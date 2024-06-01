Change Links can’t publish without your support.

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity. This list is constantly updated – please share the link with your friends and comrades! These events are organized by many groups around the world — wherever possible, we link to the original organizers so that you can be in direct contact! Please note: this list is for action-oriented/ outdoor/protest actions specifically. However, direct actions like those by Palestine Action (palestineaction.org) are some of the most important events taking place — but they are typically not announced in advance! ANSWER Coalition is also maintaining a list of US based protests (answercoalition.org/join_a_protest_near_you_free_palestine). Check out our events listings for the webinars, discussions and meetings we’re involved in (samidoun.net/category/events)!

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE PALESTINE RESISTANCE CALENDAR: Send info by email to samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! We know that these events are mainly international and that the Arab people are marching everywhere for Palestine — we will be honored to add Arab events. PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers’ accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don’t hesitate to send updates! samidoun.net/2024/03/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/

Join the Resistance Campaign! (AFGJ) The Resistance Campaign pushes back against the dangerous attempts to silence movement work through deplatforming and lawfare attacks. Alliance for Global Justice refuses to back down in our commitment to promoting liberation and justice worldwide, including centering the rights of the Palestinian people. We invite you to stand with us in solidarity and push back against the forces of imperialism and repression. afgj.org/resistance-campaign-landing-page [AFGJ is Change Links’ fiscal sponsor!]

Jun 1 – Sat

Fostering Mental Wellness in the Black Community, 10a, McCarty Memorial Church, 4103 W. Adams, LA 90018. Hybrid event with DA George Gascon, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, moderator Dr. Ramona Merchan, Exec. Dir of Trauma Informed LA. RSVP for online: bit.ly/AAABjune2024

L.A. Book Launch, Beyond Baroque and Live on YouTube: Poem Pie by Spencer L. Griffin. 2p. Doors open 1:30p. Join us for an afternoon of fun, poetry, and music. To celebrate the debut publication by poet Spencer L. Griffin. A fanciful, fun poetry journey for children and the child within us all. The book is illustrated by Sharon G. Griffin. The program will feature readings by the author, accompanied by Sparrow Dena, S.A. Griffin, Fred Whitlock, and Ellyn Maybe (virtual). This event is Free & In-Person at Beyond Baroque. Limited seating is available; we recommend arriving early. If you can’t join us in-person the event will be livestreamed on Beyond Baroque’s YouTube channel at the scheduled time of the event. Location: 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Beyond Baroque/streams

Jun 2 – Sun

9th Annual Interfaith Solidarity March Los Angeles Igniting the Flames of Unity: Raising Our Voices for Peace and Justice, 1-5p. RSVP: INTERFAITHMARCHLA2024.EVENTBRITE.COM Start: St. Basil Roman Catholic Church, 3611 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010; End: Islamic Center of Southern California, 434 Vermont Ave, LA 90020

West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade, 12:30 parade step-off, Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood. https://gayforgood.org/events/g4g-la-who-pride-june-2-2024/

Always Running Book Festival, 1-5p, 10335 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331. Sponsored by LA Poets Society, with many sponsoring publishers. Held at the iconic Broncos Check Cashing lot in Pacoima, California, and set against the backdrop of Levi Ponce’s legendary mural, Pacoimeras. This festival promises an unforgettable celebration of literature and resilience.Featuring best-selling memoirist Luis J. Rodriguez, author of “Always Running: La Vida Loca, Gang Days in LA,” and renowned tattoo artist pioneer Freddy Negrete (see photo of mural on p.2). https://www.lapoetsociety.org/single-post/who-are-the-sponsors-behind-the-3rd-annual-always-running-book-festival

Jun 3 – Mon

7:30 p. Weekly Monday-Workshop currently being held online via Zoom, hosted by Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Ctr. Free Fiction Workshop. A community writing workshop in which participants are asked to bring 2-3 pages of fiction to read and receive feedback. Facilitated by Raquel Baker via Zoom. Registration required. Raquel Baker earned a PhD in English Literary Studies from the University of Iowa, specializing in Postcolonial Studies and 20th- and 21st-century African literatures in English, and an MFA in Creative Writing from Mills College. Raquel is currently an Assistant Professor of Postcolonial and Transnational Literatures at California State University Channel Islands, teaching courses on creative writing and contemporary African literatures. Raquel has published poetry in Africology and The Arrow; fiction in Enculturation, The Daily Palette, The Womanist, and Crux; and non-fiction in Little Village; and has done readings with the Ventura County Poetry project. Raquel lives for talking all things about the craft and social meanings of literature! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-fiction-workshop-tickets-914568477937 For more info: http://beyondbaroque.org/free_workshops.html

Jun 4 – Tue

KPFK On-Air membership and funding drive begins. Support listener-sponsored, free speech community radio, and become a voting member by donating at least $25: https://kpfk.allyrafundraising.com/

Jun 5 – Wed

Palestine and Global Capitalism: Why Genocide? Why Now? In-store talk by Prof. William Robinson, 7p, Page Against the Machine, 2714 E. 4th St., Long Beach 90814. Free. No reservations. Presupposing some general knowledge of the historical background of the Israli-Palestinian conflict, the talk will focus on global economic and political forces at play in the conflict. Robinson argues that global capitalism is facing a structural crisis of over-accumulation and chronic stagnation while its ruling classes also face a political crisis of legitimacy, widespread social disintegration, and an ecological crisis of epochal proportions. Robinson traces the process of how militarized violence will be used to control and contain the downtrodden and serve to increase fascist political tendencies around the globe. More than old-fashioned settler colonialism; this is the face of a global capitalist system that can only reproduce through bloodshed, dehumanization, torture, and extermination. Robinson is Distinguished Professor of Sociology, Global Studies, and Latin American Studies at UC Santa Barbara. He is a scholar-activist whose work focuses on movements for social justice, popular empowerment, and participatory democracy. He’s the author of a number of books.

Weekly Wednesday-Workshop online via Zoom, Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Ctr. 8p. Free Poetry Workshop. The West Coast’s longest-running free poetry workshop welcomes new and seasoned poets to share new work and provide feedback. Please be prepared to share one poem. This workshop will be hosted via Zoom. Please sign up for each workshop session at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting, and you will be contacted with instructions on how to join the meeting. Each week’s new signup page will be shared via our mailing list and linked below. Sign up on Eventbrite. Facilitators are rotated quarterly. Current Facilitator: Rooja Mohassessy is an Iranian-born poet and educator. She is a MacDowell Fellow and an MFA graduate of Pacific University, Oregon. Her ekphrastic debut collection When Your Sky Runs Into Mine (Feb 2023) was the winner of the 22nd Annual Elixir Poetry Award. Rooja is an editorial assistant at the journal Prairie Schooner. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-night-poetry-workshop-tickets-912054378197 For more info: http://beyondbaroque.org/free_workshops.html

Jun 6 – Thu

Jun 7 – Fri

Montrose Peace Vigil, Fridays, 5:30-7p, corner of Ocean View Blvd. & Honolulu Ave., Montrose CA. Free parking lots nearby on Florencita Drive.

Jun 8 – Sat

Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism’s Unholy War on Democracy, benefit film showing for CA Poor Peoples Campaign, 10a. bit.ly/CAPPC_BadFaith060824 Spanish sub-titles, interpretation available upon request.

LA PRIDE IN THE PARK 2024 with RICKY MARTIN, LA STATE HISTORIC PARK, 1245 N SPRING ST | LA 90012. Global icon RICKY MARTIN headlines LA Pride in the Park as it returns to LA State Historic Park for another music festival event that only LA Pride can do! World-class stage, scores of exhibitors and vendor booths, daytime activities, so many sponsor giveaways and activities, dozens of food choices and food trucks, multiple bars for 21-and-over: It’s all happening on over 20 acres of lush green space with a view of the DTLA skyline.

Pasadena ReStore of San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity & Red Cross present a community event dedicated to education, preparedness, and giving back. Mobile Blood Drive: 9am – 3pm. Donate blood and make a lifesaving difference. Pre-registration required at https://bit.ly/PasadenaBloodDrive.

Preparedness with Pedro: 2pm. An engaging emergency preparedness program for children. Walk-ins welcome. Be Red Cross Ready Training & Hands-Only CPR: 3pm. Learn hands-only CPR and emergency planning for families. Walk-ins welcome. Whether you choose to give blood or simply plan to enjoy a day with family and friends, your involvement will play a great role in fostering a stronger, more resilient community. 32 N. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena 91107. Visit https://www.sgvrestore.org/shop/ for more information. For additional details, including press contacts details, see: https://conta.cc/44VdP9d

Heidi Duckler Dance presents Unfurling: The Old L.A. Zoo, 7-8p. Experience the enchantment of a Heidi Duckler Dance performance during golden hour, as we transform into luminous pollen poufs and embark on a captivating journey through the historic ruins of the Old Los Angeles Zoo. A one-night-only, site-specific collaboration between Heidi Duckler Dance and visual artist Kim West. In the patinated ruins of the Old Zoo, Kim West’s installation includes sculptural fabric flows, a mural assembled from over 2,000 handmade ceramic pieces, and an illustration of nebulous flora forms, that together form a project about the joyful imagery of flowers, color, and wonder. Griffith Park, 4801 Griffith Park Dr, LA 90027. $15 General Admission. Tickets: https://heididuckler.org/event/unfurling-the-old-l-a-zoo/ Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is rooted in Freedom, Community and Inclusivity.

SOULNIC Live celebrates the 40th anniversary of House music with a free, family-friendly special event at Grand Performances, 6-10p, featuring DJs WeirdoWithSoul and Roxcizzle, plus a live performance by Tortured Soul. Presented by The Soulnic Foundation, SOULNIC Live celebrates diversity, inclusion, and unity through music. Hosted by resident emcee and deejay, KG Superstar, with resident deejay Drack Muse spinning a feel-good mix of global dance music from Chicago House to Amapiano, Afrobeats, and beyond. Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071 in DTLA. Free w/ RSVP on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soulnic-live-tickets-910812413447

Jun 9 – Sun

Day of Prayer to Free Leonard Peltier – The Indigenous freedom fighter and political prisoner from the American Indian Movement has been incarcerated for almost half a century and has many medical issues not being properly treated. He has a parole hearing this week.

KPFK Local Station Board meeting via zoom, 10:30a-1p. Will discuss the draft station budget for fiscal year 2025 (Oct 1 2024-Sept 30 2025). Half-hour of public comment. See KPFTX.org for details, zoom link. June 30 is the date of record for membership and the deadline for nomination to run or qualify to vote in the election for listener and staff delegates. More information and donation link at https://kpfk.org

54th ANNUAL LA PRIDE PARADE, 11AM, Sunset & Highland, up Highland to Hollywood Blvd, along Hollywood Blvd to Cahuenga and back to Sunset. LA Pride Parade is the largest and longest-running Pride Parade in Southern California! Christopher St West Association. https://lapride.org/event/2024-la-pride-parade/

Jun 10 – Mon

Jun 11 – Tue

Film: Once Upon a Time …When We Were Colored, 7p, Los Feliz Theater, 1822 N. Vermont, LA 90027. American Cinematheque screening for Richard Roundtree retrospective. It’s 1946 in Mississippi, and young Cliff, living under the care of great-grandfather Poppa and great-grandmother Ma Pearl, is starting to notice the world around him. But it isn’t a pretty one for Black people in the South, and over the span of 16 years, Cliff gets introduced to segregation and sadness. But hope finally arises when his close-knit community bands together to fight for civil rights in a nonviolent way. $8 members, $13 general. https://www.americancinematheque.com/now-showing/once-upon-a-time-when-we-were-colored-6-11-24/

Jun 12 – Wed

In-Gallery: Quilting Bee with Wataru Tominaga, JUNE 11–13, 18 & 20, 1–4p, UCLA Hammer Museum.

Fashion designer and artist Wataru Tominaga, along with a collective of local artists, transforms the gallery space into a sewing classroom. Collaborating at a round table, Tominaga and these artisans will create a patchwork quilt, highlighting the intricate hand stitching techniques deeply rooted in Japanese culture. This collaborative project stands as a testament to the enduring influence of hand stitching, while also challenging traditional gender roles in craft and artistry. Ultimately, the project will culminate in the creation of a large patchwork quilt, which will be displayed as an artwork. Through this inclusive and creative environment, the exhibition encourages visitors to engage in dialogue and reflection on the intersections of fashion, craftsmanship, and fine art.10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90024; (310) 443-7000; info@hammer.ucla.edu

The classroom will be led by Lizz Leral, executive director of Quilting for Community, a non-profit Organiza- tion focused on offering a free, inclusive, creative space to learn the art of quilting. Participating artists in the Quilting Bee include Mathias Adam, Tristan Lahoz, Mariam Mujahidah, Toban Nichols, Corey Pemberton, and Julian Rich. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/gallery-quilting-bee-wataru-tominaga

Jun 13 – Thu

7p. What is Latino? At the ZOCALO DLA. The 14th Annual Zócalo Book Prize Event. Moderated by Natalia Molina, American Historian and 2020 MacArthur Fellow. Is “Latino” a race or an ethnicity? Is it European or American? Is it a source of strength or of subjugation? And does it bring people together—around shared histories of migration and resilience—or is it born from racial ideas about “the other,” borders, and national identity? Journalist and novelist Héctor Tobar is a professor of English and Chicano/Latino studies at UC Irvine, a native Angeleno, and the son of Guatemalan immigrants. He is the winner of the 2024 Zócalo Public Square Book Prize for Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of “Latino,” which wrestles with these questions and many more around identity, history, and culture. Tobar visits Zócalo to discuss the epic journey the book took him on—across the country, to Guatemala, and back again—and the epic American journeys that define the “Latino” experience. Zócalo Public Square is proud to award the 2024 Zócalo Poetry Prize to Melanie Almeder for her poem “Coyote Hour.” For the first time in Book Prize history, Zócalo will host Zócalo Reads: a reading hour led by 2024 Zócalo Book Prize winner Héctor Tobar, at 6 PM, at The Hoxton, Downtown LA. The first 20 attendees will receive a free copy of Our Migrant Souls. Space for Zócalo Reads is extremely limited; register for free on Eventbrite. You do not need to attend Zócalo Reads to attend the Book Prize Event. ASU California Center Broadway, 1111 S Broadway, LA, 90015. To register: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-is-a-latino-with-hector-tobar/

Jun 14 – Fri

Film screening: THELMA + Q&A with filmmaker Josh Margolin and actors June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Clark Gregg and Nicole Byer, 7p, Egyptian Theatre. Free Screening! LA Premiere! Part of

‘Richard Roundtree: An American Cinematheque Retrospective’. The feature directorial debut of Josh Margolin, THELMA is a poignant action-comedy that gives veteran Oscar-nominee June Squibb (NEBRASKA) her first leading role and features the final performance of trailblazing actor Richard Roundtree (SHAFT). Squibb, who did most of her own stunts in the film, plays Thelma Post, a feisty 93-year-old grandmother who gets conned by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson (THE WHITE LOTUS’ Fred Hechinger) and sets out on a treacherous quest across Los Angeles, accompanied by an aging friend (Roundtree) and his motorized scooter, to reclaim what was taken from her. Sold out.

Jun 15 – Sat

Boyle Heights Heritage Walking Tour, 817 E 1st St, East Los Angeles,90033. 12n-3p. On this walking tour we will be exploring the history of early Boyle Heights. We will tell the story of this special community, stretching from the Indigenous and Spanish eras, to the Mexican and early-American periods, and to the present. We will delve into the early history of the area to reveal the deep multi-cultural roots which have been laid here in this historical immigrant neighborhood. This tour will start from Mariachi Plaza and walk around the historic-core of Boyle Heights. https://www.facebook.com/events/938872744657707/938872751324373/

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, 3:30p (gates 1:30p). Tickets from $26-220 per night depending on seating. Performers include Seun Kuti, son of Fela Kuti. Information on all acts and link to tickets: https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/2892/2024-06-16/hollywood-bowl-jazz-festival

Jun 16 – Sun

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, 3:30p (doors open 1:30p). See Sat Jun 15 for details.

Bloomsday Psychedelia, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. Ria Live Cinema and live jazz-rock-funk music. Imagine Leopold Bloom (Ulysses) wandering around Dublin tripping on mushrooms a la mind-altering psychogeography. Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, http://laughtears.com

Jun 17 – Mon

7:30 p. Weekly Monday Workshop currently being held online via Zoom, hosted by Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Ctr. Free Fiction Workshop. See Jun 3 for details.

Jun 18 – Tue

In-Gallery: Quilting Bee with Wataru Tominaga, UCLA Hammer Museum, see Jun 12 for details.

Jun 19 – Wed

Juneteenth in Leimert Park “LA Family Reunion”, 11a-7p. Village area now called AfricaTown.

Jun 20 – Thu

In-Gallery: Quilting Bee with Wataru Tominaga, UCLA Hammer Museum, see Jun 12 for details.

Frank Zappa Tribute Band; The World’s Greatest Sinner. Gerry Fialka opens with history of Frank Zappa rant. Venice West. https://stinkfootorchestra.com

Jun 21 – Fri Summer Solstice longest day of the year

Jun 22 – Sat

Venice Summer Fest, 12n-8p, 12257 Venice Blvd., LA 90066. Join us for a day of fun in the sun on Venice Blvd. in downtown Mar Vista, CA. Live music, delicious food, shop local artists and exciting activities for all ages. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, this event is the perfect way to experience the vibrant culture of the westside. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-summer-fest-2024-tickets-859228464467

Vilma y La Sonora, La Diabla, the Cumbia Fever DJ’s, and Classical Around Town presented by LACMA, Levitt Pavillion in MacArthur Park. 6-10p, 2230 W. Sixth St, LA. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ vilma-y-la-sonora-la-diabla-the-cumbia-fever-djs-and-classical-around-tickets-910932342157

2p. DEMONSTRATE AGAINST DEATH MERCHANTS – Wanted for Genocide, Boeing CEO David Calhoun and Raytheon RTX CEO Christopher Calio. Boeing and Raytheon RTX, are just two of such death manufacturers, both based in El Segundo, CA. RTX and Boeing are in the top 5 multi-billion-dollar weapons Manufacturers, providing fighter jets, bombs, and missiles for the US imperialism. They are also the makers of surveillance equipment and drones for use by Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Mexico/US border. They are the billionaire suppliers of war equipment that have killed over 36,000 Palestinians, slaughtered through genocide, 2/3 Women and Children and still counting. We are seeking a coalition with community Organizations, wanting to help increase visibility on 6-22-24. 1950 E. Imperial Hwy, El Segundo, CA 90245. Contact:323-306-6240, info@harriettubmancenterla.org

Jun 23 – Sun

Report back from Cuba Labor and Youth Solidarity delegations, 4p, Machinists Union Hall, 1261 Avalon Blvd. Wilmington. Auspices of LA US Hands Off Cuba Committee. Short presentations on:

Cuban Trade Union worker conference (Pasantia); What’s App live video with Latin America School of Medicine Palestinian student; Video of International solidarity conference of 1100; May Day march videos; Federation of University Youth and Union of Young Communists meeting; Meeting of Poder Popular and National aquarium presentation. Representatives from several delegation groups/unions will speak. UNITE-HERE Local 11, Sanctuary of Hope, African People’s Socialist Party, Democratic Socialists of America, Machinists Union #1484, Jobs Not Bombs, Black Men Build, Service Employees International Union, KPFK.

Venice Culture Salons, 4p, Venice Heritage Museum, 228 Main St, Venice 90291. Gerry Fialka hosts every 4th Sunday of the month

Film screening: Empty Nets, 7p, Part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series 2024 UCLA Celebration of Iranian Cinema. Learn more at cinema.ucla.edu. The rarefied but rough-and-tumble world of caviar smuggling is the milieu for writer-director Behrooz Karamizade’s 2023 feature debut. Amir and Narges are young and in love but that only means complications. She’s well-to-do with a father who demands a wealthy suitor. He’s working-class and newly unemployed. After finding work as a fisherman he’s determined to prove himself but shortcuts to quick cash prove too tempting as he feels Narges slipping away. Dramatic action on the Caspian Sea and in the back alleys of their coastal town makes this a particularly suspenseful critique of opportunity and tradition in Iran. DCP, color, in Persian with English subtitles, 101 min. Director: Behrooz Karamizade. Screenwriter: Behrooz Karamizade. With: Hamid Reza, Abbasi Sadaf Asgari, Keyvan Mohamadi. UCLA Hammer Museum. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/empty-nets

Jun 24 – Mon

7:30 p. Weekly Monday Workshop currently being held online via Zoom, hosted by Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Ctr. Free Fiction Workshop. See Jun 3 for details.

Jun 25 – Tue

Jun 26 – Wed

Weekly Wednesdays-Workshop currently being held online via Zoom, hosted by Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Ctr. See Jun 5 for details

Jun 27 – Thu

Jun 28 – Fri Anniversary of Stonewall Rebellion

LA STORIES: POETICS OF PRIDE + LEGACY, 6-10p, Grand Performances, 350 S Grand Ave, LA 90071. Join us for a special Friday night poetry show celebrating the legacy of Pride hosted by award winning poet Jen Cheng! With games and multimedia performances, we celebrate poetry of LGBTQ pioneers and share a new conversation together. As we all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, we discover at this event how we can shape pride and legacy. 6p, DJ set by Sonic Warfare, Poetry Scrabble and Poetry Bingo’ 7p, Poetics of Pride + Legacy; 8:30p, Closing Remarks. https://www.grandperformances.org/events/pride-of-poetry

Jun 29 – Sat

Culver City Pride Ride and Rally, 4-9p, At 4:00PM, the ride will begin at Syd Kronenthal Park for a late-afternoon stroll with our community (RSVP required: bit.ly/CulverCityPrideRideRSVP). The ride ends on Main Street in Downtown Culver City, right in time for our Rally to begin at 6p.

Jun 30 – Sun

KPFK membership “date of record” – deadline to qualify as a member in order to vote for delegates to the station and Foundation governance, or to be nominated to run as a delegate. Minimum membership requirement is $25 annual donation or 3 hours of supervised volunteer work for the station; waivers available for those incapable of donating that amount or volunteering. See https://kpfk.org for details, timetable of elections.

UPCOMING AND ONGOING EVENTS

Through Dec 8, 2024. MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Everybody likes a good theme party, and this May, Main Street in Santa Monica is giving the people what they want. In an effort not only to entertain Westsiders but to support the area’s community programming, https://www.timeout.com/los- angeles/things-to-do/mainopoly-a-taste-of-main-street

Through Dec. 12, Los Angeles Poverty Department Presents “Welcome to the Covid Hotel” with a public reception. Exhibition by a leading Skid Row arts organization explores unexpected lessons about healthcare for the homeless community that emerged from LA County-run quarantine sites during the Covid crisis at Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Welcome to the Covid Hotel reveals the exceptional innovations and successes of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who ran LA County Health Department’s emergency Quarantine and Isolation (QI) sites for houseless Covid patients and people exposed to the virus in shelters.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES POVERTY DEPARTMENT: Los Angeles Poverty Department is a multi- disciplinary arts organization that produces and presents artworks and events that instantiate the existence of the Skid Row community—affirming its assets, advocating for its rights, and supporting its aspirations. ABOUT SKID ROW HISTORY MUSEUM & ARCHIVE: Since 2015, LAPD has operated the Skid Row History Museum & Archive in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to being the primary venue for the presentation of LAPD artworks, the Museum partners with Skid Row organizations and individuals to provide free space for their civic and cultural activities. Our community archive houses 20,000+ items documenting the 50+ year history of activism and agency in Skid Row. Located at 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 90012, the Museum is open to the public Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 2-5 pm and by appointment, info@skidrowpovertydept.org. Visit https://www.lapovertydept.org/ for more information. All are welcome. Admission is free. Contact: Henriëtte Brouwers cell: 310-227.6071.

July 20 – Sat: 17th annual LIT show with Suzy Williams and Brad Kay @ Beyond Baroque, 7p. Songs by Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, Raymond Chandler, Vladimir Nabokov and more.

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

First Monday, EastSide Cafe Women’s Circle, 7:30-9p. Love and Liberation: Reflections of a Genocide. A Space to process together. Collective Care for community members. We will hold space together and move our grief into action. What are some Acts of Liberatory Love , Revolutionary Love, Ways in which we can demand for a ceasefire. Praying for peace and liberation. Women’s Circle* is a practice of council. Council pulls from indigenous methods of communication and principles of focusing on understanding and staying present. The purpose of council is to practice empathetic listening skills and build supportive relationships with other women while addressing issues related to our community. A femme/ woman lead support group for the community. We are making an effort to include community members who may not feel comfortable participating in male lead circles. We hope that working on including our 2 spirit/siblings will only strengthen and enrich all of our experiences in circle. Items to bring, but not a must to join: Fresh flowers, Special items to add the altar, Mat or blanket to sit on. No RSVP but consider a donation of $5-10. 5469 Huntington Dr N, LA. instagram.com/eastsidecafela/ for ongoing EastSide Cafe events.

Third Monday, Activist San Diego’s CommUnity Summit, 6:45-9p. A time and space to build beloved community. Each month, we hear reports from ASD’s working groups, discuss community events and center each meeting on an important topic in the pursuit of social justice. Subscribe to ASD’s emails for an invitation, or send a request to us@activistsandiego.org

Mondays, James Joyce Reading Group. Laughtears Zoomin’ Salon1:30p, 40 minutes. Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, http://laughtears.com Also Tues, Wed, Marshall McLuhan, Carl Jung reading groups.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

1st Tuesday 2-4p. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free-admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, may not be at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protect killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Arabic Language classes, online. Algarabía Language Co-op is offering new Arabic courses at The People’s Forum to those who are interested in learning Arabic with a focus on topics of social justice, cinema, media, and culture. True/High beginner & Palestine Film Club classes. This program prioritizes working class, queer, BIPOC, and heritage speakers of Arabic. Started Feb 18 & 21, duration 10 weeks. Register & details: peoplesforum.org/events/arabic-language-classes-winter-2024/ $300-400 sliding.



Vigil for Palestine, Fridays 5p, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Montrose Peace Vigil, Fridays, 5:30-7pm corner Ocean View Blvd. & Honolulu Ave, Montrose CA. Free parking lots nearby on Florencita Drive.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Saturdays, Public Speaker meeting Series Hosted by the Chicago Chapter of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization invites join via Zoom. 10 am PT. Email for details: Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization Email: arise@imhojournal.org

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up Actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. / Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p, / Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com For questions and to register.