On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243, action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl.,

LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact

communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

1st & 3rd Fri, MAR VISTA PEACE VIGIL, 5-6p, 11666 National Blvd., L.A. 90064 corner of National Blvd. and McLaughlin in front of Whole Foods For information: rdoynophoto@ca.rr.com

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes.

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra

Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD), 1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php? fbid=10221732371752555&set=pcb .10221732372432572&type=3&theater

MON – MAR 1

TUE – MAR 2

CA Senate District 20 Special Primary Election to fill Holly Mitchell’s seat (south LA, Culver City, etc). Candidates in open primary are Sydney Kamlager Democratic State Assemblywoman, Daniel Lee Democratic Vice Mayor Culver City, Cheryl C. Turner Democratic Attorney / State Commissioner, Tiffani Jones Republican Business Consultant, Joe Lisuzzo Republican Los Angeles Businessman / Entrepreneur, Ernesto Alexander Huerta Peace and Freedom – Community Organizer, Renita Duncan No Party Preference Command Sergeant Major. (Mitchell was elected LA County Supervisor.)

What Does A Feminist Foreign Policy Look Like? 5p, online. A Zócalo/Scripps College Event moderated by Alisha Haridasani Gupta, Gender Reporter, New York Times. Men have been running the free world since men invented the term “free world.” But from the success of Jacinda Ardern and Angela Merkel at combating the pandemic to the ascension of Kamala Harris to the White House, women are demonstrating their strength as leaders more visibly than ever before. And over the past seven years, Sweden, Canada, France, Luxembourg, and Mexico all have adopted or pledged to implement what they call a “feminist foreign policy.” To that end, these nations have sought to place gender and women’s advancement at the center of every diplomatic decision, from trade agreements to treaty alliances, and from foreign aid to ambassadorial appointments. For these countries, feminist foreign policy also has had costs, including in diminished trade with nations like Saudi Arabia. What can the U.S. learn from countries that have adopted an explicitly feminist foreign policy? How might such a policy change America’s positions and priorities on climate change, migration, and military intervention, and tilt the balance of power around the world? Scripps College professor of politics Nancy Neiman and Foreign Policy Interrupted CEO and co-founder and New America fellow Elmira Bayrasli visit Zócalo to explore what a feminist foreign policy would look like for America and the world. Introduction by Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of New America.

HAMMER FORUM: Back to School: Vaccinating Teachers, 5p online, free. Hammer Forum is made possible by the Rosenbloom Family. Amid the push to reopen schools in the US, how are educators being factored into the national vaccination strategy? Though the White House declared that teachers are essential workers last fall, only about half of states have approved teachers for vaccination eligibility, and vaccine dose shortages remain a pressing issue. Debate persists around the need to vaccinate educators and school staff (not to mention students) before reopening for in-person learning. This panel explores the barriers to vaccinating educators, the safety concerns in returning to school, models from other countries, and the many economic and ethical considerations. RSVP: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/back-school-vaccinating-teachers

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Introducing The Breathe Act in California, 6p, online. Please join Muslim Delegates and Allies (MD&A) for a conversation with Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter-LA, Gina Clayton-Thompson, founder and Executive Director of Essie Justice Group, and the co-author of the Breathe Act and Chair of the Legislative Progressive Caucus, Assemblymember Ash Kalra to learn more about the visionary bill authored by Movement for Black Lives to divest taxpayer dollars from brutal and discriminatory policing and invest in a new vision of public safety. On Tuesday, the group will remember Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Natasha McKenna, George Floyd, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Elijah McClain, Pearlie Golden, Kayla Moore, Freddie Gray, Atatiana Jefferson, Oscar Grant, and honor the lives of those taken by state-sanctioned violence and Police. Participants will also discuss the role the Progressive State of California must play in order to ensure that this vision comes to reality. Hanieh Jodat Barnes will be joined by co-host Ben Hauck, Political Director of Public Bank LA and Nadia B. Ahmad, Chairwoman and co-founder of MD&A (Florida) to discuss a call to action. To register: http://bit.ly/ TheBreatheActCalifornia To learn more about the Breathe Act please visit: https://breatheact.org/ You can also RSVP on the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/813364165919131?active_tab=about This event is co-sponsored by: Progressive Democrats of America (PDA), PDA Middle East Alliances, Health Care for All – Los Angeles, Progressive Delegates Network, Progressive Caucus of California, Our Revolution- Orange County. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Mar02ba

WED – MAR 3

THU – MAR 4

In Conversation: Lynell George and adrienne maree brown on Octavia E. Butler 5-6:30p

https://caamuseum.org/programs/talks-and-workshops/in-conversation-lynell-george-and-adrienne-maree-brown-on-octavia-e-butler In A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E. Butler, journalist and essayist Lynell George offers a blueprint for a creative life from the perspective of award-winning science-fiction writer and “MacArthur Genius” Octavia E. Butler. Join George as she discusses the book, her years of research, and the great resurgence of interest in Butler with writer, doula, and pleasure activist adrienne maree brown, co-editor of Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements. RSVP for Zoom instructions.

FRI – MAR 5

SAT – MAR 6

Women Get The Job Done (Even in Traditionally Male Fields): The National Organization For Women-Orange County Chapter (OC-NOW) is hosting a Zoom, 11a – ocnow.org. Panel Discussion + Q&A – Panelist Occupations/Industries – Attorney, Financial Services, Military & Public Safety. Please RSVP at oc-now@outlook.com.

SUN – MAR 7

Women’s Month : Nurturing Our Queens, 6:30-8p zoom meeting. March is known as Women’s Month. The March gathering of Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ) will focus on supporting self-care and wellness for women. Taking care of ourselves and our loved ones should be a guiding principle for everyone. Yet, creating self-care routines during a pandemic has been an obstacle course – especially for women of color.

While learning to navigate through what appears to be a “new normal,” Black women stand at the cross- roads of this reckoning as leaders, nurturers, and providers. This workshop will explore why self-care matters and how to put self-care into action – empowering the mind, body, and spirit.

Resource people will include Dr. Taska Moore, MD, OB/GYN and Chief Executive Officer of

Healthy Bump Club, LLC. She will speak on honoring a queen’s temple (body) – and how to maintain optimal health throughout every stage of a woman’s life cycle. Dr. Moore is part of a sisterhood of women of color healthcare professionals dedicated to “reversing the maternal health crisis” in the US.

FIT-lanthropist, Corey Taylor is a full-time vegan athlete and amateur boxer and will provide fitness insights regarding the power of health and mindfulness.

Nakeya Fields, LCSW, is a 200 HR TT Yoga instructor, certified in trauma-informed restorative yoga. She will share tips on “Finding Your Super Power,” and how self-care routines create “life energy” that reinforces ideal health.

There will be a lively discussion with all the women & men present and time for Q & A. If you are not already on the CRJ email list, call Joanne at 310-422-5431 for the zoom link

MON – MAR 8 International Women’s Day

Can Women’s Movements Save the World? 4:30p, online. A Zocalo/ASU Center on the Future of War EventModerated by Mi-Ai Parrish, Managing Director, ASU Media Enterprise. In 2020 women emerged indisputably as the world’s most successful leaders, from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s COVID responses to German Chancellor Angela Merkel saving the eurozone and minimizing damage from Brexit. But perhaps more important was the growing success of transnational feminist movements. For more than a decade, networks of women have been sharing resources, media know-how, and strategies across mass movements. Now this transnational work is producing policy breakthroughs and societal shifts, including greater protections for survivors of sexual violence in Guatemala, more reproductive rights and legalized abortion in Chile and Argentina, the decriminalization of homosexuality in India, a crackdown on sexual harassment in South Korea, and the Greta Thunberg-inspired youth movement for stronger climate response everywhere. What is next for these movements, especially in many Middle Eastern and African countries, where progress for women has been incremental? What setbacks have the pandemic and authoritarianism caused for women and social movements? https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-womens-movements-save-world/

Pardis Mahdavi, dean of social sciences in Arizona State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Mi-Ai Parrish, managing director of ASU Media Enterprise, visit Zócalo on International Women’s Day to discuss the most promising opportunities right now for transnational women’s movements to save our world. Co-sponsored with the ASU Global Human Rights Hub.

TUE – MAR 9

CSULA Lecturers’ Council Town Hall, Free · Zoom, 6–7:30p, At this LC Town Hall, we will share and discuss the various spaces of Lecturer organizing on campus, collectively advocate for our Lecturer faculty rights, and organize for policies to dismantle the two-tiered system at Cal State LA. Hosts: Leda Ramos, LEC Council Rep + Dr. Nora Cisneros, Chicana(o) and Latina(o) Studies, Dept. Lecturer Rep. REGISTER at: cfalaofficemanager@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/events/2761104267536918/

WED – MAR 10

HOPE’s 30th Annual Latina History Day Free · Online Event, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) Online: events-latinas.org Mar 10 at 9a – Mar 13 at 12:30p. The 4-day event will bring together Latinas from across the US to celebrate our shared heritage, recognize our communities’ resilience, and set us on a path to build a better future. The conference will feature inspiring keynotes, informative panels, virtual face-to-face networking, access to the Comadre Network Expo, exclusive raffles, special guest appearances, y mucho más! March 10-12 programming is specifically designed to meet the needs of Latina professionals; offering resources, skill development, and networking opportunities to advance their careers and enrich their lives. On March 13, we’ll dedicate the conference to youth-exclusive programming. This year’s theme – the #RESILIENCEofHOPE – encourages us to reflect on the incredible resilience and leadership of Latinas during the past year, and to embark on a new chapter guided by hope and progress. Join us and get re-charged and resolved for an incredible 2021 with fellow Latina professionals and speakers who are leading the charge in their fields and creating positive change in their communities. Learn more here -> https://www.events-latinas.org/lhd2021 Register for the Main Program on March 10-12 ($35) here -> https://hopin.com/events/latina-history-day Register for our Youth Day on March 13 (FREE) here -> https://hopin.com/events/latina-history-day-youth-day-ages-15-21-only

A Conversation with Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro Klara and the Sun | Virtual Talk, 12n. About the Program: Writers Bloc Presents© and the Skirball Cultural Center present contemporary novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, author of The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go. His latest book, the highly anticipated Klara and the Sun, is his first since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017. This thought-provoking dystopian novel is told from the perspective of Klara, an artificial friend designed to be a child’s companion. In conversation with Emmy-nominated screenwriter and Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Ishiguro discusses the implications of artificial intelligence and the fundamental question of what it means to love. To attend this virtual talk with Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, the purchase of a copy of Klara and the Sun from Skylight Books is required. Those who have purchased the book from Skylight will receive an email from Writers Bloc at least thirty minutes prior to the event with a unique link to access the March 10 virtual talk. The first 250 people to purchase the book will receive a signed bookplate. Pricing and Details Book purchase required to register Per book: $33.75 (includes shipping) Ticket Holders for this online program will be contacted by Writers Bloc with details. https://www.skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/conversation-nobel-laureate-kazuo-ishiguro

THU – MAR 11

Virtual Walkathon to benefit Alexandria House through Mar 14: A week-long celebration of health and wellness from Monday 3/8 to Sunday 3/14! We will be featuring health and wellness experts giving you tips on how to stay healthy or leading short exercises! There will also be challenges, prizes, and very special guests! Click below for more details and to register! Register at charity.gofundme.com/walkathon2021

Register to get exclusive merch from the 2021 Walkathon and for early-access to the week’s content. The Walker: $10 (Early-access) The Runner: $25 (Early-access and a souvenir 2021 Walkathon tshirt) No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Please email anh@alexandriahouse.org for more information. Create a team to help us fundraise! Personalize your team page then share and recruit your friends to join! Compete with other teams for the top prizes! Prizes available for the team with the highest amount raised and the team with most recruits! This year’s Walkathon is dedicated to the loving memory of Naya Rivera. Alexandria House is a transitional residence and house of hospitality. We provide safe and supportive housing for women and children. http://alexandriahouse.org/ (213) 381-2649 info@alexandriahouse.org 426-436 S. Alexandria St, LA 90020.

FRI – MAR 12

SAT – MAR 13

Time For a Change Rally: 11a-4p, 200 N Spring St, LA 90012, Heads up and fair warning: this event describes itself as a rally of angry conservatives against Newsom. https://www.facebook.com/events/713745712875828/

Nonviolent Direct Action Training: Protester Safety & Strategic Action Planning, Free · Online Event, Extinction Rebellion LA, 10a –1p. Making Good Trouble: We have power – now how do we use it effectively? Do you want to discover and understand the primary components of successful nonviolent direct action planning & execution? Together we will dive deep into nonviolent direct action planning, focusing on goal, strategy, and tactical formulation. In this workshop, we will explore and evaluate the key components of power, leverage, targets, and actions. This free training is open to the public and all allied organizations. This training is critical for upcoming actions against Chase Bank! Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvf-CqrDkjGtR9z2_lO_1hcfGh_lWw6SHe

SUN – MAR 14

KPFK Local Station Board special meeting on station finances,10:30a, via Zoom, see kpftx.org for details of agenda, log-in. Meetings include one-half hour of public comment in segments throughout the meeting. Donate to support free speech non-commercial community radio at kpfk.org/donate

MON – MAR 15

TUE – MAR 16

WED – MAR 17

Short Film Contest Deadline for entry https://www.stage32.com/contests/6th-Annual-Short-Film-Contest, Entry fee $79.50 You’ve made a short film. You’ve put in your time, effort, blood, sweat, tears, and perhaps even some serious money into your project. Your goal isn’t only to get your film seen, but to get it seen around the world and by people who can make a difference in your career. Would being screened by an Oscar qualifying film festival matter? How about having it screened for over 1,000 executives including managers, agents, producers, film financiers and more? Look no further.

For the 5th straight year, Stage 32 is looking for the best short films for our 6th Annual Short Film Program. We’ve screened our winning filmmaker’s films at some of the most prestigious festivals around the world, and for our stable of 1,000+ Stage 32 executives, and this year will be no different.

In this DIY, control your own material world, legions of filmmakers are turning to short films to have their voices heard. Further, with more and more film festivals adding short programs into their lineups and with so many filmmakers shooting short films as proof of concept to showcase their talents, short films are finally getting the attention they deserve.

Top 5-10 winning filmmakers receive: Inclusion in our 5th Stage 32 Short Film Program – The most anticipated short film program in the business; Their film screened theatrically at 2 film prestigious film festivals: The Oscar-qualifying 2021 Hollyshorts Film Festival and the 2021 Raindance Film Festival in London.

THU – MAR 18

Virtual Book Reading with LA Public Library, Free · Online Event: lapl.org, 1–2:30p, We are thrilled to be joined by the founder of Wags + Walks Rescue in Los Angeles, Lesley Brog, for this virtual talk with the historical Los Angeles Public Library about our new book ‘When Dogs Heal. REGISTER HERE: https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/when-dogs-heal-author-talk Lesley Brog will be chatting with ‘When Dogs Heal’ authors Jesse Freidin and Dr Robert Garofalo about the healing powers of dogs – and how her world-famous dog rescue helps save people through the unconditional love of a rescue dog. We’ll also be sharing stories from the new book, and will have books for sale. https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/when-dogs-heal-author-talk Proceeds from book sales from this event will go directly to Wags + Walks Rescue.

FRI – MAR 19

SAT – MAR 20

LGBTQIA Book Club, free online Silver Lake LA Public Library, Cleanness by Garth Greenwell. https://www.hoopladigital.com/title/13284675 All are welcome. Email silver@lapl.org for the meeting link. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. 3rd Saturday every month.

SUN – MAR 21

KPFK Local Station Board regular business meeting, 10:30a, via Zoom, see kpftx.org for details of agenda, log-in. Meetings include one-half hour of public comment in segments throughout the meeting. Donate to support free speech non-commercial community radio at kpfk.org/donate

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

THE COLD WAR TRUTH COMMISSION: A Day of Education, Testimonials & Action, 1-7p, via Zoom. Speakers So Far: Medea Benjamin, Kathy Kelly, David Swanson, Norman Solomon, Peter Phillips, Jeff Cohen, Bruce Gagnon,Gerry Condon, Jim Lafferty, Marcy Winograd, Jeremy Kuzmarov and Michael Novick – More Coming.Register Here: http://www.codepink.org/03212021 Questions Contact Rachel Bruhnke: sojournerrb@yahoo.com – 310-971-8280 Scholars & Citizen Testimonials Will Help Us Learn The History of The Cold War & Its Relevance To U.S. Political Corruption & To Today’s Global Chaos. We Welcome PRE-RECORDED or IN-PERSON TESTIMONY on: CIA-backed Global Interventions of The Cold War; McCarthyism and the crushing of labor and the left in the U.S.; the Cold War nuclear legacy; Hollywood and the Blacklist; the “Red Scare” of the 1930’s; and the red-baiting of social activists as far back as 1850! If You Are Interested In Endorsing or In Providing Citizen Testimonial, Contact Rachel Bruhnke at: sojournerrb@yahoo.com “I think it’s a great idea! Ideologically, it’s right on.”– Oliver Stone on The Cold War Truth Commission. Hosted by Rachel Bruhnke of Witness For Peace Southwest. Endorsed by CODEPINK, World BEYOND War, RootsAction, Veterans For Peace, Peaceworkers, Covert Action, Anti-Racist Action-LA/People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART), Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power In Space and ADDICTED To WAR

MON – MAR 22

TUE – MAR 23

WED – MAR 24

NOAA (National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration) Virtual Open House: Long Beach Seafood Inspection Facility Free · Online Event: https://noaa.gov 1–2p What does fresh, high-quality, safe-to-eat fish smell like? How does fish make its way from the ocean to your dinner plate? Come with us as we follow some of your favorite seafood off a fishing boat, into a processing facility and through the hands of a NOAA Seafood Inspector. Help us inspect seafood live from NOAA’s inspection laboratory in Long Beach, California, and learn some tips and tricks for inspecting your dinner, too!

NOAA Virtual Open House series: Explore the hangar where we keep NOAA’s hurricane hunter planes, come inside the nation’s oldest public aquarium, sniff seafood at a NOAA seafood inspection lab, watch us command satellites in space, dive deep into an underwater sanctuary, and more – all from home! Join us each week in March 2021 for a NOAA Live! Virtual Open House webinar series, and “visit” a few places where we work across the country. These free events are geared toward 2nd-8th graders, and they’re perfect for classrooms and families. All webinars are moderated and feature an American Sign Language interpreter. Register now! Space is limited. Visit http://www.noaa.gov/openhouse for more details. https://www.facebook.com/events/431469241256582/

THU – MAR 25

FRI – MAR 26

Images of César E. Chávez, with Oscar Castillo, Photographer Free · Online Event by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Online: zoom.us 7p. Join us on Zoom and Facebook live as photographer Oscar Castillo, who since the late 1960s has documented the Chicano community in Los Angeles and Texas, presents a selection of images of labor leader, community organizer, and civil rights activist César E. Chávez, and tells the stories behind them. Since the late 1960s, Castillo has documented the Chicano community in Los Angeles and Texas. https://www.facebook.com/events/193419312576419/

SAT – MAR 27

Free LIVE-VIRTUAL Graffiti and Mural tour of Los Angeles, 4-5p, online. Tickets via Eventbrite

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook Live-Virtual guided tour of Graffiti and Murals in the Arts District of Los Angeles. Your guide is an actual graffiti artist streaming live!

SUN – MAR 28

Online Improv Jam – FREE, 2–4p via Eventbrite. A free drop-in improv jam. No drills or exercises — just a pick-up game of improv. This free improv jam is 2 hours long and available from anywhere via Zoom! No experience is necessary to join and participate. We’ll warm up and get everyone caught up to speed, and then the last 90 minutes, we all play together in a loose format. If you’re interested in further affordable, accessible improv workshops/classes, check out our Spring Classes with LA County Parks & Rec, or check back for any upcoming events on Eventbrite. https://parks.lacounty.gov/spring21/ https://www.facebook.com/CommunityImprovLA https://www.meetup.com/Community-Improv-LA

MON – MAR 29

Toaster: Reading the Room Poetry slam writers workshop, 4 Mondays 4:30-6:30p. $160. https://awfulgoodwriters.com/courses/toaster-reading-the-room/ Reading the Room is a workshop series that prepares writers to kick ass on stage. We’ll explore what’s scary, how to have fun when stakes are high, and most importantly: how to read your audience. Tune in and see why every room is rooting for you! Toaster is the co-creator of Big Kid Slam, a poetry slam invested in centering marginalized voices, and terrible prizes. He has competed at every level of poetry slam, most recently competing as an Individual World Poetry Slam finalist. Toaster has featured in poetry events all over the US, Canada and most recently Germany. His work can be found on Button Poetry, All Def Digital, Sofar Sounds and National Public Radio. If you’d like to learn more about Toaster, ask his mom – she put a scrapbook together. (Also Apr 5. 12. 19) Twitter @himtoaster

TUE – MAR 30

PALEYFEST LA 2021 virtual hangout behind the scenes with TV actors and creators. Online $$ https://www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyfest-la-2021/lineup/ Early access to Paley Members and Citi Cardmembers on March 26. Release to the public begins March 30. (Minimum membership in Paley Center for Media is $75).

WED – MAR 31