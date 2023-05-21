PEACE WEEK, NOT FLEET WEEK:
Countering US Navy Militarism at the LA Harbor
THURSDAY MAY 25
Party for Peace, Not for War
Tabling and literature Canvasing during the “fleet week” 6th St. welcome party
JDC Records 447 6th St. San Pedro
6-8pm
FRIDAY MAY 26
Lobby for Peace!
@ the political office of Rep. Nanette Barragan
Corner of 5th St. and Centre St. San Pedro
4-5pm
Vote NO on H.R. 314 in Congress NOW, that would codify Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism”. Cuba was put on that list by Trump, and Biden has not removed them. This law, pushed by right-wing Cuban Americans, if passed, would make it impossible for any President to take Cuba off this list, which bars Cuba from international finance, and scares investors, travelers and businesses away from Cuba. It is, right now, causing incredible harm and suffering to the Cuban people.
*We are asking ALL people to LOBBY/CALL/VISIT their House Representative on FRIDAY MAY 26 with this message. STOP THE INJUSTICE AGAINST CUBA! Vote NO on HR 314, and pressure Biden to take Cuba OFF the list of “state sponsors of terrorism.”
202-224-3121
SATURDAY MAY 27
Peace Picnic and Rally @ Peace Park
6th and Harbor Blvd (on the waterfront) San Pedro
1-5pm
Literature canvas of “fleet week” visitors
Food, music, art, march to the USS Iowa (1 block)
#KidsNeedPeace
#StopGlorifyingGunsAndWar
SUNDAY MAY 28
Promote Peace Not War
3rd and Harbor Blvd.
1-3pm
Peace Balloons and Flyering at the USS Iowa
MONDAY MAY 29-MEMORIAL DAY
Stand Down, US Navy! China Is Not Our Enemy!
USS Iowa pedestrian entrance
4th/Harbor Blvd
2-8pm
China is Not Our Enemy
CODEPINK’s campaign coordinator, Wei Yu will be present, speaking on behalf of peace, and against the US’s aggressive actions on China. We will be flyering and engaging during the day
630-8pm Candlelight Vigil in front of the USS Iowa.