler

In Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, Jeffery Robinson’s groundbreaking Town Hall on the history of U.S. anti-Black racism is interwoven with historical and present-day archival footage, Robinson’s personal story, and interview footage capturing meetings with Black change-makers and eyewitnesses of history. From a hanging tree in Charleston, South Carolina, to a walking tour of the origins of slavery in colonial New York, to the site of a 1947 lynching in rural Alabama, the film brings history to life, exploring the enduring legacy of white supremacy and our collective responsibility to overcome it. Skid Row Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. https://www.lapovertydept.org/screening-who-we-are-3-17/

Mar 18 – Sat

Women’s History Month Zine Workshop, 2-3p, California African American Museum, Exposition Park. This Women’s History Month, make zines and collages that celebrate Black women artists with educators from Able ARTS Work—a nonprofit organization that offers opportunities in the creative arts for people of all abilities. Feel free to bring your own images and materials from home to add to your zine! All ages. https://caamuseum.org/programs/talks-and-workshops/womens-history-month-zine-workshop

National March on Washington: NO WAR in Ukraine! No Weapons, No Money for the Ukraine War. 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. United National Antiwar Coalition, ANSWER, Code Pink, People’s Forum. 518.281.1968. Unacpeace.org

Pacifica Fightback Virtual National Town Hall, via zoom, 3-6p. Learn what’s happening to Pacifica and KPFK, and what you can do to save the station and the foundation. Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrf-iqqjMoH93vA-cBkWNRlMdoAPRhn2c- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. See story, page 1 of this issue.

Communitas (via Zoom) 5-6:30p. A Celebratory Gala honoring courageous, inspiring people who work for a more just and equitable community and world. Honorees: Kathleen Benjamin, Dr. Ben Drati, Sarah Pillsbury. Sponsor: Church in Ocean Park. Tickets $25: eventbrite.com/e/communitas-2023-tickets-543266804637

Mar 19 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, via zoom. Pacifica National Board is currently refusing to recognize the KPFK Local Station Board or its officers, and is blocking the use of any station or foundation resources to announce or air the meetings. Check https://kpfknot4sale.org/ for details and contact info, meeting time and zoom link.

Women’s History Month/Nowruz Benefit Dinner for KPFK, 6p, at the home of a donor inOjai CA. Guest speakers will include a number of women programmers from KPFK. Tickets $75 via https://www.kpfk.org, click on donate and select the “thank you” premium. Nowruz is the Iranian/Persian New Year’s celebration tied to the vernal (spring) equinox. Bring your checkbooks/smart phone to donate to keep KPFK on the air.

Mar 20 – Mon

First day of Spring – equinox (Nowruz: Persian new year’s day)

Mar 21 – Tue

Mar 22 – Wed

Originalism and the Supreme Court, with Erwin Chemerinsky, 7:30p, free. UCLA Hammer Museum. Hammer Forum is made possible by the Rosenbloom Family. As engaged citizens it is important for us all to understand the role the Supreme Court plays in our lives and its decisions impact us all. Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s foremost Constitutional scholars, covers these issues in a series of three Hammer Forums. This final installment concentrates on constitutional interpretation and the role originalism plays or doesn’t play in the Court’s decisions. Free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd, LA. (310) 443-7000

info@hammer.ucla.edu https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/originalism-and-supreme-court-erwin-chemerinsky

Mar 23 – Thu

Thursday Matinee: Jurassic World Dominion, 1:30, Chatsworth Branch Library, LAPL. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. Enjoy a good movie and meet some new friends at the library. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. Para ajustes razonables según la ley de ADA, llama al (213) 228-7430 al menos 72 horas antes del evento. https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/thursday-matinee-jurassic-world-dominion

Mar 24 – Fri

Mar 25 – Sat

Book Talk: Michael Novick, The Blue Agave Revolution and No Pasaran! 6p, All Power Books, 4874 W Adams Blvd, LA 90016. Novick, editor of Turning The Tide and interim General Manager of KPFK, will read from the book he co-authored with Native political prisoner Oso Blanco (Byron Shane Chubbuck) and from his chapter in No Pasaran! Anti-fascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis. Copies will be available for purchase and signature (also of We Go Where They Go -The Story of Anti-Racist Action to which he contributed). More information, 323-636-7388 or antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com, https://antiracist.org

Disability Awareness Day, 10a-2:30p, To celebrate Disability Awareness Day, Joni and Friends, KWAVE, and Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa are joining forces for a fun-filled day dedicated to serving people with disabilities. Taking place on Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa, 3800 Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704, residents of Southern California are invited for lunch (served between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.) and an inspirational message from Joni Eareckson Tada, Founder of Joni and Friends who has lived with quadriplegia for more than 50 years. During the event, Joni and Friends will collect used wheelchairs and mobility equipment to be restored for people with disabilities around the world and provide information about local outreaches and resources for people impacted by disability.

Mar 26 – Sun

Debbie Allen Dance Academy: Nina Simone’s “Four Women”, 2-3p.California African American Museum, Exposition Park. Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) returns to CAAM, this time performing a commemorative dance presentation celebrating Nina Simone’s classic, “Four Women,” which chronicles the experience of Black women from enslavement to contemporary times. See the DADA dancers interpret this pivotal work in celebration of Black women. https://caamuseum.org/programs/talks-and-workshops/debbie-allen-dance-academy-nina-simones-four-women

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles: I’M WITH HER, 2p, Alex Theater, Glendale. GMCLA celebrates the music of boundary breaking women — Aretha, Madonna, Beyonce, Gaga, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Gloria Estefan, Gloria Gaynor, Big Mama Thornton, Christina Aguilera, Sarah Bareilles and Lesley Gore. Extraordinary Tony Award nominee, Mary Bridget Davies of Broadway and Pasadena Playhouse’s A Night with Janis Joplin, returns to SoCal to perform iconic songs by the first queen of rock ‘n’ roll Janis Joplin. The exquisite, Vox Femina, joins the Chorus for a world premiere by Grammy Award winner Sharon Farber. GMCLA pays tribute to legendary songwriter Diane Warren. Dance numbers round out this spectacular homage to women we love! https://www.gmcla.org/im-with-her

Mar 27 – Mon

Mar 28 – Tue

Mar 29 – Wed

Dr. Mutulu Shakur’s Legacy: What’s the future? Where do We go from here? Webinar via zoom from Haymarket Books, 4p Pacific. See March 9. March 16.

Mar 30 – Thu

Mar 31 – Fri

UPCOMING EVENTS

Apr 1 Deadline to apply for IFCO’s Friendshipment Caravan to Cuba Caravan Jul 15-29. $1900. See it for yourself or support a caravanista. Info: ifconews.org/our-work/pastors-for-peace/friendshipment-caravans/ friendshipmentcaravan@ifconews.org

Apr 1-7 Sacred Peace Walk. Interfaith journey of approx. 60mi from LV, NV to the NV National Security Site (NNSS, formerly the Nevada Test Site) on the beautiful traditional lands of the indigenous Western Shoshone and Paiute peoples. Prayer, action, ritual, music, art & community building. Suggested reg. fee $125 general, $75 for veterans, seniors & students or $20/day. Register or donate to support walkers: nevadadesertexperience.org/spw 773-853-1886.

Apr 2 – Sun Suzy Williams – Venice Beats – 7p (doors 6p) at The Venice West https://thevenicewest.com/

Gerry Fialka hosts a celebration of the Beats in Venice with Suzy Williams “LA’s Diva Deluxe” & stellar band. Delve deep into Venice West Cafe & Sponto Gallery history, live poets, songs by Jack Kerouac, Linda Albertano, Laurence Ferlinghetti, Slim Galliard and all the local cats, like SA Griffin. $10 in advance, $12 at the door https://www.facebook.com/events/842381870350476/ Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/suzy-william-venice-the-venice-west-tickets/12781845?pl=venicemusic

THE VENICE WEST tour on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9vsPk1iSts

Apr 10 – May 22: War & the Environment online course. Grounded in research on peace and ecological security, this course focuses on the relationship between two existential threats. World Beyond War. Course fee: $100 (less if you have to, more if you can). Limit of 150 tickets. worldbeyondwar.org/war-and-the-environment-april-10-may-22-2023-online-course-registration/ Host Contact Info: Phill, education@worldbeyondwar.org



Apr 18, 7p Hear Cuban Representatives to the UN, Cuban Embassy Alejandro García Del Torre, Deputy Chief of Cuban Mission to UN, Alberteris, head of the Cuban Embassy Consular Office, DC. Join the LA labor delegation to Cuba April 23 invited by the Cuban Trade Union Federation (CTC). Machinists Union Hall, 1261 Avalon Blvd. Wilmington, 90744

Jul 3 -Aug 13: Leaving World War II Behind online course. Why World War II is not a good justification for military spending & war planning because WWII happened in a very different world from today’s, & because common beliefs about the nature of and justifications for WWII are false. By debunking myths about WWII having been necessary, justifiable, and beneficial, we can strengthen arguments for moving to a world beyond war. Based upon the book, the modules of the course are organized around its chapters. Registrants receive PDF, ePub, &/or mobi (kindle) versions of David Swanson’s book “Leaving World War II Behind,” providing additional reading for going beyond the provided written, video & graphic materials. World Beyond War. Course fee: $100 (less if you have to, more if you can). Limit of 150 tickets. worldbeyondwar.org/leaving-world-war-ii-behind-july-3-august-13-2023-online-course-registration/ Host Contact Info: Phill, education@worldbeyondwar.org

On-Going & Continuing Events



Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, has been under economic attack by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. Info: afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked

Mar 18 – Apr 16, Menstruation: A Period Piece Menstruation: A Period Piece, by Miranda Rose Hall, is an experimental new musical that takes place inside the menstrual cycle. Claire, a lesbian approaching 40, has a choice to make about whether or not she wants to have a baby. Meanwhile, inside Claire’s uterus, a hormone named Emily pledges to interrupt the endless menstrual cycles by bonding with the next cycle’s egg herself. Through music, magic realism, and ensemble storytelling, our heroines leap between the living room, the uterus, the ovaries, and the fallopian tubes to test the limits of love, the limits of the body, and the limits of what any single organism can accomplish alone. Presented by Big Little Theater Company in association with the LA LGBT Center. Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N McCadden Pl, LA. Masks are currently required for all performances. $38 or all Monday performances are Pay What You Choose — We are committed to making tickets accessible to everyone. lgbtnewsnow.org/calendar/menstruation-a-period-piece/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy. http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. time? http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

“Vaccine and Sactions” “疫苗与制裁” A New China-US Joint Production Documentary by Lee Siu Hin: A 61-minute joint China-U.S. production, written and directed by Chinese-American community activist Lee Siu Hin; a new documentary based on our two books “Capitalism on a Ventilator” and “SANCTIONS: A Wrecking ball in a Global Economy”. A production of China-US Solidarity Network, with AiXSiXiang from China and International Action Center from U.S.

The film interviewed Sara Flounders, Margaret Flowers and Lee Siu Hin on the U.S. failure to fight against the pandemic, how U.S-led vaccine imperialism and sanctions had blocked the life–saving vaccines to billions of people around the World. When “Capitalism on a Ventilator” was published in September 2020, it was immediately banned by the American online retailer Amazon; it was not until March 2021 that after the Chinese media reported the censorship, Amazon backed-off and put the book back on their site.

In addition, the film includes different authors from the “Sanctions” book, discussing the negative impact of US sanctions on different countries in the world. They criticize the U.S.-led Western power imposing sanctions on more than 40 countries with one-third of the population around the world, resulting in a serious global humanitarian crisis . Activists demand we learn from China’s successful fight against COVID, and their vaccine diplomacy, international solidarity that has benefited hundreds of millions of people across the World. Official Website: http://www.VaccineAndSanctions.org