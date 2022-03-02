Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave,

LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

Mar 1 – TUE

1st through 30th-Concerts and Theater, Headliners and Nightclubs around town: More info at: https://www.experism.com/los-angeles/march Some of the annual events on this page may be rescheduled or canceled due to COVID-19, but we will share any updates in due course.

Mar 2 – WED

USC Social Innovation Summit: Criminal Justice, 12n-1:30p, via zoom. Moderated by Dr. Brittany Friedman, this virtual summit will examine how the field of social innovation – including both processes and models of social innovation – can be used to reverse the centuries-long history of racism and economic discrimination within the criminal legal system. A number of social innovation models are currently underway to address various components of the criminal legal system; many social impact bonds target criminal justice and recidivism outcomes and processes of co-production and co-creation can illuminate more equitable and effective alternatives to the current criminal legal system. https://calendar.usc.edu/event/social_innovation_summit_criminal_justice#.YhsEJuiIa70 Register here: https://uscprice.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEoceusqDsqHNUWECMEgmHjK3xsmk65PJ9c

Mar 3 – THU

Kate Gale Book Launch: The Loneliest Girl, 1540 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena 91103, 6:30-8p. Event by Red Hen Press. Co-founder and Managing Editor of Red Hen Press Kate Gale celebrates the launch of her new book, The Loneliest Girl, a poetry collection exploring a powerful narrative for all women who have carried guilt and shame—for being a woman, for not being enough, for being a victim. This latest collection from the University of New Mexico Press offers a narrative in which women are the makers of the world and determine their own destiny. We’re celebrating with an in-person party at the Hen House Literary Center with Kate and a few incredible poets! Join Francesca Bell, Kim Dower, Ron Koertge, and Douglas Manuel for a reading celebration! Light refreshments will be served! Can’t make it in person? We’ll be live streaming this event as well! Stay tuned for information on how you can tune in! https://www.facebook.com/events/675690577191346

Mar 4 – FRI

Mar 5 – SAT

Los Angeles Lantern Festival at the Chinese American Museum. You’ll experience a fun day filled with lots of music, food, and more. The Chinese festival event will also feature free museum tours and various arts and crafts booths, making it a great event for the entire family. Live entertainment will also be featured, including various performances from local acts. Admission is free, and this is a rain or shine event. https://camla.org/ 425 N. Los Angeles St, LA 90012 (213) 485-8567 also live streamed.

Community Media Matters: What Does the Future of Progressive Media Look Like? 9a-12n PST. Town Hall Meeting powered by the Community Advisory Board of KPFT (Pacifica radio in Houston TX). The purpose of this Town Hall meeting is to bring programmers, listeners, and people from diverse communities committed to a mission to promote peace and justice. This democratic process is achieved through public discourse. Panel members will provide accurate, objective, and comprehensive strategies for news and information on all matters concerning progressive programming. Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctde6rrzkiH9EJ7xgRYY56XxQkzS-L0RkX

Free income tax preparation, 10a-2p, LA Public Library Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA. https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/free-income-tax-preparation-and-filing Meeting Room A Free income tax preparation and filing by UCLA through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments are required. Please be prepared to share vaccine information.Tax forms we prepare are Form 1040 (U.S. Individual Income Tax Return), CA Form 540 (California Resident Income), and Form 1040NR (Nonresident Income Tax Return). We do not itemize deductions. Both spouses must be present for joint returns. Make an appt. Online: https://vitaucla2021.timetap.com/ What to bring on the day of your visit:

A valid CA Driver’s License, ID, or Passport, Social Security Numbers or ITINs for the Taxpayer, spouse and dependents Tax Documents (Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-MISC, and all other tax documents) Blank “voided” check for direct deposit of refund. If this applies to you, also bring:

All Forms 1095, Health Form Statements California Renters’ Credit – Landlord’s name, address, and phone number. Day Care Providers Information, including total amount paid for daycare per child, day care provider’s name, address, phone number, and tax ID number; Total Education Expenses (books, laptops, etc.)

Funeral Services for Fernando Velazquez, 2-5p. (See page 8 for obituary). For details contact Rosie Elizondo Threersmeanlove@yahoo.com. 626-488-8658 or Angelina Carrasco Sir_Angel_224@yahoo.com 818-679-5816

Mar 6 – SUN

KPFK Local Station Board, 10:30a, Half hour of public comment interspersed during business agenda. To receive and ratify the recent LSB Delegate Elections to populate PNB Committees. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84321001266?pwd=dHV4dStNR3FtalJVbmxXdHU2bS9mZz09

Meeting ID: 843 2100 1266 / Passcode: 296915. One tap mobile: +16699006833,,84321001266#,,*296915# US (San Jose),, +12532158782,,84321001266#,,*296915# US (Tacoma),,

Dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) / +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma),, +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) / +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) / +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) / +1 929 436 2866 US (New York). Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdNqNOqgAe

THE OTHER TALK (What I Wish I Had Known In Middle School), 6:30-8p Zoom meeting open to all

SM Committee for Racial Justice. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIldOGgpzssHNM6ddKIU0uCr8yPL2m84TOe The CRJ March workshop features award winning author Brendan Kiely, who will introduce us to his latest book entitled The Other Talk : Reckoning with Our White Privilege. We expect to begin the conversation with middle and high school students engaging with this gifted author. Their parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to be a better antiracist will also have time to talk with Brendan in a Q & A. We’ve heard about “the talk” that Black families have with their children – the honest talk about survival in a racist world. In this instantly readable & deeply honest account of his own life, Brendan lets readers take the journey with him into his own evolving understanding of his white privilege and enables them to see why introducing young people to the concepts of racial injustice and allyship is so vital. Brendan is also the NY Times bestselling author (with Jason Reynolds) of All American Boys and several other well received books for young adults. He is a former high school teacher who is now on the Faculty of the Solstice Low-Residency MFA program. This book can spark many meaningful conversations among middle schoolers & high school students and their parents. You don’t need to have read it to enjoy meeting and learning from this engaging young author. Don’t wait until the last minute to register for this zoom meeting that you won’t want to have missed. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Mar 7 – MON

KPFK LSB Fundraising Committee, 7:30p. Agenda TBD. Meets 1st Monday of each month. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85985956087 “ Meeting ID: 859 8595 6087. One tap mobile: +19292056099,,85985956087# US (New York),, +13126266799,,85985956087# US (Chicago).Dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose). Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k1a5Ep3Tg

Mar 8 – TUE International Women’s Day

Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times with Azar Nafisi, LAPL “Aloud” Series. 7p online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/read-dangerously-the-subversive-power-of-literature-in-troubled-times-tickets-258320181617

Mar 9 – WED

Vital Matters: The Tree of Death with Verónica Castillo, 4-5p, ONLINE. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vital-matters-the-tree-of-death-with-veronica-castillo-tickets-227416307297 This program will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles. Verónica Castillo is an internationally acclaimed artist from Izúcar de Matamoros, Puebla, México. Under the tutelage of her parents, renowned artists Don Alfonso Castillo Orta and Doña Soledad Martha Hernández Báez, she learned to work in polychromatic ceramics, a Mexican art form passed on from generation to generation. Castillo continues to build on this tradition, while focusing on contemporary issues of injustice and inequality. Join the Fowler and Castillo for an online presentation exploring centuries of accumulated symbolism in her seminal 2003 artwork, El Arbol de la Muerte: Maquilando Mujeres (The Tree of Death: Factory Women). The Fowler is privileged to be the caretaker of this visual elegy for more than 400 young women and girls who have been brutally murdered since 1993 in Cuidad Juárez on the Mexican border near El Paso, Texas. In this artwork, Castillo first departed from her family tradition and practice, creating artwork “in her own way, in her own voice.” Verónica Castillo’s (formerly Castillo Hernandez) exhibitions have achieved national and international recognition, from the Smithsonian in Washington DC to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago to the Museo Amparo in Puebla, Mexico. In 2013, Castillo received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship Award. She is the owner of E.V.A. (Ecos y Voces de Arte), a gallery on the Southside of San Antonio. Together with an international network of artists, E.V.A. offers the space and support that help various forms of art and culture to thrive.

Vital Matters: Stories of Belief: Vital Matters programs explore objects that arouse devotion, awe, or serenity; mediate relationships between human and spiritual realms; and are of vital importance to the cultural heritage of individuals and communities. This series accompanies the new digital educational initiative Vital Matters: Stories of Belief—a platform for sharing different perspectives on material expressions of devotion at the Fowler Museum.

Image credit: Verónica Castillo Hernández (b. 1967, Izúcar de Matamoros, Puebla, Mexico; lives and works in San Antonio, Texas, United States), El Arbol de la Muerte: Maquilando Mujeres (The Tree of Death: Factory Women), 2003; ceramic, paint, wire; Fowler Museum at UCLA, X2004.20.1; Gift of Thomas Wortham https://fowler.ucla.edu/events/vital-matters-stories-of-belief-the-tree-of-death-with-veronica-castillo/

Don’t Call Me Ugly! An L.A. Conservancy Virtual Tour of 70s Architecture, 6p, Length: 45 – 60 minutes. Cost: $12 general public; $8 Conservancy Members. Format: Zoom meeting. Reservations required​. Everyone’s a critic – especially as it relates to architecture. One person’s “glass box” is another person’s edifice of stunning beauty. And while tastes change over time, buildings from the ’70s remain particularly challenging to many eyes. https://www.laconservancy.org/events/dont-call-me-ugly-virtual-tour

Mar 10 – THU

SAN DIEGO: Latino Film Festival Mar.10-20, sdlatinofilm.com

Mar 11 – FRI

ANAHEIM: Natural Products Expo West, Mar.9-12, expowest.com

SAN DIEGO: Latino Film Festival Mar.10-20, sdlatinofilm.com

Mar 12 – SAT

St. Patrick’s Day Parade-Hermosa Beach, CA, Celebrate the luck of the Irish at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at Hermosa Beach. A green wave of Irish spirit will fill the coastal city; it’s an anticipated annual event that you won’t want to miss. Additional information on the 2022 parade will be available online. https://www.experism.com/out/h/f62da88bb0ce43070747354dd0f43296 View Map here: https://www.experism.com/los-angeles/march#

SANGER: Blossom Day Festival, sanger.org

Mar 13 – SUN

Ballona Wetlands Salt Marsh. The second Sunday of every month (EXCEPT AUGUST), from 9 a.m. to noon, Los Angeles Audubon Society hosts the “Open Wetlands” event at the Ballona Salt Marsh. Binoculars will be available to borrow, and volunteers will help visitors view aquatic invertebrates through microscopes, learn about the unique ecosystems found at Ballona, and view birds through powerful spotting scopes along Ballona Creek. To ensure social distancing, RSVPs are required and a limited number of slots are available. Please contact Cindy Hardin at cindyhardin@laaudubon.org to reserve your time. Please call (310) 301-0050 if you have any questions. Enter through the gate located in the northeast corner of the parking lot behind Alkawater/Gordon’s Market, in the 300 block of Culver Blvd. in Playa del Rey.

https://www.laaudubon.org/events/2021/11/open-wetlands-8wn7s-h6gld-d9pep-fd356-jhp28-a5c7h-9happ-bwd4l-yehrg-5elfx-n9e9l-wkpld-8wrh5-k7l6p-stg34-jf5sb-t4rlm-jwlyz

LONG BEACH: Tropicalia Tropical Market, https://bambooclublb.com

Salute To Black Music Legends II-Battle of the Sexes Benefitting Music Rx, 7:30p, Catalina Jazz Club. Tickets: http://www.themusicrx.org 100% of the ticket proceeds benefits Music Rx. Go to http://www.Themusicrx.org for tix. Join us as we pay homage to Black Music Legends including Ella,The Temptations,The Supremes and more. The night will feature local giants from screen,film @ stage including Harrison White,Sire James,Clent Bowers,Parnell Marcano,Marina Pacowski,Tiffany Bailey, Jesse Saywell, Wanda Ray Willis,Tyra Hughes,Charlotte Pope, Monica Reed, Peggi Blu, Keith Borden and a supreme surprise! Hosted by Keith Borden Co Host-Davi Davenport There is a 2 drink OR dinner minimum required along with a 0.49 royalty fee. Proof of recent vaccinations or Neg Covid test taken within 48hrs will be strictly enforced. Seating is spaced out for (2) at a table, however if you request it, we will make a reasonable effort to accommodate you for (4) people. 6725 W Sunset Blvd, LA.

Mar 14 – MON

SAN DIEGO: Latino Film Festival Mar.10-20, sdlatinofilm.com

Mar 15 – TUE

Mar 16 – WED

How Do Homelands Cross Borders? A Zócalo/Soraya Event Moderated by Gustavo Arellano, Columnist, LA Times, In person at CSUN, The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge 91330. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/how-homelands-cross-borders/ To leave your birthplace behind and make a home elsewhere is to cross any number of boundaries—national and linguistic, religious and spiritual. While loss is an inevitable part of this journey, it’s not just about displacement; it is also a story of cultural change and celebration. Migrants and immigrants find new ways to balance assimilation and tradition—and to create entirely new identities. This reinvention happens at home and out in the world, and cuts across religion, food, and art. Its impact is as personal as it is global. How do people who are separated from their homelands reinvent cultural practices in their new communities? How does cultural identity change across generations and over time? Ragamala Dance artistic directors, choreographers, and principal dancers Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy, writer and Science Fiction Poetry Association president Bryan Thao Worra, and USC Institute of Armenian Studies director Shushan Karapetian visit Zócalo to discuss how they are reimagining what home means. Zócalo invites our in-person audience to continue the conversation with our speakers and each other at a post-event reception with complimentary drinks and small bites. Proof of vaccination (at least two weeks after the final dose) and face coverings will be required. It is recommended attendees have a negative COVID test prior to attending the event.

Mar 17 – THU

Mar 18 – FRI

LA Marathon & Health & Fitness Expo. Dodger Stadium, Lot G. View Map here: https://www.experism.com/los-angeles/march# The annual LA Marathon is a huge event that attracts runners from across the globe. The Marathon will pass some of LA’’s most iconic landmarks as it starts at Dodger Stadium and goes all the way until it reaches Santa Monica. While the marathon is Sunday, you can visit the Fitness Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday and Saturday. The expo is free to attend. https://www.experism.com/out/h/485eb0da21e452d3a9e cdadd480d7 c10

Food Distribution by Atheists United, 12n-5p, 2535 W Temple St, LA 90026. On the third Friday of each month, Atheist United organizes a food distribution in partnership with the LA Food Bank outside our offices. We need 15-25 volunteers to help us assemble, sort, organize, and pack over 2,000 lbs of donated food for those in need. We begin setting up right at 12pm (noon) and work straight till our last food package is handed out, usually around 5pm. As atheists, we rise by lifting others. Help us put our values into action. Safety: MUST be vaccinated to volunteer. MUST were closed-toe shoes. Everyone is provided a safety vest, free sunscreen, free water, and free masks (optional if vaccinated).

**Parking: As a volunteer, we offer you free parking in our parking lot **Dress Code: We recommend casual attire you’re comfortable doing manual labor in. No open-toe shoes. Please dress according to the weather (it gets very hot in the summer months!) **Snacks, shade, and free music will be provided. Please dress according to the weather (it gets very hot in the summer months). Any questions, please contact Tom (host) via Meetup or Evan via email, evan@atheistsunited.org If you can’t attend but would like to help financially please consider a donation to Atheists United so we can organize more projects like this in the future: https://www.atheistsunited.org/donate-now

Mar 19 – SAT

LA Marathon & Health & Fitness Expo, see Mar 18. https://www.lamarathon.com/pages/la-marathon

Mar 20 – SUN

LA Marathon begins at Dodger Stadium (see Mar 18 for details). Consult website for street closures, route. https://www.lamarathon.com/pages/la-marathon

KPFK Local Station Board, 10:30 AM PT. Topic: KPFK LSB Monthly Meeting. Every month on the 3rd Sun.. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81829014778?pwd=ZVpyVDZoTHhYTEROTTM3clRUZnV4dz09“ Meeting ID: 818 2901 4778 / Passcode: 408970. One tap mobile: +16699006833,,81829014778#,,*408970# US (San Jose) +12532158782,,81829014778#,,*408970# US (Tacoma)

Cesar Chavez Family day, free, 12n. ¡Viva la Causa! ¡Huelga! Learn about the fight for farm labor rights with a celebration of inspirational labor leader, César Chávez. Register on the website. https://lapca.org/event/cesar-chavez-family-day-free/?event_date=2022-03-20

Mar 21 – MON

Mar 22 – TUE

Mar 23 – WED

USC Social Innovation Summit: Education & Inequality, 12n -1:30p, via zoom. Moderated by Dr. Christine Beckman, this virtual event will examine how the processes and models of social innovation can improve equity for historically marginalized populations, with a particular focus on education. A number of social innovation processes and models have been established to improve educational outcomes in the US. Most famously, charter schools emerged as a social innovation in the 1990s. Additional efforts, such as collective impact, have been used to foster greater collaboration within educational networks, and empower parents and other community actors working to advance educational equity for their children. https://socialinnovation.usc.edu/event/social-innovation-summit-education-and-inequality/

FILM: Writing with Fire, 7:30p (doors at 6:30p), Skirball Cultural Center. Join Skirball, KCET, and PEN America for an Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of Writing with Fire. This Oscar-nominated film follows the reporters of India’s Khabar Lahariya, an independent feminist news network covering the country’s inequities with unflinching and intrepid determination. Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. (2021, 92 min. No MPAA rating. In Hindi with English subtitles.) Check back for details about a post-screening discussion, or sign up for Skirball E-News to hear the latest. Reservations on the web-site. https://www.skirball.org/programs/film/writing-fire

Mar 24 – THU

On Having Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Divided Times, Free · Online event by CIIS Public Programs Tickets · Free – $36 via Eventbrite. Partisanship is up, trust is down, and our social media feeds make us sure we’re right and everyone else is ignorant (or worse). But avoiding one another is hurting our relationships and our broader society. Journalist Mónica Guzmán is the loving liberal daughter of Mexican immigrants who voted—twice—for Donald Trump. When the country could no longer see straight across the political divide, Mónica set out to find what was blinding us and discovered the most eye-opening tool we’re not using—our own built-in curiosity. She believes that even though we think we have the answers, we need to be asking a lot more questions. Mónica is the chief storyteller for the national cross-partisan depolarization organization Braver Angels, which brings her to the real front lines of a crisis that threatens to grind America to a halt—broken conversations among confounded people. Through her work and writing she explores how to overcome the fear and certainty that surrounds us to do what only seems impossible—understand and even learn from people in your life whose whole worldview is different from or even opposed to yours. Join CIIS Assistant Director of Diversity and Inclusion Damali Robertson in a conversation with Mónica about her life and her work and learn how to have fearlessly curious conversations. We are grateful to our Bookstore Partner: Marcus Books is the nation’s oldest Black-owned independent bookstore celebrating its 60th year. Marcus Books’ mission is to provide opportunities for Black folks and their allies to celebrate and learn about Black people everywhere. https://www.facebook.com/events/2017265908438157/ http://www.ciis.edu/publicprograms

(415) 575-6175 publicprograms@ciis.edu

Mar 25 – FRI

Mar 26 – SAT

Vegan Street Fair, North Hollywood. You’ll be able to delight your taste buds in various bite-size vegan foods from all sorts of places in Los Angeles in one place. There’s also a beer garden for the 21+ crowd, as well as various activities and games for the entire family. The Street Fair will be held on Chandler Boulevard and will be sectioned off from Tujunga to Vineland for the festivities. Admission is free, but fast passes can be purchased here: https://www.experism.com/out/h/0c46e23f902bc7661e3306b5209b6ff5

Mar 27 – SUN

Mar 28 – MON

NFTLA Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa, LA. Event by Edge of NFT, Tickets: nftla.live Insider insights from the bleeding edge of NFTs. Crypto community building and networking, NFT art gallery and auctions. Unforgettable entertainment and experiences. Education from the most successful builders, Tips from rockstar traders. https://www.facebook.com/events/452799936221780/

Mar 29 – TUE

Mar 30 – WED

Arts and The Environment: Wildfires, Water & Environmental Justice, Online, 5-6:30p, California Lawyers for the Arts. Tickets: http://www.calawyersforthearts.org/event-4604838 CLA will present a series of panel conversations as special topics within our educational workshop series. The first features Douglas McCulloh, senior curator at UC Riverside ARTS: California Museum of Photography and Photographer Noah Berger, who will speak about their recent exhibit Facing Fire: Art Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the West, and Leslie Quintanilla and Jessica Ng, members of the Center for Interdisciplinary Environmental Justice, a collective of activists, academics, scientists, and artists, who will discuss decolonial environmental justice efforts. About Our Speakers: Douglas McCulloh is senior curator at UCR ARTS: California Museum of Photography; Noah Berger-Photographer, 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography; Leslie Quintanilla and Jessica Ng of CIEJ, a collective of activists, academics, scientists, and artists working for decolonial environmental justice efforts trans-locally. Our members are in San Diego, CA, San Francisco, CA, El Paso, TX, and Guerrero, MX.We approach justice through a lens of decolonization, transnationalism and intersectionality. ​CIEJ is resisting the ways in which “green” consumerism reproduces harmful colonial/capitalist extractions of land/water/labor around the world. We are all interested in creating “a world where many worlds fit” (Ejercito Zapatista de Liberacion Nacional 2005)

Writing with Tarot: Creative Writing Workshop, $15, Online event, 7-9, tickets via eventbrite. Online creative writing workshop destroys writer’s block using Tarot cards as prompts. Writers complete a short story draft in two hours. Need a creative jumpstart? This two-hour workshop walks participants through the process in a painless, low-key manner, to help them arrive at a story they probably weren’t expecting. Especially valuable for writers who are feeling creatively blocked, the HOCUS Tarot Method works equally well for seasoned writers who want to challenge themselves to stretch in new directions. Some quotes from past participants: • “I write memoir and personal essays. Not fiction. When Andy said I would have a story by the time we were done, I didn’t believe him. I had a lot of reservations about what I’d come up with…and beyond my wildest expectations, he was right! I’m absolutely amazed. I want to work on this story…thank you!” • “I tend to be a fairly cliché fiction writer in terms of plot and this forced me to think in new ways.” https://www.facebook.com/events/1136771033735160/

Mar 31 – THU

UPCOMING EVENTS

Apr 2 – SAT

Helen Yaffe virtual national tour of Cuban agro-ecology and climate sustainability, 4:30-7 PM reception & public meeting. Film Tarea Vida, speakers, entertainment; McCarty Memorial Church 4103 W Adams Blvd., LA, CA 90018. Yaffe Articles: International marine science magazine. https://sevenseasmedia.org/cuba-shows-how-to-take-action-on-climate-change/ Yaffe on Science Friday, 2/18 – discussing Cuba’s vaccines & Covid response. https://www.sciencefriday.com/person/helen-yaffe/ Yaffe on NBC news. Special short on Cuba vaccines. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u6uvNp5RPQ