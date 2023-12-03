Moving Sale Set for Dec. 16 at Station

by Michael Novick, interim General Manager, KPFK 90.7 FM

KPFK, the listener-sponsored free speech community-oriented Pacifica radio station in Southern California is seeking a new temporary home within the next two months, probably for a year or more. The building that houses the station and the offices and some of the collection of the Pacifica Radio Archives (PRA) has been sold by the parent Pacifica Foundation, which holds the license for KPFK and for stations in NY, DC, Houston and Berkeley. The buyers are music producers who intend to renovate the building to install professional music recording studios, after which the station and PRA can move back in to a portion of the building, rent-free for 10 years.

Saturday December 16, from 10 AM – 4 PM, KPFK will hold a moving sale at 3729 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Studio City, of office furniture, appliances, surplus broadcast and office tech, books, records, CDs and DVDs, and more. (Volunteers are needed for set up, clean up, cashiering the day of, and for doing other work in preparation for the move and the new studio build. Email comments@kpfk.org with ‘volunteer’ in the subject line if you can help out, know of a possible venue to house the station, or can answer phones during the station’s on air membership drive Dec. 1-22.)

Recently, a film company shooting a biopic used the building and the station’s studios as the location for the film. It was set from the 70s to the 90s, and the building and studios were perfect for their purposes, as the building is from the ’70s and the station’s broadcast tech is mostly from the ’90s. The move will be very challenging, as it will be necessary to build a duplicate control room, broadcast studio and recording studio at another site before the move is completed so that the station can stay on the air when the existing facility is turned off and dismantled. There is a 50 year accumulation of stuff in the building that has to be sorted into what needs to be scrapped, what can be sold, and what needs to be kept, either in use or in storage until KPFK moves back into the building.

But hopefully, KPFK and the PRA will emerge from the process stronger and with more up to date technology. The new owners are supporters of KPFK and PRA and have promised to arrange fundraising concerts with some of their clientele and associates in the music business, and to help the PRA digitize its extensive analog recorded holdings from reel-to-reel, cassette and digital audio tape format, so that it can be monetized and accessed on the Internet.

Many are skeptical about the move, and question whether the station can survive it. But frankly, the station’s survival has been in question for quite a while because of the difficulty in raising enough funds to cover its entire operating expenses. Currently, the only paid manager is the part-time chief engineer; the interim Program Director and the interim General Manager (the author of this piece) are unpaid, and all programming, including the local daily newscast, is produced by volunteers. In itself, this is a fairly amazing accomplishment for a station with the strongest signal west of the Mississippi, in the second largest media market in the US.

But KPFK and Pacifica are noteworthy for their resilience and their commitment to being a platform for voices, views and cultural expressions that have little or no representation in corporate broadcasting or print journalism or even corporate dominated social media. Pacifica stations have been raided by the police and FBI, bombed by the Ku Klux Klan, and targeted by corporate politicians and telecommunications bureaucrats with a background in US state-sponsored propaganda operations like Voice of America and Radio Marti. Through it all, KPFK and the other Pacifica stations have carried on as uniquely democratic media institutions, with boards elected by listener-sponsors and staff members (whether paid or, mostly, unpaid).

The station has refreshed its broadcast offerings in the past year, with many new locally produced programs, including Society of Native Nations, Health Care 4 US, La Raza Radio, Rootwork with Thandisizwe Chimurenga, and a new Spanish language LGBTQ program, as well as the nightly, all-volunteer KPFK Rebel Alliance News at 6 pm. (At 6 AM, the station broadcasts Informativo Pacifica, a progressive Spanish language newscast.) But the great need is for providing content to multiple platforms, including video, and for social media promotion of the station’s shows and hosts. If you can help with that or any of the above, or have ideas for shows, contact gm@kpfk.org; and donate now here: https://kpfk.wedid.it/

’Tis the season! Get music or a KPFK-logo t-shirt, tote or mug for that special person or occasion. Or treat yourself.

We’ve got merch to let you show the world that KPFK is your station, and maybe it should be theirs!

Available Gifts

KPFK-logo classic Unisex Tee, heavy weight 100% preshrunk cotton, durable screen printing (M, L, XL, XXL), Tote and Mug, each $50. Bumper Stickers $5.

Roots Music and Beyond Tee. in black, unisex, all sizes small to XXL. $64



Shepard Fairey totes – KPFK 60th Anniversary Tote Bag, beautiful and sturdy. $75.

FolkScene Music

John McCrucheon & Tom Paxton CD, Together, recorded 14 new songs, $60

Tret Fure’s 18th album, songs from folk, swing, jazz & current political, $60

2-Disc Grab Bag, 2 choice CDs selected by the FolkScene staff, $60

To find your gift: