KPFK 90.7 FM, Pacifica’s listener sponsored free speech community radio for all of Southern California, is seeking a new General Manager. The job announcement is at https://pacifica.org/jobs_kpfk.php.

According to the job description: “KPFK is the strongest FM signal west of the Mississippi, broadcasting at 112,000 watts of power, serving most of Southern California from Santa Barbara to San Diego, webcasting at KPFK.org, with an eclectic mix of public affairs, talk, news, culture, music, and health and spirituality content, including some Spanish language programming.

“The successful candidate will demonstrate the capacity to build the station’s audience, financial support, and vital role in public discourse, working with paid

and volunteer staff, other volunteers, trainees, and democratic governance, to develop effective community engagement using terrestrial broadcasting along

with a significant web presence, social media, podcasting, and multimedia production.”

The KPFK Local Station Board has elected a seven-member GM Search Committee to publicize the opening and conduct interviews with applicants. The LSB will then recommend a pool of three to five candidates to the Executive Director of Pacifica, Stephanie D. Wells, who will then make the hire.

The GM Search Committee is taking recommendations and receiving applications at gmsc.kpfk@pacifica.org. The position is open until filled, but applicants are urged to submit applications with their resume and cover letter as soon as possible. In the interim, Moe Thomas, the chief engineer at sister station WPFW has been appointed interim GM by ED Wells, and Ali Lexa, the station’s web director has added duties as an assistant to the interim GM. More information can also be found at the station’s website, https://www.kpfk.org.