PEACE WEEK, NOT FLEET WEEK:

Countering US Navy Militarism at the LA Harbor

THURSDAY MAY 25

Party for Peace, Not for War

Tabling and literature Canvasing during the “fleet week” 6th St. welcome party

JDC Records 447 6th St. San Pedro

6-8pm

FRIDAY MAY 26

Lobby for Peace!

@ the political office of Rep. Nanette Barragan

Corner of 5th St. and Centre St. San Pedro

4-5pm

Vote NO on H.R. 314 in Congress NOW, that would codify Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism”. Cuba was put on that list by Trump, and Biden has not removed them. This law, pushed by right-wing Cuban Americans, if passed, would make it impossible for any President to take Cuba off this list, which bars Cuba from international finance, and scares investors, travelers and businesses away from Cuba. It is, right now, causing incredible harm and suffering to the Cuban people.

*We are asking ALL people to LOBBY/CALL/VISIT their House Representative on FRIDAY MAY 26 with this message. STOP THE INJUSTICE AGAINST CUBA! Vote NO on HR 314, and pressure Biden to take Cuba OFF the list of “state sponsors of terrorism.”

202-224-3121

SATURDAY MAY 27

Peace Picnic and Rally @ Peace Park

6th and Harbor Blvd (on the waterfront) San Pedro

1-5pm

Literature canvas of “fleet week” visitors

Food, music, art, march to the USS Iowa (1 block)

#KidsNeedPeace

#StopGlorifyingGunsAndWar

SUNDAY MAY 28

Promote Peace Not War

3rd and Harbor Blvd.

1-3pm

Peace Balloons and Flyering at the USS Iowa

MONDAY MAY 29-MEMORIAL DAY

Stand Down, US Navy! China Is Not Our Enemy!

USS Iowa pedestrian entrance

4th/Harbor Blvd

2-8pm

China is Not Our Enemy

CODEPINK’s campaign coordinator, Wei Yu will be present, speaking on behalf of peace, and against the US’s aggressive actions on China. We will be flyering and engaging during the day

630-8pm Candlelight Vigil in front of the USS Iowa.